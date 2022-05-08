Finance
Personal Finance Series: No 13 – Why Vacations Are Sacred Spending
People thinking about vacations and holidays have a wide variety of choice, from family budget vacations, budget breaks, luxury destinations, stay-cations, and many more but the common factor driving this form of goal setting is emotional stimulation. People want to ‘get away’ and even though there are so many choices – the way the brain works through the decisions to spend money is pretty much the same for everyone. It is known as Away From Home Horizons spending and is one of the 14 ways in which the brain compartmentalizes or thoughts about spending money.
Very few people get out the family budget worksheet or the personal finance spreadsheet when considering away from home horizons spending because there is an emotional distance between the two experiences. It is this distance which make this category of expenditure so lucrative for the businesses and people who influence you money.
There are 4 Primary ways in which the mind works regarding away from home horizons spending;
1. Away from Home Horizons: Planned Experiences
It has been well documented in the field of social psychology that the primary motivation for a holiday or vacation is one of pleasure seeking – the pursuit of emotional arousal. Often therefore, there is a great deal of emotional involvement in the decision making process of choosing where to go, which mode of transport to take, where to stay and to some extent a loosely outlined itinerary.
More often than not, a significant proportion of the cost of these choices is spent long in advance of the enjoyment of the experience, and by using a credit card rather than cash to pay for it. This produces a gap in time, and during that gap, the brain justifies the spend by imagining the feelings, the memories and the experience in advance of getting there.
Vacation time is experienced as a life event.
2. Away From Home: Stay-cations
Since travel planning and itineraries have visible up front costs, and only imagined benefits, many people perceive that the costs can be too high to travel abroad to expand horizons, but the driver of emotional arousal is still there, giving rise to an increase of staying at home, known as staycations. These can involve planning trips out from the home, or they can involve local resorts, because the up-front aspect of cost is perceived to be significantly less. However, because there is a higher degree of familiarity with places that are already known, than when travelling abroad, the pleasure and experience for many people is just not the same because the level of new variety and difference is not the same.
3. Away From Home Short Breaks, Home and Abroad
Vacations are important to the well being of people because of stressful lives, difficult jobs, illness, depression and routines. ‘Getting Away” is recognised as so valuable, that many charities donate vacations to the long term sick, the terminally ill, and their carers. It is not surprising therefore that the equivalent to food snacking exist for vacations – the short break. These times allow for just enough variety to deliver the desired perception of freedom, sensation, novelty and connection with others before returning to the usual routine.
4. Holiday Spending Money
Something strange happens with the way people think about spending money on holiday. Some have a specific credit card, travellers’ check, or fanny pack with which to regulate the spending while on holiday, but what no-one thinks about is that whatever notional amount people set aside to spend, whatever they think about their ability to resist – holiday money is always spent before you get on the plane. There is a reaction to the normal constraint of common sense, known as psychological reactance. Basically, people don’t like being told what they must do or cannot do, so when on holiday – there is a degree of abandonment of normal societal rules – people drink too much, sleep with people they wouldn’t normally even talk to, and give very little consideration to how and where they are spending their money. Spending and decisions are taken in a light hearted, unconsidered way because the money in the mind has already gone, and half the fun of a vacation is spending it with abandon.
No-one who really enjoyed a ‘classic vacation’ ever came back and compared actual spend to planned spend in the financial planning worksheet, or the family budget worksheet. This is why, as part of the preparation, the planning of a vacation, it is very useful to have included financial goal setting motivation theory, or rather goal setting smart. By investing in a personal finance online software, it is possible to track and maintain financial goals, and these can and often involve away from home horizons activity as a primary goal. Saving in advance of a vacation, or setting aside a regular amount to splurge on short breaks when needed.
Certainly personal finance online would rarely be accessed while on vacation, but it would provide access if the spending money allocated ran out. It would be easy then to consult the personal finance worksheets and trade off some other financial goals to release even more pleasure and excitement – rather than spend with abandon, and suffer additional financial pain upon return.
How a Nursing Home Liability Brought Sunshine to Retirement
Spunky.
That’s the word you could use to describe the eighty plus woman living in the aging facility. There would have to be a few more adjectives added to really do her justice. How about youthful? Fun loving? Adorable? Life of the party? Saintly? Yes, those and more could have accurately described Fay Sunnenshine.
But let’s start from the beginning.
When Fay’s children accompanied her for a preliminary visit to the aging services facility, the admission staff was doubtful. Here was a smiling woman that clearly presented a fall risk. The claim control department had a hard time allowing her residency.
It was equally as hard not allowing her resident status in the nursing home, however.
“You’ve got to get to know me,” said Fay, as the top brass voiced their opposition. “See my smile? I’ll get the entire population of Green Meadows Aging Center to smile the same way!”
You needed an uncommonly hard heart to debate that argument. So the professionals at Green Meadows conferred with their insurance agency who did their homework exceedingly well.
“Although Mrs. Sunnenshine does indeed pose more of a tendency as a fall claim risk, you’ve got good coverage,” the agent said most assuredly. “You’re connected with one of the top insurance providers nationwide. Use their guidance for fall prevention and claim management and you should be fine with this new resident.”
Fay was admitted and sure enough, the atmosphere at Green Meadows began to shift from the doldrums to a highly uplifted atmosphere! Fay’s jolly laughter filled the halls and dining room as she mesmerized her growing audience of wheelchair occupants and walker-walkers.
One notable story put even the staff members in stitches, and it illustrated the real stuff Fay was made of. Hailing from inner-city New York, Fay moved to a small NJ town in her middle years. Accustomed to standing up for her rights, as well as those of any innocent bystander who happened to be within her range and under attack by the local hoodlums, it seemed that nobody ever was able to fully take advantage of her. As an unsavory type of hooligan thought he could have an easy time with little Miss Fay, she proved him decisively wrong.
The would-be robber approached Faye and menacingly demanded the full contents of her purse. Faye reached inside, took out only one single five dollar bill out and threw it in disgust by the curb of the sidewalk. “Here you, wretched person!” she proclaimed. And with pocketbook in one hand, and head held high, she marched indignantly down the street!
Fay had little formal educational background. With her move to the small town in NJ, she reveled in the community life and in the babies she watched as their moms went to work.
With the passage of time, Fay found it difficult to keep up the rigors of babysitting. That didn’t keep those growing babies from being with her! Weekend afternoons, her living room would be filled with children – warming in Fay’s radiance and treating on Fay’s sweets… It did appear as if she was a beloved grandma to at least half of the town!
The truism that nothing stays the same, poked its painful head in Fay’s fanciful tales of her life. Fay related that as her physical abilities weakened, she had decided it was time to move in to the nursing home. She acknowledged how difficult it had become to keep house. Nevertheless, to her, it was a thrill to be among others. Here, at the nursing home, she could amass more friends…
“I love it here.” Fay would tell her fellow residents and her many, many visitors with the broadest, sweetest of smiles. “I have my food. It’s really quite delicious, you know. I have loads of friends. I love bingo and the social life. And most of all, I have my girls who come to see me..”
Everyone loved Fay – the lonely ones who never had visitors, the sick ones who had her on a mission to get them whatever they needed or to call over an orderly to help and the staff members who took pleasure in her remarkable happy nature and gratefulness for whatever they provided. To everyone at the nursing home, it felt like they had been presented with a rare gift in the form of sweet Fay.
One day in September just after a joyous moment in bingo when all were the winners due to Fay’s contagious brightness, Fay fell to the ground. The orderly on call rushed to her side. It was too late to do anything. Fay’s soul had been taken instantly and without warning.
That day of her passing there was little to distinguish between the residents and the staff. All mourned the one who had brought the sunshine inside the nursing home.
As the funeral car inched forward the throngs of friends, residents and nursing staff members who had been privileged to witness Fay’s smiles, laughter, kindness, wisdom and simple faith trailed behind.
What distinguished personality had passed away that such a following should show? A few unfamiliar onlookers wondered. Unfortunately for them, the saint who had passed on could not be met in this world any longer. Fay, the wonderful woman who had warmed so many with her goodness, was now warming those who knew her with her memories.
What Happened to BEV?
That BEV has changed the Control Word decryption is the reason why you are not getting BEV any more now. BEV channels have now moved on to using N3 CW decryption while your current setup is using N2 CW decryption. The net result is you don’t have access to BEV channels. A little explanation of the entire thing will make things a lot more clear.
It is Control Word or CW that is the sole factor on which all digital TV scrambling is based on. It is a short 8-byte number that is used to scramble a digital video or audio packet and looks like this:
8A 45 61 F2 9B 10 7F CD
However, due to hex byte numbering that spans from 00 to FF, the number of possible combinations is an insanely long number, given by 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256.
CW for a particular channel differs from that of another channel and gets changed every 2 to 5 minutes, made possible by computers assigned to the job. So its practically impossible to test all the possible combinations before a CW changes to another combination, which in turn, makes this form of real-time scrambling extremely robust and unbreakable. It’s simple though highly effective, which also explains why every provider of digital channels has adopted it.
However, the biggest problem faced by providers in their effort to sell their service to a subscriber is that they need to send the CW to every subscriber or else, the subscriber won’t be able to unscramble the picture at their end. This again is the greatest flaw of the system. What the Providers do is they encrypt the CWs, which makes it impossible for people monitoring the digital signals to use them as is. This CW encryption is called H, HU, or P4, and N1, N2, and N3 depending on the provider. The way the CW is encrypted and decrypted is what actually changes in the system while the scrambling never ever changes.
For providers, the thing is not as simple as just sending out a signal update to all subscribers. For if they did this, the change would be immediately visible to all users of FreeTV. So the only way they can completely change the CW decryption while also maintaining its secrecy is by mailing out to all the customers, what is known as Smart Cards, since this allows the customer to change them easily.
A Smart Card made available by a provider contains a few Private Keys, which are keys that are NEVER to be seen in ‘the stream.’ In fact, the only place you’ll ever come across the keys is in a Smart Card itself and nowhere else.
Each generation of Smart Card has a different set of Private keys. For instance, H, HU, and P4 cards each had different Private keys while N1, N2, and N3 have their own Private keys. Similarly, DN and BEV too have different Private keys. However, Private keys for all BEV N2 cards used to be the same.
Now decrypting a CW is only possible if you have access to the Private keys that are currently in use, and the ONLY place you can find them is inside the current Smart Card that is being used. So, you have to find a way to ‘open’ the card and read the Private Keys.
Each new generation of Smart Card has fared better in keeping off ‘prying eyes’ from reading these keys. While DTV were able to stop it completely with the P4 cards, BEV/DN are trying to repeat the feat with the N3 cards.
Decryption of your current N2 CW is based on the Private Keys from a ROM102 N2 card. If you currently get DN channels then that is the key set that is being used. DN is currently in the process of swapping all their subscribers with the N3 cards, and once this is complete, you will need DN N3 CW decryption to view those channels again.
Things You Need to Set Up an Auto Insurance Policy
Money is an obvious one. And, of course, having a vehicle to insure and a garaging address is another. A completed application with signatures applies to all polices. Also, each company will have their own unique set of guidelines for what you will need. Lastly, legal requirements can change in different jurisdictions.
Payments to start a policy are mostly made by check or credit card. Many policyholders now a days use an electronic form of payment. For credit and debit cards the account number, expiration date, and security code are needed. For an electronic funds bank transfer the account and bank routing numbers. In either case the account holder, which is not always the policyholder, must provide authorization.
Before a policy can begin the exact Vehicle Identification Number or VIN (17 digit alpha numeric) is needed. Providing the year make and model is insufficient. Each car has a unique VIN which identifies the characteristics for that particular car. Air bag, antilock brakes and other vehicle features are verified. CLUE reports (Claims Loss Underwriting Exchange) indicating vehicle claims history require the correct VIN.
Information not provided on computer generated reports such as the MVR and CLUE are necessary to complete the application and issue (begin) a policy. Be prepared to provide the employer (school) name and address for all drivers. When making payments on the car the bank or leasing company name and address is necessary. The application will have to be signed and payment authorized.
Companies often require a variety of documentation supporting the policy. Proof of prior insurance or school transcript for discounts is typical. Photographs of the vehicle or policyholder picture identification are less common. If there are different vehicles in the household covered by another insurance policy you may be asked to provide proof. Not all jurisdictions have the same legal requirements. For example, 7 counties in Florida require mandatory vehicle inspections when starting a new policy that include physical damage coverage.
Most, but not all, of the necessary information for a policy is generated by reports from your name, address, drivers license and VIN numbers. It is imperative that the 17 digit VIN number you provide is correct. Complete information, payment details, specific requirements, and signatures are the things you need to set up an insurance policy.
