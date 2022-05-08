Finance
Protect Assets From Unexpected Medical Expenses
Many people face major problems if they have unpaid medical expenses. These expenses can become a threat to your home, savings or income. Without any medical insurance an extended stay at a hospital can become a financial burden amounting to tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. If a reasonable payment plan is not initiated before treatment begins, the unpaid bills will become a major collection action shortly after the treatment period ends. Depending on the state in which you live, your home, savings or other personal property can be attached to offset the unpaid medical bills.
Even if you do have insurance, the financial risk of co-pays, large deductibles and uncovered treatment can be significant. There are instances in which out of network physicians are brought in during any procedure without the knowledge of the patient or their approval. Some policies cover only a small portion of these charges. Although the Affordable Care Act requires insurers to pay these charges, there have been instances in which portions of what should have been covered was not.
What happens if you obtain medical treatment which costs tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars and your insurer rejects the claim because of an unmet deductible, a co-pay, an out of network physician, or for a treatment or medicine that is not approved? Who pays the doctor and the hospital? If there is no insurance or the amount is limited, your doctor, hospital or other medical facility will compel you to guarantee full payment of the costs billed, less any amount actually reimbursed by your insurer. Whatever amount your insurance company does not pay will be the responsibility of the patient.
What happens when a patient cannot pay?
What happens when a large medical bill can’t be paid? Usually the result is a lawsuit filed by the hospital or a collection agency with a judgment and a lien filed against the patient’s home and accounts. In most states, a portion of the debtor’s employment earnings can be garnished. Many times before this point is reached, the patient files a personal bankruptcy to stop the wage garnishment and eliminate the medical bills and other debts. This requires forfeiting all assets including savings, real estate and equity in real estate. Some of these assets are exempt in a bankruptcy will be turned over to the court and divided among the creditors.
How Patients Protect Against These Events
Family Savings Trust
Asset protection with an expressly designed Family Savings Trust can often shelter savings from these events. A Family Savings Trust is exceptionally flexible in form and can incorporate provisions, which merge the features of many domestic arrangements within the language of the plan documents. All of your assets can be contained in the trust-but be administered by special terms appropriate for that asset.
For those concerned with protection against unforeseen medical bills, a trust can be customized to specifically to address the issue of medical expenses. The trust may be planned to hold your home, savings and brokerage accounts with the aim of shielding these assets from unexpected medical expenses. It is often designed to safeguard the tax benefits associated with the home (including the mortgage interest deduction, property taxes, and avoidance of gain on a future sale), while carrying out proper estate planning and asset protection goals for family wealth.
How Blockchain Can Boost Marketing Strategies
Blockchain is a technology that has blossomed at an incredible pace. When Bitcoin was launched, blockchain technology was restricted to cryptocurrencies. Today, more industries are exploring the benefits that come with this technology. Marketing is one of the industries that is benefiting massively from blockchain. This technology is solving major hiccups that have been facing the marketing industry.
Moreover, every business wants to establish a strong online presence in today’s highly competitive digital market. As such, businesses want to ensure that they are well prepared with their marketing strategies. This is where blockchain is coming in handy as a technology that can change the marketing and advertising industry. Blockchains can be programmed in most of the programming languages of your choice i.e. C/C++, Java, Python, Solidity, etc. If you are looking to learn these languages, you can find community recommended best programming tutorials on Hackr.io. For ex. here are the best tutorials to learn Java. To know more about Blockchain, one can always refer to several online blockchain tutorials online and get a good grip on it. Read on for more details on how blockchain can boost marketing.
Understanding Blockchain
Blockchain is comparable to a database. Blockchain comprises of multiple blocks that are linked to each other to form a chain. Each block has information stored in it. The information stored in these blocks can be shared with desired users in a peer-to-peer (P2P) network.
Blockchain is secured using cryptographic technologies to prevent unauthorized people from tampering with the data. The data stored in the blocks follows a set of algorithm based on consensus. This means that once data is stored by mutual agreement, no users are allowed to edit, delete or add data in the blocks.
Whenever a transaction is made, be it contractual agreements or exchange of information or money, the transaction is done as a block. The block has to be validated by all users within the P2P network and upon validation, a permanent digital record is established. Once done, the block is added to the chain.
The technology behind blockchain has made it fully auditable and transparent. It does not have a central point of authority and also lacks a single point of failure or control. Thus, transactions made using this technology are fully secure and transparent.
Blockchain and the Marketing Industry
Blockchain technology has changed today’s marketing industry. Here are some ways through which blockchain can boost your marketing strategies:
1. Targeting and Engaging the Right Audience
When it comes to online advertising, majority of advertisers hardly manage to target the right consumers despite having their behavioral data. Most marketers have lots of consumer data and they still pay exorbitant fees to middlemen involved in advertising. Despite doing all this, they are still unable to engage and target the right audience.
Blockchain comes in handy as an effective means of getting the right audience to see an advert. Blockchain creates a decentralized search engine where advertisers easily reach their target audience. Through blockchain, advertisers can also compensate target customers using tokens when they provide their personal data to advertisers. Every time a person clicks on an advert, they get paid. People only see the ads they indicate interest in, such that only the right audience is targeted and engaged.
2. Preventing Ad Fraud
Ad fraud is increasingly becoming a serious issue for marketers and advertisers. Paying for fake impressions and clicks is a common trend today. Therefore, ad fraud distorts analytical data and this affects marketing strategies and decisions.
Blockchain technology comes in to display clicks in advertising platforms in real time. It also assists marketers through renting out their advertising platforms and attracting quality traffic. This way, clicks are authenticated, thereby preventing ad fraud.
3. Creating Reward Systems and Loyalty Programs
Customers never forget when they are made to feel special. Loyalty programs work well with sales for they make customers feel special. Blockchain can be used to create an unforgettable experience for customers. Gift cards can be attached on blockchain, thereby creating a safe platform for maintaining and issuing loyalty programs and gift cards.
If customers accumulate gift cards and are unable to redeem or use them, they will have a negative experience about the brand. With blockchain, gift cards can be converted into digital wallets or coins, making it easier for customers to use or redeem them. Moreover, different gift cards and coupons can be combined and redeemed in one transaction. This concept can save marketers thousands of dollars in their marketing strategies.
4. Crowdsourcing and Data Collection
Good data is extremely powerful to marketers. Despite having dozens of marketing tools and trying out different marketing strategies, most marketers are still unable to get accurate and quality customer data. It is only customers themselves who can provide accurate data.
But how would a marketer get customers to share their data? This is where crowdsourcing and blockchain comes in handy as a way of encouraging customers to share their data. In return, they get some compensation, making it a win-win situation for both parties. This way, the data obtained is highly relevant and authentic.
5. Decentralizing E-Commerce
Blockchain is decentralizing how consumers buy things online. The technology can be used by marketers to create decentralized marketplaces where traders can sell their products or services directly to consumers without the need to use expensive third-party platforms.
6. Influencer marketing
Consumers tend to believe what other consumers say about a brand rather than what a marketer asserts. Blockchain is making it possible to take advantage of influencer marketing. Through blockchain technology, marketers can be able to authenticate the identity of influencers, validate their followers and get a guarantee on their investment.
7. Eliminating the Need for Middlemen
Marketing involves finances and this means transacting through banks. Blockchain technology comes with digital wallets and eliminates the need to carry out transactions through banks. Blockchain ensures that transactions run smoothly and reduces the costs involved in transacting through banks that act as middlemen.
As competition in the digital world continues to grow, marketers have to look for innovating ways to boost their marketing strategies. Blockchain technology has proven to be a great tool that can boost marketing strategies. Even though this technology is still new in the marketing world, it is already becoming a reliable alternative to other marketing tools such as Google ad banners and pay-per-click. Extracting its full potential can surely benefit markets by creating a transparent, authentic and secure customer experience.
What a Tsunami Risk Has in Common With a Nuclear War Threat
Insights from the Flood Insurance Specialists
There’s a war of words between the US president and the dictator of North Korea and it does not seem to bode well for America. As the evil ‘rocket man’ threatens to use nuclear force against the United States, the associated island located closest to the source is getting nervous.
The jittery feeling appears to be underscored by the government big wigs. “Get prepared,” they tell residents on the Pacific shoreline.
How exactly does one prepare oneself for an epic attack promised by someone who is intent on destruction? Officials cite a tsunami as the example.
The Pacific coast is no stranger to the fear of a tsunami. In the year 1957, in fact, what is referred as a ‘distant-source’ tsunami was generated in the region by an earthquake that occurred 2,100 miles away!
Insurance suppliers say the devastating results were five million dollars of property, auto and home damages.
In hindsight to that terrible event, emergency responders have devised a plan to minimize risks. The same plan officials now say residents should use if, Heaven Forbid, residents face a standoff with nuclear arsenal.
Here are the important steps to take if a tsunami or a nuclear threat looms.
• Learn about the risk at hand. Reach out to emergency groups for any information they can provide. Find out how much higher your street is to sea level and learn how far away your street is to the coastline and any other high-risk spots.
• Tourists should speak to hotel or motel personnel about risks and evacuation travel routes.
• Devise your own evacuation strategy by planning an escape route that takes you at least one hundred feet away from your residence – or in an upward direction that is two miles inland from the coast – or as further away as you can make it. Your plan should include escaping by foot within fifteen minutes from start time of evacuation. Follow any evacuation routes that have been officially posted along the way to safe shelters.
• Perform evacuation drills with your family during key times: day, night and during inclement weather.
• Confer with an experienced independent insurance agency in regard to flood coverage because your standard homeowner’s policy does not carry it.
• Keep posted about warnings and watching via the radio and social media.
• Sit your family down to discuss what to expect and make a plan in the event family members become separated.
• Fill your emergency kit with essentials such as an adequate supply of bottled water, non-perishable food items, medicine, flashlight, radio and other necessary things. Place your kit by the door so you can grab it quickly in the event of an emergency.
What You Need to Know About Gift Cards and the Law
Gift cards are the quintessential easy gift idea. Everybody uses them, and they avoid questions like “Will this fit her?” or “Will he like this?” Gift cards and gift certificates are available from all sorts of stores, ranging from the mundane like grocery stores and drug stores to more specialized businesses like spas and travel agencies. No matter where you purchase or receive a card from, however, it is important to protect yourself as a consumer and be familiar with your rights surrounding gift card use. After all, these are used as form of currency and ought to be treated as frugally as one would treat cash.
What can I do with a gift card I don’t want?
There are a lot of options for putting gift cards you don’t want to good use. There are websites that exist for the sole purpose of buying and selling gift cards. Gift Card Granny, for example, will buy your card for 60%-80% of its value. You can also sell your card on a website like Craigslist or eBay. Other websites like Gift Card Swapping allow you to trade your gift card for one you’ll actually use.
If you’re feeling charitable, many nonprofits, including local schools and churches, will accept gift cards as donations. Gift cards are also great for re-gifting. There’s no reason to let any gift card sit around and be forgotten!
Can my gift card expire? Can I lose the balance on my gift card?
The short answer: It depends on what state you live in.
The long answer: It depends on what state you live in, and the extent to which your state is complying with federal law.
In 2009, the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure (CARD) Act [gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/PLAW-111publ24/pdf/PLAW-111publ24.pdf] passed into federal law. The act covers a lot of ground surrounding the protection of credit cardholders, but it also created some federal standards for gift card issuers that are intended to protect consumers. These include requiring that cards, with a few exceptions, expire no less than five years after issuance and that dormancy fees can only be charged after one year of inactivity and only if these fees are fully disclosed to consumers. According to the CARD Act, stores are allowed to begin charging dormancy fees – meaning, a charge to keep the card active when it has not been used after a certain amount of time – after one year of inactivity, and no more than one charge per month. Eventually, these charges may deplete the value of the card. This is an important way stores and major card issuers like American Express make money. However, some states have introduced additional, and sometimes contradictory, legislation surrounding gift card law.
For example, New York law allows stores to begin charging monthly dormancy fees after just one year of inactivity. It is also legal for stores to charge a replacement fee for lost cards, and they do not require stores to give cash back for small balances on cards. Additionally, after five years cards are deemed “abandoned” and the balance of the card is forfeited to the state. Other states, like New Jersey, establish abandonment after as little as two years of inactivity. (In New Jersey’s case, this policy has been deemed unconstitutional, so the state remains in flux between enforcing the overturned state standard and the federal standard.) Such provisions, which remove the profit for card sellers that comes with unused cards, have caused major issuers like American Express to pull out of grocery and convenience stores in some states.
For comparison, California grants gift card users with protection beyond the federal standard. Cards are never allowed to expire, even after five years, and dormancy fees can only be charged after two years of inactivity and only if the balance on the card is less than $5.
A good resource for finding the specific laws in your state can be found here. Because not all card issuers or states are in compliance with the federal law, consumers should be conscientious about reading the terms of the card. Generally, it’s smart to try to spend cards as soon as possible to avoid forgetting about them, and to use the full balance of the card.
What if there’s only a little money left on my card?
You may be able to get your balance in cash. Under the CARD Act, most businesses are required to provide cash for the remaining balance on a card if the balance is less than $5. (In some states, this minimum value is higher.) Of course, businesses often fail to train their front-of-the-line staff on this law, so you may need to escalate through the ranks to find someone actually informed of the law.
What should I know about online gift cards?
Online “gift certificate” sites that offer deals like Groupon and LivingSocial fall into a somewhat gray area of the law. Generally, they are treated as coupons rather than gift cards, meaning they are able to generally set their own terms when it comes to expiration dates and redemption policies. Groupon, for example, requires that stores honor the value a customer paid for a deal after the deal has expired, but only as a store credit.
Virtual cards, such as the popular Amazon or iTunes cards that are often sent via email, do not usually expire. Sometimes they can be redeemed only online and not at brick-and-mortar stores, so read the terms of the card carefully. Otherwise, they are subject to the same laws as tangible cards; for example, Amazon includes the required language to indicate that cash refunds are only available where “required by applicable state law,” although it does not give information on how to go about claiming small balances in cash.
