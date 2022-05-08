News
Rain postpones Mets-Phillies again; doubleheader scheduled Sunday
PHILADELPHIA — For the second straight day, the Mets game against the Phillies was postponed due to rainy weather.
With a steady shower and winds blowing at 19 mph at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday evening’s matchup was rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch has been set at 12:35 p.m. with Game 2 beginning about 20-30 minutes after the final out of the first game.
“We’re at their mercy, and rightfully so,” Showalter said of the Phillies’ decision to postpone, which was announced just about two hours before the originally scheduled 4 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. Both teams had already publicly sent out their lineups by then.
The Mets had discussed deviating from their original plan of starting Max Scherzer on Saturday, in the event that the game was not postponed and the players were on the field in the rain. Showalter and other team officials were weighing the injury risks of sending out their ace pitcher in sloppy weather.
Scherzer will instead pitch Sunday with an extra two days of rest. Friday night’s game in Philly was also postponed, rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Aug. 20 at Citizens Bank Park. Scherzer last pitched on May 1 at Citi Field, in a 10-6 win against the Phillies. He carries a 4-0 record into his sixth start of the year.
Chris Bassitt, who pitches behind Scherzer in the rotation, will likely start one of Sunday’s games. Both Bassitt and Scherzer sport an identical 2.61 ERA and 31 innings following their first five starts with their new team.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mets had not announced whether Scherzer will pitch in Game 1 or 2. Showalter typically prefers to start his veteran pitcher in the second game of a doubleheader. That way, he can use his bullpen if he needs to in Game 1, knowing that his veteran starter is more likely and able to pitch deeper into the game.
“Sometimes a guy sitting around for 5-6 hours and watching the game, certain guys are more equipped than others,” Showalter said. “I always wanted something in reserve too. But let’s face it. Doubleheaders, in a lot of ways, you’re trying to make sure the killer is getting swept, physically and in the L column.”
But because of the unique nature of this weekend’s Mets schedule — rainouts on Friday and Saturday, doubleheader on Sunday, followed by a day off on Monday — Showalter said he has less apprehension than he normally would to use most of his relievers if he needs to in the Sunday doubleheader.
“It’s actually easier to protect a bullpen in a loss than it is in a win in doubleheaders,” Showalter said. “I think that’s what people miss. If you win two games in a doubleheader, you feel good about the wins but you know there’s a price to pay for the next day, which we’ve seen already.”
The Mets (19-9) will play their third doubleheader of the season on Sunday. They have a 4-0 record in those instances this year, having swept the Giants in April and the Braves earlier this week. The Amazin’s carry a 20-10 record in doubleheaders dating back to the start of last season.
ROSTER MOVE
The Mets claimed infielder Gosuke Katoh off waivers from the Blue Jays on Saturday. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Katoh, 27, made his major league debut on April 9 with the Blue Jays. In eight games with Toronto, the California native hit .143 (1-for-7) with a double, three walks and a run scored. The 6-1, 200-pound left-handed hitter played at first and second base in those games, as well as appearing as a pinch-runner.
()
News
Heat’s Bam Adebayo vows more aggressiveness, smarter play against 76ers’ Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid was taking notes. That became clear in Friday night’s Game 3 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.
So after Bam Adebayo averaged 23 points and 10.5 rebounds in helping the Miami Heat take a 2-0 lead over his Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid said it was time to set things straight at center in what turned into the 76ers’ Game 3 win.
“The big fella, Bam, was dominating, and I was really pissed off watching that other big man go and play well against my team,” Embiid said of his return Friday after sitting out with a concussion and orbital fracture.
Saturday, a day after being limited to nine points on 2-of-9 shooting and three rebounds, Adebayo acknowledged he has to be better.
“I still got to be aggressive,” Adebayo said after practice at Wells Fargo Center. “That’s part of the game. You see different lineups, you see different personnel and then you’ve just got to adjust your attacks.”
He said getting better angles on screens will be a priority in Sunday’s Game 4.
“They definitely made an emphasis to not let the pocket pass go through,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest things I noticed throughout the game. It’s just adapting and trying to figure that out.”
He also said nothing from Embiid came as a surprise, “I’ve been competing with Joel for five years now.”
But he acknowledged it did change how the Heat defended.
“We can’t switch one through five like we used to,” Adebayo said. “Now, we’ve got to be more strategic with our switches.”
Tough enough
Part of a double-technical foul with the Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle in Friday night’s fourth quarter, Heat power forward P.J. Tucker has not been shy about mixing it up with the 76ers.
“P.J. does what he does,” 76ers guard Danny Green. “We don’t have soft guys in this team. We don’t back down. At the same time, we have to be smart. Not going to get into a tussling match and get double-technicals. You know, just play smart and don’t take any cheap stuff happening. Don’t give any cheap stuff, either. Just play basketball.
“But, at the same time, be physical, just as physical as they are.”
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers had pushed for pushback from his team after the two series-opening losses.
“They play tough,” 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey said. “They are a veteran team, and they are gritty, and you’ve got to hold your own and come together as a team. At the end of the day, it’s a fight. Like I said, we are going to take the fight to them instead of being on our heels and being a counterpunching team.”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took note of the 76ers’ Game 3 grit and of Tucker’s feistiness.
“I think they beat us to a lot of hustle plays and 50-50 plays in the first half,” Spoelstra said. “Tuck actually kept that conversation open, a lot of his plays. But other than Tuck. I think we were getting beat first to the ball too often.”
Tucker is hoping others will follow Sunday.
“I feel like we need to be more aggressive, more intentional on our side is what we need to do,” he said.
Schedule updates
With the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns Western Conference semifinal now to go at least five games, the start time for the Heat’s Tuesday night Game 5 against the 76ers at FTX Arena has been locked in as 7:30 p.m. It would have started an hour later had the Suns swept the Mavericks.
If a Thursday Game 6 of Heat-76ers is required at Wells Fargo Center, it will either start at 7 p.m. if Suns-Mavericks requires a Game 6, or at 8 p.m. if Suns-Mavericks ends in five games.
A potential Heat-76ers Game 7 at FTX Arena on Sunday May 15 will be either at 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the lengths of other series.
Should the Heat advance, the Eastern Conference finals will begin either May 15 or May 17, depending on the length of Heat-76ers and Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics.
()
News
Eleceed Chapter 193: Release Date, Raw Scan & READ MANGA ONLINE
Eleceed Chapter 193 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 12th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Eleceed Chapter 193.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Eleceed Chapter 193 Release Date
Eleceed Chapter 193 will be released on 12th May 2022 and as uh you know the raw scans will be coming two-three days before the release. final release and spoilers are still left.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
This series has gained a lot of popularity recently and the fans are curiously waiting for the release of the next chapter.
Well, the wait is almost over as it is expected to release on 14 October 2021. It is a must-read manga for all the action lovers out there. The genre of the series is action and fantasy.
Eleceed Chapter 193 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 193 of Eleceed is set for 12th May 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Eleceed Chapter 193 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
can’t help going back to reread some of my favorite chapters #eleceed pic.twitter.com/WV1nMt3RDq
— 悲しい少年 (@fk__love) October 8, 2021
About Eleceed
Eleceed is a fantasy and action Korean Webtoon series written by Son Jae Ho and illustrated by ZHENA. It can be found on Naver and WEBTOON.
The series follows the story of Jiwoo, a kind-hearted young man who possesses the lightning-quick reflexes of a cat and uses it to secretly make the world a better place. This series also shows the adventures of Jiwoo Seo as he discovers a new world with people who also have abilities Kayden is a secret agent on the run, who finds himself stuck in the body of a decidedly fat old fluffy cat.
This chapter begins with Divine Beast’s conquered environment. We might witness Gain’s and Iseul’s expressions on this incident. We will see the discussion regarding Jinwoo’s fake awakening ability, which is Animal Control.
Also we will witness a casual confrontation between Jinwoo and Gain Lutroine. It will be remarkable to witness Gain’s expression after witnessing Jinwoo. It remains to be seen what twists and turns take place as the story progresses.
Where to Read?
You can read all the chapters of Eleceed on the official website of Webtoon and MangaPlus.
Before Eleceed Chapter 193 Releases Get to Know about the Main Characters of the Series
Jiwoo Seo
Jiwoo Seo is the hero of the manhwa, Eleceed. He is the main pupil of Kayden and the second individual to have Electrokinesis.
However, his Primary power is Super Speed. He is a free awakener and has gone to the Awakened Academy with the sponsorship from Shinhwa Association.
Jiwoo Seo is an extremely caring, kind person. Growing up alone and scared of uncovering his powers, he is a saved and to some degree careful individual, however, he is infrequently inclined to foolishness at whatever point he sees that somebody is at serious risk.
He is additionally a profoundly sympathetic person because of his grieved adolescence. Because of his saved character, he maintains a strategic distance from conflicts whenever the situation allows and is extremely cautious as to not carry himself into the spotlight, particularly with his powers.
Kayden Break
Kayden or all the more generally known as Kayden Break is the deuteragonist in the manhwa, Eleceed.
He is notoriously known as one of the most grounded stirred ones who stay unaffiliated with an association. Because of being intensely harmed and expecting to stow away as he mended, he had to change into a feline and can keep up with his human structure by burning through his effort.
His fundamental capacity is Electrokinesis, however, he can likewise change into a feline and utilize Spatial Isolation. Presently, he’s living with Jiwoo as he recuperates his power and energy. He’s showing Jiwoo the stirred world and going about as his coach.
Kayden is an extremely savage and careful person who appreciates battling others and continually searches out solid adversaries. Prior to meeting Jiwoo, he was a forlorn individual.
In the wake of meeting Jiwoo, he turned into a fairly mindful educator toward Jiwoo and puts forth an attempt to safeguard Jiwoo and his companions. Kayden is additionally exceptionally sure and frequently alludes to himself in the third individual to accentuate his significance.
That’s all for today. Stay tuned with Stanford Arts Review for latest updates.
The post Eleceed Chapter 193: Release Date, Raw Scan & READ MANGA ONLINE appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
News
Miami Grand Prix is F1′s massive warning shot at NASCAR | Commentary
NASCAR officials should be worried.
Very worried.
If they’re not, they are asleep at the wheel and will someday be lapped by Formula 1 in this country.
If you don’t believe me, consider that Miami Dolphins billionaire owner Stephen Ross — whose subsidiary company, South Florida Motorsports, is funding Sunday’s much-ballyhooed Miami Grand Prix — is poised to make as much money in ticket sales for Miami’s inaugural F1 event than he makes during an entire season on Dolphins home games. In fact, business insiders say an economic impact of Super Bowl-like proportions is being created this weekend with an estimated 300,000 fans, celebrities, tourists and corporate executives converging on South Florida to drink, party and watch sleek Mercedes and Ferraris buzz around the 3.4-mile track near Hard Rock Stadium at speeds of more than 200 mph.
I’m not saying that the Miami Grand Prix will get higher ratings than NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington this Sunday when the two racing leagues go head-to-head on network TV (NASCAR is on Fox; Formula 1 is on ABC), but that day could be coming more quickly than NASCAR ever thought possible.
The rising popularity of F1 can be directly attributed to the wildly popular Netflix Series: Formula 1: Drive to Survive — a show that has been described as a “soap-operatic docuseries” that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at F1 drivers, teams, cars and races.
Quite frankly, F1 has become internationally cool while NASCAR, although it’s evolving and trying mightily to change its image, is still considered by many to be the good ol’ boy sport of the South.
The recent F1 race in Austin drew a record 400,000 fans, almost 70% of whom were first-time attendees. Meanwhile, the Miami Grand Prix’s suite and pre-sale tickets were sold out in less than a day with the cheapest ticket going for $600 and the most expensive ones garnering $30,000 on the secondary market.
The Miami Grand Prix has become such a mega-moneymaker that is has transcended sports and is now being covered by business publications. According to the Sports Business Journal, SeatGeek — a popular online site for buying and selling tickets — is reporting that the Miami Grand Prix is the most in-demand auto race it has ever tracked, with an average resale price of $2,414 per ticket as of last week.
If NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is “The Great American Race” then the Miami Grand Prix is “The Great American Phenomenon.”
According to another business website, CNBC, Miami’s top hotels are charging more than $100,0000 a night for their top suites. Chefs are offering special dinners for $3,000 a plate, and night clubs are bringing in top DJs with tables going for up to $100,000 a night.
“This is going to be the biggest week in Miami history,” said Jeff Zalaznick, managing partner of Major Food Group, which sold out its dinner on Miami Beach at $3,000 per person. “We’ve never seen demand like this. It’s going to be a very hedonistic experience.”
The thing is, F1 is not only luring in the rich jet-setters and beautiful people, it’s capturing the attention of average sports fans, too. Case in point: Two of my best friends in Orlando have become avid F1 fans because of Netflix.
Pat Lynch, an iconic rock and roll deejay at WJRR in Orlando, might be the biggest sports fan I know. This guy watches every sport you can imagine on TV, and has always been a huge NASCAR fan. But when I put him on the spot a couple of days ago and asked if he is a bigger fan of NASCAR or F1, his response was telling.
“I’ve got to be honest, I’m leaning toward F1,” Lynch responded. “The Netflix series pushed me over the top. I was just sort of a casual F1 fan before, but now I know the names of the drivers, the teams and what goes into all this. It’s intriguing; it really is.”
Marc Daniels, the longtime radio voice of UCF, tells a similar story.
“My wife and I have become massive fans,” Daniels told me the other day during our radio show. “During the pandemic, my wife and I flipped on Drive to Survive and got absolutely hooked. Now, we’re huge fans. We both have our favorite team, our favorite driver, I’ve bought her F1 merchandise and now we’re looking to take a trip to Europe and to do it around being able to go to an F1 race. We were looking to go to Miami this weekend, but the tickets we were looking at were like $3,000 apiece. I was like, ‘Honey, I love you, but we ain’t doin’ that!”
It should come as no surprise that NASCAR recently unveiled its own Netflix docuseries — Race: Bubba Wallace — about Wallace’s journey as the sport’s only Black driver during the racially charged 2020-21 seasons.
Just consider this the beginning of NASCAR’s own drive to survive as the sport puts the pedal to the metal, races into the future and tries to block F1′s master plan of becoming the No. 1 option in satisfying America’s need for speed.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
Rain postpones Mets-Phillies again; doubleheader scheduled Sunday
Medical Treatment
Heat’s Bam Adebayo vows more aggressiveness, smarter play against 76ers’ Joel Embiid
Acquire Information on How to Earn Money Online
Eleceed Chapter 193: Release Date, Raw Scan & READ MANGA ONLINE
Sherry Brescia Review – What Do People Really Think?
Miami Grand Prix is F1′s massive warning shot at NASCAR | Commentary
Nano Machine Chapter 105 Release Date, Raw Scan & Read Manga Online
How to Make Money Trading Binary Options – Earn Money Fast
Chelsea sold for $3.1 billion to Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special