Real World Economics: Fed works the pedals of economy
The Fed’s policy-making Open Market Committee met last week and announced its two-part decision.
First, its target “federal funds” interest rate is up a half percentage point from a bracket of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. It now is 0.75 to 1 percent: “The Fed raised interest rates.”
Second, it will “reduce the size of its balance sheet.” What the heck does that mean? In short, it will cut the amount of money supply circulating in the economy.
But, as I explained last week, the two are not disconnected. Money supply changes are the key variable. These show up, among several ways, as changes in Fed assets and liabilities. Interest rates are just a result, an indicator.
A law co-authored by the late Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey says the Fed must achieve maximum employment and low inflation. An inherent contradiction, it’s like saying true friendships require absolute honesty and never giving offense.
The Fed manages overall money availability by increasing and decreasing amounts of reserves held by private-sector banks, the ones in which most of us have accounts. To continue last week’s metaphor, the money supply is to the economy as the amount of gasoline injected is to a car’s engine. Interest rates are the speedometer that changes visibly.
The link is not exact nor immediate, although “stepping on the gas” is a frequent phrase attached to the Fed’s actions. The relationship between your pressing the gas pedal and your car’s speed depends on if you are going uphill or down, towing a trailer or not, with strong winds behind or ahead.
And there are lags. A friend’s tractor backhoe has an automatic transmission with lots of slip, so one can crowd the bucket full without shifting gears or choking the engine. But to just get moving, one has to stomp the throttle pedal and wait a few seconds. Releasing the pedal doesn’t slow it quickly.
And there can be technology where trying to add fuel doesn’t change speed. Driving a friend’s rental truck to Oregon, I planned we’d make freeway speeds. But once on I-94 west, a speed governor limited the truck to 65 mph regardless of how far I pressed the pedal down. That is an excellent metaphor for the “quantitative easing” of the last decade. The Fed could only push so hard.
What does this all have to do with the Fed’s “balance sheet”?
Go back to 1914. That’s when Congress established the Fed “to provide for an elastic currency” that could expand and contract with the needs of the economy.
Previously, a bank, say in Elbow Lake, Minn., took in savings and checking deposits. It loaned most of these out to merchants and farmers. Bank law required it to keep some in reserve. It might keep more back if it wanted. It might be all “loaned up,” but with sound customers still needing loans.
With the then-new Fed system, the same bank could take promissory notes of loans already made to the Minneapolis Fed’s “discount window” and say, “We need more money to lend. Can we borrow some? These IOUs will be security, If we don’t repay this loan from you, the Fed can collect principal and interest due by storeowners and farmers on these.”
The Fed would say, “Yes, we will put the money in your reserve account here. Draw on these ‘excess reserves’ in Federal Reserve Notes or by presenting checks for payment.” So the Elbow Lake bank could make more loans to customers. The supply of money had increased.
The crucial magic here is that this new money available to the small-town bank did not come from anywhere else. It was entirely new. If the small-town bank had borrowed from a larger commercial bank in Minneapolis or Chicago, money held by that big bank had to decrease for money in the Elbow Lake bank to increase. But the new Fed district bank could just wave a wand, say “shazam,” and there was fresh money.
With the U.S. money supply increasing in this way, business and commerce could thrive. But if the Fed banks went wild and loaned excessively, the increase in available money would surpass increases in goods and services. The new money would spur spending nonetheless. Prices would rise — in other words, inflation.
On the other side, when the local bank later repaid its “discount loan,” the money just went “poof” and disappeared. The national money supply decreased. In all this, the Federal Reserve Act worked as planned.
But there was a problem. Sometimes there was unused productive capacity in the economy. A larger money supply might have helped increase output and hiring. But, for whatever reason, banks did not go to the Fed for funds to make more loans. You can lead a horse to water, etc.
In the 1920s, before the currently organized Fed existed, Benjamin Strong, president of the New York Fed, discovered it could also increase available money simply by buying U.S. Treasury bonds “in the open market” competing with insurance companies or private savers. As with loans, the money to buy bonds could just be created out of nothing. Shazam! However, as with discount loans to banks, when the Treasury bond was sold, money disappeared.
This was the beginning of “open-market operations” of buying and selling bonds, overseen after 1935 by the “Federal Open-Market Committee,” the same body that met early last week. Beyond buying and selling bonds, it can make short-term promises to buy or sell so-called “repos” described in my column last week.
The Fed has a balance sheet. Just as for you, or your 401(k), or your bank, a bond owned is an asset. But Fed liabilities are special. They are Federal Reserve Notes, ornamentally written at the top of all our paper money, and represent the reserve accounts of commercial banks. Banks own these, the Fed is just a custodian.
So when the Fed “reduces its balance sheet,” it has to sell off some of its assets, the bonds it owns. The money received disappears. The balance sheet has to balance, and so a Fed liability, reserves, has to fall. That means banks have less money to lend out. Interest rates rise showing the degree to which this is happening. Going with the earlier metaphor, the Fed is “stepping on the brakes.”
That is how central banking works. Initial stock market gyrations aside, wait a few weeks and you’ll see how this all applies to 2022.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
‘It’s been a challenge’ but Heat’s Duncan Robinson making sure he stays ready
This was where Duncan Robinson expected to be. On the court at Wells Fargo Center. In the heart of the NBA playoff schedule. In full sweat. Shooting, passing, scoring.
And yet this also in no way could have been what the fourth-year Miami Heat guard could have possibly envisioned as his place in May 2022.
The work came on Saturday afternoon, stands empty, well after practice was over, long after Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler had exited the building, between Games 3 and 4 of the Heat’s Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Instead of being alongside Butler, Lowry, or even other rotation players, this was Robinson finding action in three-on-three with Javonte Smart, Mychal Mulder, Haywood Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin.
Having fallen out of the rotation, it was a matter of taking whatever work he could find.
Even if it meant going head to head against Yurtseven in this makeshift 3-on-3 matchup, defending in the post against a center.
“Just to stay in shape, it’s good for sure,” Robinson said ahead of the Heat’s Sunday night Game 4 meeting with the 76ers in the best-of-seven series. “Just to keep it fresh, keep it moving.”
As with almost all things Heat, the 3-on-3 hardly was innocuous competition, with coach Erik Spoelstra and assistants Chris Quinn and Caron Butler among those looking on.
But, no, this is what neither Robinson nor the Heat signed up for when Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million contract in August, coming off two of the most dynamic 3-point seasons in the franchise’s 34 years.
But with Max Strus inserted into the starting lineup in March and with Victor Oladipo earning rotation minutes in the middle of the first-round ouster of the Atlanta Hawks, this is where Robinson stands.
As an outsider when it comes to playing time.
“I mean it’s been a challenge,” Robinson said to a pair of reporters as he walked off the court, the rest of the media having departed, “but it comes with the territory. It’s part of being a professional.”
As the Heat went into Game 4, Robinson had appeared for just 55 seconds in the series, mop-up duty at the end of the Game 2 victory at FTX Arena.
As for the end of the Game 3 blowout loss? Not even that.
“Whatever Coach needs me to do,” Robinson said of such action. “He tells me to go in, I go in. He doesn’t tell me to go in, I don’t go in.”
Otherwise, Robinson finds himself in the same mode on game nights as Yurtseven, Highsmith, Smart and Mulder, greeting players at midcourt as they come to the bench during breaks, or offering encouragement as play continues in his absence.
“I’m on the court, my job is to play basketball to the best of my abilities, help us win,” he said. “If I’m not on the court, help us win. If that’s being a supportive teammate, that’s what I do.”
Saturday, he and Martin were the last two players off the court following practice, each having been in and out of the rotation as complementary players.
No, not when Robinson had envisioned in August, but nonetheless part of a journey that led to his unexpected NBA breakthrough in the first place, from NCAA Division III roots and then as an undrafted free agent.
So, yes, he has been here before.
“I mean, I didn’t play a lot in high school, so probably then,” he said of the last time in his basketball career that game nights came with no assurance of playing time. “I had stretches in Michigan [with the Wolverines] when I didn’t play, as well.”
Just as the best of times, as recently as the first game of the first round, when he drained eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points off the bench against the Hawks, it remains a matter of taking whatever comes his way.
“I mean that’s part of being a professional,” he said, “part of my job.”
()
Ramesh Ponnuru: What’s not going to happen after Roe falls
Since someone leaked a draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion in this year’s big abortion case, two questions have emerged about the scope of conservative policy goals. Will Republicans try to ban abortion by federal statute if Roe v. Wade is overruled, or leave the issue to the states? And will the Republican appointees on the Supreme Court overturn other precedents with a family resemblance to the 1973 abortion-rights ruling?
In both cases, there are reasons to expect circumstances to block conservative ambitions.
Many Republicans in Congress are saying that abortion after Roe will be a state matter, but they do not really believe it. Republicans overwhelmingly voted to ban partial-birth abortion at the federal level during the George W. Bush administration. More recently, they have sought a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. They succeeded in the first project and have failed in the second. Now that Roe appears to be on its way out, some Republicans are talking about a nationwide ban on abortion after six weeks.
But they do not appear to have the votes for the six-week ban, given that they haven’t had them for the 20-week ban, or even for federal protections for babies who survive abortions. They will not have a veto-proof majority for any such federal law so long as a Democrat is in the White House.
Even if a Republican wins in 2024, a federal ban would require either 60 votes in the Senate or the effective end of the filibuster. Almost all Democrats would presumably oppose the bans. There would also be a few Republicans who either favor legal abortion or think the federal government has no constitutional power to prohibit it. (I think it does have that power and that the question of whether to seek its exercise is one of prudence.) The main legislative action, then, will probably remain in the states, at least for several years.
The question about the Supreme Court’s trajectory arises because some of Roe’s premises also serve as foundations for other major decisions. The court has held for more than 50 years that the 14th Amendment, by prohibiting any state from denying any person liberty without due process of law, protects privacy. It invoked that privacy right to strike down laws against contraception in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and against sodomy in Lawrence v. Texas (2003). It relied on Lawrence, in turn, to rule in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) that governments must recognize same-sex marriages.
In his draft opinion for the court in the abortion case, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 14th Amendment protects only those rights that are enumerated in the Constitution or deeply rooted in the nation’s history. Since contraception was restricted, sodomy illegal and same-sex marriage inconceivable for much of that history, both supporters and opponents of those other landmark court decisions have wondered whether they can still stand. Alito dissented in Obergefell — he thought states should be allowed to decide whether to recognize same-sex marriages — and his judicial philosophy suggests he would not have voted with the majorities in Griswold or Lawrence if he had been on the court.
But Alito distinguishes these other issues from abortion on the ground that the latter involves “the critical moral question” of the destruction of human beings or, at least, “potential life.” He says repeatedly that the court can rule that governments may act on this interest without undermining the other rulings. (Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern claims that Alito “dismissed” the Lawrence and Obergefell decisions “in harsh terms,” but this is not true. The draft opinion says nothing negative about either decision and instead dismisses the idea that they justify a constitutional right to abortion.)
The decades-long campaign of resistance to Roe also sets it apart from those rulings. Griswold and Lawrence didn’t lead to any such campaign. Without state legislation to outlaw contraception or sodomy, even a justice who wanted to overturn those rulings would not have any occasion to do it. (This is something Justice Amy Coney Barrett tried to explain during her confirmation hearings.)
Opponents of Roe also had the option to fight it in increments. They could ban some types of late-term abortions, require parental notification or restrict the activities of women’s health clinics, for example, and ask the courts to allow those laws. Eventually, they built up to bans on abortion after 15 weeks of gestational age, the restriction specified by the 2018 Mississippi law that has put the issue before the Supreme Court now. These laws are popular in most polls, gaining support even from some people who consider themselves pro-choice, but directly conflict with Roe. As both parties arguing the Mississippi case agreed, the justices had to choose between keeping the law and keeping Roe.
Same-sex marriage is, by contrast, a binary choice; there’s no equivalent strategy for chipping away at the right in legislatures and courts. A state would have to take it on directly, and there’s no fuzziness about the borders of the holding that would enable state laws to make their way up the courts to the justices.
Roe may be on its way out. But social conservatives are still under political and institutional constraints that would keep them from undoing social liberalism across the board even if they wanted to. The sexual revolution is not going to be repealed.
Letters: Fix our light-rail and bus problems and then tell all about it
Good ideas to repair public transit
I was glad to read the article by Frederick Melo in the May 6 Pioneer Press about light rail and buses (“Metro Transit looks to the future“).
I live in St. Paul and had decided never to ride the light rail again. In recent trips, the trains were filthy, people were smoking and sleeping, and a man was talking gibberish to me during the whole ride. I realize that we have a serious problem with the homeless population, but as quoted in the article, “transit is not an appropriate place for shelter.”
Many good ideas were mentioned, and I applaud Metro Transit and Charlie Zelle for taking a careful look at what can be done. For example, I approve of clearing the train at the end of each run because it reinforces the fact that people cannot ride for long periods of time. Putting cameras at the stations and monitoring them with two-way speakers seems like a very good idea. Training Transit Police officers to recognize mental health issues is important, and I would add that social workers should be added to help deal with those issues. Cultural sensitivity is valid, but so is enforcing certain social norms of behavior. I approve of giving Metro Transit legal authority to issue fines to fare evaders.
I will write to my House representative and my state senator about the housing problem because that is clearly intersecting with light rail ridership.
Finally, I would encourage Metro Transit, once these issues start to improve, to publicize the improvements widely so that people like me are encouraged to try public transit again.
Meg Arnosti, St. Paul
Government overreach
Thursday’s paper ran letters from two men who argued that the Supreme Court shouldn’t rule on abortion because it should be the job of state legislators. Wrong. Neither the courts nor the legislatures have the right to determine what a girl or woman may or may not do about a problem pregnancy. It’s her business, not theirs. Her choice is based on personal conditions that lawmakers neither know nor care about. Their concern is scoring political points.
It’s ludicrous that politicians who carried on about the inconvenience of mask mandates during a pandemic feel that they can mandate that a girl or woman must carry out a nine-month pregnancy, give birth and then try to figure out what to do next. If anything is government overreach, this is it.
K.C. Simmer, St. Paul
The right ‘to be secure in their persons’
The writer of a May 5 letter displays an unfortunate but all-too-common misunderstanding of the U.S. Constitution (“Leave it to the states”). While it’s true that the Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion, it also says nothing explicitly regarding criminal suspects being advised that anything they say can be used against them, or that people can’t be treated differently based on their race, religion or gender – yet we now embrace these and many other court-delineated rights as fundamental to a fair system.
The writers of the Constitution had no super-powers enabling them to see into the future and anticipate every contingency that might arise in a changing world. That’s why they wisely designed a sturdy foundation and rough framework for our democracy, spelling out the general principles by which we are to be guided, not every last detail of policy or practice.
The general principle regarding abortion is laid out in the clear, concise and compelling words of the Fourth Amendment: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons … shall not be violated.” For government to invade a woman’s body and violate the security of her person by forcing her to unwillingly carry a fetus inside her for nine months is an appalling violation of the Constitution, and Justice Alito’s strained reasoning to the contrary substitutes fairy tales for fact. None of our rights are secure when the extreme prejudices of a powerful few can be imposed upon half the population, contrary to common sense, decency, public opinion and the fundamental rule of law.
Harland Hiemstra, St. Paul Park
A benefit to all society
Your column on personal finance in high school written by James Redelsheimer was an article all parents should read (“Give MN kids a better chance: Teach them personal finance in high school,” May 1).
It addresses a weakness that is prevalent in our education system. As a retired banker, the lack of instruction given to our youth amazes me. Imagine if we could educate our children starting in, let’s say, middle school, about the importance of compounding and how starting investing as early as possible can benefit you later in life.
Along with that, the teaching of the importance of credit and the ability to understand the implications of paying high-interest-rate loans would definitely be a benefit to all society, other than the high-interest lenders.
I commend Mr Redelsheimer for all he does and hope there are many others who would take his lead.
Al Kallenbach, Hudson
A building worth saving
My husband and I have lived in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul for over 45 years. The Hamline library has been an important part of our lives over that time. Our children did summer programs there and we still visit the building regularly.
Although we have had to fight multiple times to keep our library open, or ensure it is open with regular hours, I only recently learned more about the building’s history. During the 1918 flu epidemic, the Midway neighborhood raised funds to purchase the land for this library. Judge Henry Hale left most of his estate to the public library. In order to construct this library, completed in 1930, a group of Hamline-Midway advocates had to file a lawsuit to access some of those funds.
This history should be enough to make the building worth saving, with important, needed updates, rather than tearing it down.
Shelley Robshaw, St. Paul
