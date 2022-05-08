Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 DELAYED DUE to Golden Week

Share Pin 0 Shares

Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 is set to release on 9th May 2022. There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Release Date

According to information received from our sources, we are predicting the release date on 1st April, 2022.

Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 9th May 2022 2022. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.

It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the release date of Chapter 234 is announced, it is set to release this week on 9th May 2022.

Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 234 of Rent a Girlfriend is set for 9th May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

Rent a girlfriend Manga lovers, now you are here to know the latest updates on this anime or Manga. As you all know it’s the most popular Japanese Manga which has lots of young audiences.

Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Release Date and where to read Manga Online and other details will be revealed in this article.

Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Spoilers Theory

Rent a girlfriend is a Japanese Romantic⁸ comedy based Manga. It was written and illustrated by Reijli Miyajima. It has several volumes in it. Till now 233 chapters were released in Shonen magazine officially.

This entire anime describes the romantic and comedy tale of Rented girlfriend Mizuhara Chizuru and heartbroken Kazuya Kinoshita. And how long they move together. As of now, it’s running successfully without breaks. Have been published weekly in Shonen magazine officially since 2017. This hottest romantic Manga has gained tons of fans.

Kazuya Kinoshita a 20-year college-going guy, after being deceived by his love got depressed. So he thought of using a local mobile app that arranges girlfriends on a rental basis.

Immediately he worked on it and found a girl as per her requirement. On the next day, his rented girlfriend Mizuhara Chizuru appeared before him at his place.

At first glimpse itself, he was mesmerized by her cuteness and great personality. Stared their journey. The rest of the story forms how they go ahead.

Where to Read Manga Online Officially??

Rent a girlfriend Manga lovers can read this in Shonen magazine officially on weekly basis. You can even read this Manga on other websites also but we always encourage and recommend the readers to follow official magazines and websites to support the authors and production team.

Before Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 234 Releases Read More About The Main Cast

Kazuya Kinoshita

Kazuya Kinoshita is our male hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series. He is an understudy at Nerima University who is studying Business Administration, he lives alone in a loft arranged in 203 Royal Hills Nerima.

Kazuya is an uncertain man who likes to inundate himself in his predominance, accordingly, he ends up rashly misleading people around him without a second thought. His untruths frequently cause him problems, since he can’t marshal the solidarity to come clean.

He makes the falsehoods proceed to stay away from the issue of making sense of everything. An illustration of this is his phony relationship with Chizuru Ichinose kept up to encourage his grandma. Then again, he knows he’s setting himself into a difficult situation up to attempt to safeguard others’ mysteries and keep those near him blissful.

Chizuru Ichinose

Chizuru Ichinose on the other hand known as Chizuru Mizuhara in her “rental sweetheart” persona, is our female hero of the Kanojo, Okarishimasu series.

She is an undergrad at Nerima University who is studying Literature and she as of now lives in Room 204 of Royal Hills Nerima, only close to Kazuya Kinoshita.

Initially, Chizuru sets up a sort and thoughtful front: It shocks any individual who considers leasing, which makes them give high appraisals to her. Nonetheless, she just does this to her clients. Actually, she is sharp, reckless, and calculative; showing her actual self to individuals she disdains or needs to tolerate. In any case, she shows a real kinder side when she sees individuals out of luck or when Kazuya needs her assistance.

She gets irritated when Kazuya acquaints her with his grandma. Chizuru told Kazuya promptly to let his grandma know that they separated, yet she’d become flushed and get humiliated when she hears Kazuya discussing her with his grandma.

