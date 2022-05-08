Review: Guthrie Theater’s ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ holds a classic American drama at arm’s length

When Lorraine Hansberry’s play “A Raisin in the Sun” opened in 1959, Broadway had never seen anything like it.

The lives of Black people crowded into substandard urban housing and struggling to ascend out of poverty were at last finding a voice in American popular culture. And anecdotes say that there were more Black people in the audience than there had ever been for a Broadway show, one written, directed and performed by Black artists.

Now, 63 years later, the Guthrie Theater is producing “A Raisin in the Sun” for the first time, an overdue offering from a company that prides itself on carrying the banner for the classics of the stage.

And “A Raisin in the Sun” deserves a place among the great American plays. It’s a landmark of gritty realism, a family drama that takes some of the same issues addressed in plays by Anton Chekhov and Henrik Ibsen and presents them through the lens of what it’s like to be Black in America.

So if you’ve never seen a production of this play, by all means get to the Guthrie and experience this one. It puts a sometimes heartbreakingly human face on how policies and practices in housing, finance and employment have conspired to keep Black families from improving their lives, aided by Hansberry’s gift for capturing natural human speech and intra-family dynamics.

But there’s something missing from the Guthrie production. While Regina Garcia’s multi-tiered set admirably evokes the ramshackle surroundings and ordered interior of the Younger household, the onstage action rarely turns up the heat on what Hansberry’s script suggests to be a pressure cooker of a living situation.

It too often feels as if this classic American drama is being held at arm’s length, admired as an artwork but seldom sweeping the audience up in the intensity of its emotions.

With three generations of the Younger family crowded into a two-bedroom apartment, each member longs for an escape of some sort, be it buying a house, starting a business, becoming a doctor or just reigniting the romance in a marriage that’s devolved into an unending argument. We watch as their dreams fluctuate in attainability as an insurance settlement arrives in the mail to change their financial fortunes.

Under the direction of Austene Van, it’s a fairly static staging, featuring many a memorable monologue to which other characters silently give ear. Each actor is confronted with the challenge of engaging audience members in their own internal conflict, and some accomplish it more ably than others.

The most compelling portrayal among them is Nubia Monks’ Beneatha, a character who could easily be seen as the author’s stand-in. She’s the energetic nexus of the action, the embodiment of rebellion against the strictures of the situation, attending college, questioning the existence of God, and exploring her African heritage with the help of a Nigerian exchange student, played with charm and openness by Ernest Bentley.

But no character expresses the wearying burden of the Youngers’ day-to-day life as palpably as Anita Welch’s Ruth, who has married into this family and seems to be growing more anxious and disillusioned with each scene until a liberating explosion arrives.

Yet the two key characters in this household are the matriarch, Lena, and her son, the restlessly impatient Walter Lee. They have conflicting visions of what should be done with the insurance money, hers involving a house and his a liquor store.

I kept hoping for a greater sense of the emotional stakes for Tonia Jackson’s Lena and James T. Alfred’s Walter Lee. For two characters seeking escape from their circumstances, neither offered the level of urgency or intensity that could have really ratcheted up the energy and turned a pretty good production into a powerful one.

