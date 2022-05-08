Finance
Role of Merchant Banking Services in Our Economy
Merchant banks found its origin in the early periods in the country of Italy by the Italian merchants. The main function of the merchant banking services include providing financial advice and services to corporate as well as individuals. These banks act as a sort of intermediary between capital issuers and the buyers of the securities. These securities are issued by different companies in the stock markets to raise funds.
The Necessity of Merchant Banking Services
The economy of the country is often afflicted with different unpredictable conditions like inflation, unemployment, stagnation and so forth. The need to sustain a steady growth is necessary for corporations and individuals which is possible only with a long term strategy and financial options. The merchant banking services provide solutions and financial options.
These banks provide advisor services to clients based on a particular fee. They also provide other financial services to mergers and clients. It is the only financial institute that invests its capital in the clients’ company. It acts as an intermediary between those who possess capital and those who need capital.
To help their clients with a number of financial options, the merchant banking services operate in a number of countries all over the world. In this manner the clients have the opportunity to survey the different financial options to ensure better growth.
Functions of the Merchant Banking Services
These banks have a number of functions and some of the most important among them include:
- Raise funds: one of the main functions of this banker includes helping the clients’ company to raise funds from the markets. The banks help to manage equity offerings and debt. This function further includes underwriting support, pricing and marketing of the issue, stock exchange listing, allotment and refund, offer document registration and so forth.
- Offer advisory services: these banks also offer advisory services to its clients for a proposed fee.
- Security distribution: the functions of these banking services also include distribution of different types of securities like fixed deposits, equity shares, mutual fund products, commercial paper and debt instruments.
- Aid in projects: these banks also provide aid in the projects undertaken by the clients by helping them to visualise the concept of the project. The feasibility of the project is also analysed by these banks. The clients are also given support to prepare project reports.
- Overall financial reconstruction: the merchant banking services provide better financial options and solutions to the clients. They help the clients to raise funds through cheaper resources. With the aid of other financial institutions, these banks also help to revive the sick units of the clients’ companies.
- Offer advice on management of risks: another important function performed by these banks includes providing timely advice on risk management. The merchant banker provides advice on different strategies adopted by the clients.
Today the merchant banking services provide a number of other services like loan syndication, credit acceptance, counselling of mergers and acquisitions, management of portfolio and so forth. They also assist companies with short term liquidity funds. In a nutshell, these banking services are indispensable as they support individuals and corporate to expand their business ventures.
22 Ways of Making Money Online
The internet is a veritable mine of money making work at home opportunities. Twenty two different ways of making money online are outlined below.
1. Do you have a hobby or interest you are passionate about? You can open a website based on this subject and fill it with content that is of interest to others. On your site you can sell appropriate goods and services. A good number of people earn good income in this way on the Internet.
2. Affiliate marketing is a good source of income on the net. There are thousands of merchants online looking for affiliates to market their goods and services. Not only do they offer affiliates attractive commissions, these merchants offer helpful marketing aids and tools to make affiliate marketing relatively easy and interesting – and of course profitable. Most online merchants are grouped around Merchant Directories such as Clickbank, Commission Junction and a host of others. You can make money as an affiliate with or without a website.
3. Pay per click advertising{popularly known as Google AdWords} is one of the quickest and most effective ways of making money on the internet. This is an advertising system based on search words in popular pay-per-click-search engines such as Google, Yahoo, MSN, Miva, Goclick and many others. It is possible to make money online literally within hours with the power of AdWords, but it is advisable for a beginner to receive proper tutorials in AdWords before launching his first campaign. There are several of such tutorials online, the most popular being Chris Carpenter’s GOOGLE CASH.
4. Do you have a flair for writing? You may as well earn a good living online writing for others. Freelance writers are sought after on the net and many webmasters are ready to pay a tidy sum for some good ghost writing. And remember that you can do almost all your research on the internet itself. A popular site for freelance writers is Elance.com.
5. Another potential source of revenue for a writer is to write free articles for ezines, newsletters and article banks. A free article author quickly establishes himself as an authority in his field. In addition, he attracts good quality traffic to his website which has the capacity to convert into sales of his site products. This important free traffic is achieved by the author placing his particulars in the resource box at the foot of the article.
6. Do you have a personal problem-solving story – a long running battle with migraine which you finally solved through an alternative treatment, for example? Why not write about it and turn it into an ebook? You may very well be on your way to making good money on the internet. In fact, many of the hottest products online are of this nature.
7. Just mentioned above is an example of an information product. Information products are particularly sought after on the internet and are about the hottest ways of making money online. A second type of information product that can be sold easily online is information pertaining to the internet itself. This includes topics such as webhosting, internet marketing, home business, etc. There is a huge market for these and an ebook that will provide information on these topics is a money-spinner any day. And remember, you can get about almost all the resources you require to write a killer info product from the internet itself, a lot of the times for free. It just requires some dedication and commitment and where to look. A good starting place is the search page of Google.
8. Like most people, you may not be able to write your own ebook but you can still go ahead to make good money online as an ebook reseller.. There are many good ebooks online which are sold with resale rights. You can easily buy one such product and resell it under your own brand and keep a hundred percent of the profits.By buying an ebook with resale rights, rebranding it, ingeniously marketing it with multiple levels of affiliate programs, many entrepreneurs online have been able to make a tidy fortune. You can as well.
9. Do you have skills in programming, editing, proofreading, web designing and such related fields? Then you can make money online as a freelancer. On popular freelancing sites like Elance.com or Guru.com, it is easy for a freelancer to get jobs.
10. You can start your own hosting service as a hosting reseller. What this means is that you can buy a hosting reseller package from a web host and redistribute your space to subscribers. As a hosting reseller, you may even be in a better position to offer better service to your clients as you can easily switch to another web host in case of technical difficulty experienced by your original host. And you don’t have to worry about technical support for your clients as this is handled in most cases by your web host
11. The easiest products to sell online and make money from are digital products such as ebooks. The second most important digital product is softwares. As a programmer can write your own software and market it online. Even without a product of your own you can make money from softwares as a software reseller or affiliate.
12. Open a website storefront and make money from selling affiliate products. There are several companies online that offer full service electronic storefronts with ordering capacity, offer administrative functions and host your site for you. . Examples are Yahoo!Store, BigStep.com, FreeStoreClub.Com, and FreeMerchant.Com. While there are storefronts dealing in general goods, the most effective webstore is that which specializes in related products in a particular niche.
13. Online surveys are a good source of income online. Thousands of companies are ready to pay you for giving your opinion on their products and services. All you need do is register with these companies and surveys will be sent to you. While it is difficult and time consuming locating these companies, a few sites online have created a database of these companies and for a small access fee you can start giving your free opinion and getting paid for it literally within hours.Two popular surveys sites are Surveyscout.Com and PaidSurveysOnline.Com.
14. Make money from blogging. Blogs are websites without HTML complexity. Blogs have become very popular not only for their simplicity but because they are also quite cheap to create – they are free. You can create a blog within minutes on any topic of your choice and fill it with appropriate content and go ahead to market appropriate goods and services which may either be your products or affiliate ones.
15. AdSense revenue. Google’s AdSense program has created quite a stir on the internet.The program works as follows: Open a website or blog on any topic of your interest. Fill it with good content and register with Google AdSense. Google will now place their ads on your site. Google agrees to pay you an amount every month for every visitor’s click on the ad in your site. AdSense is a neat concept that can enable you earn income from your site even while you sleep. Understandably, AdSense has created quite a buzz online and there is no reason why you should be left out of the AdSense fun
16 Mystery shopping.. There are companies online that will pay you for shopping in supermarkets[and you even get to keep the purchases], eating in restaurants, driving a motor vehicle, watch movie trailers and even go on a pleasure cruise to the Caribbean. Sounds too pleasurable a way to go? Some people are collecting cheques regularly from these.
17. eBay Trading. eBay is one one of the most popular sites on the net with many people online earning good income from eBay auctions. You can register free on to eBay to participate in auctions. You can auction your own goods or third party goods you can buy cheaply from wholesale sources online. For such goods, messy aspects of the sale such as shipping are conveniently handled by dropshippers. It is easy to earn a good income from eBay auctions.
18. US Government Grants. If you are a US resident or citizen, you are entitled to free Government money to start a business, refurbish a house, start a day care center, learn a vocation, etc. This amount can go up to tens of thousands of dollars and it is free money which is never repaid. It is however legal being an act of congress. If you are a US resident, you can avail yourself of this largesse ala Uncle Sam.
19. Online competitions in poetry, songwriting, short story writing, lotteries, essay writing, etc are a good source of revenue online. A Google search will reveal where such competitions are holding.
20. You can make money online by joining sites that pay you for reading e-mails, surf the net, play online games, etc.
21. Make money by joining blogging sites and posting contributions. Many blogs will pay you just for joining their site.In addition they will pay you for your regular contributions. The most popular blog providers are WordPress.com and Blogger.com
22. Do you already have an ongoing business offline? Or are you a professional such as a lawyer, doctor, accountant or music instructor? You can simply expand your business or service by going online. Open a website and market your service or products to the whole world. You definitely stand to increase your income.
Sir John Templeton’s 13 Rules for Investment Success
In 1993, Sir John Templeton wrote an article that first appeared in the magazine “World Monitor: The Christian Science Monitor Monthly”, entitled “16 Rules for Investment Success”. Here is Sir John’s list, with some commentary about each point and how it relates to what we are experiencing in the financial world today:
1. Invest for maximum total real return
When Sir John says “real” return, two things come to mind: taxes and inflation. On the first front, we have traders, who jump in and out of securities without any regard for the eventual taxes to be paid; a simple Excel spreadsheet calculation shows that a trader who earns 20% nominal returns per annum (and pays 35% on their profits) ends a 10 year period with the same after tax profit as someone who generated returns of less than 15% per annum, but sent Uncle Sam just one check (at 15% for long term capital gains) in year 10. The same can be said for inflation; buying 30 year treasuries at 3% yields, is a serious concern that should cause you to think twice before falling for these “safe” investments (a safe way to lose purchasing power).
2. Invest – don’t trade or speculate
This point hits at the taxes/commissions issue, but also comes back to a basic tenant of investing: you are buying percentage ownership in that business. Procter & Gamble has been a great business for well over a century, and there is nothing but opportunity ahead as the company stretches to all corners of the globe; grow with the business as an owner, don’t jump in and out because of short term issues like commodity pressures or an earnings miss.
3. Buy low
This goes back to what was said in rule #3. Many investors loved Microsoft (MSFT) and Walmart (WMT) at the turn of the century (at 40-50x earnings), but won’t go near them today with P/E’s in the low single digits and low teens, respectively. As Mr. Templeton notes, follow Ben Graham advice: “Buy when most people, including experts, are pessimistic, and sell when they are actively optimistic”.
4. When buying stocks, search for bargains among quality stocks
When Sir John talks about quality, it most closely resembles to Buffett-followers those companies with sustainable competitive advantages.
5. Diversify. In stocks and bonds, as in much else, there is safety in numbers
For many individual investors, there is no need to hit a home run; for a success investment career, singles and doubles year after year will do just fine; as such, diversify accordingly to avoid unforeseen catastrophes.
6. Do your homework or hire wise experts to help you
The best method I have seen for keeping true to yourself in investing is Peter Lynch’s two minute drill, where you must be able to explain to anyone, in two minutes, why the investment makes sense (and to subsequently explain any holes that may pop up in the story). During the dot com bubble, there are stories of stocks that unexpectedly shot through the roof, with many perplexed as to why; in some cases, these were stocks with ticker symbols similar to those of internet companies, which investors accidentally bought in an attempt to snag the high-flying dot com stocks. If you don’t know the correct ticker for the stock you’re buying, this may be a sign that should apply rule #8 to your investment process.
7. Aggressively monitor your investments
Note that Mr. Templeton says your investments, not their stock prices. The point is that you shouldn’t just buy a stock and forget about it; keep up on the story, and make sure that management is making intelligent decisions and acting in the best interests of the owners; on the other hand, don’t stare at a computer screen all day and sell for some ludicrous reason (like the stock’s chart) that has nothing to do with the actual business.
8. Don’t panic
This goes along with point #9; if you have standing sell orders on stocks that you own, you should seriously consider why you own them in the first place. If Procter & Gamble fell 5% tomorrow from pure market volatility and you took that as a sign to sell, you should get out today and reconsider whether or not you should be managing your own money.
The same is true on the upside when it comes to panicking; recently, I found a stock that I would love to own, but the price is a bit above where I think I have an adequate margin of safety. Don’t panic; if they stock doesn’t eventually come down to your target price, move on and look for the next opportunity.
9. Learn from your mistakes
My advice on this is simple: keep a journal. When you buy a stock, write down exactly why you’re buying it, and what could happen in the future that would cause you to exit the position; attempting to retrospectively critique your rationale without written evidence of your thinking at the time is likely an exercise in self-deception.
10. Outperforming the market is a difficult task
For the individual investor, outperforming the market means doing better than the best of the best. Are you one of these?
11. An investor who has all the answers doesn’t even understand all the questions
This goes back to my article entitled “The Arrogant Investor”; investing is an inherently arrogant act, with the buyer saying “I know more” than the seller on the other side of the trade. As I noted in that piece, mitigate this need for arrogance with hard facts and due diligence; in Bruce Berkowitz’s terminology, “try to kill the business”. If you can walk away from this exercise with the thesis still intact, you are on your way to investment success.
12. There’s no free lunch
This goes back to our last point: if you think you’ve found a free lunch, there’s a good chance that you don’t understand all the questions.
13. Do not be fearful or negative too often
At the end of the day, the future is inherently uncertain; between sovereign debt concerns, record high profit margins, and the potential for a double dip, it’s easy to crouch into a ball and wait for better days. Unfortunately, following the media will leave you doing exactly the opposite of what you need: to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy. Try to stay away from the extremes (down in the dumps and up in the clouds), and simply remember the key tenants of investing: buying fractional ownership in businesses at a discount.
For half a century (1954 to 2004), Sir John Templeton’s flagship fund (Templeton Growth Fund) achieved annual returns of 13.8%, compared to 11.1% for the S&P 500; to put that in perspective, $1,000 in the Templeton Growth Fund grew to $641,376, or roughly $450,000 more than the return from the S&P ($193,000). For investors looking to generate outsized returns like Sir John Templeton, following his 16 rules for investment success would be a good place to start.
Basics of Stock Trading – What You Must Know About Trading Stocks As A Beginner
Technology has made financial markets more accessible and reduced costs of trading online. This is why there are new people entering the stock market every day looking to make a killing. Have you been considering investing your personal cash in today’s market? Want some help learning how to buy and sell stocks? Is this money to be made if you get the basics right? Do you think perhaps stock trading courses can help? Before you jump in and start spending money on things that you don’t need read this article.
Trading Stocks
Trading is a Wall Street term for buying or selling shares of stock. There are huge numbers of shares that are traded every day and the details of how each transaction that takes place is fairly complicated. But, for our purposes we don’t need to know all of it. New investors or traders need to have a basic idea of these markets operate. The key point to remember here is that the trades are executed on the exchange electronically or through a full-service broker.
The Markets Demystified
When newbies think of stock markets, they imagine traders on the exchange screaming and trying to get their orders in. This picture is more accurate of the past where a lot more orders were placed on the floor. Nowadays a lot more trades are made electronically than through floor broker. In the past, when you placed an order with the broker on the phone. The broker would send an order to the floor clerk. The clerk would then go to the floor traders dealing with the stock you want to buy and then place the order. The trader and the clerk would shake hands on a price and the transaction would be consider complete. The clerk lets the broker know that your order is complete and your broker informs you..
Online Brokers
So who needs brokers in these days? You just need a computer right? Well, you don’t need a full-service broker. But, you do need access to an online broker. These companies place your orders electronically for you. This is a fast, efficient and cheap way to trade. Most people prefer online trading due to these reasons and you can’t blame them.
There is more to trading stocks for profits than clicking a few buttons and placing trades. You have to research stocks, study price charts and stick to your basic trading strategies.
