SAP ERP Software Review – Expert Review

SAP ERP software was launched by SAP AG which mainly targets midsize and large organizations. Today there are more than 20,000 SAP ERP users all over the world and is one of the leading software service providers. SAP consists of complex and highly integrated modules for marketing, production, manufacturing, sales, warehouse, financial management, human resource, supply chain management and analytics.

SAP software is a capable solution which can help the organizations in increasing their efficiency, reduce lead time, better analysis for timely and accurate decisions, reduced inventory and better customer service or product quality which all combining together increase profitability of the company. SAP ERP software’s strength lies in its platform technology which gives it an edge over its competition and also helps its users in closing the gap between business strategies and operational execution. SAP software uses SOA which enables its user to create work processes, functionality and work flow with greater ease, communication with legacy systems and other systems also gets easier with this architecture. SAP ERP runs on a SAP Netweaver platform which enhances integrity, its components and tools allow better orchestration of different processes and modules. SAP business object portfolio helps in extending information to people, customers and processes to optimize business.

SAP ERP software covers all the aspects of business to give complete automated working throughout the organization. Apart from main modules, analytics for finance, operations and workforce analytics are specialized sub-modules which have advanced features for planning, execution and management of different strategies related to these three fields. These sub-modules also give a view about the impact of different policies. These features and modules with immaculate integration provide smooth and efficient working to the organization. SAP ERP software provides global presence by resolving problems of currency exchange, multiple language and culture. It also automates different processes with sufficient flexibility, provides real time information, reduce chances of data redundancy and needs one time update to be implemented throughout organization.

SAP ERP has been utilized in many different industries and most popularly it has been used in manufacturing. Defense, automobiles, chemicals, consumer products, engineering, construction, life sciences, mill products and oil and gas are some of the industries which are utilizing SAP for their manufacturing units. SAP ERP is also popular and efficient in handling service based industries and distribution and wholesale, which have given it a wide variety of clients all over the world.

SAP ABAP has given flexibility in customization which allows ABAP programmers to write application which can interact with pre-designed SAP applications as well as can write and access data from data repository. Apart from this ABAP commands can be executed from the window provided at almost every form of SAP ERP which gives immense operating flexibility.

SAP ERP has been criticized for its long and complex implementation process which sometimes becomes tedious and causes software failure. The software is considered as bulky and too much IT infrastructure hungry which makes it troublesome to implement. The process of implementation and time consumed in utilizing it completely, with all the features working in full swing, is so much that it reduces ROI low to make the software costlier.