Sherry Brescia Review – What Do People Really Think?
If you are to go by what it is written in any given review of Sherry Brescia, her books, and her method of eliminating stomach and digestive pain, you should take this is a great and highly effective health system.
The best part of the book is perhaps the fact that it explodes the myth that any healthy diet can’t be tasty and enjoyable as well.
The health system that Sherry promotes is based on the principle that acidity is at the root of all the evils that befall our bodies. Neutralize this acidity and voila – all your health problems are gone.
How? Acidity promotes the growth of bad (harmful) bacteria in the body, which in turn cause disease. This disease is sometimes easily diagnosed, and sometimes it is not. However, the body sensing the infection within starts an inflammatory response process, which would then be manifested as various acute pains and aches.
Indigestion, acidity, gas, bloating, and diarrhea are part of this reaction of the body when the pH balance has turned acidic. According to most Sherry Brescia reviews, Sherry is able to introduce a simple-to-follow system that can change your life.
Her background of 16 years as a health insurance researcher where she had to analyze the physiology of diseases and thousands of medical claims has prompted her to look for a permanent solution. Sherry was born with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and she knew first-hand how debilitating it was to suffer from stomach and digestive aches.
Sherry Brescia reflects her commitment to the truth and her determination to disseminate the facts to other people who seek ways to stop their digestive pain. She has advised against the symptomatic treatment that is normally recommended to people with acidity related problems. She recommends instead that they change their diet so their bodies’ pH is restored to 7.35, and take effective probiotics to promote the growth of friendly bacteria in the digestive tract for effective digestion.
She is fast in exploding the myth that a healthy diet needs to be tasteless. To prove this, she has put together in the book ‘Great Taste No Pain’ more than 100 recipes, each mouthwatering and healthy, so people can understand and internalize that healthy food can have great taste.
Sherry clearly promotes the belief that unless people love what they eat, they would not be able to sustain their diet or stay healthy. Eating healthy should become a way of life – therefore, the food should be easy to put together and healthy as well.
Reviews of Sherry Brescia also look at the claim she makes that the right combination of eating can end all your stomach and digestive pains within one day. Many agree that it works just as she says it does. Sherry says that all you need to stay healthy is to switch your body’s pH from acidic to alkaline and most (if not all) your health problems will vanish.
As shown in any Sherry Brescia Review – she proves in her books that this level of alkalinity is not hard to achieve or sustain, as healthy meals can be as tasty as you want them to be – and by making a few tiny changes in your lifestyle you can be free from stomach and digestive pain for life.
How to Make Money Trading Binary Options – Earn Money Fast
So how exactly does Binary trading options work, it’s quite simple. The definition of binary options is where there is a binding financial agreement where a trader is able to earn money by determining what the value of a financial asset would be in the future such as Gold or Euro value to the US dollar rate would be. As an example, all you do is determine if it will rise or decrease immediately.
It’s a very simple method to earn money online. All you have to do is predict the right angle that it goes and you can earn money immediately online.
There is no rocket science involved, just determine one of two potential results: Increase or Decrease, your opportunity to earn money is a 50% in the worst case scenario. Moreover, with a little insight and some knowledge, you can easily increase your percentage near 80-85% with some basic plans.
You can find these binary options online by financial brokerages who offer them by: A.) the cost of stock shares by big companies like Pepsi; B.) commodities such as gold and oil; C.) the current rate of exchange from the US dollar to Euro, and; D.) the worth of stock markets such as NASDAQ in the United States.
This is how to begin: take the price for Gold, as an example, will rise within a short amount of time, take you money and invest it in what is called a call binary option for Gold. In order to do this, you need to select what assets you have and in this example, it would be Gold. The next step in the process is determining which way it will go and in this example, it would be up. The last step is to choose how much you are going to invest then begin the trade. It’s really simple, at the time your binary option expires, if you see that the price of Gold has is higher than what you invested, then you have just pocketed money!
Now what happens if you feel that the price of Gold will decline in the future? You will want to put your money into what is called a (put) binary option for Gold. Similar to the above example, in this case, you simply determine where it’s going to go, up or down which will be down. Lastly, determine how much money you’re investing then begin the exchange. Again, if you see that the cost of Gold was lower than what you initially invested at the time of your binary option expiring, you have just pocketed money!
In as little as 20 minutes, a binary option investment going as high as 80%, can make you over 3-$400 easily in a successful trade.
It’s not difficult to get signed up to start investing in binary options. All you have to do is find an online broker that provides a binary option trade.
As an investor, you should be cautioned that with any investments, there are risk factors in place. As with any investment, binary options trading runs the risk losing money and does not necessarily guarantee you will make money. It is recommended to get some basic fundamentals about binary trading before starting. This will increase your chances as much as 85% to be successful in binary options trading.
Friendship: An Unbreakable Bond Between Two True Friends
What is friendship? It could signify a special platonic bond between two people. Friendship could mean many things. It is doing things together; sharing a secret, laughing at some corny joke, texting just to say “Hi”, or someone calling to find out how you are, and leaving a slice of pie or a piece of chocolate because you were not there at the party.
Friendship can blossom and continue for a lifetime. You can be childhood friends and at some point in your life, your best friend relocates, and you lost contact. As a child, you may feel the pangs of a lost playmate. You get over your sadness after a few days and find new friends again.
As you grow older, you may realize the value of friendship. You need good friends to talk about your problems and share your happiness, too. You want someone present in your life who can be your real best friend in all good times and bad times of your life.
Today, it could be a bit hard to find a true friend. Of course, you have your family as the closest circle of friends. Somehow, you may have to step out of your personal comfort zone and seek someone else who could be your potential friend for life. So how do you start this kind of friendship?
You can find friends in your vicinity, in school and at work. You start making friends because you are together with these people and so you learn something about each other. You choose your friends based on similar likes and dislikes, and simply because you enjoy a good bond and great conversation. In addition, you are looking for thoughtful friends who are concerned about you; and as a friend, you would care just as much, too.
Keep in mind that friendship is a worthy investment. It may not be a financial investment, but rather it is a great investment on relationships. You make it worthwhile by making friends, by being a friend to someone and then creating opportunity to work on this relationship.
There are many good character traits of a true friend. Somehow, keep the most important factors close to your heart. You could never go wrong when friends have these traits in their personas.
For one, a true friend is around to help you at your lowest situation. This is someone you can call when you are in trouble or someone you can rely on for help during tough times. Once you call, your friend comes and is at your side at once.
Secondly, a true friend is somebody who gives you emotional or physical support. This person is someone you can trust with your personal problems, a shoulder to cry on and someone who would simply listen and not judge you. This true friend encourages you, and provides moral support to resolve your problems.
Furthermore, a true friend is somebody who will fight to defend you. Your friend has your back and have you covered from harm. If an ugly gossip about you reaches your friend, you can expect a well-prepared attack; heated discussions, arguments and to some extent, things can get physical. Hopefully, there would be no hair-pulling and other similar defensive reactions.
In addition, a true friend commits to helping you grow spiritually and makes a better person of you. A real friend completes you and helps you grow. In return, you perfectly compliment one another.
Everyone must try hard to be a true friend because by being one you will possibly gain great friends. You can be a true friend since it is within your control; you choose to connect and build unbreakable bonds of friendship with someone who cares for you and loves you, no matter what happens.
So What Is Money… Really
There is an aphorism that states “it’s not getting the right answer but asking the right question” that is crucial. Readers of this site are surely aware of blurbs like ‘real money’, ‘honest money’, ‘Fiat’ money, printed money, borrowed money… ad infinitum.
Indeed, Aristotle named the desirable qualities of money;
Money must be durable
Money must be portable
Money must be divisible
Money must have intrinsic value
What question were Aristotle’s qualities the answer to? The question ‘what makes good vs not so good money’. This question is fundamentally different from ‘what is money’. If we ask what money is better/not so good, we assume that we already know what money is, and what money is not… a big assumption.
During recorded history, many things played the role of ‘money’ (mainly store of value and medium of exchange); cattle (pecus… Roman origin of pecuniary) salt (origin of salary) cowry shells, cacao beans, even cigarettes in POW camps during WWII… and of course Gold and Silver through the ages.
But before thinking about what is better money, we need to decide what is money… bad or good… and what is not money. One way to understand this dichotomy is to study history; the history of money… and the history of real vs. fake money.
Notice that cattle, salt, cowry shells, cacao beans, cigarettes, monetary metals etc. are all some kind of ‘stuff’… that is they are real items. Not a single ‘promise’ or ‘IOU’ in the bunch. On the other hand, paper ‘money’ (bank notes) is nothing but a promise… of something.
To make this clear, let’s simplify; consider a pound of sugar as the ‘stuff’… and an ‘IOU a pound of sugar’ as the promise. I borrow a pound of sugar from you, and give you an IOU for ‘one pound of sugar’; then the difference becomes obvious; the ‘stuff’ (pound of sugar)… and the promise… the paper IOU.
So what, you say? Well, you can certainly use the sugar to sweeten your coffee… but not so much the (paper) IOU. If you hold the pound of sugar, great; you have ownership, and can put it to use; but the IOU, no way. Only if you redeem the IOU will you hold any real value.
Notice that the pound of sugar is an asset… no matter who holds it. On the other hand, the IOU is an asset while it is in your hand; a claim on a pound of real sugar. Crucially, from my point of view the very same IOU is a liability; after all, it is a claim on me for a real item, a pound of sugar that I have to give back to you on being presented with the IOU.
The IOU is either an asset or a liability, depending on the point of view; the writer of the IOU vs. the holder. On the other hand, sugar is a ‘pure’ or ‘real’ asset; valuable no matter in whose hand it happens to reside.
This is what Aristotle considered ‘intrinsic value’… sugar has ‘intrinsic’ value, rather than the ‘derived’ value the IOU has. In simple words, the IOU has value only in so far as it is redeemed… and redeemable. This is often called ‘credit risk’ or ‘counter-party’ risk… the IOU is not very rugged; it will become worthless if the IOU writer defaults. Real stuff has no counter-party risk.
The very same IOU that is an asset in your hand is my liability… after all, if you present me the IOU, I am obligated to return to you a pound of real sugar… and so extinguish the IOU. Indeed, once redeemed, the IOU becomes worthless; paid in full… but the pound of sugar is still a pound of sugar… certainly not worthless.
Thus, money extinguishes debt; that is the hallmark of ‘real’ money. When (if!) I return your pound of sugar, the IOU is redeemed; the debt disappears, is extinguished by real ‘stuff’. We could even negotiate that instead of a pound of sugar, I give you ½ pound of salt; if you agree, then the IOU is also extinguished, again by real stuff. Substitute Silver and Gold for sugar and salt…
Suppose you decide to trade your IOU to Jane for the pound of sugar, rather than handing it back to me… if Jane agrees, you get your pound of sugar… but the debt is NOT extinguished; now Jane holds it, and I will have to give Jane the pound of sugar if she presents me with my IOU. The IOU served as medium of exchange; but NOT as extinguisher of debt. IOU plays (fake) monetary role, but is not money as it cannot extinguish debt.
Not only that; suppose I do not use the pound of sugar I borrowed, but instead lend it to Joe; in turn, Joe gives me an IOU for a pound of sugar… and magically, one pound of real sugar now has two IOU’s against it. Who would have thought! One pound of sugar, two IOU’s claiming the same pound of sugar. This process can proliferate with no end in sight; Joe could lend out the sugar again, etc… Endless IOU’s ‘backed’ by the same pound of sugar.
If you come to claim your pound of sugar, that I no longer hold, I cannot give you your sugar. Joe now has it; all I have is another IOU. Would you exchange the IOU that I gave you for the IOU Joe gave me? Mere exchange of debt notes… We start to see how real stuff is categorically different form IOU’s; debt notes masquerading as money cannot extinguish debt; they can only change the holder of the debt.
But it gets better, not just for silly debt like a pound of sugar IOU, but for debt in the real world. Let’s look at two companies; call them Co. ‘A’ and Co. ‘B’. Company ‘A’ makes grommets… and Company B buys grommets in order to incorporate them into its own product line of widgets. ‘A’ sells a hundred grommets to ‘B’; then on ‘A’s books, in Accounts Receivable, an entry is created for ‘one hundred grommets sold to ‘B’ for 100 monetary units, payable in 30 days’.
Similarly, in ‘B’s books, in Accounts Payable, an entry is created for ‘one hundred grommets bought from ‘A’ for 100 monetary units, payable in 30 days’. So far, nothing unusual; in 30 days, ‘B’ pays ‘A’, and the accounts are settled… the IOU is redeemed. Notice the IOU (for 100 grommets) is an asset on ‘A’s books, but a liability on ‘B’s book… just like the IOU pound of sugar. These IOU’s are two faced, assets and liabilities at the same time, depending on point of view.
Now suppose management of ‘A’ and ‘B’ decide to merge the two companies; ‘A’ and ‘B’ merge to become Company ‘Z’. So what happens? Well, the books of ‘A’ and ‘B’ are consolidated; the total assets and total liabilities are added, and appear in the books of the newly created Company ‘Z’.
But wait; if ‘B’ owes ‘A’ (payable of ‘B’, receivable of ‘A’) and ‘A’ and ‘B’ no longer exist, will these numbers be transmitted to ‘Z’; that is, ‘Z’ owes 100 monetary units… to ‘Z’? Whoa. No way; the items cancel each other… any debts or payments due to other companies will stay… but the ‘A-B’ transactions cancel out. The IOU is consolidated out of existence by the merger of two previously independent companies.
Meanwhile, what about the grommets that ‘B’ just bought? Clearly these are now in the inventory of ‘Z’; and ‘Z’ will incorporate them in its product line of widgets. The real stuff stays; the IOU’s disappear. Real stuff is potentially money; real money cannot just disappear. IOU’s are not money; they can and do disappear. It’s that simple. Now substitute Treasury and Federal Reserve for ‘A’ and ‘B’, substitute treasury bills and Fed notes for grommets and widgets!
The bottom line; real stuff, ‘pure’ assets can be ‘real’ money… good or not so good. IOU’s that are assets/liabilities cannot. Unfortunately, the word asset is misused, applied to both ‘pure’ assets and to promises that are assets in one hand but liabilities in another. This is the core reason why the fake money system we currently live under is dying… and only real money comprising real assets can save our economy… and our civilization.
