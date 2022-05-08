Should Satellite Radio Have Erotic Type Sex Stations?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Well, you know how everyone is up in arms about people who talk on their cell phone having animated conversations while driving, or worse are busy looking down and doing text messaging while driving through school zones. As a parent that ought to really bother you, and as a commuter on the freeway on your way to work, that’s the last thing you need, to be rear ended by someone who is busy text messaging not paying attention. We all know that people do stupid things and distracted drivers have more accidents – they are just plain dangerous.

We’ve all watched business executives driving to work reading the Wall Street Journal, or women putting on lipstick in bumper-to-bumper freeway traffic. But what else is everyone doing while they are driving? God only knows, and perhaps you were afraid to ask. Well, I’m not, and let me tell you about something which bothered me recently. I’m not prudish, and I’m not that religious, so what people do, think, and say in their own quarters is their business.

Nevertheless, the other day I received an e-mail alerting me of the new channels being offered by satellite radio. Being a subscriber, it’s nice to have satellite radio in my vehicles, especially when I drive through long expanses between major cities and all the radio stations are gospel, country, or just nonsense. It’s not that I am opposed to what other people listen to, but I can only take so much of that before I just have to turn it off. Meanwhile with hundreds of miles to go, you just sit there and end up singing to yourself, and with the car on cruise control there isn’t much going on – can you say boring?

Perhaps this is why satellite radio is so popular with over the road truck drivers, and those who go on long-distance car trips. Even if you’re just driving around town it’s nice to have satellite radio and have your favorite stations always available where ever you go. It’s just that having satellite radio available with erotic type sex stations is rather problematic. The last thing we need is folks driving down the freeway not paying attention, lost in some erotic fantasy, and perhaps not even keeping their hands on the wheel while they drive – you listen to radio – use your imagination to surmise what I am saying here.

Then there is the issue of parental control to keep your kids from tuning into the stations you’d rather not have them listen to, or getting into your car when you’re not home, and turning on the accessory switch to listen to things they need not learn about at such an early age. Indeed, I can understand why the FCC was concerned about this, and why the courts will probably uphold their right to do so, nevertheless, you can understand some of the challenges ahead as satellite radio takes a voyeur into erotic type sex stations. Please consider all this and think on it.