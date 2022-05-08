Finance
So What Is Money… Really
There is an aphorism that states “it’s not getting the right answer but asking the right question” that is crucial. Readers of this site are surely aware of blurbs like ‘real money’, ‘honest money’, ‘Fiat’ money, printed money, borrowed money… ad infinitum.
Indeed, Aristotle named the desirable qualities of money;
Money must be durable
Money must be portable
Money must be divisible
Money must have intrinsic value
What question were Aristotle’s qualities the answer to? The question ‘what makes good vs not so good money’. This question is fundamentally different from ‘what is money’. If we ask what money is better/not so good, we assume that we already know what money is, and what money is not… a big assumption.
During recorded history, many things played the role of ‘money’ (mainly store of value and medium of exchange); cattle (pecus… Roman origin of pecuniary) salt (origin of salary) cowry shells, cacao beans, even cigarettes in POW camps during WWII… and of course Gold and Silver through the ages.
But before thinking about what is better money, we need to decide what is money… bad or good… and what is not money. One way to understand this dichotomy is to study history; the history of money… and the history of real vs. fake money.
Notice that cattle, salt, cowry shells, cacao beans, cigarettes, monetary metals etc. are all some kind of ‘stuff’… that is they are real items. Not a single ‘promise’ or ‘IOU’ in the bunch. On the other hand, paper ‘money’ (bank notes) is nothing but a promise… of something.
To make this clear, let’s simplify; consider a pound of sugar as the ‘stuff’… and an ‘IOU a pound of sugar’ as the promise. I borrow a pound of sugar from you, and give you an IOU for ‘one pound of sugar’; then the difference becomes obvious; the ‘stuff’ (pound of sugar)… and the promise… the paper IOU.
So what, you say? Well, you can certainly use the sugar to sweeten your coffee… but not so much the (paper) IOU. If you hold the pound of sugar, great; you have ownership, and can put it to use; but the IOU, no way. Only if you redeem the IOU will you hold any real value.
Notice that the pound of sugar is an asset… no matter who holds it. On the other hand, the IOU is an asset while it is in your hand; a claim on a pound of real sugar. Crucially, from my point of view the very same IOU is a liability; after all, it is a claim on me for a real item, a pound of sugar that I have to give back to you on being presented with the IOU.
The IOU is either an asset or a liability, depending on the point of view; the writer of the IOU vs. the holder. On the other hand, sugar is a ‘pure’ or ‘real’ asset; valuable no matter in whose hand it happens to reside.
This is what Aristotle considered ‘intrinsic value’… sugar has ‘intrinsic’ value, rather than the ‘derived’ value the IOU has. In simple words, the IOU has value only in so far as it is redeemed… and redeemable. This is often called ‘credit risk’ or ‘counter-party’ risk… the IOU is not very rugged; it will become worthless if the IOU writer defaults. Real stuff has no counter-party risk.
The very same IOU that is an asset in your hand is my liability… after all, if you present me the IOU, I am obligated to return to you a pound of real sugar… and so extinguish the IOU. Indeed, once redeemed, the IOU becomes worthless; paid in full… but the pound of sugar is still a pound of sugar… certainly not worthless.
Thus, money extinguishes debt; that is the hallmark of ‘real’ money. When (if!) I return your pound of sugar, the IOU is redeemed; the debt disappears, is extinguished by real ‘stuff’. We could even negotiate that instead of a pound of sugar, I give you ½ pound of salt; if you agree, then the IOU is also extinguished, again by real stuff. Substitute Silver and Gold for sugar and salt…
Suppose you decide to trade your IOU to Jane for the pound of sugar, rather than handing it back to me… if Jane agrees, you get your pound of sugar… but the debt is NOT extinguished; now Jane holds it, and I will have to give Jane the pound of sugar if she presents me with my IOU. The IOU served as medium of exchange; but NOT as extinguisher of debt. IOU plays (fake) monetary role, but is not money as it cannot extinguish debt.
Not only that; suppose I do not use the pound of sugar I borrowed, but instead lend it to Joe; in turn, Joe gives me an IOU for a pound of sugar… and magically, one pound of real sugar now has two IOU’s against it. Who would have thought! One pound of sugar, two IOU’s claiming the same pound of sugar. This process can proliferate with no end in sight; Joe could lend out the sugar again, etc… Endless IOU’s ‘backed’ by the same pound of sugar.
If you come to claim your pound of sugar, that I no longer hold, I cannot give you your sugar. Joe now has it; all I have is another IOU. Would you exchange the IOU that I gave you for the IOU Joe gave me? Mere exchange of debt notes… We start to see how real stuff is categorically different form IOU’s; debt notes masquerading as money cannot extinguish debt; they can only change the holder of the debt.
But it gets better, not just for silly debt like a pound of sugar IOU, but for debt in the real world. Let’s look at two companies; call them Co. ‘A’ and Co. ‘B’. Company ‘A’ makes grommets… and Company B buys grommets in order to incorporate them into its own product line of widgets. ‘A’ sells a hundred grommets to ‘B’; then on ‘A’s books, in Accounts Receivable, an entry is created for ‘one hundred grommets sold to ‘B’ for 100 monetary units, payable in 30 days’.
Similarly, in ‘B’s books, in Accounts Payable, an entry is created for ‘one hundred grommets bought from ‘A’ for 100 monetary units, payable in 30 days’. So far, nothing unusual; in 30 days, ‘B’ pays ‘A’, and the accounts are settled… the IOU is redeemed. Notice the IOU (for 100 grommets) is an asset on ‘A’s books, but a liability on ‘B’s book… just like the IOU pound of sugar. These IOU’s are two faced, assets and liabilities at the same time, depending on point of view.
Now suppose management of ‘A’ and ‘B’ decide to merge the two companies; ‘A’ and ‘B’ merge to become Company ‘Z’. So what happens? Well, the books of ‘A’ and ‘B’ are consolidated; the total assets and total liabilities are added, and appear in the books of the newly created Company ‘Z’.
But wait; if ‘B’ owes ‘A’ (payable of ‘B’, receivable of ‘A’) and ‘A’ and ‘B’ no longer exist, will these numbers be transmitted to ‘Z’; that is, ‘Z’ owes 100 monetary units… to ‘Z’? Whoa. No way; the items cancel each other… any debts or payments due to other companies will stay… but the ‘A-B’ transactions cancel out. The IOU is consolidated out of existence by the merger of two previously independent companies.
Meanwhile, what about the grommets that ‘B’ just bought? Clearly these are now in the inventory of ‘Z’; and ‘Z’ will incorporate them in its product line of widgets. The real stuff stays; the IOU’s disappear. Real stuff is potentially money; real money cannot just disappear. IOU’s are not money; they can and do disappear. It’s that simple. Now substitute Treasury and Federal Reserve for ‘A’ and ‘B’, substitute treasury bills and Fed notes for grommets and widgets!
The bottom line; real stuff, ‘pure’ assets can be ‘real’ money… good or not so good. IOU’s that are assets/liabilities cannot. Unfortunately, the word asset is misused, applied to both ‘pure’ assets and to promises that are assets in one hand but liabilities in another. This is the core reason why the fake money system we currently live under is dying… and only real money comprising real assets can save our economy… and our civilization.
Denied Party Screening – 7 Things You Must Know About the Regulations
Don’t go frantic. Don’t invite laze. Just follow the rules!
Over the time, much has been spoken about the denied parties list and so on. Still, the awareness drive is still short in some areas. When businesses get dried out of information about the rules and regulations, there’s no stopping for disaster. Besides, the catastrophic damages are sustainable in nature, especially when it comes to reputation.
As an exporter, you must be aware how the US Government prohibits dealing with unscrupulous or undesirable entities listed on the federal denied party listings. Though the OFAC holds the central repository of these lists administered by several government agencies, it’s tough to accumulate overall information at the same time. Moreover, the denied party screening is not just limited to the BIS and OFAC lists.
In the following, you would learn about certain facts that you cannot afford to be impervious about. Read to know more.
1. Guidance from Governmental Departments. Being prompt is a necessity. Since technology is always on its edge, there’s no way back to the slower methods. You can check into the Internet for browsing the BIS website and extract vital information. The US Department of Commerce and Treasury offer guidance on restricted party screening and related details.
2. Steps to deal with trade partners. You could be doing business with any one – individual or company. However, you just can’t put on a spectacle of suspicion for everyone. It is rather easier to follow a standard procedure with a “Know Your Consumer” kind of evaluation. It prevents you from transacting with the denied entities.
3. Red flag indications. Are you aware that your partner could be doing illegal business? Indeed, several exporters have paid hefty penalties for not complying with the US export regulations for that. If there are red flag indicators about a party, stick to the procedures for a proposed transaction. If doubtful, refrain from dealing with them.
4. International list of denied parties. Not just the US Government, there are denied party lists from various countries. You can refresh your knowledge about the international treaties and agreements regarding the same. Put your first priority on updating the information.
5. Confidential communication with the BIS. The Bureau of Industry and Security allows you to communicate any information about a possible illegal transaction in a highly confidential manner. Contact the BIS’s Office of Export Enforcement for the same.
6. Denied party screening software. Several software companies have developed screening software for companies to evaluate their trade partners. You can draw references from these and seek a solution yourself.
7. Cloud-based screening system. Small-sized exporters have been facing financial problems for installing a high-end software system for watch list screening of trade parties. This is the major reason why cloud-based solutions were innovated and provided to empower the exporters. It is reasonable and fast.
While surfing the Internet, you can also find real-life cases regarding flouting of the US export regulations and penalties.
Personal FInancial Planning: Will You Rent, Or Own, Your Stocks?
Although, very few, either realize it, or will admit it, many people seem to approach, investing in stocks, in a rather, short – term, rather than longer – run manner, and mind – set! When you invest, will you do so, as if you are renting, or owning the stocks, you purchase? In most instances, those, who seek quality companies, rather than seeking, some, get – rich – quick, approach, minimize their personal risk (in the long – term), as well as, if done, wisely, get a better overall rate of return, over – time! With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, what this means and represents, and the potential risks and ramifications, etc.
1. Constant trading/ turnover, versus, buy – and – hold: Some people turn – over their portfolios, far more often, than others. While, in the short – run, this may deliver profits, etc, it often, fares less well, over a longer – period, with expenses, market – shifts, changing economic times, etc, taken into consideration! However, the buy – and – hold, approach, generally requires far more homework, study, and consideration, in order to thoroughly, consider, whether the right type of company, is being chosen!
2. Doing due diligence: A wise, educated, prepared investor, generally, does best! When one does his due diligence, he maximizes the possibilities. Choosing a quality, wiser course of action, requires excellent dedication to due diligence, and a commitment to avoid, proceeding, in a hasty way! Consider management, industry, corporate dedications, etc, and proceed, wisely!
3. Long – term, proactive, versus, impulsive and/ or reactive: Consider fully, up – front, what you seek, and identify, those companies, which might best serve your needs, goals, and priorities. Be thorough, demanding, but, also, patient! Avoiding choosing, based on rumors, feelings, tips, or short – term fads, or other impulses, etc, and, rather, proactively, carefully, choose, wisely, for the longer – term!
4. Evaluating the company, versus the overall market: Beware of market – timing, but, rather, pay far more attention to the specific company, instead of the overall market! When you avoid, over – considering, the short – term, and the inevitable market swings, you minimize speculative risks, etc! Fully research, all aspects of the subject corporation, know about its management, history, plans for the future, relevance, and the strategic, as well as action plans, and choose, wisely!
In most cases, most people, over – time, do much better, when they opt for the longer – term approach, instead of the shorter – one. Are you ready, willing, and able, to become a wiser investor?
A Hidden Road To Recovery? The Magic Money Tree We Had All Along
As lockdown measures ease, people return to work, and retailers open their doors once again, a big question is looming large in the background.
How are we going to pay for all this?
I am of course talking about expensive government policies such as the furlough scheme, small business rates relief grants, bounce back loans, self-employed income support payments, and the many other measures which were introduced to try and nurse the UK economy through the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and associated lockdown.
The conventional knowledge is that public spending will have to be drastically decreased (which would harm public services), or taxes substantially increased (which would likely harm growth), in order to make a dent in the debt mountain which has piled up over the past few months.
For example, on July 11th 2020, The Observer published an article by former UK Treasury minister David Gauke, which was entitled ‘Tax Rises and Cuts Only Way to Pay for Covid-19’.
In it, Gauke stated that, ‘Once we are through the economic shock, the government will have to fill this gap with tax increases or spending cuts.’
Similarly, in an article published on the BBC website on July 9th 2020, which was called ‘Coronavirus: How much will it cost the UK?’ a conclusion of the article was that, ‘The deficit leaves the government with a choice: increase borrowing, raise taxes, or cut spending.’
However, the conventional wisdom is sometimes incomplete at best, and entirely wrong at worst. For example, it was once conventional wisdom that Earth, and not the Sun, was at the centre of the solar system.
In terms of the post Covid-19 recovery, inaccurate conventional wisdom has reared its head once again.
How To Make Money… Quite Literally
At this point, it’s worth remembering that money is a man-made construct.
Pounds, Euros, Dollars, or anything else, these currencies have all been created from scratch by human societies, in order to assist with the exchange of goods and services of value.
Also, if you were to ask people how money is created, most would probably suggest it was printed by the Royal Mint in the form of notes and coins.
This is true, but only to an incredibly small degree.
In actual fact, over 97% of the money in the British economy (and the figure is similar in almost all industrialised countries) is created when commercial banks (e.g. HSBC, NatWest, Santander) issue loans to their customers.
A 2014 bulletin by the Bank of England entitled ‘Money Creation in the Modern Economy’ stated this very clearly. The exact words they used were:
Where does money come from? In the modern economy, most money takes the form of bank deposits. The principal way in which they are created is through commercial banks making loans: whenever a bank makes a loan, it creates a deposit in the borrower’s bank account, thereby creating new money. This description of how money is created differs from the story found in some economics textbooks.
This process of ‘creating a deposit in the borrower’s bank account’ is as uncomplicated as it sounds. Perhaps even more so.
It simply means that the bank approves a loan, then types the numbers of the loan amount into the customer’s bank account. The process is entirely digital; no physical money has been created or exchanged at any point.
This has several implications.
Firstly, it means that individuals and businesses receiving loans from commercial banks is the source of nearly all the money in our economy. To put it more starkly – without people taking on bank debts, there can be no money.
This puts a different spin on the concept of ‘the irresponsibility of debt’.
I’m sure we all know of people who have taken out a bank loan, and then wasted it on trivial things. Often, we judge these people, calling them irresponsible or indulgent, and perhaps they are, but whenever anyone takes on bank debt, we too owe that person a kind of debt, as their taking out a loan has increased the amount of money in the economy which can be earned, spent, and taxed. This in turn means that a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will likely rise as the money supply increases.
‘But Why Has No-one Told Me This Before?’
Good question.
If the truth about money creation was news to you, you’re not alone. The overwhelming majority of the general public don’t know how money is created, and a 2017 poll by the campaign group Positive Money found that even 85% of MPs were unaware.
However, once you understand that money can be created out of thin air, with the push of a button, the debate on how to pay off the debts accumulated during the response to Covid-19, seems rather different.
This is even more true once you understand how central banks work.
Central banks are the national banks of specific countries. For example, in the UK, the Bank of England is our central bank, while in the USA, it is the Federal Reserve, and in the EU, it’s the European Central Bank.
Nearly every country in the world has a central bank, and much like commercial banks, they have the power to create money out of nothing – although central banks have the additional responsibility of trying to ensure the economy as a whole stays healthy.
But whereas commercial banks lend money to businesses and individuals, central banks chiefly lend money to governments, commercial banks, and other financial institutions.
The ability of central banks to create money and lend it to their national government, is of particular interest.
‘There’s No Magic Money Tree That We Can Shake, That Suddenly Provides For What People Want’
Those words were spoken by Theresa May on June 2nd 2017 when appearing on the television show Question Time, in response to a nurse asking why she hadn’t had a pay rise in 8 years.
And she was right; we don’t have a magic money tree that we can shake to raise money.
The truth is, it’s much easier than that.
All over the world, central banks have the power to create new money, which can then be used to pay for whatever is needed. And they certainly do use this power, although not in a way which benefits the general population as much as it could.
For example, in the UK, the Bank of England created £456 billion of new money between 2009 and 2017 through the use of quantitative easing, and this money went straight to commercial banks and other financial institutions, rather than into the hands of individuals or SMEs. Furthermore, none of this money has ever been repaid.
More examples of money being created to serve privileged interests, have come as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A case in point, is the Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), which has provided £58 billion worth of newly created money to some of the UK’s largest companies, including Easyjet, Greggs, and First Group.
In fact, the CCFF is not even available to small and medium sized businesses, as the terms of the scheme mean that, in effect, only the UK’s largest corporations are eligible for it.
Another example comes from the US Federal Reserve, who, in the early months of 2020, injected over $2 trillion dollars of newly created money into the American financial markets, in order to try and prevent a recession.
This proved successful to a large extent, but sending the funds directly to investment banks and corporate financiers means it is highly unlikely much of this money will filter down to ordinary working families.
Proof Of Concept
While much of the money which has been newly created by central banks in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has gone to the corporate class, the creation and distribution of these funds has at least shown what can be done.
Namely, money can be created from scratch by a central bank, and injected into the economy where it’s needed most. Indeed, the concept of a nation’s central bank creating new money to finance government spending, is not a new one.
It is a policy known as Direct Monetary Financing, and some influential supporters of Direct Monetary Financing include the economists Milton Friedman, Adair Turner, Willem Buiter, Jordi Gali, and Ben Bernanke, who was Chair of the US Federal Reserve between 2006 and 2014.
The Bank of England has in fact always had the power to create money for the UK government to spend in whichever way it sees fit, and occasionally this power is used. More specifically, the account which the government has with the Bank of England is called the Ways and Means facility, and every so often these two institutions work together to create new money, that the government can use to pay for the extra expenses which arise during challenging circumstances.
For example, following the 2008 financial crash, the size of the government’s Ways and Means facility (i.e. the amount of money the Bank of England created from thin air to assist with the government’s spending requirements) was nearly £20 billion.
And as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, the UK government has already worked with the Bank of England to create new money, which will be used to help finance the government spending programs that have been introduced to protect the British economy through the pandemic.
Confirming this, a press release published by the Bank of England on 9th April 2020 announced that they had granted the Treasury a ‘temporary extension to the Ways and Means facility’ to help the government ‘smooth its cashflows and support the orderly functioning of markets, through the period of disruption from Covid-19’.
However, the Bank of England also said such an extension would be, ‘temporary and short-term’.
When reporting on this announcement, the Financial Times ran with a headline of ‘Bank of England to directly finance UK government’s extra spending’.
Making It Rain
So if money can be created by the government and the central banks at will, then why is this power not used more often to better fund the public services which we all rely on? Indeed, as Positive Money noted, the Bank of England creating money for the UK government to spend during the Covid-19 crisis, ‘demonstrates once and for all that the government need not depend on private markets to finance its spending’.
In short, if the NHS is low on funds, if schools are lacking resources, or if the police don’t have the equipment they need, then why can’t the government order the creation of more money, so all these things (and more) can be afforded?
Generally, the answer provided is that doing this would increase inflation.
This is not incorrect, but it is by no means assured that increasing the supply of money in an economy will make the goods and services more expensive.
The somewhat hysterical examples of Zimbabwe and the Weimar Republic are sometimes used as cases where the government creating money for itself to spend has led to hyperinflation, but when looking closer to home, both in terms of location and time period, it is easy to observe different outcomes.
Firstly, it is important to note that new money is entering the economy all the time, as a result of banks providing loans to their customers, foreign investment capital flowing into the country, and governments borrowing money from financial markets to fund their public spending commitments, yet whenever money from these sources enters the economy, the argument is never made that the increase in money supply will cause inflation to rise. And at times when inflation is high, rarely is the finger pointed at the money supply being too high.
Furthermore, as noted earlier in this article, the Bank of England created £456 billion of new money between 2009 and 2017 through the use of quantitative easing, yet inflation only rose by 2.77% a year on average in the UK for the period between 2009 and 2020. In terms of historical inflation rates for both the UK and other developed economies, this figure is remarkably low.
In fact, as a result of lockdown measures having reduced the amount of money being newly created by commercial banks granting loans (such as mortgages or startup loans etc.) over the past few months, some economists argue that we now have the opposite problem in the form of deflation, and that what we need now more than anything, is a fresh supply of money entering the economy.
For example, David McWilliams, a former economist at the Central Bank of Ireland, has said that:
We have an economic vaccine – it’s called money. We know the central bank prints it. It doesn’t even have to print it, it just has to put a zero after people’s accounts.
We have the vaccine, we know what to do. And amazingly, we’re not using it because of some morality idea that we can’t do this because it will lead to inflation, when we know we’re in a deflationary spiral.
It is absolutely nonsensical. It is as mad as a laboratory having the vaccination for COVID-19, and saying “we’re not going to use it.”
While Canadian historian Quinn Slobodian has noted of the US Federal Reserve injecting newly created money into the American economy, ‘Economists see no sign of inflation on the horizon. Some have become concerned about inflation in recent weeks, but others worry about the opposite – deflation.’
The Path Not Mentioned
Returning to the quotes at the beginning of this article from David Gauke, and from the BBC, about how the only options on offer to pay for the extra government spending that has arisen from the Covid-19 pandemic, are to raise taxes, increase borrowing, or cut spending, it should now be clear that this represents an incomplete set of choices.
One of the other options, which has been outlined in the article, but which (for one reason or another) is rarely mentioned by politicians, or by the media, is simply for the Bank of England and the British government to work together and create enough new money that the bulk of the Covid-19 spending commitments could be met through Direct Monetary Financing.
This is an option you may agree or disagree with, but knowing that it is even an option in the first place, will help us all to make properly informed decisions about where to go next.
