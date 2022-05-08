Some Things ARE Real

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nowadays with all the scams, lies, con jobs and outright thievery being promoted online; it’s hard to get real businesses started. We’ve become so used to being disappointed that it’s almost impossible for us to believe anyone about anything on the internet. Mostly we ignore about 98% of what we’re told.

At least I do.

It used to be, if you, as a kid; wanted to make some money you could sell lemonade or cut the grass. I remember selling pencils one time. Did fairly well too. Had brand new, unused pencils and sold them for a dime apiece.

Now sadly, if I told you, I’d give you a pencil for no cost whatsoever… you’d run screaming in the other direction. And all because some very unscrupulous folks reside on the internet with their only purpose being to get you to send them money.

Times have certainly changed. It makes things a bit harder.

Let me tell you about a startup that I’ve learned a lot about these last couple of months. They don’t sell anything. Instead, they offer ways you can lower your monthly expenses. It’s a simple enough concept. Lower your expenses and you’ll have more money left over to do things like pay off bills or add to your savings.

You can join as a Charter Member or as a FANN (free member).

Either way, you can use their free Concierge Service to lower some of your expenses. All you do is fill out a short form and let the Concierge people try to find you better deals on Mortgages, Phones, Autos, etc.

I have used this service and it works. I recommend the free membership.

In the next few weeks, they’ll start offering a free debit card tied to a free bank account. Not to worry, this bank is a regular FDIC Bank with all the features you have at your current bank. Loans, Checking and Savings Accts. etc…

Now (here comes the genius idea)… when we use this New Debit Card, we’ll get to share in the Fees the same way the Banks do!!!

Imagine if you had a small team of people… let’s say 100. You told them about this debit card. They start swiping it every day, several times buying gas, food, shopping, going to the movies and… you get paid each swipe!

Boom!

What if you had 1,000 people in a down-line all swiping the card and you were getting paid several times daily… over and over?

That’s what this is all about! It’s real. Just imagine the possibilities. Worth a look don’t you think.