News
Stefan Bondy: NBA referees don’t deserve this vitriol
If it weren’t for the lucrative compensation and travel perks, the job of an NBA referee is about as thankless as a parking enforcement officer.
It feels like the zebra shirts have never been this scrutinized, and, contrary to popular belief, it’s not for their lack of aptitude or eyesight.
There are a few factors at play:
1) Most importantly, advances in technology ensures every call is dissected in slow motion on millions of phones and social media accounts. Any mistake is magnified.
2) Players continue their attempts to trick the officials and complain, incessantly, when they’re not rewarded.
3) Legalized gambling has undoubtedly added to anger from fans. One free throw could cost Fanduel Frank a few hondos.
4) The NBA recently instituted their two-minute report with a dual outcome of transparency and burying the referees.
5) The media and players engage in a dance around blaming the referees during these postgame interviews, which, in the COVID-19 era — the NBA still hasn’t allowed reporters in locker rooms — are all documented live on Zoom.
So what do we have to show for it? Since March, so about the last two months, the NBA has doled out 11 different fines for criticizing the officiating, cursing at an official or throwing a ball at an official.
Fines for technical fouls, which are most often called for complaining to referees, reached $2.4M this season, according to spotrac — up from $1.98M last season. There were 1,162 technicals called in the 2021-22 regular season, according to @NBARefStats, which is the most in at least the last seven years. To no surprise, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green and Chris Paul were among the biggest culprits.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka could be the next disciplined after ripping the officials following Saturday’s Game 3 loss to the Bucks, ironically in the same postgame presser when he admonished his players for complaining to the refs.
“As much as they’re gonna let you play, you gotta play through that and have our composure,” Udoka said. “If they are gonna call it that way consistently that way on both ends, you gotta play through it and get back on defense and not b—- about calls.”
In the other conference, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after a first-round loss to the Timberwolves, “I’ve never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game.” He was fined $15,000.
The introduction of the coach’s challenge has done little to quell the anger. Neither the players nor coaches have been humbled by a low success rate (48% last season and just 25% in last year’s playoffs). To be fair, the threshold for overturning a foul call is steep. Still, the way the complaints are flooding in during and after games, you’d think the officials never get a call correct.
Beyond it leading to technicals and fines, it’s an unappealing aesthetic from a television or live viewer’s perspective. Give the refs a break.
()
News
Column: It might be ‘tough to watch’ at times, but Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs are trying to stay patient
Seiya Suzuki was a man of few words late Saturday night when asked if he’d ever experienced anything like playing in unseasonably cold conditions at Wrigley Field.
“No, never have,” Suzuki said through an interpreter.
Was he freezing out there?
“It’s really cold,” the outfielder replied.
True enough, but naturally it’s expected to warm up this week while the Cubs are out of town.
Suzuki is getting a valuable lesson on life as a Cub. When Chairman Tom Ricketts and president Jed Hoyer courted the Japanese star with a virtual reality presentation of what it would be like to play in Wrigley, they probably left out the cold, rainy and windy days we had most of April.
Suzuki got off to a hot start and was named National League Rookie of the Month for April, but his first prolonged slump has coincided with the recent Cubs’ regression.
When the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0 with 23 hits on a summerlike day at Wrigley on April 23, all was well in Wrigleyville. In the 11 games since, leading into Sunday night’s ESPN game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs have hit .182 and scored a combined 21 runs while going 2-9 to fall nine games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
Suzuki batted .136 (6 for 44) with no home runs and 2 RBIs over that stretch with 15 strikeouts and only two walks. He’s not the sole reason the Cubs have fallen into the abyss — the rest of the lineup has been inconsistent and Cubs starters ranked 27th Sunday with a 5.30 ERA.
But the Cubs have made Suzuki the centerpiece of their new-look team, as his five-year, $85 million deal suggests.
“It’s a team sport, and even though individually you’re doing well, it doesn’t really help the team and you can’t get a win by yourself,” Suzuki said. “It’s all about staying together as a team and that’s what we’ve been doing these past couple weeks.
“I’m just getting unlucky and I think the most important thing is staying consistent and keep on working as a team.”
After the Cubs were swept by the Dodgers Saturday, walking nine men in the nightcap, catcher Willson Contreras admitted “it’s really tough to even watch, to be honest.”
The loss was their 13th in their last 16 games and dropped the Cubs to 4-10 at home.
“Losing sucks, I’ll tell you that,” Contreras said. ”That’s all I can say.”
After Contreras hit a fifth-inning home run in Game 2 of the doubleheader to pull the Cubs to within two, he waved his arms wildly after crossing home plate, seemingly exhorting the fans to get loud. But he said afterward his gesture was aimed at his teammates, not fans.
“I’m trying to lift this team up,” he said. “I’m trying to do my best to pass my energy to everybody. That’s just me. I’m trying to support my team.
“I know it’s been a really tough stretch, but as I told Nico (Hoerner) earlier, a lot of time we focus so much on results that we end up frustrated instead of enjoying the moment, enjoying just playing baseball. Then the results are going to happen.
“As a human, you fall into (a trap of) wanting the results right away. A lot of times, baseball doesn’t work that way.”
It won’t get any easier for the Cubs as they embark on a six-game trip Monday to San Diego and Arizona. The Padres are neck-and-neck with the first-place Dodgers in the NL West — the game’s strongest division — and the rebuilding Diamondbacks have rebounded from a 6-11 start to get back to .500 entering Sunday.
Manager David Ross needs left-hander Justin Steele, who is pitching on eight days rest, to show durability after lasting three or fewer innings in his last three starts. Ross employed veteran Daniel Norris as an opener Saturday, but watched him implode with three straight walks and yanked him after only seven batters.
Keegan Thompson appears to be Ross’ best bet at joining the rotation down the road, but Thompson is still learning on the job. He walked three in 2 ⅓ innings Saturday, forcing in a run and giving up a three-run double to Mookie Betts. Thompson admitted he was “going too quick, the game got a little too fast” on him.
The Cubs were bound to go through some growing pains in 2022 after the sell-off of ‘21, so fans will have to be patient with Steele, Thompson, Suzuki, Hoerner and the other young players who figure to still be around when they hope to turn the corner on the rebuild. There’s no doubt it’s going to be “tough to watch” at times, as Contreras said.
But seeing how Ross and his team gets past this stretch will be interesting to observe.
“Obviously we’re losing games and we’re not in a great situation right now, condition-wise,” Suzuki said. “But it’s a long season and it’s part of the season, so we just want to get over it.”
()
News
Betty Brosmer: Story About Journey from Pin-Up Model to Fitness Queen
Betty Chloe Brosmer was born in Pasadena, California on August 2, 1935. Her parents are Andrew Brosemer and Vendla Alvaria Pippenger.
She did, however, reside in Los Angeles after the age of 10. She was always interested in fitness as a youngster. She also used to practice weightlifting and muscle-building, which led to Brosmer being labeled as a “tomboy” at school. She, on the other hand, took a different path for herself by becoming a pin-up model. Those who had known her as a youngster were taken aback.
Early Life of Betty Brosmer
Brosmer’s photograph was published in the Sears & Roebuck catalog when she was 13 years old. The next year, she flew to New York City with her aunt, where she had several photographs taken by a professional photographer. Emerson Televisions purchased one of these photographs for commercial advertising reasons. That shot, however, became extremely famous and was used for a long period in national magazines as well.
She then began doing up and down between Los Angeles and New York City. Brosmer and her aunt moved to New York City in 1950, where she completed her schooling at George Washington High School in Manhattan. Simultaneously, she was working on expanding her photography portfolio, and over the following four years, Brosmer was featured on the front pages of several major publications of the period.
She’s also been featured in several romance novels, crime periodicals, and books. Brosmer has also won more than 50 beauty pageants. All of this occurred when she was in her adolescence. Brosmer was believed to have the ideal model figure. Because of her physical dimensions of 38″-18″-36″, she became recognized as one of the most prominent pin-up models with the ‘impossible waist.’ She was not only a beautiful and accomplished commercial model, but she was also a brilliant businesswoman.
She was the first model to seek rights to her photographs, which contributed to her being the highest-paid American pin-up model of the 1950s. She was also featured in magazines such as Time and Esquire.
Betty Brosmer rose to worldwide prominence after collaborating with pin-up photographer Keith Barnard. Barnard has previously worked with celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. Brosmer went on to become the highest-paid model in the United States after signing with Barnard. According to her official website, Brosmer has been on over 300 magazine covers.
Betty Brosmer meets Joe Weider
Brosmer met her future husband, Joe Weider, through Barnard. She even posed for Weider magazine, which appeared in the December 1956 issue of Figure & Beauty. She gradually became Weider’s favorite model, and they began to see each other more regularly for professional reasons. However, because they shared a passion for exercise, they became acquainted. Finally, on April 24, 1961, they tied the knot.
Betty Brosmer was renamed Betty Weider after that. Joe Weider was married for the second time, and he already had a daughter from his prior marriage. Brosmer and Weider have no children together.
Weider, a fitness guru, founded the International Federation of Bodybuilders and the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. Joe Weider, who subsequently became a magazine publisher, introduced a variety of fitness-related publications such as Men’s Health, Muscle & Fitness, and Shape. He also became a spokesman and fitness trainer for several health and fitness initiatives.
As a result, Brosmer was able to contribute by working as an assistant editor for Shape Magazine for over three decades. Brosmer’s career has evolved from that of a commercial model to that of a magazine writer. Not only that, but Brosmer is the co-author of several publications on fitness and physical activity. Brosmer used to write her columns called ‘Body By Betty’ and ‘Health By Betty.’ In the 1980s, the pair collaborated on two books: The Weider Book of Bodybuilding For Women and The Weider Body Book.
#BettyBrosmer pic.twitter.com/JeSEUsU5Hy
— SylviaJulie (@karenshane63) September 27, 2021
What is Betty Brosmer up to now?
Weider, Brosmer’s husband, died in 2013 at the age of 93. Betty Weider, on the other hand, is still going strong at the age of 85. Even now, she is engaged in promoting health and fitness awareness through Shape magazine and by writing pieces for Power and Beauty. Furthermore, Brosmer is an honorary member of the Olympic Fitness Committee.
Stay tuned to Stanford Arts Review for additional information.
The post Betty Brosmer: Story About Journey from Pin-Up Model to Fitness Queen appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
News
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) — Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.
“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the U.S. first lady told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”
Biden spent about two hours in Ukraine, traveling by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian border village where she had toured a border processing facility.
Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day — even today.”
The two first ladies came together in a small classroom, sitting across a table from one another and greeting each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her children have been at an undisclosed location for their safety.
The school where they met has been turned into transitional housing for Ukrainian migrants from elsewhere in the country.
The visit allowed Biden to conduct the kind of personal diplomacy that her husband would like to be doing himself.
President Joe Biden, who took a call from his wife while she was in the motorcade after the visit to Uzhhorod, said during his visit to Poland in March that he was disappointed he could not visit Ukraine to see conditions “firsthand” but that he was not allowed, likely due to security reasons. The White House said as recently as last week that the president “would love to visit” but there were no plans for him to do so at this time.
The meeting came about after the two first ladies exchanged correspondence in recent weeks, according to U.S. officials who declined to provide further details because they were not authorized to discuss the ladies’ private communications.
As she arrived at the school, Biden, who was wearing a Mother’s Day corsage that was a gift from her husband, embraced Zelenska and presented her with a bouquet. After their private meeting, the two joined a group of children who live at the school in making tissue-paper bears to give as Mother’s Day gifts.
Biden’s visit follows recent stops in the war-torn country by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress, as well as a joint trip by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Her visit was limited to western Ukraine; Russia is concentrating its military power in eastern Ukraine, and she was not in harm’s way. On the same day as Biden’s visit, a Russian bomb flattened a school in eastern Ukraine that had been sheltering about 90 people in its basement, with dozens feared dead. Also Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine to meet with the president and “reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people,” according to his office.
Earlier, in the Slovakian border village of Vysne Nemecke, she toured its border processing facility, surveying operations set up by the United Nations and other relief organizations to assist Ukrainians seeking refuge. Biden attended a religious service in a tent set up as a chapel, where a priest intoned, “We pray for the people of Ukraine.”
And before that, in Kosice, Biden met and offered support to Ukrainian mothers in Slovakia who have been displaced by Russia’s war. She assured them that the “hearts of the American people” are behind them.
At a bus station in the city that is now a 24-hour refugee processing center, Biden found herself in an extended conversation with a Ukrainian woman who said she struggles to explain the war to her three children because she cannot understand it herself.
“I cannot explain because I don’t know myself and I’m a teacher,” Victorie Kutocha, who had her arms around her 7-year-old daughter, Yulie, told Biden.
At one point, Kutocha asked, “Why?” seeming to seek an explanation for Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.
’It’s so hard to understand,” the first lady replied.
The 24-hour facility is one of six refugee centers in Slovakia, providing an average of 300 to 350 people daily with food, showers, clothing, emergency on-site accommodations and other services, according to information provided by the White House.
Biden also dropped in at a Slovakian public school that has taken in displaced students.
Slovakian and Ukrainian moms were brought together at the school for a Mother’s Day event while their children made crafts to give them as gifts.
Biden went from table to table meeting the mothers and kids. She told some of the women that she wanted to come and ” say the hearts of the American people are with the mothers of Ukraine.”
“I just wanted to come and show you our support,” she said before departing for Vysne Nemecke.
In recent weeks border crossings are averaging less than 2,000 per day, down from over 10,000 per day immediately after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, and a large portion of that flow is daily cross border traffic.
Biden is on a four-day visit to Eastern Europe to highlight U.S. support for Ukrainian refugees and for the allied countries such as Romania and Slovakia that are providing a safe haven for them.
She spent Friday and Saturday in Romania, visiting with U.S. troops and meeting with Ukrainian refugee mothers and children.
With her trip, the American first lady followed the path of prior sitting first ladies who also traveled to war or conflict zones.
Eleanor Roosevelt visited servicemen abroad during World War II to help boost troop morale. Pat Nixon joined President Richard Nixon on his 1969 trip to South Vietnam, becoming the first first lady to visit a combat zone, according to the National First Ladies’ Library. She flew 18 miles from Saigon in an open helicopter, accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents.
Hillary Clinton visited a combat zone, stopping in Bosnia in 1996. Four years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and during the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, Laura Bush went to Kabul in 2005 and Melania Trump accompanied President Donald Trump to Iraq in December 2018.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that the name of Ukraine’s first lady is Olena Zelenska, not Olena Zelenskyy.
