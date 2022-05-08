News
Sunday Bulletin Board: The Mel & Toni Story — on 78-rpm ‘vinylite’ discs: ‘One for My Baby,’ and three more for the road!
Fun facts to know and tell
GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “Subject: The Tormé-Toni connection.
“In my very slow and unsteady journey to put together a history of the Toni Co., I sometimes come across little tidbits that appear to have been lost to time. This is one such story.
“In 1947 the Toni Co., which had started in downtown St. Paul in 1944, had a single product: the Toni Home Permanent. It wasn’t exactly a revolutionary product, but it had one thing that similar products did not: very good marketing. Also in 1947, a 21-year-old singer named Mel Tormé was beginning to make a name for himself.
“Somehow Toni hooked up with Tormé to produce an album that contained two 78-rpm records with a total of four songs: ‘I’m Yours,’ ‘You’re Driving Me Crazy,’ ‘A Little Kiss Each Morning’ and ‘One for My Baby.’ I’ve never been able to find any mention of this album, but did manage to buy two copies from, you guessed it, eBay.
“One copy contained a letter on Toni Co. stationery. The company’s address was 282-300 East 4th St., St. Paul 1, Minnesota. The company was billed as ‘Manufacturers of Toni Home Permanent Wave Kit.’ The letter was addressed to NBC Disc Jockeys and contained the following message:
“‘Please accept this specially-prepared album of Mel Tormé songs as a gift from us. They’re vinylite records for better reproduction on your program. Two sides are Mel’s top hits, the other two, his latest releases. We’ve naturally got a good reason for wanting NBC Disc Jockeys to get behind Tormé. Starting Saturday, August 2nd on your station (at 5:30 PM, Eastern Daylight Time . . . check log for your station’s time) Toni Home Permanent starts sponsorship of a 15 minute Tormé network show. Why not make this Tormé Week to help get Mel’s new program off to a flying start. Everytime you play a Tormé record, plug the new Tormé network show. We’d appreciate it! Your station promotion manager will appreciate it. And your listeners will appreciate it, too, for we think Tormé is going to be America’s next singsation. All the quotes and biog material included in the Tormé Album are yours for broadcasting.’
“The album did include quite a bit of biographical material, along with photos and some quotable quotes such as: ‘Tormé now emerges as the most potential threat to the Sinatra domain,’ ‘Idol of the teen-age set,’ ‘Newest and biggest threat to Frank Sinatra,’ ‘A cinch to draw the college trade’ and ‘If anybody is to eclipse Sinatra, it will be Tormé.’
“As far as I can determine, the Toni Co. and Mel Tormé went their separate ways after a year, never to cross paths again. The Toni Co. went on to worldwide success with a huge family of hair-care products in the 1950s and ’60s, only to slowly fade away by the 1990s. Mel Tormé did quite well for himself, too, although whether ‘The Velvet Fog’ ever eclipsed Frank Sinatra is debatable.”
Our livestock, ourselves
Including: Our times — and: Know thyself!
DEBK of Rosemount reports: “As this corner of Rice County awaits the reappearance of the sun, the calming of the winds, and the climbing of soil temperatures, frustrated farmers and gardeners make their way to our sheep barn, one place where lousy weather hasn’t hindered the normal progress of spring.
“Once lambs have been admired, neighbors’ conversation often turns to figuring out how we’ll all survive when the wheels come off this sorry old world.
“The most recent installment of this ongoing discussion was initiated by Dave the Carpenter, whose visits are sweetened by gifts of home-canned dill pickles and tomato juice, which I faithfully convert into Bloody Marys. After I remarked that his role — provider of BM ingredients — in our Township Survival Plan was clear, we got to considering how Taxman and I would contribute.
“Being well known for our deficiency of skills, Taxman and I are the weak links in the system that will see us through hard times. With only a trace of pity in his voice, Dave the Carpenter observed that the I.R.S. will likely be the final vestige of civilization and so guarantee Taxman some usefulness. Besides which, Dave noted, Taxman’s ‘chainsaw skills are coming along,’ and for as long as we can feed our hens, we will be able to contribute eggs.
“I will be in charge of diagramming sentences.
“Much as I value that skill, I can’t help thinking that my function is eclipsed by the contributions of others: One fellow will supply honey; another will take care of our venison needs; we have a maple-syrup guy and a beef source. The local genius will handle small-engine repair, and Hesiod will see to fire-engine restoration, log-home building, and bouzouki manufacture.
“Living in the presence of so much giftedness has left me a little deflated. Understandably, I think. Fortunately, the arrival of triplet lambs about a month ago has buoyed my spirits.
“Orphaned shortly after birth, the lambs’ care necessitated (initially) a regimen of every-two-hour feedings. During the preparation of the babies’ bottles — which involves careful measuring of water and powdered sheep milk — I discovered that I have a second talent. Somewhere around the hundredth bottle, I noticed that my estimates of formula ingredients — the water and the powdered milk — were invariably on-the-nose.
“Using the measuring cups was window-dressing. Turns out, I am a measuring genius!
“I’ve come to realize that it’s a gift I’ve had for a while; I may indeed have been born with an aptitude for weighing and measuring. Whatever my God-given facility, it has been honed by 50 years in the kitchen and a brief, memorable interlude with my foodie friend Euterpe at a cooking school in Italy. Hesiod and Taxman rail that that money was wasted on that ‘culinary experience,’ that it was a mere lark which has failed to yield demonstrable benefits. Well, we now know the truth: That week in Italy helped prepare me for service as Webster Township’s Chief of Weights and Measures.”
The sign on the road to the cemetery said “Dead End”
Electronic Board of the Church on Lexington in Shoreview Division
Our Official Electronic Board of the Church on Lexington in Shoreview Monitor — RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul — reports: “Subject: A pleasant forecast.
“The most recent message on the electronic board of the church on Lexington in Shoreview reads:
“‘IT NEVER HURTS TO KEEP
“‘LOOKING FOR SONSHINE’”
Radio Days (cont.)
Leading to: The great comebacks
Another installment from THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: Workplace romance.
“When my husband and I started dating, we thought it would be prudent to go low-key and not let anyone in the workplace know about it. My brother-in-law was so delighted that his match-making plans seemed to be working that he was in on our conspiracy. All was going well until one night when we bumped into the program director and the receptionist downtown. They weren’t too pleased for us to see them, either, so it was no problem. We knew they weren’t about to spill our beans.
“Our station had a sunup-to-sundown license, so in the wintertime we were off the air by 5 o’clock. Frequently he would have to go back later in the evening to do recordings for some of the religious programs, so then I would stay in town. We would have dinner before he went back to work, and I would catch a later bus back to my house.
“It was one of those times when our plans were nearly foiled. He suggested that I just hang around the station while he recorded the program, and then he would drive me home. The program he was scheduled to record was not going to take that long, an hour at the most. He said it would probably be best, though, if I kept out of sight. He said I should just go back and take a nap on the Station Manager’s couch until he was done.
“The couch was quite comfy, and just as I was dozing off, I heard the unmistakable footsteps of the Station Manager coming down the hall. I was curled up under my coat, facing the back of his couch, and I was hoping he didn’t recognize me or, better yet, not notice me at all. His footsteps stopped. Then I heard him rustling some papers on his desk, and then the sound of his footsteps receding back down the hall. All the way home, we kept wondering. ‘Did he see me?’ ‘Maybe not.’ ‘He didn’t say anything to either of us.’
“The next morning at work, I was busy at my typewriter when our boss arrived. Instead of bypassing my office like he usually did, he paused at my door, smiled and said: ‘Well, you look well rested this morning.’”
The Lowest Common Consumer
ELVIS reports: “ELVIS is thinking about some camping and looking around online for some dehydrated meals like backpackers use to make cooking easier.
“He found one entry: ‘(Brand name deleted) premium Ready-To-Eat meals are the only self-heating, fully cooked, ready in minutes meals on the market. Just add a 3 to 5 ounces of any non-flammable liquid and you’re ready to eat in minutes.’
“Yikes! ELVIS assumes that they don’t want you preparing it with booze, but his first thought was Coleman fuel or gasoline! What a camping trip!”
To sleep, perchance to dream
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “I recently had a dream in which I had notified the school district that I would be retiring at the end of the school year. As the deadline approached, I was having second thoughts about my decision. I worried that I would be bored in retirement and not have enough to do to occupy my time.
“I woke up before I made my final decision, and I laughed out loud.
“I’ve never met anyone who regretted retiring.
“So much to do — so little time.”
Till death us do part
Including: Could be verse!
PAPA DOOGUS of Roseville: “Could be verse — a greeting-card lament.
“Seems every year, Valentine’s Day comes around, followed shortly (while that card is still on the fridge) by the next Requisite Card Holiday, Mother’s Day. And for me, the resulting seasonal pressure of the card-giving thing is amplified, as my loving wife’s birthday falls in between those two occasions (every year, too). Now, being a certified Scandinavian with an innate aversion to expression of feelings, I find the Hallmark ritual a bit tedious. Nevertheless, and especially because my wife is really talented in the card arts, creating fabulous cards for me, I do make an occasional attempt at reciprocity. This year, a ‘big birthday’ for her, the pressure was on. I paced the greeting-card aisle for what seemed like hours, to no avail, and ended up resorting to making my own card, including this original ‘poem’ (whether iambic pentameter, limerick or haiku / I’m not a Shakespeare, so I haven’t a clue):
“I spent a long time at the greeting-card rack
“Carefully studied the cards, front to back.
“Some brought me to tears, sentimental and sappy.
“I thought to myself, birthdays ought to be happy.
“There were those labeled ‘humorous,’ mostly mentioning [posterior breezes].
“I found them unfunny; talk of bodily parts.
“And some with warm puppies, and some touting wine,
“But neither of those fit your personal design.
“There was even one card covering all of the bases:
“A teary-eyed beagle, midst daisies in vases,
“Hoisting a goblet; toasting all the past years
“While [posterior breeze]ing a stream of red hearts spelling ‘Cheers.’
“So, as none of my searching found just the right card
“That was fitting for you, in my high regard,
“I’ll just say here in closing, Happy Birthday to You.
“I love and adore you, truly I do!”
Band Name of the Day: The Weak Links
News
To celebrate the return of our feathered friends, a reading from ‘A Warbler’s Journey’
May 14 is World Migratory Bird Day, and there couldn’t be a better way to celebrate the return of our commuting friends than to attend a reading by ornithologist Scott Weidensaul from his lyrical debut picture book “A Warbler’s Journey.”
Weidensaul, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for “Living on the Wind,” will discuss bird migration based on his bestseller “A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,” and read from “A Warbler’s Journey” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Mpls.
“A Warbler’s Journey,” illustrated with lush paintings by award-winning artist Nancy Lane, tells the story of a tiny but mighty yellow warbler as she makes her perilous migration journey from the tropics of Central America to the Canadian tundra.
She is helped along her way by three children and their families: Nicaraguans whose shade coffee farm sustains migrant birds, an African American Grandma and grandson who create a garden in their yard on the Gulf Coast to provide food for Warbler, and a family from a Canadian First Nation who have preserved land for all animals.
Not only do children learn about the bird’s journey in this book, they also learn how children are connected by the little warbler even though they live thousands of miles apart.
The book includes pages detailing actions, large and small, that people can take to ease the passage of these birds who are challenged today by human changes that have eroded their habitat.
“A Warbler’s Journey” was praised in a starred Booklist review: “An awesome account of an awe-inspiring feat.” Los Angeles Times Book Review said that Scott Weidensaul “ranks among an elite group of writer-naturalists — Bruce Chatwin, John McPhee and David Quammen come to mind — whose straightforward eloquence elevates ecology to the level of philosophy.”
Saturday’s program is free and open to the public, presented by publisher The Gryphon Press, with Audubon, MN, and Milkweed Editions. Registration is necessary at: punchbowl.com/parties/074f921b04654bec5603.
— Mary Ann Grossmann
News
Orioles Q&A: Bruce Zimmermann used rookie season injury to improve changeup, get off to strong start in 2022
The combination of bicep tendinitis and a sprained ankle kept Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list for more than three months of his 2021 rookie season. But that time also allowed him to make an improvement that has him experiencing early season success.
Zimmermann, who will start the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals, has a 2.59 ERA through five starts, a mark that was even better before a scoring change tacked three extra earned runs onto his record. Still, he’s off to a strong start to his second major league season largely by building on the areas he succeeded as a rookie, particularly his secondary pitches.
Among pitchers who have thrown at least 100 breaking balls in 2022, Zimmermann is one of only two who has yet to allow a hit on one of them, according to Baseball Savant. Two-thirds of the at-bats he’s ended with a slider have resulted in a strikeout, with that pitch’s 57.6% whiff rate — the percent of swings that result in misses — ranking fourth among nearly 200 sliders that have induced at least 25 swings and the highest among all left-handers.
His slider and curveball have combined for 32% of his pitches, matching his 2021 usage. Yet, he’s deployed his four-seam fastball 10% less often, lowering his use of a pitch that was hit hard in 2021; Zimmermann’s .711 slugging percentage allowed on the pitch was the highest of any major league four-seamer thrown as much as his. The trend has continued in 2022, with opponents hitting .480 off the pitch, which has been about 1 mph slower on average than it was last season.
He’s funneled some of his usage of the four-seamer to a changeup that he worked to improve while rehabbing the bicep injury, while also adding a one-seam fastball — a pitch with a similar profile to a sinker — to his repertoire. The former has been a neutralizer; entering Saturday, only one left-hander has struck out more right-handed batters with a changeup than Zimmermann.
A 27-year-old Ellicott City native, Zimmermann is one of the few pieces from the Orioles’ 2018 trade barrage who have established themselves in the majors; he was part of the package acquired from the Atlanta Braves for pitchers Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day. Earlier this week, Zimmermann talked with The Baltimore Sun about the adjustments to his changeup, why he felt they were needed and why his secondary pitches play so well off his struggling fastball.
Note: Questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
You’ve spoken a bit after starts about how you spent sometime before this season working on your changeup. Why was that pitch a focus for you, and what changes did you make?
Traditionally, I was always a two-seam fastball guy, all through college and halfway through the minors, and then I switched to a four-seam fastball. Analytically speaking, it was playing better than my two-seam, so when that happened, I still wanted to keep the two-seam grip on my changeup because I liked the depth that I got because it generated more ground balls, it had more sink than run, all the good stuff for double plays, and whatnot. Then, because I was throwing my four-seam [fastball] and then a two-seam changeup, it was kind of blending between the two, and I was losing that depth that I needed on my changeup to make it the kind of pitch that it was, ’cause it’s not a massive speed difference [from my fastball], so I need that action for it to be as successful as it is.
While I was in rehab last year for the bicep tendinitis, there was a time when I was just playing catch, and I remember I just was fiddling around with different wrist positions. Not changing the grip. Just changing the wrist positions, and something clicked with something I changed that gave me the depth back to my changeup. I took that into the offseason and really started like working away at finalizing the distinction between how I was manipulating the ball at release between the four-seam and the changeup to really get the difference between the ride and the sink. Then, the end of spring training, beginning of this season, kind of figured out something else with the placement of one of the fingers I had on one of the seams, and that seemed to give me even more security to really kind of throw with even more intent, because it’s kind of a high-spinning changeup. [Note: Entering Saturday, the average major league changeup has a spin rate of 1,738 rpm this season, while Zimmermann’s has a spin rate of 2,022 rpm, 12th among 96 pitchers who have thrown at least 50 changeups.] With figuring out the last little bit about the finger placement with the wrist positioning, that’s what’s been able to kind of make it to pitch that is now different from in previous years and why it has that late life to it.
What do you mean by wrist position?
Normally when you throw a four-seam fastball, you want to throw it with kind of a 90-degree angle [between your hand and forearm], so you can get behind it and you push it and you backspin it really well. When I was doing that with my changeup, it was flattening it out, and it was just kind of running arm side, and so it was staying in the barrel zone basically. Whether it would go off the end of the bat or — it was in barrel zone. Instead of feeling that, I tried to flat-wrist it and keep my wrist flat through it, and keeping that flat wrist allows me to get the two-seam action. It just allows me to get to the inside of the ball with more force and get it spinning at the right axis to get the actual depth, not just the run.
So that was all just a product of playing catch?
Literally just kind of stumbled upon it during catch play, just messing around. Pretty much everybody does that during catch play. It’s when you test out new things that you’re feeling or whatnot. I just happened to run into it during my rehab last year when I really had to focus on making every catch play worth it because I couldn’t just go out and throw as long as I wanted to at that point in time. It was definitely something I kind of zeroed in on, and then kind of just built on it through the offseason, kept solidifying it, and making sure it was the real deal, and obviously, a little bit of another tweak happened in the spring this year. Overall, it’s always been my most feel pitch. But even still, it’s a work in progress. Anything to make a pitch better, I’m interested in.
What exactly was that spring tweak?
It was a little bit different positioning of the ring finger on one of the seams in the front of the ball, so it just gives me a little bit even more ball security to not baby the pitch and really just rip it through the zone with as much intent as the fastball. Part of the reason why it’s so successful, I think, is because of the sell of arm speed. I try to keep it the exact same as the fastball until it’s at the plate.
Just looking at your Statcast data, all three of your secondary pitches have had a lot of successes, but you’ve struggled with your fastball, both last season and this one. Why do you think that is?
I think as a pitcher, individually speaking, I tunnel all my pitches very well. In the past, I’ve definitely thrown harder velo-wise with the fastball and gotten much better results. That’s always just been something I kind of fiddle with, and it’ll probably be something I address in the offseason to get some of that velo back, but I think the tunneling is probably the biggest thing. Guys think it’s that four-seam heater, and then I have the curveball, I have a changeup that fades off, and the slider especially holds the same line as my fastball very well until the late break on it. Then the damage on the heater, I think honestly, has come from bad locations more so than the pitch itself, and that was something that we talked about with the pitching coaches and addressed this year is that, yes, the usage is down, but when I use it, I’m using it more effectively this year. It’s been hit a couple of times, but overall, my goal with it this year is to not really try to change it. I got what I got this year right now.
Obviously, the other offspeed pitches, I think, are all better than last year. That’s definitely an added benefit, so the limited usage that I’m using the heater in right now, just to be better with locating it, which I think that’s just the normal progression of a starting pitcher in the big leagues. You’ve just got to find the places to get better every year, and I think one of mine is definitely not so much fastball command, but just the execution. That’s part of the reason why I started adding in a one-seam as well to give kind of a different look to the heater, so in heater counts, not only can they not sit on the offspeed, they can’t sit on a straight heater anymore, so that’s definitely something that’s kind of been trickling into the usage pattern right now.
What does the one-seamer add for you?
It’s actually just another word for a two-seamer. But it’s not a traditional grip to a two-seam that guys will normally throw. It’s called a one seam because when it spins, you only really see one seam and because of the patterning of that and the bald spots on the side of the ball or where you spin, it will cause it to sink and drop and less run, and it’s late. It’s almost the same speed as my four-seam, but it has the two-seam profile.
Tunneling and spin rate have obviously become ingrained in modern pitching terminology. How did you come to have an interest and understanding in these types of concepts?
It probably was introduced first to me when I got to the Orioles. A little bit with the Braves. They were definitely ahead of the Orioles at the time when I was traded. But probably spring training of 2019, that was the first time when they approached me about going to a four-seam, explaining why, with the spin rate and the axis I throw it at and everything, and then from then on, it was kind of just a progressive education on analytics of pitching.
()
News
‘The Barrens’ is local dad and daughter’s novel of love and drama in the Canadian Arctic
I saw the red of Holly’s vest. I saw her shoulders and wisps of hair flowing from the back of her head. The current didn’t pull her into the eddy, and I ran back to shore and followed as she drifted downstream and then slowly came to a stop. I waded in and staggered through the river, my thighs pumping against water, my feet finding purchase on the rocky bottom. I slipped on a rock and submerged into the cold water, then stood and kept moving until I was at Holly’s side and had a hand through the armhole of her vest. I turned her over. Bloody lacerations covered the side of her face like claw marks. She wasn’t breathing.” – From “The Barrens”
Kurt Johnson and his daughter, Ellie, have always been close, sharing Minnesota sports like canoeing and skiing.
Now they’ve partnered on their debut novel, “The Barrens,” about two young women on a canoe trip on the remote Thelon River in Canada’s Northwest Territory. It’s an exciting coming-of-age tale of courage, love and the power of storytelling.
“I grew up on the water,” Ellie says over coffee with her dad at St. Paul’s Cafe Latte. Their affection for one another is obvious as they toss comments back and forth.
“I was three years old the first time I was in a canoe,” Ellie continues. ” I was 13 when I took my first trip, seven days on the trail in the BWCA . This book is my homage to my relationship to the North Woods.”
“The Barrens” is based on Ellie’s adventures paddling the rapids-strewn Thelon (THAY-lon) in 2016 with three other women. The journey took them through 450 miles of the uninhabited Barren lands of subarctic Canada, a region so remote they didn’t see another human being for 45 days.
Kurt explains their partnership: “I wrote this book, but I couldn’t have done it without knowing Ellie’s experiences. So her name is on the book as co-author.”
In the novel, Holly and Lee are lovers who embark on the river journey because Holly, who has done it before, wants to show Lee the beauties of the treeless landscape.
Kurt doesn’t waste any time beginning the story with tragedy. Holly falls off a cliff and lands in the rapids far below. Lee is not an experienced canoeist, and when Holly dies (this is not a spoiler), Lee vows to bring her lover’s body home to her family. Without a satellite phone on which she could call for help, Lee has to carry Holly’s body and a backpack across rough portages. She gets stronger as she paddles all night, submerging Holly’s body in the icy waters during the day to keep it from decomposing.
A NOVEL IS BORN
Kurt Johnson spent his childhood summers on an island in Burntside Lake northwest of Ely, first with his parents and later with his wife, Stephanie Hansen, and then Ellie.
The family lived in Highland Park until a few years ago when Kurt and Stephanie moved to Golden Valley. “But we’re still St. Paul people,” he quickly adds.
Ellie, 23, attended Highland Park High School, then spent two years at the University of Vermont in Burlington. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a degree in English. She and her partner, Kate, just moved into a house on St. Paul’s upper West Side.
Kurt, who sold his printing business seven years ago, had always wanted to write. This itch grew stronger when Ellie was at the University of Vermont and told her dad she had a short story writing assignment. He suggested she write one based on her Thelon trip.
Ellie’s answer: “Dad, why don’t you write it?”
Kurt began the novel during a year-long class at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis taught by Minnesota Book Award winner Peter Geye.
“Kurt impressed me from the first word of his first read,” Geye recalled in an e-mail. “He had a grasp of voice and pacing that I found exceptional, even in early drafts. That’s the hardest thing to teach someone. He was an eager learner, and he worked on his craft with a passion and perseverance that often distinguishes the writers who get published from the writers who don’t. When I read ‘The Barrens’ a couple years after he finished that class, I was spellbound in a different way. The voice and pacing were still there in abundance, but so too was a story that seemed entirely out of time, and still somehow timeless. I told him this was the book that would get him published. I’m excited for the rest of the world to read it.”
But the story didn’t come together right away. Kurt needed dialogue and an emotional arc, which meant he had to explore the relationship between the female characters and tell their back stories.
In the book, Lee calls Holly a “storyist” and as Lee paddles alone she tells herself stories, recalling her childhood with her father, Jake the Snake, a great character who has a serpent tattooed across his back. Jake’s an eco-anarchist who taught Lee to live off the grid. It was his tutorship about hunting, trapping and being self-sufficient that helps Lee when she is alone in the wilderness.
“My mother lived in Nebraska near a guy like this who was living off the grid,” Kurt recalled. “It was a dichotomy. He was an angry eco-anarchist, but he’d gone to Harvard.”
Kurt, who describes himself as a “straight, white guy,” knew that if he was to write an honest book about young gay women, he and Ellie had to have some serious conversations about her relationships. He wanted Lee, his main character, to be “Ellie-ish.”
“No parent wants to know about a child’s relationships,” Kurt says. But he and Ellie agree that their discussions over beer and drinks made their bond stronger.
Ellie recalled coming out to her family in junior high and in her freshman year at Highland Park High, although her classmates had suspected her orientation. “The way I was and presented myself made the decision for me,” she says.
They had a bit of a tussle over whether or not the women in the book should fall in love during their canoe trip. Kurt thought that would add drama, but Ellie nixed the idea.
“A long canoe trip is not conductive to exploring lesbianism,” she says dryly. “You’re too tired and never being alone breeds a lot of contention.”
When Lee finally brings Holly’s body home, she learns that Holly’s parents didn’t know their daughter was a lesbian. They thought Lee was a boy. Their acceptance of, and love for, Lee is one of the novel’s most touching scenes.
BEAUTY AND DANGER
Besides telling the human story, Kurt wanted to capture the magic of being on the Thelon as Ellie described it to him — the clear water, historic campsites dating hundreds of years before the Inuit arrived.
She told him how you might come upon a human skull, since the permafrost is too deep to bury bodies and rocks are heaped on corpses. Or you paddle around a bend and see a grazing moose.
There’s danger on the Thelon too, including whirlpools Ellie describes as “big as a bus” that have to be run in the canoe or bypassed with a portage.
“It’s all about communication,” she says about group decisions among canoeists. “If one person is uncertain you do not try the set. You portage.”
At Hornby Point, death came in 1927 to Englishman John Hornby and two other men who starved to death. Hornby prided himself on surviving with a minimum of food staples and equipment, and when his party missed the annual caribou migration, there wasn’t enough food to get them through the winter. Travelers can still see the old logs that made up the cabin’s walls, and the crosses marking the men’s graves.
Grizzly bears can also cause big trouble.
“I prefer interaction with grizzlies from the boat,” Ellie says. “They can be territorial and dangerous.”
She saw the damage powerful grizzlies can do when she was equipment manager at Camp Widjiwagan and handled returned tents with ripped-up canvas and tentpoles bent by a bear’s sharp, four-inch long claws.
In one exciting scene in the novel, Lee chases a bear, eight feet tall when he stood, that has her backpack in its mouth:
“...He kept coming. Then the bear made a quick charge, legs and feet in full gallop. For that split second, I froze, ready to be mauled. The bear stopped suddenly, maybe now as scared of me as I was of him, confused. I threw the rock in my hand and it landed on his snout.”
In a foreshadowing of what will happen on the river, the float plane pilot who drops Lee and Holly off at Lynx Lake, the Thelon’s headwaters, is worried about their lack of preparation. They didn’t check in with the Mounties, which was a requirement, and they didn’t bring bear spray.
“Lee and Holly’s biggest problem was they didn’t bring an emergency satellite device,” Ellie says. “They only had a personal device that was smashed in Holly’s fall. And they should not have been going in one canoe.”
SETTING A FASTER PACE
After Kurt finished “The Barrens,” he faced the problem most authors have — finding an agent.
“I got an agent but she got cold feet after I rewrote the book eight times for her,” he recalls. “But that rewriting helped make it more emotional, faster-paced, exciting.”
Ellie puts in: “More cinematic.”
By the time another agent picked up the manuscript, it was as ready as it could be.
Kurt was proud to write in his pitch letter to publishers: “This is the first wilderness adventure tale I know of that explores themes of gender identity and sexual orientation, juxtaposed with gritty survival and tragedy.”
READING FEATURES LOCAL CELEB
How did Kurt Johnson persuade Stephanie Hansen of myTalk Radio to do a dramatic reading from “The Barrens” during Wednesday’s launch? Rather easily, since she’s his wife.
Hansen, who her husband said “is not very big on camping” is probably too busy to even set up a tent. She has been partnering with Stephanie March to bring listeners up to date about the latest restaurant, food and other happenings in the Twin Cities for more than 13 years. She’s worked in advertising and marketing and in 2005 started her own online printing and marketing company, Printz.com, which won her the Women Business Owner of the Year award. She writes a food and lifestyle blog (stephaniesdish.com) and hosts a weekly podcast on Hubbard Broadcasting PodcastOne, as well as producing her own podcast, MakersofMN. And she’s on the weekly radio show Stephanie’s Weekly Dish. Hansen spends summers at the family’s Burntside Lake island cabin where she is writing “True North Cabin Cookbook,” to be published in fall by Minnesota Historical Society Press.
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, LUSH Lounge and Theater, 990 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
PROGRAM: Introduction by Minnesota Book Award winner Peter Geye, dramatic reading by Stephanie Hansen of MyTalk 107.1 Radio, authors interviewed by Lori and Julia of MyTalk.
ADMISSION: Free, RSVP required at magersandquinn.com
PUBLISHER/PRICE: Arcade Publishing ($26.99)
Sunday Bulletin Board: The Mel & Toni Story — on 78-rpm ‘vinylite’ discs: ‘One for My Baby,’ and three more for the road!
IUPAC Nomenclature of Alkens – Naming Organic Compounds
To celebrate the return of our feathered friends, a reading from ‘A Warbler’s Journey’
Yes, You Can Earn Extra Money Online! Follow These Simple Business Success Tips to Get Started
Orioles Q&A: Bruce Zimmermann used rookie season injury to improve changeup, get off to strong start in 2022
Book Review – Ken Dychtwald’s Age Power
‘The Barrens’ is local dad and daughter’s novel of love and drama in the Canadian Arctic
How to Earn Money Online Depending on Your Risk Appetite
ASK IRA: Is the Heat rotation still too random?
Economic Development in Singapore
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
News1 day ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion