Blockchain
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: May 08
- On May 8, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $119.16.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for May 08, 2022, is $48.56.
- Terra’s 50MA shows an upward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on May 08, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on May 08, 2022, is explained below within a day frame.
Ascending channel patterns are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel these patterns are often formed within longer-term downtrends as a continuation pattern. The stock will continue channeling upward until it is able to break either the upper or lower trend line.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $65.75. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $100.13, $119.16 and the buy level of LUNA is $87.47. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $61.20, $48.56 and the sell level of LUNA is $71.67.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, the LUNA price lies above 50 MA (short-term) and the LUNA price lies below 200 MA (long-term), so based on the 50MA it is an upward trend, and based on the 200MA it is a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Apexaverse ($AXV) Token Sale goes Live, set to release the game trailer.
UAE, UAE, 5th May, 2022, Chainwire
Apexaverse sits at the intersection of Play-to-Earn (P2E) 3D games, NFTs, and Web3 launches its first token sale ($AXV) to early investors. The purpose of this sale is to raise funds to be able to develop key enablers beyond the combat game to offer the best experience for our users, community, and impact project investors.
$AXV token has already been listed on Cardanoassets, CardanoCube, Coincodex, Icoholder, and Coinmooner.
Apexaverse’s $AXV Token and Game mechanics
The Apexaverse gaming environment will be based around a profile that users can create after signing into the Apexaverse platform using a wallet of their choice. They can then select a character from one of three initial basic characters: Warrior, Archer, or Magician. The character will then be linked to the wallet address and used for both the gaming metaverse and marketplace.
Each character possesses specific traits, with Warriors boasting the highest strength levels, Archers attacking at higher speeds, and Magicians wielding great magical powers. Players can participate in battles to gain experience that allows them to level up and can also earn $AXV tokens if victorious. The $AXV token will serve as the medium of exchange within the metaverse and will be used for buying, selling, trading, and modifying in-game assets.
$AXV Seed Sale Details
Total allocation: 10,000,000,000 AXV
Seed Sale supply (10%): 1,000,000,000 AXV
Ticker: AXV
Blockchain: Cardano (ADA)
Token price: 1 ADA = 250 AXV
Trading Pair: ADA/AXV
Minimum contribution: 399 ADA
Maximum contribution: 49,999 ADA
Visit Private Sale Webpage
In less than two months after the announcement of the Apexaverse Project, the team has been able to make this progress so far.
Ø Apexaverse Introductory Trailer has been released on YouTube.
Ø The telegram community has over 40K members.
Ø The Twitter community has over 25K Followers.
Ø 3D design and development of assets.
Ø 3D character system modeling (Warrior, Archer, and Magician).
Ø Over 7 partnerships secured.
Ø 3 successful AMAs with our partners and investors have been conducted.
Ø Live team appearance at GamesBeatSummit2022.
Ø Announced $AXV ICO.
Ø Archer’s moves and skills have been finalized.
Ø Assets for game and NFTs purchased and contracts signed.
Ø Feature with word by Founder on Benzinga.
Ø The game trailer is a work in progress.
About Apexaverse:
Apexaverse is a Web3 metaverse project with many dApps built on the Cardano blockchain. The role-playing game is the focus, but other parts are also important: game catalog with multiple P2E and PVP games, partner-oriented launchpad, own AXV token with staking capabilities, NFTs, and 3D metaverse with diverse ways of user interaction: in-game market, bets on others’ P2P matches, user influenced world history events, etc.
Apexaverse is a decentralized P2E game built on the Cardano Blockchain. We will make it available as a Browser-Based Game and an Android/iOS app where players can compete in different worlds and realms, earning collectibles as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) along the way.
Find more information about us
Website: https://apexaverse.com
Telegram: https://t.me/apexaverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/apexaverse
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbI7r1vWrOtUsaMWw5Xov4Q
Medium: apexaverse.medium.com
Contacts
CMO
Blockchain
Esco Property Group launches turnkey solution for real estate crypto investments
Tenerife, Spain, 7th May, 2022, Chainwire
After a couple years riddled with tension brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s reaction to it, and the struggles of the global economy to get back on track, people are starting to remember what it feels like to be normal again.
The need to find strong investments for your financial well-being and the desire to have a place to ‘get away from it all’ have never been more important than they are right now.
For investors savvy enough to have gotten into the cryptocurrency market, they have remarkable value in their portfolios and are itching to translate it into equitable, tangible long-term investments.
If the above describes your situation we believe there has never been a better time to invest in exotic vacation property such as luxury villas on the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Tenerife, and Palma de Mallorca. The COVID-19 scare has secluded locations in high demand, and Esco Crypto Estate is combining this hot investment property with the hottest financial asset in today’s markets – cryptocurrency.
Esco Property Group accepts Bitcoins a s payment for all real estate transactions and are a wire-to-wire, all-inclusive management company, superior to agencies who only handle real estate consulting or provide property listings around the world.
This is not a service where users constantly have to upload another document, make another phone call, and continually feel like they have to do all the work. Instead, Esco is a turnkey operation that can handle users needs from end to end so that they don’t have to worry about which property to buy and what they want to do with it after you take possession.
The team is legally savvy and excels at accounting for the myriad of subtleties involved with the acquisition of real estate, particularly when dealing in international transactions.
About Esco Propery Group
Privacy and confidentiality are essential linchpins for cryptocurrency holders and we hold those two qualities in the same high regard for our customers. Using cryptocurrency to buy real estate avoids having to gum up your financial portfolio with unwanted paperwork and compliance protocol. Using our connections in the Australian and English investment management sector, Esco Crypto Estate can turn your cryptocurrency holdings into prime luxury villas and other real estate holdings in the most highly-desired locations on Earth.
Contacts
Mr
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Consolidates After Recent Bloodbath
- Bitcoin is down 0.14% in the last 24 hours.
- Bitcoin addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC have surged massively in the last 5 days.
Bitcoin (BTC) has had a challenging month because of its low performance every week. The supreme coin’s price activity has been sluggish, and there are no signs that it will improve very soon. However, the price is in the consolidation phase, confined within a range. BTC was trading at $35,816 with the Awesome Oscillator below the zero line as of this writing. The RSI could only go as low as 36.24, well shy of the neutral zone.
Whales Holding More Than 10K BTC Rise
On May 7th, Glassnode said that the number of active addresses in lost had surpassed $15 million for the first time in over two years. Furthermore, according to Glassnode, there were 26,723,028 active addresses in profit at a three-month low.
A little increase in the number of wallets with a balance of more than 0.01, 0.1 BTC, and 1 BTC was seen by Glassnode, with 9.9 million, 3.46 million, and 836K wallets, respectively, now in use. At this time, only 2,400 addresses have more than one thousand bitcoins. However, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC has surged massively in the past five days. Addresses with more than 10K BTC were up to 90 on May 3rd, then 95 on May 6th.
The $28k price range may support Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital currency. Based on the correlation between Bitcoin and the conventional markets, notably the S&P 500 index, this is what Timothy Peterson of Cane Island Alternative Advisors predicted. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $35,925.40 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,457,103,825 USD. Bitcoin is down 0.14% in the last 24 hours.
