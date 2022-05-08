Finance
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Booking
Consider this scenario; your weekdays is spent most on your job and you feel all tired and exhausted after a hard day’s work. Do you think you still have the energy to get out of your house, drive your car and get in line in front of an airline ticket office? Certainly not! For people who have little time to spend or are completely workaholic, online booking is certainly the best choice for you.
The Advantages
So let’s talk about the advantages of online booking. First things first, you can do it in the comfort of your own home. All you need is an Internet connection and a computer. Doesn’t matter if its a notebook or a desktop computer; as long as it gets you connected to the Internet, that is fine. Of course, don’t forget the airline’s website address and your credit card information. Most of the time, payment is done online too with the use of your credit card or debit card number. If you are not comfortable with giving out your credit or debit card information, then you can use PayPal.
Online booking also has seat reservation and online checking in of your baggage. This way, you don’t have to rush all the way to the airport when flight day comes. Check your airline’s website for more information about online booking features and their rules and regulations.
The Disadvantages
When there’s an advantage, there are also some disadvantages. First off, online booking requires more fees than going to the airline ticket agency. Online taxes and other fees usually apply when booking online, not to mention fees coming from your credit or debit card company. Check your airline’s website for more information about the fees involved when doing online booking. But there are cheap flights online for booking options, so there’s no need to rush!
There’s also the problem with credit/debit card security. Whenever you use your credit/debit card for transactions, you end up giving information that others might use to their advantage. In a worst case scenario, one could also become a victim of identity theft, but this has already been minimized, since most people would opt to use Paypal when doing online transactions.
If you are ready to go on a trip, you should certainly book online if you don’t have the time. This will give you more time to prepare on your luggage and when looking for accommodation for your discount flights.
Mobile App Development Technology And The Changing Roles Of Developers
Mobile technology has managed to keep people connected since many years now right from the pagers to the recent smartphones. Nowadays, companies are forced to get out from the desktop perspective and the cloud to get a place in a more personal space of the customer through the mobile. Most marketers today have envisioned the place of the mobile to be at the top of their marketing initiatives. People who are working and also tech-savvy have started spending most of their time on their smartphones.
The rise of the mobile apps has increased profitability for companies who have managed to create incredibly important and entertaining apps. According to a survey, the consumption of mobile apps has already crossed internet surfing consumption. As per the US statistics, more than 80 million unidentified usage sessions are recorded every day across all mobile platforms.
Additionally, according to the data related to behavioral patterns for mobile usage, Android and iOS users are the highest. The data also included some interesting aspects too:
Most people have been using apps especially during late afternoon and the early evening hours. Ads are mostly clicked during morning hours according to the study.
The most popular time for users for spending time on mobiles are on weekends wherein 40% of time is devoted to using and downloading mobile apps
iPhone and Android mobiles are mostly popular and have the highest market share in the U.S., U.K. and Japan
Mobile app usage has been projected to grow by 91% compared to figures of last year. Most native browsers have brought in new enhancements. The new iOS 5 has outperformed Windows Phone Mango easily and the previews have been solid throughout.
Developers have managed to change their attitude adequately in the changing scenario for mobile development. Developers who excel in app development have progressed leaps and bounds due to their competency and have achieved mastery on more than one mobile platform. Most offshore development companies which used to focus on software development have migrated to mobile app development due to the lucrative prospects. Additionally, most mobile apps center on famous software solutions and mobile websites even promote important mail and web services which are popular all over the globe.
Solution providers have always felt the need for tools and technologies which can help them to roll out applications of similar nature simultaneously on diverse platforms. There are far too many mobile app platforms but only some of them rule the roost. Most smartphone buyers are unaware of the pros and cons of each mobile platform and hence only the most popular win the market. iOS and Android are at the top of the ladder while the erstwhile leader Symbian and the corporate-chosen Blackberry follow suit.
Most development companies and app developers have even resorted to Appcelerator for creating mobile apps which can suit different platforms. The Appcelerator Titanium has been useful for developers who need a common platform for the app development process and meets the ideal standards for all platforms.
Merchant Processing for Start-Ups – How to Take Credit Cards and Other Electronic Payments
Merchant Processing for Start-Ups
Start-up businesses have special needs for merchant processing and can have some disadvantages, too. What they don’t have to have, however, is a processing consultant who is not committed to the well-being of the start-up enterprise. This commitment is important because while well-established businesses often face well-established risks and challenges – at least in cash flow – start-ups need to be analyzed differently.
Customer Expectations
The first question in determining whether you will need merchant processing is your customers. Do they expect to pay by credit card? If so, are recurrent payments important to you (and they should be important to most businesses). If your customers are corporations or businesses, this does not necessarily mean that they won’t pay by credit card. You will be far better off if you can get the customer to agree to pay immediately by credit card than if it pays by invoice and either by policy, happenstance, or necessity, defers payment on those invoices. If being able to take payment by credit card affects just a few decisions it could have a significant impact on the business.
On such things as that the life of the business can depend, but unfortunately customers and clients rarely tell you in advance what they will need. Most of them, obviously, will simply go to a business that offers them what they want and expect. While this fact is obvious to most, its importance can still be undervalued because there may not be any explicit link from the lack of payment choice to the statistical loss of business.
Cash-Flow and Other Considerations
If your clients will, or expect to, pay by credit card, a second question might be volume of anticipated payment flow. This could affect the type of processing you get and your willingness to make commitments.
Start-up owners have a particularly difficult time with this one, in my experience. Some entrepreneurs are overly optimistic and assume that the payments will flow instantly and in large quantity. Others tend either to underestimate volume or view the transactions in a way that might not be beneficial to their business. Just because, for example, low volume might translate into higher transaction costs for standard processing, this does not mean that flat rate services like the Square or Paypal are actually more beneficial. Determining whether or not to use standard processing takes a more sophisticated analysis than that, as there are times when paying a higher fee in exchange for some services that could help build the business makes sense.
Merchant Processing Isn’t Rocket Science
Merchant processing is not as complicated as it may seem to people who have their hands full of other things. Your ability to analyze the situation and come to the best solution, however, will be more impacted by what you don’t know (and don’t know you don’t know) than by crunching the numbers available. Just as it pays to have an accountant, for example, it also pays to have a merchant processing consultant you can trust. You only may need to see the tip of the iceberg, but it’s a good idea to have someone around who knows what’s below the surface.
A Third Party Review Of Vitamark International – Are They The Real Deal Or Are They Full Of Hype?
If you’re checking out this article, chances are you’re looking for some information on Vitamark International. In this simple third party review, I’ll go into some specific details about the company, the products and the compensation plan. I’ll also touch upon how you can position yourself significantly ahead of your competition, should you decide to join.
First, let’s cover some information on the company itself. Vitamark International is a company that sells various health and wellness products through a network marketing distribution model. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company’s management team has well over 200 years of combined experience, and is led by industry legends and Vitamark founders, Tom “Big Al” Schreiter, David Bertrand and Jana Mitcham. The company also has a very strong Science Team that is in charge of keeping up with industry innovations. All in all, the company looks to have a strong infrastructure in place for future growth and international expansion.
As far as Vitamark’s product line, they sell some high quality health products. Their flagship product is a liquid nutritional called Limu Plus, which contains limu moui. Limu moui contains fucoidan, which is reported to have dozens of health benefits including immune system support and enhanced energy levels. It also contains Russina adaptogens, which helps the body fight stress, and aloe vera, which is said to reduce muscle aches and headaches. In addition, Limu Plus also contains green tea, which is a potent source of antioxidants. In addition to Limu Plus, the company also sells a multi-vitamin supplement pack called VitaOne and a line of weight loss products called Appetizer Diet.
Now, let’s cover the business opportunity. There are 3 ways you can become a distributor, ranging from $29 for a Basic Enrollment to $997 for a Freedom Pack. There’s also a monthly autoship you will need to maintain if you want to maximize the compensation plan. The actual compensation plan offers 8 different ways to earn income. There is definitely potential to earn substantial upfront income through the company’s many bonus programs that are paid out when new people join your group. There’s also back-end, residual income you can earn by building a customer base and a downline of product-consuming distributors. In addition to the compensation plan, the company provides annual all-expenses-paid 5-star trips and vacations for top producing leaders. Overall, the business can be fun and the compensation can be quite lucrative for the right person.
In closing, Vitamark International is a good company that sells high quality products. With that said, contrary to what you may have been told, that has little to do with whether you’ll be successful or not. While it’s obviously beneficial to have a stable company supporting your business, what really determines whether you will succeed or not, is your ability to recruit other people, your ability to sell products consistently and your ability to build a good team. And, one of the biggest factors to accomplishing those three things is your ability to market. If you don’t know anything about marketing, you’ll have a hard time building your business. It’s vital to your success that you get the proper training so you can brand yourself and generate an endless flow of quality leads. Of course, you can build your business strictly using old-school, traditional, offline techniques but, for the average person getting started, calling on your existing warm market will only take you so far. If you can combine effective offline strategies with the ability to generate 10-30+ leads a day online, there’s no telling how successful you can be with your business.
