The Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Booking

Consider this scenario; your weekdays is spent most on your job and you feel all tired and exhausted after a hard day’s work. Do you think you still have the energy to get out of your house, drive your car and get in line in front of an airline ticket office? Certainly not! For people who have little time to spend or are completely workaholic, online booking is certainly the best choice for you.

The Advantages

So let’s talk about the advantages of online booking. First things first, you can do it in the comfort of your own home. All you need is an Internet connection and a computer. Doesn’t matter if its a notebook or a desktop computer; as long as it gets you connected to the Internet, that is fine. Of course, don’t forget the airline’s website address and your credit card information. Most of the time, payment is done online too with the use of your credit card or debit card number. If you are not comfortable with giving out your credit or debit card information, then you can use PayPal.

Online booking also has seat reservation and online checking in of your baggage. This way, you don’t have to rush all the way to the airport when flight day comes. Check your airline’s website for more information about online booking features and their rules and regulations.

The Disadvantages

When there’s an advantage, there are also some disadvantages. First off, online booking requires more fees than going to the airline ticket agency. Online taxes and other fees usually apply when booking online, not to mention fees coming from your credit or debit card company. Check your airline’s website for more information about the fees involved when doing online booking. But there are cheap flights online for booking options, so there’s no need to rush!

There’s also the problem with credit/debit card security. Whenever you use your credit/debit card for transactions, you end up giving information that others might use to their advantage. In a worst case scenario, one could also become a victim of identity theft, but this has already been minimized, since most people would opt to use Paypal when doing online transactions.

If you are ready to go on a trip, you should certainly book online if you don’t have the time. This will give you more time to prepare on your luggage and when looking for accommodation for your discount flights.