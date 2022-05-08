News
‘The Barrens’ is local dad and daughter’s novel of love and drama in the Canadian Arctic
I saw the red of Holly’s vest. I saw her shoulders and wisps of hair flowing from the back of her head. The current didn’t pull her into the eddy, and I ran back to shore and followed as she drifted downstream and then slowly came to a stop. I waded in and staggered through the river, my thighs pumping against water, my feet finding purchase on the rocky bottom. I slipped on a rock and submerged into the cold water, then stood and kept moving until I was at Holly’s side and had a hand through the armhole of her vest. I turned her over. Bloody lacerations covered the side of her face like claw marks. She wasn’t breathing.” – From “The Barrens”
Kurt Johnson and his daughter, Ellie, have always been close, sharing Minnesota sports like canoeing and skiing.
Now they’ve partnered on their debut novel, “The Barrens,” about two young women on a canoe trip on the remote Thelon River in Canada’s Northwest Territory. It’s an exciting coming-of-age tale of courage, love and the power of storytelling.
“I grew up on the water,” Ellie says over coffee with her dad at St. Paul’s Cafe Latte. Their affection for one another is obvious as they toss comments back and forth.
“I was three years old the first time I was in a canoe,” Ellie continues. ” I was 13 when I took my first trip, seven days on the trail in the BWCA . This book is my homage to my relationship to the North Woods.”
“The Barrens” is based on Ellie’s adventures paddling the rapids-strewn Thelon (THAY-lon) in 2016 with three other women. The journey took them through 450 miles of the uninhabited Barren lands of subarctic Canada, a region so remote they didn’t see another human being for 45 days.
Kurt explains their partnership: “I wrote this book, but I couldn’t have done it without knowing Ellie’s experiences. So her name is on the book as co-author.”
In the novel, Holly and Lee are lovers who embark on the river journey because Holly, who has done it before, wants to show Lee the beauties of the treeless landscape.
Kurt doesn’t waste any time beginning the story with tragedy. Holly falls off a cliff and lands in the rapids far below. Lee is not an experienced canoeist, and when Holly dies (this is not a spoiler), Lee vows to bring her lover’s body home to her family. Without a satellite phone on which she could call for help, Lee has to carry Holly’s body and a backpack across rough portages. She gets stronger as she paddles all night, submerging Holly’s body in the icy waters during the day to keep it from decomposing.
A NOVEL IS BORN
Kurt Johnson spent his childhood summers on an island in Burntside Lake northwest of Ely, first with his parents and later with his wife, Stephanie Hansen, and then Ellie.
The family lived in Highland Park until a few years ago when Kurt and Stephanie moved to Golden Valley. “But we’re still St. Paul people,” he quickly adds.
Ellie, 23, attended Highland Park High School, then spent two years at the University of Vermont in Burlington. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a degree in English. She and her partner, Kate, just moved into a house on St. Paul’s upper West Side.
Kurt, who sold his printing business seven years ago, had always wanted to write. This itch grew stronger when Ellie was at the University of Vermont and told her dad she had a short story writing assignment. He suggested she write one based on her Thelon trip.
Ellie’s answer: “Dad, why don’t you write it?”
Kurt began the novel during a year-long class at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis taught by Minnesota Book Award winner Peter Geye.
“Kurt impressed me from the first word of his first read,” Geye recalled in an e-mail. “He had a grasp of voice and pacing that I found exceptional, even in early drafts. That’s the hardest thing to teach someone. He was an eager learner, and he worked on his craft with a passion and perseverance that often distinguishes the writers who get published from the writers who don’t. When I read ‘The Barrens’ a couple years after he finished that class, I was spellbound in a different way. The voice and pacing were still there in abundance, but so too was a story that seemed entirely out of time, and still somehow timeless. I told him this was the book that would get him published. I’m excited for the rest of the world to read it.”
But the story didn’t come together right away. Kurt needed dialogue and an emotional arc, which meant he had to explore the relationship between the female characters and tell their back stories.
In the book, Lee calls Holly a “storyist” and as Lee paddles alone she tells herself stories, recalling her childhood with her father, Jake the Snake, a great character who has a serpent tattooed across his back. Jake’s an eco-anarchist who taught Lee to live off the grid. It was his tutorship about hunting, trapping and being self-sufficient that helps Lee when she is alone in the wilderness.
“My mother lived in Nebraska near a guy like this who was living off the grid,” Kurt recalled. “It was a dichotomy. He was an angry eco-anarchist, but he’d gone to Harvard.”
Kurt, who describes himself as a “straight, white guy,” knew that if he was to write an honest book about young gay women, he and Ellie had to have some serious conversations about her relationships. He wanted Lee, his main character, to be “Ellie-ish.”
“No parent wants to know about a child’s relationships,” Kurt says. But he and Ellie agree that their discussions over beer and drinks made their bond stronger.
Ellie recalled coming out to her family in junior high and in her freshman year at Highland Park High, although her classmates had suspected her orientation. “The way I was and presented myself made the decision for me,” she says.
They had a bit of a tussle over whether or not the women in the book should fall in love during their canoe trip. Kurt thought that would add drama, but Ellie nixed the idea.
“A long canoe trip is not conductive to exploring lesbianism,” she says dryly. “You’re too tired and never being alone breeds a lot of contention.”
When Lee finally brings Holly’s body home, she learns that Holly’s parents didn’t know their daughter was a lesbian. They thought Lee was a boy. Their acceptance of, and love for, Lee is one of the novel’s most touching scenes.
BEAUTY AND DANGER
Besides telling the human story, Kurt wanted to capture the magic of being on the Thelon as Ellie described it to him — the clear water, historic campsites dating hundreds of years before the Inuit arrived.
She told him how you might come upon a human skull, since the permafrost is too deep to bury bodies and rocks are heaped on corpses. Or you paddle around a bend and see a grazing moose.
There’s danger on the Thelon too, including whirlpools Ellie describes as “big as a bus” that have to be run in the canoe or bypassed with a portage.
“It’s all about communication,” she says about group decisions among canoeists. “If one person is uncertain you do not try the set. You portage.”
At Hornby Point, death came in 1927 to Englishman John Hornby and two other men who starved to death. Hornby prided himself on surviving with a minimum of food staples and equipment, and when his party missed the annual caribou migration, there wasn’t enough food to get them through the winter. Travelers can still see the old logs that made up the cabin’s walls, and the crosses marking the men’s graves.
Grizzly bears can also cause big trouble.
“I prefer interaction with grizzlies from the boat,” Ellie says. “They can be territorial and dangerous.”
She saw the damage powerful grizzlies can do when she was equipment manager at Camp Widjiwagan and handled returned tents with ripped-up canvas and tentpoles bent by a bear’s sharp, four-inch long claws.
In one exciting scene in the novel, Lee chases a bear, eight feet tall when he stood, that has her backpack in its mouth:
“...He kept coming. Then the bear made a quick charge, legs and feet in full gallop. For that split second, I froze, ready to be mauled. The bear stopped suddenly, maybe now as scared of me as I was of him, confused. I threw the rock in my hand and it landed on his snout.”
In a foreshadowing of what will happen on the river, the float plane pilot who drops Lee and Holly off at Lynx Lake, the Thelon’s headwaters, is worried about their lack of preparation. They didn’t check in with the Mounties, which was a requirement, and they didn’t bring bear spray.
“Lee and Holly’s biggest problem was they didn’t bring an emergency satellite device,” Ellie says. “They only had a personal device that was smashed in Holly’s fall. And they should not have been going in one canoe.”
SETTING A FASTER PACE
After Kurt finished “The Barrens,” he faced the problem most authors have — finding an agent.
“I got an agent but she got cold feet after I rewrote the book eight times for her,” he recalls. “But that rewriting helped make it more emotional, faster-paced, exciting.”
Ellie puts in: “More cinematic.”
By the time another agent picked up the manuscript, it was as ready as it could be.
Kurt was proud to write in his pitch letter to publishers: “This is the first wilderness adventure tale I know of that explores themes of gender identity and sexual orientation, juxtaposed with gritty survival and tragedy.”
READING FEATURES LOCAL CELEB
How did Kurt Johnson persuade Stephanie Hansen of myTalk Radio to do a dramatic reading from “The Barrens” during Wednesday’s launch? Rather easily, since she’s his wife.
Hansen, who her husband said “is not very big on camping” is probably too busy to even set up a tent. She has been partnering with Stephanie March to bring listeners up to date about the latest restaurant, food and other happenings in the Twin Cities for more than 13 years. She’s worked in advertising and marketing and in 2005 started her own online printing and marketing company, Printz.com, which won her the Women Business Owner of the Year award. She writes a food and lifestyle blog (stephaniesdish.com) and hosts a weekly podcast on Hubbard Broadcasting PodcastOne, as well as producing her own podcast, MakersofMN. And she’s on the weekly radio show Stephanie’s Weekly Dish. Hansen spends summers at the family’s Burntside Lake island cabin where she is writing “True North Cabin Cookbook,” to be published in fall by Minnesota Historical Society Press.
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, LUSH Lounge and Theater, 990 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
PROGRAM: Introduction by Minnesota Book Award winner Peter Geye, dramatic reading by Stephanie Hansen of MyTalk 107.1 Radio, authors interviewed by Lori and Julia of MyTalk.
ADMISSION: Free, RSVP required at magersandquinn.com
PUBLISHER/PRICE: Arcade Publishing ($26.99)
News
ASK IRA: Is the Heat rotation still too random?
Q: Ira, the Heat were lifeless on Friday night. Why not the energy of Caleb Martin? – Stan.
A: If nothing else, these types of questions have become the theme of the season: the player who doesn’t play who should have played. For a while, it was Victor Oladipo. Then it was Duncan Robinson. And now, with the rotation reshuffled with Friday’s return of Kyle Lowry, it was Caleb Martin being an odd man out. Of course, it’s always easier to point out in retrospect what was missing and who could have helped, be it Oladipo for attacking, Robinson for 3-point shooting or Martin for energy. My takeaway in real time was that it is difficult to get where you want and need with the rotation with both Vincent and Oladipo in the bench rotation. As Lowry is able to ramp his minutes up in his return from his hamstring strain, it is possible that Vincent becomes the next odd man out.
Q: Dewayne Dedmon should go for the knockout. – Steve.
A: I’m assuming you’re talking about a blow to Joel Embiid’s face? Not cool. Not even in the heat of Heat-Knicks in the ‘90s would that be considered fair game. Now, if Dewayne Dedmon chooses to maximize his six fouls with physical play against Joel, that’s another story. For now, the Heat goal has to be hurting the 76ers on the scoreboard. That’s the simplest way to remove Joel from the competition.
Q: Joel Embid is too tall and talented for Bam Adebayo. – Dom.
A: If that’s your way of saying that Joel Embiid is a better player than Bam Adebayo, there is no argument here. But that’s not the issue at the moment. The issue is Bam giving enough to at least make it a competitive fight. Friday night was too lopsided. The Heat need that to change Sunday.
()
News
Hudson: It’s time for Chapter 3 for Chapter2Books owners
Eleven years ago, Sue and Brian Roegge named their new bookstore in Hudson, Wis., Chapter2Books because they were starting a new chapter in their lives.
Now, after more than a decade of successful bookselling, the couple is selling their 900-square-foot store on Locust street so they can begin Chapter 3.
“We are attached to Hudson. We love the river, other merchants and store owners, and the restaurants are great. But we’re ready to move on,” Sue Roegge explained in a conversation from the couple’s home in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood.
Brian is former CEO of Como Northtown Community Credit Union, and Sue taught at Totino Grace High School and Como Senior High, as well as working in the Minnesota Historical Society’s education department.
Brian, who is 64, has been talking about retirement for about a year, his wife said. While Sue concentrated on the store’s social media and booking events, sometimes in partnership with the River Falls public library, Brian was the face of bookselling to the customers.
When COVID hit, Sue got “semi-retired” because the store closed to the public and her work was cut in half. But her husband continued to go to the store, filling on-line orders and giving customers curbside service.
Now that things are back to normal and customers have returned, the couple can concentrate on touting the benefits of independent bookselling. Sue believes that too often people who dream of opening a bookstore are intimidated by stories of how hard the business is.
“i enjoyed everything about it,” she says. “I enjoyed interacting with authors, I loved reading a good book and reaching out to authors, telling them so. They love feedback. I loved bringing authors to the store and working with schools.”
She says her husband was “a big reader” before they opened the store, and he is a big reader now.
“Brian has made good relationships with customers,” she said. “People have liked his recommendations about books over the years. It was so sweet to watch him having grownup conversations with kids, sneakily recommending good books for them.”
The couple had a few nibbles from people interested in buying Chapter2Books.They tell perspective buyers that there is “huge potential” in the store, especially if they implement things she and Brian never got around to, such as installing a fireplace, and simple things like remembering to put flyers in customers’ shopping bags and better signage on the shelves. They will also help the buyers learn to set up publishers’ accounts and other parts of the business.
Besides selling the store, the Roegges plan to downsize by selling the St. Paul home they’ve lived in for 25 years. They love their house, but son Matt and daughter Meghan, who were 21 and 18 when the store opened, are out of the nest. Matt is a store manager in Madison, Wis., and his sister teaches sixth grade in Minneapolis while getting her master’s in library science.
“So we have to live between Madison and Minneapolis,” Sue says “We can’t go too crazy in making a move.”
News
Skywatch: Big Dipper is dumping out on us
Now that we’re well into spring, you can easily see the Big Dipper at the start of the evening, suspended upside down, high above the northern horizon. It’s nearly overhead. If you’re facing north it looks like the Big Dipper is dumping out on you! That and some tender loving care will keep lawns green, gardens growing, and farm fields productive, along with helping maintain weeds, dandelions, and mosquitoes. According to old-time lore, the overturned Dipper is one of the reasons we get so much rain this time of year.
I always ask folks at my stargazing programs how many constellations they can find in the sky. Most of them can point out two or three, and just about everyone can locate the Big Dipper. The only problem is that the Big Dipper is not a constellation. It’s what astronomers refer to as an asterism, defined as an easily recognized pattern of stars in the sky. There are eighty-eight “official” constellations that can be seen from Earth that were agreed on internationally in 1930. The Big Dipper isn’t one of them.
The Big Dipper does make up the rear end and the tail of the official constellation Ursa Major, otherwise known as the Big Bear. The four stars that outline the pot section of the Big Dipper also outline the bear’s derriere. The three handle stars outline the bear’s stretched-out tail. How that tail got stretched out is a story for another day. The rest of the stars that make up the head and legs of the Big Bear aren’t nearly as bright, but can be spotted relatively easily this time of year, even in areas of moderate light pollution.
Just as the official constellations have mythology and lore associated with them, so does the Big Dipper. In Britain, the Big Dipper is known as the Plough. In Germany, those stars were called “Charles’s Wagon”; in Ireland, “King David’s Chariot”; and in ancient Egypt, “The leg of the Bull.” Several Native American tribes pictured the bowl of the Big Dipper as a giant bear. They imagined the three handle stars as a family chasing the bear, with the father leading the charge, followed by Mom with a frying pan and one of the kids tagging along in the rear.
No one knows for sure how the Big Dipper got its name in America, but there’s reason to believe that it came from African-American slaves prior to the end of the Civil War. Slaves would drink water out of large spoons made from hollowed gourds. They saw a similar shape in the bright northern stars and referred to it as “The Drinking Gourd.” It was associated with freedom because it’s always in the northern sky. The slaves that managed to escape followed that drinking gourd north toward freedom. Eventually the gourd evolved to its present-day moniker, The Big Dipper.
Constellations or asterisms in the night sky are made up of a random scattering of stars seen in the same general direction in space. Physically the stars have nothing to do with each other. One significant exception is the Big Dipper. Five of the seven stars in that constellation are believed to have formed together in the same nebulae, beginning their stellar life about 200 million years ago as a small cluster that’s been breaking apart ever since. More than 30 other stars in the sky used to be part of this same cluster. Dubhe and Alkaid are not part of the cluster, but the rest of the stars in the Big Dipper are. All of these stars are about 80 light-years away.
There’s a great natural eye test in the Big Dipper, in the form of double stars Mizar and Alcor in the middle of the handle. Mizar is a bright star, but Alcor is much dimmer. If you can see Alcor, your long-range vision is in great shape. If you can’t, maybe it’s time to visit the eye doctor.
Alcor and Mizar are sometimes called the horse and rider, with the brighter star Mizar playing the part of the horse and dimmer Alcor as the rider. Looks can be deceiving, though.
These two stars are known astronomically as optical double stars; they have no physical relationship to each other. They just happen to be in the same line of sight. Mizar is 78 light-years away and Alcor is nearly 82 light-years distant. By the way, just one light-year equals about 6 trillion miles.
Take a look at Alcor and Mizar with even a small telescope, though, and you’ll see that Mizar itself is a double-star system. However, high-tech astronomical analysis reveals that Alcor also has a companion star that’s invisible to the naked eye. Those two stars are a binary system, slowly orbiting each other. Get this, though; Astronomers have also discovered that Mizar is more than just a binary system. It’s actually a quintuple star system with five stars in a highly complex orbit around each other.
Forget about Mizar and Alcor being a horse and rider, but rather five horses driven by a pair of riders!
Next week in Skywatch, I’ll have detail on the coming total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, May 15. It’s the first prime-time lunar we’ve had since 2019.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
‘The Barrens’ is local dad and daughter’s novel of love and drama in the Canadian Arctic
How to Earn Money Online Depending on Your Risk Appetite
ASK IRA: Is the Heat rotation still too random?
Economic Development in Singapore
Earn Money With a Website
Hudson: It’s time for Chapter 3 for Chapter2Books owners
Autocross – Your Choice for a Low-Budget Race
Skywatch: Big Dipper is dumping out on us
Should You Stay Invested in Financial Stocks?
Computer Financing – Need Help Rebuilding Credit?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
News1 day ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion