Finance
The Pros and Cons of Online Shopping
Online shopping is becoming more and more popular each year as people embrace the convenience, selection, and low prices available when shopping online. In this article I speak to some of the pros and cons of online shopping.
There is something to be said for walking into a physical store and being able to see, touch, and easily ask questions about a product. One could argue that brick and mortar shopping is a more engaging experience, often filled with background music of some sort, along with the sights and sounds of other customers and clerks available to provide assistance when needed. Different products can be compared side by side with very little effort. One benefit of brick and mortar shopping is its organization, which allows one to locate the right department and the right shelf pretty easily. Everything the store offers is made available via a layout of straight-forward, logical departments. Online sites provide an organizational layout and text search capability, but this different way of locating a product of interest is one online shopping difference that takes some getting used to. Other benefits of brick front shopping is being able to get out of the house, exercise a bit, breathe some outdoor air and avoid cabin fever (this type of activity was quite important in the winter when I lived in Chicago).
People that are cautious in nature might find certain features of online shopping a bit hard to get used to, such as getting acclimated to what would be the equivalent of searching for merchandise with tunnel blinders that only permit a very narrow view of what is directly ahead of one’s eyes. Brick and mortar stores are physically arranged to make it more probable that certain items will be seen more than others. Online stores also provide focus on certain products over others. Most websites contain product descriptions, but the descriptions can be either too general or too detailed, making it difficult to compare two or more products on their features. If the shopper has a question that is appropriate for a human being such as a clerk in a store, where does the online customer go to ask the question? There is something lost in not having an informed person available to provide an immediate answer. Many popular online shopping sites now provide customer reviews-independent reviews provided by customers that have bought each product. These reviews go a long way toward providing enough detailed information about a product so one can determine whether or not to purchase it.
In the USA online shopping malls and websites address the limitations found in the online shopping process by offering near enough to a no-questions-asked return policy to ensure the happiness of the online customer. Even so, one downside of online shopping is having to wait to obtain the product, depending on whatever mode of shipping is selected. If a product needs to be refunded or returned for whatever reason, there’s the inconvenience of returning the product. This often involves a phone call and trip to the local post office, after which one waits again to either receive a replacement or refund. Compare this to just running the item and receipt back to a local brick front store and having either a refund or an exchanged product in hand within a few minutes.
Let’s talk about security. In a physical store, cash can be used, and if a debit or credit card is used the shopper gets to see who processes his or her card. Also, one is usually not required to provide personal information such as a name and physical address. Not so with online shopping, as the item must be addressed and delivered to a person at an address. Cash cannot be used online, so what entity processes the card and captures the personal information over the web? And how well is the personal information protected? One way to greatly reduce risk when shopping online is to use virtual credit card numbers. These numbers are provided by credit card issuers such as Citi and Discover, and can be used only once, so even if the credit card information is captured by some other entity during the transaction, it cannot be used to complete a second purchase. I use virtual credit card numbers when I shop online, and I highly recommend this practice.
Let us look at the benefits of shopping online. If the four-wheeled vehicle in one’s driveway is expensive to gas up, then it’s an obvious plus to be able to shop the virtual market and save transportation costs. It is also a “greener” arrangement-computers emit little or no carbon even when powered. For those who find it tiring to deal with crowds, there are none in cyberspace, and no lines to wait in during checkout. The magical online domain has no weather to hinder one, either-all shopping is done within a sheltered environment, safe from inclement weather. And there’s no need to worry about keeping one’s children together and in sight when online shopping. But perhaps the best feature of all is the cost savings that can be realized online. Online items can more often that not be purchased and shipped for substantially less, because the price doesn’t include any overhead costs associated with having a physical brick and mortar store. In most cases there is also no sales tax either, unless the merchant maintains some type of physical presence in the state where the item is purchased. For example, Amazon.com only charges sales tax on orders that are shipped to Kansas, North Dakota, New York or Washington, and Overstock.com only charges sales tax on orders that are shipped to Utah. To sweeten the deal, many merchants offer special online coupons, coupon codes and promotional codes that provide additional discounts.
As an example of the money that can be saved when shopping online, I bought a “Cuisinart Prep 11 Plus” food processor and used the online comparison shopping engine at Shopzilla.com to find the best deal, which was at Etronics.com for $172 with no sales tax and free shipping. A local Sears store had it listed at $199.99 and would have charged about $16 in sales tax for a total of $216. In this particular case I saved $44 (20%) shopping online and using Shopzilla to put online stores in competition for my business. And it only took me about 10 minutes of effort. With the advent of cheaper computing and increasing levels of online competition, people are generally becoming used to accessing the world through the eyes of cyberspace. So it is the coming thing, and a tide that is not likely to be turned. We as a society have adapted to other significant changes over time, such as the advent and convenience of air travel, trains and automobiles over horses, and online shopping is yet another paradigm shift we will adapt to.
In summary, when looking at the pros and cons of online shopping, the pros outweigh the cons, especially for items that are widely available and for which the best price is being sought. Shoppers save time and money buying what they need online and virtual store owners can run their businesses on far less overhead. The fact that the pros outweigh the cons is evident when one looks at the sharp increases in online shopping that have occurred on a global basis over the past few years.
Finance
Investing Hard Earned Money in ULIPs in India
Until recession struck and the stock markets saw a steep fall, these used to be one of the widely sold products by insurance companies in India. However, a crashing stock market shattered the hopes of investors who were pained to see the NAV of their policies plunging down and putting them into losses.
Fundamentally, these plans remain a good investment vehicle but the extraordinary returns that the stock market offered in the bull time had raised expectations of the investors to wildest levels. These investment plans are actually intended to be investment for a long term; hence buyers should avoid making judgment by observing its performance over a short term.
ULIPs in India are now more attractive and safe
In the year 2010, with a view to protect the interest of the consumers, IRDA had introduced a few changes in the ULIPs. IRDA made it mandatory for such plans to have a 5 year lock in period. It also revised the structure of charges.
The way to go about investing your hard earned money
If your past experience with ULIPs has not been pleasant, it is wise that you rather not be biased. You can hope for good investment returns from your unit linked saving plan by being disciplined and prudent.
1) Allow your money to remain invested for a longer term – In case, the markets fall, do not panic to liquidate. Rather continue with your premium payment and be assured of decent return rates.
2) Plan your premium payment as a systematic investment plan – Rather than paying your premium in one shot, opt for the systematic investment option under which you can stagger the payment of the premium over a 12 month period.
A few ULIPs also offer the investor an option of switching between investment plans. Currently, if you have invested in a 100 percent equity saving plan and you have a sense that the equity market will be underperforming during the year, you can switch your investment into an saving plan that primarily comprises debt. A unit linked investment plan will allow you a free number of switches every year.
These days, some insurance companies are offering new versions of these investment options for money back policy in order to get back customers
Buy a ULIP online
It is preferred that you buy ULIP online as it can save you the cost of agent commissions. In fact, some insurance companies in India are offering these saving plan only as an online offering in an attempt to save on the distribution cost and pass on the benefit to the
policyholder in terms of lower policy charges. Moreover, when you buy a policy online, you also get the facility to compare various plans whilst sitting in the comfort of your home, so that you may buy a policy that fits your needs as well as your pocket.
Finance
Why Are NSF Fees So High?
No business can stay in business if it cannot make a profit. If you started a business, would you continue to provide your service or products if you had to pay the expenses of the business from your own pocket? Of course not! So, when we discuss banking, we need to understand first that banks are businesses, and the purpose of a business is to make a profit.
The service that banks provide is to keep your money safe while it is in their care. Checking and savings accounts are known in banking as DDA’s, Demand Deposit Accounts. This means that when you put money into your account, you have the right to get it out of the account. But, understand, you can only get out what you put in.
Electronic banking (debit cards and ACH transations) greatly increased the opportunities for NSF fees, because people became used to using the “float”, or “kiting” checks. Under the old, manual system of banking, the float might be as much as 7 – 10 days for out of town checks. If a check was mailed to pay a bill, it took 2 – 3 days for the payment to arrive. Then, the business had to deposit the check into their account at their bank, which meant that it was probably deposited the next day after it arrived. Then, if your account was with a different bank, your check had to be sent to your bank, and it was probably deducted the next day. So, it was easily possible to have 3 – 5 days before the check was paid out of your account. Most people knew this, and they counted on the timing so they could wait a couple of days before depositing money into their account.
However, bankers made a strong argument to Congress that the check should be counted as a previous day transaction because it was processed by the recipient a day or more before it was deducted from the payor’s account. This resulted in the Federal law known as Check 21. It gave banks the right to process checks which had been presented for payment on a prior day as prior day transactions FIRST, before processing deposits and checks presented on the day of processing. This greatly increased the possibility of NSF fees for people who counted on the “float”.
Remember, checking and savings accounts are demand DEPOSIT accounts. No customer is entitled to use funds they haven’t deposited before the transaction. Until we understand and accept this, we cannot get the point of why NSF fees have become a major source of profit for banks.
Electronic banking greatly increased the possibilities for overdrafts when transactions are completed before deposits. Debit card transactions used to be a huge source of profit for banks until the Federal Law made it illegal for banks to charge overdraft fees for debit card transactions unless the customer opts out of that protection. ACH transactions are direct electronic deductions from a checking account. Pre-authorized monthly transactions are usually ACH debits. If you forget that you authorized a payment, and the money isn’t there, here comes the NSF fees.
Now, why are NSF fees so high? There are a couple of reasons why they are in the category of price gouging. First, courts and government refuse to outlaw NSF fees. Why? I don’t know. Therefore, it appears that banks feel they have immunity for these fees, and they keep raising them higher and higher. Second, banking regulations by the government have taken away many traditional sources of profit for banks, so they increase NSF fees to increase their income.
What can you do to prevent NSF fees from being assessed on your account. It is a very simple principle. Never write a check, authorize a debit or use your debit card unless the money is already in your account. This system works every time.
It is unfortunate that people who are least informed and disciplined in managing their accounts are the ones who provide much of the income for banks.
By the way, let me remind you how your debit card transaction can cause NSF fees. Banks process transactions at the end of the day in this order: prior day credits, prior day debits; same day credits, same day debits. And, they process largest transactions first, then in descending order largest to smallest. So, if you make a debit card purchase in the evening for $100, and a check for $75 is presented for payment tomorrow, the debit card transaction will be paid first. Suppose your balance is $78.. enough to cover the check. But, the debit card transaction is processed first, overdrafting your account. Of course, the debit card overdraft cannot be charged an NSF fee. BUT, the check for $75 will further overdraft your account and WILL result in an overdraft fee! Ouch!
Now, suppose that on this same day there are checks for $55, $32, $25, $19 and $5.00 also presented for payment. This will result in 6 NSF fees. Most banks have a policy of a maximum of 6 NSF fees per banking day. So very kind of them. If your bank charges $35 per overdraft transactions, 6 NSF fees totals $210 you will be charged. You have to deposit that amount into your account, plus enough money to cover the negative balance of your account. If you don’t do that within 90 days, most banks will close your account and send the entire amount to a collection agency.
Would you like to have an active part in reducing the income of banks? You can!!! Simply follow the principle: If the money isn’t already in your account, don’t spend it. Responsible money management on your part reduces your contribution to the profit of your bank. Be happy!
Finance
Secured Personal Loans – What You Need to Know About?
Each one of us needs money to fulfill our personal needs. It could be to buy a dream car or to go out for a luxurious holiday. Do you know you can use equity in your home to get a loan? Yes, its true. Secured personal loans are tailored to help you meet your individual needs and desires by making your home work for you.
Let me first explain, the word equity. Equity is defined as the difference between the price for which a property could be sold and the total debts registered against it. Secured personal loan is a convenient way of borrowing large sums of money, with respect to equity in the home.
Secured personal loans [http://www.easyfinance4u.com/secured_personal_loan.htm] are available upon ones property. Secured personal loans can be used to consolidate debts, which will help in managing debts effectively. Secured personal loans can also be used to make home improvements or for any other personal purpose. It solely depends on the borrower, how he/she decides to spend the loan amount.
Borrowing limit for a secured personal loan ranges from £5,000 to £75,000, although some lenders will consider offering upto £100,000. Secured personal loan is a simple method to generate extra cash. You can get a secured personal loan up to 125% of the value of your property.
The secured personal loan repayment period may vary from 5 to 25 years, depending on how much you can afford as your monthly payments. Secured personal loan also offers convenience to repay the loan amount, as you desire with flexible repayment terms.
The main benefit of a secured personal loan is that they are offered at cheaper interest rates than unsecured personal loans. The cheaper interest rate reflects the reduced risk involved for a lender in providing a secured loan. Lower interest rate helps in saving your hard earned money that can be put to other important uses.
The interest charge on a loan is expressed as APR (Annual Percentage Rate). APR for a secured personal loan depends on the equity in the property and on ones personal circumstances, for example any adverse credit.
Approval for secured personal loans tends to be easier than for unsecured personal loans as it is secured by borrowers property. Thus, the lender is on the safer side.
One can avail the benefits of a secured personal loan only if he or she owns a property. Homeowners with bad credit history or poor credit score can also enjoy the benefits of secured personal loan.
Various banks, financial institutions and even online lenders provide secured personal loans. Do not rush! Shop around, collect loan quote from various secured personal loan lenders. Majority of the lenders give free loan quotes, but few lenders may charge nominal fees for it. Compare the loans quotes and look for the one that you find the best, matching your expectations.
Secured personal loans work as a source of financing expenses of the homeowners. It gives an opportunity to homeowners to make use of the equity in their home. Secured personal loans are offered at a cheaper rate of interest as it is secured against the property of the borrower.
The Pros and Cons of Online Shopping
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
Investing Hard Earned Money in ULIPs in India
Trevor Larnach lands on injured list, Byron Buxton avoids it
Stefan Bondy: NBA referees don’t deserve this vitriol
Why Are NSF Fees So High?
Column: It might be ‘tough to watch’ at times, but Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs are trying to stay patient
Secured Personal Loans – What You Need to Know About?
Betty Brosmer: Story About Journey from Pin-Up Model to Fitness Queen
Multiple Streams of Online Income – Earn Passive Online Income With a Variety of Techniques
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion