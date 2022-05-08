Finance
The Seven Myths About Insurance Reimbursement for Post-Rehab Services
Are you a PostRehabologist who has clients with insurance coverage? Are you not sure how to contact the insurance company? You have had an insurance claim denied because you were not sure what to do? Maybe you’re just not sure what insurance companies will reimburse. There are several myths about insurance reimbursement for Post-Rehab Services, here are the top 7 myths we often hear:
Myth #1: Insurance carriers won’t pay for post-rehab services. Actually, we find that insurance carriers are open to the idea of paying for post-rehab services, if they feel the services will benefit the client, improve the client’s overall level of function and the services are not used in lieu of the services provided by a licensed physical therapist, chiropractor or physician. Medicare and Medicaid will not pay for post rehab services.
Myth #2: I need a provider number to bill an insurance company and obtain insurance reimbursement. This isn’t necessarily true. The provider number is nothing more than a number used to identify the practitioner as a member of the network. The insurance carrier doesn’t say that non-providers can’t receive re-imbursement; it just makes it a bit harder. The key is to obtain pre-authorization for post-rehab services. If you do have multiple fitness facilities, I would recommend you approach the insurance company to become a provider. There is an application process but fitness is becoming a integral part of the medical management of many conditions.
Myth #3: I can use the use a medical professional’s license to obtain insurance reimbursement for post-rehab services. This is absolutely not true, and may constitute insurance fraud. The idea of billing for post-rehab services under a license of a physical therapist, chiropractor, physician and/or nurse is 100% illegal. If the medical professional does not actually provide the services, then it is illegal for he or she to bill that under their license number. If you contact the insurance company, explain your programs and the benefits of your programs, you may find the insurance carrier receptive paying you directly for post rehab services. Again, stay away using a medical professional’s license number; that is illegal.
Myth #4: I should bill just as much as the physical therapist and/or chiropractor charge. Please understand, insurance carriers keep track of every provider there is out there. From this standpoint, they’ve developed a profile on each medical provider in which they start to use these profiles to determine if someone is billing for outrageous treatments or billing for services that really shouldn’t be covered, or they’re excessively billing for services. Please understand, as a post-rehab professional, when you start to charge the exact same amount that chiropractor or physical therapist does, remember your services may not be as specialized. And, also, that’s not saying that a physical therapist or chiropractor is better, but when you’re billing at their same level, remember their overhead cost may be a little different, probably greater, and you also have to remember there’s a higher level of professionalism. I don’t mean that in a negative sense, but please understand, when you start trying to bill the same thing that the physician, chiropractor or physical therapist do, eventually the insurance carrier is going to adjust those charges such that you’re going to end up getting what they want you to receive rather than what you are asking for. So play fair with the insurance companies. I guarantee you in the long run you’ll be better off.
Myth #5: I can make a lot of money working with seniors and getting insurance reimbursement for senior fitness services. Medicare and Medicaid will not pay for post-rehab services. In the past, a couple of groups in Arizona and Florida have received reimbursement from Medicare for group-based fitness services, but after one or two payments, Medicare any further claims. Workman’s compensation carriers, motor vehicle accident carriers, and some third-party carriers are more receptive. Medicare and Medicaid absolutely will not pay for post rehab services.
Myth #6: All I have to do is just simply send the insurance carrier my bill and I will get a check. You must contact the insurance carrier in advance to obtain pre-authorization for post rehab services. This means you will have to conduct an assessment, determine the exercise program and then contact the insurance carrier. The insurance wants to know how long, how often and how much, with regard to the post-rehab services. The idea of just simply submitting a bill and thinking the insurance carrier is going to pay you because the client has insurance coverage is not smart. Remember physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, hospitals, surgical centers, all do the exact same thing, obtain pre-authorization for services and/or products. They don’t just simply submit a bill.
Myth #7: The only documentation an insurance carrier needs for reimbursement is a copy of the workout card. The insurance carrier needs to know what was done, how it was beneficial to the client, and, most importantly, the outcome. You must provide more than simply the workout card indicating sets and reps and the exercises performed. You need to outline the details of the session, the outcome of the session, the session goals, and, more importantly, the plan of what will be done in the subsequent sessions. So it’s not simply the idea of just sending the insurance carrier a bill. To obtain reimbursement the insurance carrier needs some details.
These are our top seven (7) myths of insurance reimbursement for post-rehab services. We invite you to get more details on how to submit insurance claims and obtain insurance reimbursement for post rehab services at by visiting our website and clicking on Insurance Reimbursement link. We guarantee the information provided in our insurance reimbursement program will dismiss all the myths and misconceptions about post rehab insurance reimbursement.
Some Things ARE Real
Nowadays with all the scams, lies, con jobs and outright thievery being promoted online; it’s hard to get real businesses started. We’ve become so used to being disappointed that it’s almost impossible for us to believe anyone about anything on the internet. Mostly we ignore about 98% of what we’re told.
At least I do.
It used to be, if you, as a kid; wanted to make some money you could sell lemonade or cut the grass. I remember selling pencils one time. Did fairly well too. Had brand new, unused pencils and sold them for a dime apiece.
Now sadly, if I told you, I’d give you a pencil for no cost whatsoever… you’d run screaming in the other direction. And all because some very unscrupulous folks reside on the internet with their only purpose being to get you to send them money.
Times have certainly changed. It makes things a bit harder.
Let me tell you about a startup that I’ve learned a lot about these last couple of months. They don’t sell anything. Instead, they offer ways you can lower your monthly expenses. It’s a simple enough concept. Lower your expenses and you’ll have more money left over to do things like pay off bills or add to your savings.
You can join as a Charter Member or as a FANN (free member).
Either way, you can use their free Concierge Service to lower some of your expenses. All you do is fill out a short form and let the Concierge people try to find you better deals on Mortgages, Phones, Autos, etc.
I have used this service and it works. I recommend the free membership.
In the next few weeks, they’ll start offering a free debit card tied to a free bank account. Not to worry, this bank is a regular FDIC Bank with all the features you have at your current bank. Loans, Checking and Savings Accts. etc…
Now (here comes the genius idea)… when we use this New Debit Card, we’ll get to share in the Fees the same way the Banks do!!!
Imagine if you had a small team of people… let’s say 100. You told them about this debit card. They start swiping it every day, several times buying gas, food, shopping, going to the movies and… you get paid each swipe!
Boom!
What if you had 1,000 people in a down-line all swiping the card and you were getting paid several times daily… over and over?
That’s what this is all about! It’s real. Just imagine the possibilities. Worth a look don’t you think.
Things For Seniors to Consider to Stay at Home As They Age
These are the times when so many older adults prefer to stay at home as they age. According to recent studies, ‘nearly 90 percent of seniors want to remain in their homes as they age’.
Many have lived in their homes for decades. They have raised families there, made friends there and established roots in their communities. They know the lay of the land in their surroundings. They are comfortable with the neighborhood.
I’ve often heard the term, getting older is not for sissies. You may have aches and pains, your vision may be declining, you don’t have as much energy as you used to. You can no longer do the same things you did when you were younger, or you just don’t want to continue to do them. Having said all this, it doesn’t mean you want to move to a retirement community. You may prefer to stay at home.
There are some things to consider in order for you to age in place in your home comfortably and safely for many years to come.
Support
There are different kinds of support that we as humans need at all stages of our lives. When you decide to stay at home, support can mean different things. A solid support system includes the following:
- Enough income to cover expenses – rent/mortgage, taxes, insurance, home maintenance, medical bills, prescriptions, home healthcare, hobbies, etc.
- Family and friends – they are a critical piece of your support system. Socialization with your peeps goes a long way to keep you in good health both physically and mentally. They may be able to help you with some things around the house so that you don’t have to hire services. Or they may be able to recommend good quality service providers. They are there for you when you just need someone to talk to and vice versa. We all need companions to take walks with, dine with, catch a movie or plan a trip, or so many other things.
- Quality healthcare – if you don’t already have a primary healthcare provider, check with friends and family for recommendations. Even if you don’t yet need a primary care physician, it’s better to have someone lined up for when you do need one.
Safety
When you stay at home, you need to make sure your home is both comfortable and safe to maneuver through your daily activities. There are companies that you can hire to assess your needs and make recommendations to retrofit your existing home based on their assessment. Here are some points to consider that are relatively inexpensive:
- Remove all throw rugs, or make sure the edges are under heavy furniture so they don’t slip and become a tripping hazard.
- Install grab bars in bathrooms in the shower and near the toilet.
- Replace handles on doors and faucets that are more comfortable for you.
- Install light activated night lights around the house.
Digital Phone Lines & Credit Card Terminals – Why They Don’t Go Together
Does this sound familiar?
Your phone service was recently upgraded from the old style analogue lines to a new, state-of-the-art digital technology. All of your phone calls are now crystal clear. You can get connected to the Internet 100x faster and your e-mail loads in the blink of an eye.
Phone companies are switching their systems to the latest technologies in order to better serve their customers. Out with the old, in with the new.
But, what happened to your credit card terminal? It suddenly doesn’t work as well as it use to, or perhaps not at all. Your business is suddenly at a stand-still.
Ringing a bell yet?
It certainly does for me. I hear it almost every day. Over the past few years this has become a common occurrence. In fact, if I had a quarter for every time I’ve heard of this problem I could buy a tropical island and build a five star resort, complete with an18 hole mini-golf course.
Here’s the problem. Credit card terminals are equipped with “analogue” phone modems. Those modems are built to work with the analogue lines that were just replaced with your new digital service. This probably doesn’t mean much to you. You might be wondering why this should make any difference at all. A phone line is a phone line, right? Well, not exactly….let me explain.
Analogue modems operate within a band of frequencies between 300 to 3400 hertz. In order for it to function properly, it requires a phone line that also operates within this frequency range. Your digital line speaks an entirely different language. It operates at frequencies between 25khz (kilohertz) and 1.1mhz (megahertz), which is significantly faster than your analogue lines.
These conflicting frequencies create “echoes” or “line noise” when the terminal attempts to dial out to process. Since the terminal’s modem does not have the ability to properly adapt and filter out these noises, the communication breaks down and fails. In rare cases, the digital signals can actually overwhelm the terminal’s modem, causing it to burn out.
So the question becomes, what can be done to solve this?
There is a device that you can purchase from your local electronics store for about $15 – $20. It’s called a DSL Filter. This handy little gadget will filter out the digital information coming in from your phone lines and send it to your terminal at lower frequencies, effectively cancelling out the line noise. 98% of the time the filter resolves the problem and our merchants are able to get back to business. There are unfortunately cases where it doesn’t work. For those merchants that fall into that 2%, we offer the following solutions:
- Contact your phone company and request an analogue phone line be installed. This line will be used only for your credit card terminal
- If you have a fax at your location, connect a phone line splitter to that wall jack, connect your terminal to one side and the fax to the other. In most cases we have found that fax machines are connected to dedicated analogue phone lines and are not replaced when the digital service is installed.
- Upgrade to a terminal that supports an IP/Ethernet connection
- Switch to a web based or PC based processing program.
Until next time…Thanks for reading.
