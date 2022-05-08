News
‘To win this kind of game gives us hope’: Chicago White Sox rally in 10 innings for their 5th straight win
It’s the type of win teams remember when building a successful season.
The Chicago White Sox were down but not out Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Trailing by a run entering the ninth, the White Sox rallied to tie the game. They went ahead in the 10th with RBI hits by José Abreu and Luis Robert and held on for an impressive 3-1 comeback victory in front of 33,026.
“We had a really rough April and to win this kind of game gives us hope,” Robert said through an interpreter. “Our hope is up, our confidence is up. Everything is up.”
The White Sox were down 1-0 going into the ninth. Jake Burger walked and Adam Engel doubled, giving them runners on second and third with no outs. Burger scored on second baseman Leury García’s sacrifice fly to right.
Robert made a nice play running down Christian Vázquez’s hit in the gap in the bottom of the ninth, limiting him to a double and making Jackie Bradley Jr. stop at third.
“As soon as I saw the ball hit, I knew it was a fast runner on first so I did my best to get to the ball and get it back to the field,” Robert said.
The hit gave the Red Sox runners on second and third with one out. But Reynaldo López struck out Bobby Dalbec looking and Trevor Story popped out to García.
“I tried to calm down and relax and tried to make a pitch so I could get out of it,” López said through an interpreter.
AJ Pollock began the 10th at second and Abreu drove him home with a double, his second hit of the game. Robert followed with an RBI single, making it 3-1.
“My mentality was try to move Abreu to third base and I got lucky and got a base hit and found a hole,” Robert said.
Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect 10th for his ninth save as the White Sox won their fifth straight.
“It was one of those games you need to battle,” Sox starter Dylan Cease said. “To do it late shows we didn’t give up and we fought to the end and got it done.”
The Sox went 8-12 in April but have rebounded early in May to return to .500 (13-13).
“After a bad month, to win these games playing the way we have been playing with pitching, defense, hitting at the right moment, it’s something we need as a team,” López said.
Starting pitching was the story early with Cease allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings. He exited after throwing 101 pitches.
“I was mixing pretty well,” he said. “I wasn’t the sharpest with my command but I was able to mix and grind and keep us in it.”
Cease’s outing was the latest successful start for the White Sox. Coming in, White Sox starters had a 2.51 ERA with a .197 opponents average and 65 strikeouts in the last 11 games. They allowed 16 earned runs in 57⅓ innings in that time.
More pitching depth could be on the way during this stretch of 18 games in 17 days with veteran Johnny Cueto continuing to work at Triple-A Charlotte.
Dallas Keuchel, Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito are the probable pitchers for the next three games. Wednesday’s starter is to be determined, with Vince Velasquez — who has been impressive winning his last two starts — and Cueto among the options.
Saturday the starter and relievers came through, along with some late clutch at-bats to give the White Sox a standout victory.
“There was so many key moments because it was such a close game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “The biggest impression I got was we really worked to win that game. (The Red Sox) did too, but we were really working to win and we got rewarded.
“All game long we kept trying to push and (Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta) shut us out. We kept pushing and (had) that late rally and the team was rewarded for trying so hard. It makes it extra special. It proves what I’ve been telling you all about them all along: heart, guts, talent.”
News
Chicago Cubs continue to show they’re not ready for prime time in a doubleheader sweep by the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs have been a staple of “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts for years, thanks in part to a star-studded lineup, a national following and the photogenic ballpark they call home.
Wrigley Field looks as good as ever, and fans still turn out in droves if the weather is nice and the beer is cold.
But Sunday night’s ESPN game against the Los Angeles Dodgers could be one of the Cubs’ final appearances in 2022 the way their season is trending.
There are only so many ways to talk about Wrigley before admitting the obvious: The Cubs are not ready for prime time.
The Dodgers swept the Cubs by scores of 7-0 and 6-2 in a split doubleheader Saturday, leaving them with four straight losses and 13 in their last 16 games.
Clayton Kershaw dominated the Cubs with seven shutout innings in the opener before the Dodgers won the nightcap with only three hits, including Mookie Betts’ bases-clearing double in the second off Keegan Thompson and his two-run homer off David Robertson in the ninth.
Cubs pitchers issued nine walks in the nightcap, including five by starter Daniel Norris and Thompson during the Dodgers’ four-run second. The Cubs fell to eight games under .500 at 9-17.
They have a .341 winning percentage (42-81) since June 14, 2021, picking up where they left off last season.
After a day off Thursday and Friday’s postponement, the sun finally came out at Wrigley on a chilly Saturday afternoon, so it wasn’t a total loss for the announced crowd of 37,594 — aided by a large contingent of Dodgers fans.
Even Dodger-hating Cubs fans should have been glad for the opportunity to watch the 34-year-old Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, defy his age with another dominant performance.
“At some point you feel like the ball will bounce our way or some of those balls will fall in,” said manager David Ross, who pointed to several hard-hit balls off the Dodgers veteran.
Perhaps, but Kershaw scattered five hits over seven shutout innings to improve to 4-0. He has a 1.00 ERA over his last three starts and is one of only three starters this season with 30 or more strikeouts and three or fewer walks.
Hitting aside, baserunning gaffes by the Cubs also were on display early in the opener.
“Making outs on the bases, we can’t do that when you’re facing a good pitcher like that,” Ross said.
After Kershaw picked Seiya Suzuki off first base to end the first inning, Nico Hoerner was tagged out chugging into second base to end the second. After reaching on an infield hit, Hoerner apparently believed the errant throw went into a camera well and bounced back, entitling him to a free base. Ross said Hoerner should’ve waited for the umpire to make the call.
“Just one of those tough lessons,” Ross said.
Drew Smyly lasted 4⅓ innings in the opener, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks in his return from the bereavement list. Command issues in the first put the Cubs in a quick hole, and his only other mistake was a fourth-inning home run by Austin Barnes.
Ross said Smyly threw “extremely well,” but Smyly conceded he “wasn’t very sharp today … and threw a ton of pitches” in the first.
“That’s probably the worst team to face when you’re not being aggressive in the zone and attacking,” Smyly said. “They don’t really chase.”
Ross acknowledged before the game that Cubs starters collectively haven’t pitched to their potential, but he still believes they can become “a solid pitching staff if we continue on the trajectory we’re on.”
But the Cubs no longer can use the excuse of a short spring training to explain their 5.16 ERA entering the day or the lack of quality starts. Cubs starters have lasted five or more innings in only nine of the first 26 games after Norris went 1⅓ innings as the “opener” in the nightcap. The only starters who have thrown more than five innings are Marcus Stroman (twice) and Kyle Hendricks (three times).
Justin Steele, who compiled a 9.35 ERA over his last three starts and failed to last more than three innings in any of them, was pushed back to Monday night’s game in San Diego. The Cubs have only four starters on the roster, though Ross said the Steele move “was a product of how our roster is shaped.”
Wade Miley said he would throw a bullpen session Sunday after pitching four scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa. Miley could be ready to join the team on the upcoming trip to San Diego and Arizona.
It won’t save the season. But at this point, the Cubs can use all the help they can get.
“It takes a lot to win a game,” Smyly said. “They’re never easy.”
And it’s harder than ever for the Cubs.
News
Loons collapse late in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati
Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath insisted little-used attacker Adrien Hunou would get a chance this season. That opportunity came Saturday, and the French forward did not make the most of it.
With forwards Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla out ill, Hunou made his first MLS start of the season, but was subbed out after a mostly ineffectual 57-minute shift.
FC Cincinnati’s top goal scorer Brandon Vasquez did his part, scoring in the third minutes of stoppage time for a 1-0 win at night at Allianz Field.
Minnesota (4-4-2) has now dropped points in half of its home games this season. Wins over Chicago, Colorado and San Jose are offset by a losses to Seattle, Cincinnati and a draw with Nashville.
Cincinnati (5-5-1) played a back-five defense that Minnesota struggled to break through.
Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made five saves to keep Minnesota in it.
The Loons were 3-0 vs. Cincinnati in MLS games since 2019, but with two wins over struggling Toronto FC in the last week, Cincy has now won three MLS games in a row since joining the league in 2019.
Hunou, Minnesota’s most expensive player at $2.5 million in 2021, had played 20 total minutes in four games and didn’t play in five other games. During the lull with the first team, he played for MNUFC2, the club’s developmental team, starting, score in a 45-minute tuneup against Colorado Rapids 2 on April 17.
Four days later in the U.S. Open Cup, Hunou started, scored a goal and had four shots on target in his 86-minute shift in the 2-0 win over USL League One club Forward Madison.
Coming into Saturday, he had played 20 total minutes in four games and did not play in five other MLS games.
In his start, Hunou had one scoring chance in the first half, but his first touch let him down on Abu Danladi’s cross, which allowed Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund to block the shot.
Cincinnati was without Brenner Souza da Silva due to a back injury. The Brazilian striker, who was acquired on a $13 million transfer fee and was paid $1.76 million in 2021, has not scored in 362 minutes this season.
A lack of goals from expensive attackers left a gaping hole for most of Saturday.
Minnesota controlled the play for the opening 15 minutes, but in the next five Cincinnati had the two best scoring chances, with Clair needing to make a lunging save on Dominique Badji and Brandon Vazquez with a shot off the post. St. Clair also kept Badji’s shot from squirting underneath him in the 43rd minutes to keep it scoreless.
The Loons had 70 percent possession, with five crosses, two corners and a couple Emanuel Reynoso free kicks, but Cincinnati’s back five proved hard to break through.
Benefitting from a clever through ball by Emanuel Reynoso, Bongi Hlongwane was behind the Cincinnati defense, but didn’t pull the trigger fast enough.
In the first half, Hunou had an expected goals of 0.15 and Hlongwane was 0.16. St. Clair had a x-goals against of 0.72.
BRIEFLY
Amarila and his wife Silvi gave birth to their first child, a son named Luca on Saturday. Luis started to feel sick before he left Friday’s training session to be with Silvi, who had gone into labor. … … MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard spent part of the game standing with the diehard supporters in The Wonderwall on Saturday. … Niko Hansen made his first MLS appearance on Saturday. He subbed on for Bongi Hlongwane in the 63rd minute.
News
