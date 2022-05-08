Finance
Top 4 Services Performed by Chartered Accountants
1. Auditing
It involves the examination of financial statements and generally forms an important part of the work of a practicing CA. All limited companies must have their financial statements audited by an outside CA. The major duties of a company’s auditor are examining and verifying the company’s financial statements; appraising the company’s procedure for collecting, recording and reporting financial information; testing the controls by which the company protects its financial system from frauds and errors; and publishing an independent professional opinion as to whether company’s financial statements give a “true and fair view” of its financial affairs.
Auditing improves the reliability of monetary intelligences organized by an enterprise. By ensuring that the monetary declarations are correct and complete, auditing increase their reliability and usefulness for making financial results by investors, creditor’s, analysts and other usefulness for making economic decisions by investors, creditor’s, analysts and other. Credible financial reports are essential for society to have trust in public companies.
Auditors must be both technically competent in their work and independent of the enterprise whose financial statements they audit. A rigorous system of raining and examination certifies that auditors possess the requisite technical skill but it is not always easy for auditors to be independent of the enterprise that engage and pays them. At a minimum, auditors should carefully avoid transactions and client relationship that could compromise their ability to express an independent professional opinion on its financial statements.
2. Tax Services
Business enterprise has to consider the tax consequences of alternative courses of action. Tax services include not only preparation of tax returns and compliance with tax laws but also planning business activities with a view to minimize the taxes. It is possible to affects considerable savings in tax expense by appropriately arranging one’s business affairs. While evasion of taxes is definitely unlawful, it is perfectly legitimate for everyone to decrease their tax expense. To be successful in tax practice, an accountant should be up to date with changes in tax statutes, rules, notifications and circulars as well as court decision.
3. Management Advisory Services
A Significant part of the revenues of large accounting firms comes from management advisory services, an omnibus term for an extensive variety of consulting activities. These services go beyond the old-fashioned boundaries of accounting and auditing. Consulting Assignments include:
• Recruiting suitable personnel
• Reviewing costing systems
• Helping with the design
• Helping growing companies go public
4. Small Business Services
Many bookkeeping organizations provide a variety of services for small business. Setting up a bookkeeping system, compiling financial statements, preparing budgets and forecasts, assisting the client in obtaining a bank loan are examples of small business services.
How to Turn Your Money Arguments Into Stress Free Money Conversations
The other evening I attempted to share the details of my day with my husband. My day hadn’t gone very well – I was feeling frustrated and looking forward to a quiet, relaxing evening of connecting with my husband.
But when I started sharing I could sense him withdrawing and becoming anxious. After I had briefly talked about my problem he proceeded to jump straight into offering solutions and telling me how he thought I should handle the situation.
As I emotionally retreated I could hear the voice inside my head beginning to whine, “It’s happening AGAIN – he’s not listening to me… AGAIN!”
I told him, “When I talk all I ever really want is for you to just listen. I’m a smart, intelligent woman – I run a very successful coaching business, and I’m capable of figuring out what to do. I don’t need solutions right now – I just want to be heard, empathized with and understood.”
Of course my comment went over like the proverbial lead balloon. Each of us retreated to have some space and distance from the other. After a short time we reconnected.
During my “quiet time” I had an inspiration come to me and I asked my husband, “Hey honey, I have this fun inspiration and I was wondering if we could try something out. Would you be willing to hear my idea and see if you like it?”
“Okay, sure, go ahead,” he said.
“What if we each took turns talking and while one of us is sharing the other person simply listens. After the “talker” has finished the “listener” doesn’t need to reflect back, comment or say anything at all. Simply that – with no obligations to respond. Would you be willing to try this out?”
He agreed to try it.
I was amazed at what happened next!
What happened next surprised and amazed me – he listened fully and attentively. The energy between us completely shifted and the tension dissipated. After each of us had taken turns sharing and being listened to we began having a very lively, engaging and heartfelt two-way conversation.
“That was really fun, wasn’t it?”
He responded, “I agree! And you know what I really liked was that you invited me to participate instead of demanding it – like you did the first time when you complained about me not listening.”
How many times have you asked your partner to participate in a financial discussion only to have the conversation down spiral into an argument? It’s easy to blame our spouse when this happens. But if you were to redirect the focus back to yourself and be “financially honest” is it possible that your request is actually a demand in disguise?
You have an opportunity to instantly course-correct every moment of your life
When this happens you have the opportunity to focus on shifting how you’re showing up and responding to the situation instead of focusing all your attention on your spouse and the litany of things that they are doing “wrong.”
When you focus your energy and attention on yourself you bring in a willingness to let go of your expectations, demands and inner resentments so that you can truly come from an open place where your partner really does get to choose whether to participate in a financial conversation, or not.
It’s a human habit to dwell on what other people are doing wrong. But I’ve found that when I show up in a conscious and intentional way, redirect my focus back on myself and address my own resentments and reactions, that it’s as if the other people in my life transform as well.
In this particular situation my husband was somehow impacted by my internal shift and the miracles seemed to “magically happen before my very eyes.”
So here’s the key – our willingness to redirect our attention back on ourselves will support us in releasing judgment and anger and will create a bridge to a new more empowered relationship with ourselves, and our financial relationship with our spouse.
Pop-Up Tents for Pets – Worth the Investment?
You will be surprised to know that there is a wide variety of pop up tents available in the market.
If you want to give your pet a taste of the outdoor life, let your dog carry his own tent when backpacking or protect any of your elderly cats, you will find a tent that will suit both you and your pet.
Most pet tent are often designed for dogs. However, manufacturers have come to realize that our feline friends could also use one. Let us look at a number of the top kinds of pop up tents available nowadays.
Pop Up Tents for Cats
Needless to say, many dog tents being sold can be used for cats as well.
Always remember (no pun intended) that it is even worse to let cats stay inside the tent without supervision while camping. They will not only try to claw, scratch and bite their way, out but also possibly invite predators if you are not around.
Cat tents still prove to be a favorite product; especially in the way they allow indoor and elderly cats to have fun in the outdoors.
Some of the advantages of cat tents are:
Suitable for Indoor Cats
Pet owners are concerned if the mental stimulation they give to their cat is sufficient. A cat tent lets you take your cat outdoors without needing any leash or harness. What can be really more fun than herding cats!
Protect Aging/Handicapped Cats
If it is taking years for your cat to recover from surgery, you will want to keep it away from dogs and other cats.
When you put up a cat tent on your grounds, your elderly pet can continue to enjoy the outdoors. They can also be used inside your home if you have other cats as well.
Ideal for Front Porches and Balconies
Whether you are living in a condo or apartment, it is hard for your cat to get fresh air. When you set a cat tent on the balcony, you have peace of mind that they will not jump over the railings.
Most cat tent owners set them on their front porch/deck. This way, they can enjoy the weather outside with their furry friends.
Keeps Cats from Jumping Over Fences
Cat tents can be used to prevent indoor cats from jumping over the fence while outdoors. This can relax your mind if you live along a busy street or close to a highway.
Best for Territorial Cats
By nature, cats are territorial, and if you have many cats, this can be a problem. They mark their territory by spraying some urine. At times, it could be hard to remove a cat from a particular closet or room.
In this case, a cat tent can come in handy – since it provides your cat with an enclosed space. This is a lot better than going to an extra room each time you like to see your beloved furry pet.
Earning Income While You Sleep
I am honestly not entirely sure what to say to folks that ask me how they can quit their job and make a living form home. It is a loaded question: The answer I often give them is not always what they want to hear.
The question about working from home is really tied within the goal of working less and making more money. The idea of most people is to stop working and start earning. Unfortunately, I usually focus on keeping your day job while you begin to earn and create your passive income.
It is possible to earn income while you keep your day job, the challenge is to stay focused on one action at a time and be consistent before you begin to move on to a totally different money making path.
If you work to understand and apply what is currently being taught by experts, you will see that it is often a life changing event that requires a new form of thinking. Even if you don’t achieve the ideological goal of earning 1 million dollars a year, you can create a lifestyle that you can be quite comfortable earning $5,000 a month. Let me put it another way, 95% of the world population would consider earning $5,000 a month in passive income being wealthy.
When starting down this path to learn how to create a new form of earning revenue, you will deal with many distractions and overall negative aspects of your life (both professional and personal) that will be switched off, and you will live a better, more fulfilling life.
Every time I meet an entrepreneur they always seem to be convinced that the only way to make money in business is to hit a home run, open a storefront or a giant corporation, hire staff, etc. That way of thinking is archaic and does not fit the new future forward thinking of the new wave of entrepreneurs arising in the market place today.
The Holy Gail of sorts is the new way of thinking, the valuable treasure that has been presented to us in terms of using your resources and harnessing them. If you have a job currently, consider yourself lucky. Use this to your advantage in building your income empire. When I first started down my income path, I felt like I had just been given and granted access to an extremely valuable treasure.
I wasn’t sure if I should spread the word immediately, or just heed the advice and start working on myself. I did both, but of course, people get annoyed when you try and evangelize “how to create passive income while keeping your day job” Sometimes, people really don’t want to bother or they don’t believe you. I sometimes think they don’t want you to succeed as this would be a reminder of how they are not succeeding themselves.
There’s also problem with the phrase “self-help.” Whenever we read nonfiction, isn’t everything technically self-help? What is the purpose of us reading a book? We’re all out there to learn something and unless it’s a fiction book which is just for enjoyment, typically even reading a biography of Benjamin Franklin you’re looking for some sort of insight and wisdom from somebody that has done something great. From this perspective, Aristotle and Plato and Seneca are all self-help. Sure, there is a lot of fluffy self-help where people are just trying to sell their products. But it’s important to keep in mind that the category stretches far beyond what most people think.
A lot of the things I had started to get interested in a few years ago, for example taking supplements to increase my focus at work, or being more productive, or learning a new skill, or creating it a plan to make a side business.
Now, can somebody really make a living online? If you think the answer is no, then you don’t know very much about the internet. Let’s pick a simple example, writing a e-book. The economies of scale on an e-book are amazing, because you only have to write it once. From there you can make royalties on a daily basis while you are literally sleeping. There are million ways to create passive income, and once set up properly maybe only need to work one hour or five hours or 10 hours… or no hours per week.
