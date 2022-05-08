Finance
Trademark and Brand Enforcement in Social Networking – Using Terms of Use
In today’s Web 2.0 world, businesses face new ways to broadcast their presence and advertise their goods and services, and the Internet is an effective, far-reaching tool for brand marketing. As businesses explore new ways to advertise online, it has become apparent that brand marketing has transcended buying ad space on popular search engines and other informational sites to actively engaging with their consumers in conversations and sharing information. Now businesses must embrace social networking as a marketing strategy.
Social networking sites have continual membership growth. Facebook, for example, is estimated to have more than 350 million active users. Twitter now boasts around 32.1 million users. MySpace attracts about 115 million people to its site each month. With such a wide consumer base at the ready, how have businesses used these social networking sites to their advantage? As businesses move into the cyber frontier, how they protect their brands is critical. To help businesses police their brands and leverage the power of social media, these social networking giants have put mechanisms in place to help guard against fraud, impersonation, and rights infringement. After all, social networking strategies only work if everyone plays by the same rules.
Social Media as a Marketing Tool
Facebook, the largest social networking site, is a good example of how social networking sites have become an effective marketing tool for businesses. Facebook has developed its website to allow for Pages, customizable mini-sites geared toward organizations, products, or public personalities, to join the conversation with Facebook users. A Page essentially allows fans to become brand advocates. It allows users to post comments, view news and information about a certain product, and learn more about a company. Businesses have jumped on this viral form of advertising.
Facebook now has more than 1.6 million active Pages. More than 700,000 local businesses have created Pages to reach their target demographics. In fact, it is estimated that Pages have created more than 5.3 billion fans. The Page form on Facebook requires the creator of the Page to be the official representative of an organization, business, celebrity, or brand. As such, the representative becomes the Page Organizer, able to add and remove content, manage the information appearing on the site, and increase the viral effects of the advertising. Each Page (depending on the type of organization selected) comes equipped with pre-selected formatting options, such as tabs for Discussion Boards, Events, Information about the organization, and Photos. The Info tab, for example, lets you share key information about your company, such as Website, mission, overview of the business, and products. Fans can post comments on a company’s wall, view videos, and read about upcoming events or promotions. Every time a Page has activity, such as postings or announcements, this activity becomes visible on the NewsFeed. Information about your fans regarding their activities on your Page also becomes available for viewing by their friends, thus opening the door for others to become a fan of your Page.
This is what causes the viral nature of advertising on Facebook. Businesses can capitalize on this market and gain valuable information from tools such as Facebook Insights, which, includes data on fans’ engagement with posts from a business’s Page. Businesses have also “opened up shop” on Twitter and MySpace. Some businesses have launched official Twitter accounts and allow (or require) employees to post daily or weekly Tweets, often about promotions or events.
What’s interesting about these sites is that there isn’t a filter that blocks out negative or unflattering information. As such, questions arise as to what a business can do once the angry “fan” or follower posts negative comments on a wall, if a disgruntled former employee opens a page in your name, or if someone poses as a representative of your business claiming your company name or brand as their username.
Social Networking Sites and Their Terms of Use
The simplest and most cost-effective way to protect a brand on social networking sites is to utilize the site’s dispute resolutions mechanism. Most of the social networking giants have procedures in place for submitting complaints about copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and privacy concerns.
Facebook: The Facebook Statement of Rights and Responsibilities asks users to agree that they are the rightful owners of all the content and information they post on Facebook. They are also asked to agree that they will not create accounts for anyone without their permission. Users are not allowed to post content or take any action on Facebook that infringes or violates other’s rights or otherwise violates the law and Facebook reserves the right to take down content or remove a webpage that is found to be infringing on those rights. Facebook provides its users with tools to help address intellectual property issues. Most of these tools are forms that are submitted electronically.
Twitter: The Twitter rules specifically state that they don’t monitor user’s content and will not censor such content except in limited circumstances. Twitter does not allow impersonation of others that does or is intended to confuse, mislead, or deceive others. However, ways for monitoring such impersonation has proved to be a problem for Twitter since their biggest concern is fake accounts. Twitter also reserves the right to reclaim usernames on behalf of businesses or individuals that hold legal right or trademarks in those user names. To prevent name squatting, Twitter suspends accounts that are inactive for more than six months.
Business owners using social networking sites would be wise to read the terms of use to be well-versed in protective actions these companies have put in place to help police brands. It’s a new marketing world, and greater tools can lead to greater risks if a business isn’t careful. Just as businesses benefit from social networking sites, the social networks rely on businesses to leverage their power. It’s a symbiotic relationship-and must be protected.
For additional information regarding social media law and protecting brands and trademarks in social media, please see our website.
Choosing the Best Money Transfer Provider
If you need to send money online, then you will discover that there are so many ways in which you can be able to do all this. There are so many exchange services that can be applied to make the transfers. However, it is usually very hard to choose the correct provider for the services. You need a reliable and well-priced provider. This can be hard but in the end, you can enjoy great savings if you do take your time to make the choice. Some of the factors worth consideration include:
The fees and rates
Before choosing one, it is important that you compare the different rates of exchange. You need to know that they do fluctuate from time to time and so the quotes only work for only some minutes. This gives you a good idea about the companies that are overcharging and the ones that are very competitive. Yet others have rates that are guaranteed for a period. There are also available resources that can be used to make price comparisons.
The costs of transactions
Sometimes the exchange rate could be favorable but then, the costs per transaction may be high. This is not an ideal scenario for many. You need to consider just how much you will be charged as the commission or the transfer fees before a transfer can be effected. One way to make it less hectic is to consolidate the smaller payments into only one. This lowers costs. There are providers that have better rates and yet others waive the fees altogether when a large payment is made.
Convenience
Some of the companies offer a very easy way to signup, others take so much time. There are online providers that offer their services 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. You, however, need to see the delivery and payment methods that are offered so as to ensure that all your needs are satisfied. Check for features like mobile wallet options.
Currencies needed
Not all the companies will operate in all countries and even offer all currencies. When you have to send money to areas that are remote where currencies are not popular, you may have to deal with delays. It is important you check that the currencies that you need are actually offered before you settle for a specific provider.
How reliable and safe is the foreign exchange provider?
You need to assess the reliability of the company. Consider how long they have been in business. Consider the amount that has already been transferred and what others think about the services that they have provided so far. Security of the platform also has to be considered. This allows you to think more clearly and make the most informed decision.
Tracking the transactions
There are providers that allow you to track your transactions and create some alerts through emails. In this way, you can easily get the status of any order that has been placed. You can have some email updates sent and this helps in businesses. You lower risk of fraud this way.
10 Things Every CPA Affiliate Needs to Be Profitable
Here is a list of 10 things every successful and profitable campaign should have in order to bring home profits.
As I have already mentioned in previous posts, building CPA affiliate campaigns can be a very lucrative business. If you know the right things to focus on during the set up of your campaign, it can be a lot easier to get things done efficiently and you will be more likely to profit. So here are 10 things to focus on.
1. Understanding what is Cost Per Action (CPA)
Before starting with the business you should know the business and how it works and how the money ultimately gets to you. Do some reading or learn from someone who has some experience on CPA marketing.
2. Know the Limits of Your Budget
CPA marketing may involve some investment. Consider the benefits if you are risking part of your budget to bring some traffic to your campaign. If you have a tight budget then you will need to explore free traffic sources which are covered in one of the modules in the CPA cash course.
3. Monitor Your CPA Offer & Test
In reality, not all CPA offers will be a cash cow, and some offers may be the same on other networks but convert better on one network. There will be CPA campaigns that cannot bring you the profits you expect. What is important is you track the business and learn to adjust by using a tracking system. A good free one is Tracking202. It is also important to know when to let go of an offer.
4. Target Your Market
Knowing your market is key to your CPA success. Know which offers are right for a certain group of people. Know which will click and which will not. You can use places like quantcast.com to look at the demographics and this will help you when you set up your ads to target certain people.
5. A Reliable Affiliate Network
At the end of the day, you want results, you want to get paid, and you want profits. You do not want to waste your time with a company that cannot pay you after all your efforts to push for their offers. Plus you need a good affiliate manager who can help you. Remember they are there to help you.
6. Always be on the Lookout for Advertising Possibilities
The CPA marketing business online never sleeps. Look for other offers which you can try and see the potentials of what other affiliates are doing. Always be on the lookout for an affiliate ad, because if it is there for a long time, it is likely making money.
7. The Right Keywords for Free Traffic and Profits
People will end up on your page because of these keywords. Hone your skills to search for the right keywords and know how to use them properly. The best tool for keyword research in my opinion is Market Samurai. They also have some great keyword research videos.
8. Watch what the Competition is Doing
Always be on the lookout for things your competition may launch or may be advertising. Competition is very stiff on online marketing and being ahead of the pack is always best to get the biggest of profits. If you are surfing Facebook or Plenty of Fish or any site, look at the Ads and see if there is something you can reverse engineer.
9. Grab Attention – Call to Action
Promote. Promote. Promote. You need to drive traffic to your page so more people will see the offer and do what you expect them to do- grab the offer. People need a call to action or they will not do anything! Tell them they need to CLICK HERE AND DO SOMETHING!
10. Build Your List
Expand your lists to the fullest that you can. Having more people in your database provides more opportunities to offer more products to a more diverse crowd. Many CPA affiliates aim for quick sales, but it helps to use a squeeze page so you can capture your leads first. Then you can follow up with them and give them more calls to action. Use a program like Aweber.
Well hopefully these 10 tips will help your campaigns.
Penny Stocks – Cash Out Or Reinvest?
Don’t be in a rush to cash out or reinvest your penny stocks. They can take awhile to make substantial gains.
You must watch your trades and make sure you know it is a good time to sell and cash out your trades. Timing is everything. If you sell too soon you could lose out on a major move up in the stock and if you wait too long your investment could turn south very fast.
However if you need the money you should consider selling just a small percentage. This way if the stock’s value moves up you won’t miss out on the potential gain. And you also get to enjoy at least some of your profits in the moment.
A very common mistake investors make is to cash out based out on emotions only without any logical input. Either they panic and sell too soon or they get greedy and stay too long. It’s a balancing act.
Do your research and sell only based on what you know is true about the company’s stock and keep your emotions in check. You’ll know how the stock is performing by watching it, considering any news that comes out and any other information you have gathered about the company since you bought the stock.
When you do sell take your original investment and re-invest it. Spend your profits if you like or put them aside. You can then take your original investment and buy another stock. Or take the profits, but not your investment, and reinvest your profits in another stock. But don’t use both to reinvest. If you take the profits and put your original investment aside you always have that amount to invest with again if you lose your profits on the second trade.
If you are doing really well trading penny stocks don’t allow yourself to get cocky or greedy. Continue to prudently research any future trades. Think before you trade. Have a good sound financial reason to invest in another stock. If you go off overconfident that is when you will fail. If you succeeded with a plan the first time don’t abandon that plan on your next trade or investment.
By using and sticking to a plan that works you will continue in an upward trend and when you do have setbacks, and everyone does, you will know what went wrong and adjust your trades the next time. Knowing why your penny stock investment went wrong will help you avoid the same mistake in the future. And that will help you have more winners than losers.
Another way you can control your urges to be greedy or react with fear is to enlist the services of a penny stock newsletter. One that is making its members lots of winners and very few losers is MicrocapMillionaires.
