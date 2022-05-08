News
Trevor Larnach lands on injured list, Byron Buxton avoids it
After running through a series of injury updates on four or five different players, including stars Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, acting manager Jayce Tingler was jokingly asked if he was going to give manager Rocco Baldelli some grief for all that he was left to handle.
“Every time I talk to him on the phone, I gently remind him of that,” Tingler said.
Indeed, Tingler has had a lot on his plate as the Twins have gotten increasingly banged up while Baldelli has been sidelined with COVID-19. While Tingler had positive updates on both Buxton and Correa, he also announced that outfielder Trevor Larnach would be landing on the injured list with a right groin strain, suffered on Friday during the play in which he threw Stephen Piscotty out at the plate.
To fill his spot on the roster, the Twins have recalled catcher José Godoy, the last remaining position player on the 40-man roster that was not either on the injured list or active roster already.
Tingler called Larnach’s strain “very low-grade,” and said Larnach first felt it while making the throw home. As the game went on on Friday, he felt an increasing amount of tightness. While it didn’t affect him at the plate, Tingler said, it did affect his ability to run around in the outfield.
Larnach was scratched from Saturday’s lineup and on Sunday morning, the Twins made the move.
“I think we kind of take the news as almost a blessing and understand it could have been way worse, so in a way, we’re pretty thrilled that you’re really only looking — if everything continues to progress and go right — really only a week more,” Tingler said.
While Larnach is landing on the injured list, Buxton will be avoiding it. Tingler said Buxton suffered a
“very low-level hip strain,” on Saturday’s game when he hit the bag in the first inning, but after a day of treatment on Sunday and an off day on Monday, the Twins are hopeful that Buxton can return in the series against the Astros that kicks off on Tuesday.
The Twins also hope to get Correa, who has a bruised right middle finger, back sometime during that series, if possible. Correa, who was hit on the hand with a pitch on Thursday, was supposed to get some dry swings in and possibly some swings off the tee on Sunday.
If he’s feeling well enough, he might be able to return to face his former teammates. Correa was drafted first overall by the Astros in 2012 and played in Houston through last season.
“I’m sure deep down, (he’s) super excited, super excited, to a) get back on the field and probably excited to see some old teammates and friends as well,” Tingler said. “I think that’s natural.”
Also excited to reunite with his friends and teammates?
Miguel Sanó, who returned to the Twins after undergoing surgery on Thursday in New York to repair a torn meniscus. In the near future, too, the Twins are hoping to get Baldelli, infielder Luis Arraez and pitcher Dylan Bundy back after all three tested positive for COVID-19 while in Baltimore earlier in the week.
Tingler said they were expected to fly privately on Saturday back to the Twin Cities. He said all were feeling better and have “kind of turned the corner.” Once symptom free, they must produce two negative tests within 24 hours to make a return.
“That is excellent news,” Tingler said of the trio flying home. “Then we’ll kind of wait and go from there.”
BRIEFLY
Tingler said Bailey Ober (groin strain) threw an 18-pitch bullpen on Sunday and the Twins will assess him over the next couple days before seeing if he’s able to throw a light bullpen on Tuesday or Wednesday. Tingler was unsure if Ober would require a rehab start. … The Twins will send Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Josh Winder out to face the Astros this week. Winder, who slid into the rotation in response to others’ injuries, has just given up one run (unearned) in his two starts.
News
Stefan Bondy: NBA referees don’t deserve this vitriol
If it weren’t for the lucrative compensation and travel perks, the job of an NBA referee is about as thankless as a parking enforcement officer.
It feels like the zebra shirts have never been this scrutinized, and, contrary to popular belief, it’s not for their lack of aptitude or eyesight.
There are a few factors at play:
1) Most importantly, advances in technology ensures every call is dissected in slow motion on millions of phones and social media accounts. Any mistake is magnified.
2) Players continue their attempts to trick the officials and complain, incessantly, when they’re not rewarded.
3) Legalized gambling has undoubtedly added to anger from fans. One free throw could cost Fanduel Frank a few hondos.
4) The NBA recently instituted their two-minute report with a dual outcome of transparency and burying the referees.
5) The media and players engage in a dance around blaming the referees during these postgame interviews, which, in the COVID-19 era — the NBA still hasn’t allowed reporters in locker rooms — are all documented live on Zoom.
So what do we have to show for it? Since March, so about the last two months, the NBA has doled out 11 different fines for criticizing the officiating, cursing at an official or throwing a ball at an official.
Fines for technical fouls, which are most often called for complaining to referees, reached $2.4M this season, according to spotrac — up from $1.98M last season. There were 1,162 technicals called in the 2021-22 regular season, according to @NBARefStats, which is the most in at least the last seven years. To no surprise, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green and Chris Paul were among the biggest culprits.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka could be the next disciplined after ripping the officials following Saturday’s Game 3 loss to the Bucks, ironically in the same postgame presser when he admonished his players for complaining to the refs.
“As much as they’re gonna let you play, you gotta play through that and have our composure,” Udoka said. “If they are gonna call it that way consistently that way on both ends, you gotta play through it and get back on defense and not b—- about calls.”
In the other conference, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after a first-round loss to the Timberwolves, “I’ve never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game.” He was fined $15,000.
The introduction of the coach’s challenge has done little to quell the anger. Neither the players nor coaches have been humbled by a low success rate (48% last season and just 25% in last year’s playoffs). To be fair, the threshold for overturning a foul call is steep. Still, the way the complaints are flooding in during and after games, you’d think the officials never get a call correct.
Beyond it leading to technicals and fines, it’s an unappealing aesthetic from a television or live viewer’s perspective. Give the refs a break.
()
News
Column: It might be ‘tough to watch’ at times, but Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs are trying to stay patient
Seiya Suzuki was a man of few words late Saturday night when asked if he’d ever experienced anything like playing in unseasonably cold conditions at Wrigley Field.
“No, never have,” Suzuki said through an interpreter.
Was he freezing out there?
“It’s really cold,” the outfielder replied.
True enough, but naturally it’s expected to warm up this week while the Cubs are out of town.
Suzuki is getting a valuable lesson on life as a Cub. When Chairman Tom Ricketts and president Jed Hoyer courted the Japanese star with a virtual reality presentation of what it would be like to play in Wrigley, they probably left out the cold, rainy and windy days we had most of April.
Suzuki got off to a hot start and was named National League Rookie of the Month for April, but his first prolonged slump has coincided with the recent Cubs’ regression.
When the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0 with 23 hits on a summerlike day at Wrigley on April 23, all was well in Wrigleyville. In the 11 games since, leading into Sunday night’s ESPN game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs have hit .182 and scored a combined 21 runs while going 2-9 to fall nine games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
Suzuki batted .136 (6 for 44) with no home runs and 2 RBIs over that stretch with 15 strikeouts and only two walks. He’s not the sole reason the Cubs have fallen into the abyss — the rest of the lineup has been inconsistent and Cubs starters ranked 27th Sunday with a 5.30 ERA.
But the Cubs have made Suzuki the centerpiece of their new-look team, as his five-year, $85 million deal suggests.
“It’s a team sport, and even though individually you’re doing well, it doesn’t really help the team and you can’t get a win by yourself,” Suzuki said. “It’s all about staying together as a team and that’s what we’ve been doing these past couple weeks.
“I’m just getting unlucky and I think the most important thing is staying consistent and keep on working as a team.”
After the Cubs were swept by the Dodgers Saturday, walking nine men in the nightcap, catcher Willson Contreras admitted “it’s really tough to even watch, to be honest.”
The loss was their 13th in their last 16 games and dropped the Cubs to 4-10 at home.
“Losing sucks, I’ll tell you that,” Contreras said. ”That’s all I can say.”
After Contreras hit a fifth-inning home run in Game 2 of the doubleheader to pull the Cubs to within two, he waved his arms wildly after crossing home plate, seemingly exhorting the fans to get loud. But he said afterward his gesture was aimed at his teammates, not fans.
“I’m trying to lift this team up,” he said. “I’m trying to do my best to pass my energy to everybody. That’s just me. I’m trying to support my team.
“I know it’s been a really tough stretch, but as I told Nico (Hoerner) earlier, a lot of time we focus so much on results that we end up frustrated instead of enjoying the moment, enjoying just playing baseball. Then the results are going to happen.
“As a human, you fall into (a trap of) wanting the results right away. A lot of times, baseball doesn’t work that way.”
It won’t get any easier for the Cubs as they embark on a six-game trip Monday to San Diego and Arizona. The Padres are neck-and-neck with the first-place Dodgers in the NL West — the game’s strongest division — and the rebuilding Diamondbacks have rebounded from a 6-11 start to get back to .500 entering Sunday.
Manager David Ross needs left-hander Justin Steele, who is pitching on eight days rest, to show durability after lasting three or fewer innings in his last three starts. Ross employed veteran Daniel Norris as an opener Saturday, but watched him implode with three straight walks and yanked him after only seven batters.
Keegan Thompson appears to be Ross’ best bet at joining the rotation down the road, but Thompson is still learning on the job. He walked three in 2 ⅓ innings Saturday, forcing in a run and giving up a three-run double to Mookie Betts. Thompson admitted he was “going too quick, the game got a little too fast” on him.
The Cubs were bound to go through some growing pains in 2022 after the sell-off of ‘21, so fans will have to be patient with Steele, Thompson, Suzuki, Hoerner and the other young players who figure to still be around when they hope to turn the corner on the rebuild. There’s no doubt it’s going to be “tough to watch” at times, as Contreras said.
But seeing how Ross and his team gets past this stretch will be interesting to observe.
“Obviously we’re losing games and we’re not in a great situation right now, condition-wise,” Suzuki said. “But it’s a long season and it’s part of the season, so we just want to get over it.”
()
News
Betty Brosmer: Story About Journey from Pin-Up Model to Fitness Queen
Betty Chloe Brosmer was born in Pasadena, California on August 2, 1935. Her parents are Andrew Brosemer and Vendla Alvaria Pippenger.
She did, however, reside in Los Angeles after the age of 10. She was always interested in fitness as a youngster. She also used to practice weightlifting and muscle-building, which led to Brosmer being labeled as a “tomboy” at school. She, on the other hand, took a different path for herself by becoming a pin-up model. Those who had known her as a youngster were taken aback.
Early Life of Betty Brosmer
Brosmer’s photograph was published in the Sears & Roebuck catalog when she was 13 years old. The next year, she flew to New York City with her aunt, where she had several photographs taken by a professional photographer. Emerson Televisions purchased one of these photographs for commercial advertising reasons. That shot, however, became extremely famous and was used for a long period in national magazines as well.
She then began doing up and down between Los Angeles and New York City. Brosmer and her aunt moved to New York City in 1950, where she completed her schooling at George Washington High School in Manhattan. Simultaneously, she was working on expanding her photography portfolio, and over the following four years, Brosmer was featured on the front pages of several major publications of the period.
She’s also been featured in several romance novels, crime periodicals, and books. Brosmer has also won more than 50 beauty pageants. All of this occurred when she was in her adolescence. Brosmer was believed to have the ideal model figure. Because of her physical dimensions of 38″-18″-36″, she became recognized as one of the most prominent pin-up models with the ‘impossible waist.’ She was not only a beautiful and accomplished commercial model, but she was also a brilliant businesswoman.
She was the first model to seek rights to her photographs, which contributed to her being the highest-paid American pin-up model of the 1950s. She was also featured in magazines such as Time and Esquire.
Betty Brosmer rose to worldwide prominence after collaborating with pin-up photographer Keith Barnard. Barnard has previously worked with celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. Brosmer went on to become the highest-paid model in the United States after signing with Barnard. According to her official website, Brosmer has been on over 300 magazine covers.
Betty Brosmer meets Joe Weider
Brosmer met her future husband, Joe Weider, through Barnard. She even posed for Weider magazine, which appeared in the December 1956 issue of Figure & Beauty. She gradually became Weider’s favorite model, and they began to see each other more regularly for professional reasons. However, because they shared a passion for exercise, they became acquainted. Finally, on April 24, 1961, they tied the knot.
Betty Brosmer was renamed Betty Weider after that. Joe Weider was married for the second time, and he already had a daughter from his prior marriage. Brosmer and Weider have no children together.
Weider, a fitness guru, founded the International Federation of Bodybuilders and the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. Joe Weider, who subsequently became a magazine publisher, introduced a variety of fitness-related publications such as Men’s Health, Muscle & Fitness, and Shape. He also became a spokesman and fitness trainer for several health and fitness initiatives.
As a result, Brosmer was able to contribute by working as an assistant editor for Shape Magazine for over three decades. Brosmer’s career has evolved from that of a commercial model to that of a magazine writer. Not only that, but Brosmer is the co-author of several publications on fitness and physical activity. Brosmer used to write her columns called ‘Body By Betty’ and ‘Health By Betty.’ In the 1980s, the pair collaborated on two books: The Weider Book of Bodybuilding For Women and The Weider Body Book.
#BettyBrosmer pic.twitter.com/JeSEUsU5Hy
— SylviaJulie (@karenshane63) September 27, 2021
What is Betty Brosmer up to now?
Weider, Brosmer’s husband, died in 2013 at the age of 93. Betty Weider, on the other hand, is still going strong at the age of 85. Even now, she is engaged in promoting health and fitness awareness through Shape magazine and by writing pieces for Power and Beauty. Furthermore, Brosmer is an honorary member of the Olympic Fitness Committee.
Stay tuned to Stanford Arts Review for additional information.
The post Betty Brosmer: Story About Journey from Pin-Up Model to Fitness Queen appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
