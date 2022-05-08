Trevor Larnach lands on injured list, Byron Buxton avoids it

After running through a series of injury updates on four or five different players, including stars Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, acting manager Jayce Tingler was jokingly asked if he was going to give manager Rocco Baldelli some grief for all that he was left to handle.

“Every time I talk to him on the phone, I gently remind him of that,” Tingler said.

Indeed, Tingler has had a lot on his plate as the Twins have gotten increasingly banged up while Baldelli has been sidelined with COVID-19. While Tingler had positive updates on both Buxton and Correa, he also announced that outfielder Trevor Larnach would be landing on the injured list with a right groin strain, suffered on Friday during the play in which he threw Stephen Piscotty out at the plate.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Twins have recalled catcher José Godoy, the last remaining position player on the 40-man roster that was not either on the injured list or active roster already.

Tingler called Larnach’s strain “very low-grade,” and said Larnach first felt it while making the throw home. As the game went on on Friday, he felt an increasing amount of tightness. While it didn’t affect him at the plate, Tingler said, it did affect his ability to run around in the outfield.

Larnach was scratched from Saturday’s lineup and on Sunday morning, the Twins made the move.

“I think we kind of take the news as almost a blessing and understand it could have been way worse, so in a way, we’re pretty thrilled that you’re really only looking — if everything continues to progress and go right — really only a week more,” Tingler said.

While Larnach is landing on the injured list, Buxton will be avoiding it. Tingler said Buxton suffered a

“very low-level hip strain,” on Saturday’s game when he hit the bag in the first inning, but after a day of treatment on Sunday and an off day on Monday, the Twins are hopeful that Buxton can return in the series against the Astros that kicks off on Tuesday.

The Twins also hope to get Correa, who has a bruised right middle finger, back sometime during that series, if possible. Correa, who was hit on the hand with a pitch on Thursday, was supposed to get some dry swings in and possibly some swings off the tee on Sunday.

If he’s feeling well enough, he might be able to return to face his former teammates. Correa was drafted first overall by the Astros in 2012 and played in Houston through last season.

“I’m sure deep down, (he’s) super excited, super excited, to a) get back on the field and probably excited to see some old teammates and friends as well,” Tingler said. “I think that’s natural.”

Also excited to reunite with his friends and teammates?

Miguel Sanó, who returned to the Twins after undergoing surgery on Thursday in New York to repair a torn meniscus. In the near future, too, the Twins are hoping to get Baldelli, infielder Luis Arraez and pitcher Dylan Bundy back after all three tested positive for COVID-19 while in Baltimore earlier in the week.

Tingler said they were expected to fly privately on Saturday back to the Twin Cities. He said all were feeling better and have “kind of turned the corner.” Once symptom free, they must produce two negative tests within 24 hours to make a return.

“That is excellent news,” Tingler said of the trio flying home. “Then we’ll kind of wait and go from there.”

BRIEFLY

Tingler said Bailey Ober (groin strain) threw an 18-pitch bullpen on Sunday and the Twins will assess him over the next couple days before seeing if he’s able to throw a light bullpen on Tuesday or Wednesday. Tingler was unsure if Ober would require a rehab start. … The Twins will send Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Josh Winder out to face the Astros this week. Winder, who slid into the rotation in response to others’ injuries, has just given up one run (unearned) in his two starts.