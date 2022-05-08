Finance
Web Optimization May Lead to More Website Traffic
Advertising
You can build the best looking site on the web but what good does it do if no one can find it? This is where advertising and promotion comes in. By promoting your site on the rigth channels online you will see that it takes a bit of muscle and a lot of know how in order to make the public aware of your products or services.
There are a few ways to advertise your site on the internet such as paid search (PPC) which will bring in instant traffic basically, but again, you have to pay for it. If you want instant visitors to your site, this may be the best option at the time for you.
SEO and social advertising are usually the free options, but it takes much longer to get found for your keywords organically within your chosen market. If you want to attract visitors who are interested in your brand, you will need to target high traffic channels and high PA/DA sites that already have an enormous amount of traffic.
Writing content on Web 2.0 profile sites is another form of advertising. Make sure you write lengthy content (1000-1500 words) and use meta descriptions and internal linking as well as external links to promote other pages on and off your website. Optimizing on-page content is great for SEO and will help boost not only your website traffic through organic search, but also your Page Rank on Google.
Social Marketing
You can have the best looking site in your market but unless you market it so that users can find you, what is the point? Certainly one of the best and cheapest ways of increasing traffic to your website is to produce website content and then share it on social media channels.
Use as many social networking pages as you can to market your content.. for free! Facebook and Twitter are the obvious choices right off because the are widely used and have millions of users.
Content Marketing is all about making your headlines and titles short and snappy so that it will get people to click through on the provided link in order to check out your content right away. Headlines drive traffic, or let me say, the right headline will drive traffic. You have to peak interest in order to make a visitor want to find out more about the post.
The subject matter should be clear and easy to read with some great graphics and a CTA (call to action) if you want them to click on the backlink that leads to your website. Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, Vimeo and YouTube are great for promoting products through infographics, pictures, or videos. Don’t forget the title and description! This is what captures their attention in the first place. Who knows, your content may even go viral!
LinkedIn is the largest professional social network on the internet today so don’t forget this medium when looking for great places to publish your content. Your profile on LinkedIn will get noticed and all your posts will eventually get website traffic because of the links they contain. It’s all about publishing quality content on a regular basis in order to grow your followers. As soon as you write new articles, your followers will be notified and will check out your content.
Remember also to vary the length of each post and mix it up and write about things that people are actually interested in or are looking for a solution to. There are literally thousands of people each day in North America searching Google for your services and/or products online. They search for specific keywords, so make sure they find your site and not that of your competitor.
Guest Blogging
Yes, guest blogging is alive and well, and as long as it is in your “related market”, you won’t get penalized by the search engines for promoting your website in this manner.
Posting content on related websites will increase traffic to your site or blog. It will help build brand awareness and drive traffic and sales in the process. There are rules to guest blogging so make sure you keep the subject matter in a related context and only provide one or two links back to your money site, landing page, or services page.
If you don’t follow Google Best Practices Guide when posting on other blogs, you make get penalized so be careful and proceed accordingly.
There is another way to guest blog, that is getting other people to post content on your site. Again, this has to be related to the niche you are already in. Linking to another page with related content is often seen as a good thing in the eyes of the search engines and you make even get valuable page ranking points for your efforts. When it comes down to it, make sure all articles and blog posts are quality content, not spammy in nature. You will get penalized for any low quality content or mass backlinking tactics on the web, so again be careful when guest blogging.
Target The Right Keywords
You may have to hire a local SEO company to find out about targeting keywords for your market. The company will first do an SEO analysis of your website to determine how well it is optimized for the search engines and then create a list of keywords to use in an upcoming SEO campaign for your brand. Remember, you want to get found organically in search engines for your products and services, in your chosen market, for your specific set of keywords.
Some of these keywords can be just a one or two word phrase, while others can be long-tail keywords. These type of long-tail keywords are what accounts for a large percentage of daily searches on Google. People type in a whatever comes to their minds at the time, looking for a product in your market. Guess What? They will find your product if your site is optimized using the right keywords for your brand.
Get a local SEO Services company to do a free SEO analysis of your website, just as a starting point. This part won’t cost you anything and will let you know if you need to hire someone to fix the on-page SEO on your site.
Web Optimization For Mobile Devices
More and more internet browsing is done these days on mobile phones. Years ago it was done mostly on desktop PCs and Mac computers but those days are behind us.
People want a quick way to search for products, services, restaurants, or to book a tuna charter in PEI. They want to answer quickly and they want it now. That is where searching on a smartphone comes into play.
Everyone basically has some type of iPhone or Android phone these day with a data plan so that they can always have the internet at hand should they need it. That being said, as a web developer, you better make sure your website is optimized responsively for mobile devices of all shapes and sizes. Your website needs to be accessible with easy-to-read content.
Search engines have adapted their algorithms to give points for responsive design. In fact, in the past six months since the last Google update, if your site is not optimized for mobile devices you make receive a penalty, either that or you won’t receive and positive ticks.
A word to the wise – make sure your visitors can find you on the web, and view your company website on any smartphone, iPad, or Samsung device. You will get valuable page rank points from Google and will also get more website traffic and possibly more sales in the process.
Quick Loading Website
You will get points from Google and other major search engines like Bing and Yahoo if you site loads quickly. Who wants to way 20-30 seconds for any website to load?
Usually large images or blocks of code will be the route cause of your page loading slowly causing visitors to leave quickly before the first page even loads. This is the what they call the “bounce rate”. Your bounce rate will be high probably above 50% if your site is not built to load quickly.
Look at all the header graphics and other pics and videos on your main page. Are they all necessary? What is their purpose and are they at the lowest resolution possible so they they not only look good but your page will load faster because of it.
Optimize your pages, technically, so they your site functions well and the site not only loads faster, but users will stay around longer on your site checking out your products or services. Your bounce rate will go down and your website traffic and sales will go up, inversely. Check all your third party plugins for SEO and social sharing. Do they all function well and are they producing errors? Consult with an SEO professional if you are unsure.
Finance
Work From Home – Earn Money the Best Possible Way
Every person wants to earn money easily. But saying is quiet easier than implementation. In order to earn money, there is no short cut. You will have to put your best foot forward if you fail to do so, your dreams will collapse. In case you think of working from home, you can make money easily. In this case it may be your dreams might come true and that too in your own way without any strings attached.
All the conditions should be analyzed in relation with the kind of work, amount of work one can do which varies from person to person. Only those people must come forward who have strong determination, perseverance, patience, stamina, and presence of mind and fighting spirit. They are best suited for these jobs. If this is not the case, the dream of becoming successful home entrepreneurs will be shattered completely.More and more people have misconceptions concerning home based jobs, they think it is easier when compared to conventional business.
How to assess your own strength?
For the beginners, you need to examine your own strengths and weaknesses. First and foremost, measure what kind of person you are, can you tackle all the business complications, are you disciplined enough to keep your spirits high, how much time can you devote. Some of the people have a nature of always being employees and not their own bosses. So you need a lot of dedication to overcome this. Should know how long one has to wait for the orders for example what to do or when to do, how to do and so on. On the contrary, they neither have leadership nor motivational quality. When you work at home, you must understand the value of time, do not waste your time in unproductive work, you must become habitual how to get the best of the little available time and learn the skill of being busy.
There are many things that need to be considered for example you should keep all the thing near by your desk or on desk, on the requirement of all these things, you do not need to waste your precious time. All the required things should be kept in a systematic way. The other important task is the selection of place, which should be peaceful there should be no distraction on account of distraction, there may be inconvenience in your work. The support of your family is also very important; they should always keep in mind to give you privacy when you need it.
Now, you are ready to sit on the chair to work. Only other thing you require is some guidance from a person who is into the field of SEO, that truly will help you get a big picture about all the tricks of this field.Now you can start earning money in accordance with the quantity of work you choose to do.
Finance
Trademark and Brand Enforcement in Social Networking – Using Terms of Use
In today’s Web 2.0 world, businesses face new ways to broadcast their presence and advertise their goods and services, and the Internet is an effective, far-reaching tool for brand marketing. As businesses explore new ways to advertise online, it has become apparent that brand marketing has transcended buying ad space on popular search engines and other informational sites to actively engaging with their consumers in conversations and sharing information. Now businesses must embrace social networking as a marketing strategy.
Social networking sites have continual membership growth. Facebook, for example, is estimated to have more than 350 million active users. Twitter now boasts around 32.1 million users. MySpace attracts about 115 million people to its site each month. With such a wide consumer base at the ready, how have businesses used these social networking sites to their advantage? As businesses move into the cyber frontier, how they protect their brands is critical. To help businesses police their brands and leverage the power of social media, these social networking giants have put mechanisms in place to help guard against fraud, impersonation, and rights infringement. After all, social networking strategies only work if everyone plays by the same rules.
Social Media as a Marketing Tool
Facebook, the largest social networking site, is a good example of how social networking sites have become an effective marketing tool for businesses. Facebook has developed its website to allow for Pages, customizable mini-sites geared toward organizations, products, or public personalities, to join the conversation with Facebook users. A Page essentially allows fans to become brand advocates. It allows users to post comments, view news and information about a certain product, and learn more about a company. Businesses have jumped on this viral form of advertising.
Facebook now has more than 1.6 million active Pages. More than 700,000 local businesses have created Pages to reach their target demographics. In fact, it is estimated that Pages have created more than 5.3 billion fans. The Page form on Facebook requires the creator of the Page to be the official representative of an organization, business, celebrity, or brand. As such, the representative becomes the Page Organizer, able to add and remove content, manage the information appearing on the site, and increase the viral effects of the advertising. Each Page (depending on the type of organization selected) comes equipped with pre-selected formatting options, such as tabs for Discussion Boards, Events, Information about the organization, and Photos. The Info tab, for example, lets you share key information about your company, such as Website, mission, overview of the business, and products. Fans can post comments on a company’s wall, view videos, and read about upcoming events or promotions. Every time a Page has activity, such as postings or announcements, this activity becomes visible on the NewsFeed. Information about your fans regarding their activities on your Page also becomes available for viewing by their friends, thus opening the door for others to become a fan of your Page.
This is what causes the viral nature of advertising on Facebook. Businesses can capitalize on this market and gain valuable information from tools such as Facebook Insights, which, includes data on fans’ engagement with posts from a business’s Page. Businesses have also “opened up shop” on Twitter and MySpace. Some businesses have launched official Twitter accounts and allow (or require) employees to post daily or weekly Tweets, often about promotions or events.
What’s interesting about these sites is that there isn’t a filter that blocks out negative or unflattering information. As such, questions arise as to what a business can do once the angry “fan” or follower posts negative comments on a wall, if a disgruntled former employee opens a page in your name, or if someone poses as a representative of your business claiming your company name or brand as their username.
Social Networking Sites and Their Terms of Use
The simplest and most cost-effective way to protect a brand on social networking sites is to utilize the site’s dispute resolutions mechanism. Most of the social networking giants have procedures in place for submitting complaints about copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and privacy concerns.
Facebook: The Facebook Statement of Rights and Responsibilities asks users to agree that they are the rightful owners of all the content and information they post on Facebook. They are also asked to agree that they will not create accounts for anyone without their permission. Users are not allowed to post content or take any action on Facebook that infringes or violates other’s rights or otherwise violates the law and Facebook reserves the right to take down content or remove a webpage that is found to be infringing on those rights. Facebook provides its users with tools to help address intellectual property issues. Most of these tools are forms that are submitted electronically.
Twitter: The Twitter rules specifically state that they don’t monitor user’s content and will not censor such content except in limited circumstances. Twitter does not allow impersonation of others that does or is intended to confuse, mislead, or deceive others. However, ways for monitoring such impersonation has proved to be a problem for Twitter since their biggest concern is fake accounts. Twitter also reserves the right to reclaim usernames on behalf of businesses or individuals that hold legal right or trademarks in those user names. To prevent name squatting, Twitter suspends accounts that are inactive for more than six months.
Business owners using social networking sites would be wise to read the terms of use to be well-versed in protective actions these companies have put in place to help police brands. It’s a new marketing world, and greater tools can lead to greater risks if a business isn’t careful. Just as businesses benefit from social networking sites, the social networks rely on businesses to leverage their power. It’s a symbiotic relationship-and must be protected.
For additional information regarding social media law and protecting brands and trademarks in social media, please see our website.
Finance
Choosing the Best Money Transfer Provider
If you need to send money online, then you will discover that there are so many ways in which you can be able to do all this. There are so many exchange services that can be applied to make the transfers. However, it is usually very hard to choose the correct provider for the services. You need a reliable and well-priced provider. This can be hard but in the end, you can enjoy great savings if you do take your time to make the choice. Some of the factors worth consideration include:
The fees and rates
Before choosing one, it is important that you compare the different rates of exchange. You need to know that they do fluctuate from time to time and so the quotes only work for only some minutes. This gives you a good idea about the companies that are overcharging and the ones that are very competitive. Yet others have rates that are guaranteed for a period. There are also available resources that can be used to make price comparisons.
The costs of transactions
Sometimes the exchange rate could be favorable but then, the costs per transaction may be high. This is not an ideal scenario for many. You need to consider just how much you will be charged as the commission or the transfer fees before a transfer can be effected. One way to make it less hectic is to consolidate the smaller payments into only one. This lowers costs. There are providers that have better rates and yet others waive the fees altogether when a large payment is made.
Convenience
Some of the companies offer a very easy way to signup, others take so much time. There are online providers that offer their services 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. You, however, need to see the delivery and payment methods that are offered so as to ensure that all your needs are satisfied. Check for features like mobile wallet options.
Currencies needed
Not all the companies will operate in all countries and even offer all currencies. When you have to send money to areas that are remote where currencies are not popular, you may have to deal with delays. It is important you check that the currencies that you need are actually offered before you settle for a specific provider.
How reliable and safe is the foreign exchange provider?
You need to assess the reliability of the company. Consider how long they have been in business. Consider the amount that has already been transferred and what others think about the services that they have provided so far. Security of the platform also has to be considered. This allows you to think more clearly and make the most informed decision.
Tracking the transactions
There are providers that allow you to track your transactions and create some alerts through emails. In this way, you can easily get the status of any order that has been placed. You can have some email updates sent and this helps in businesses. You lower risk of fraud this way.
