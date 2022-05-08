Finance
What a Tsunami Risk Has in Common With a Nuclear War Threat
Insights from the Flood Insurance Specialists
There’s a war of words between the US president and the dictator of North Korea and it does not seem to bode well for America. As the evil ‘rocket man’ threatens to use nuclear force against the United States, the associated island located closest to the source is getting nervous.
The jittery feeling appears to be underscored by the government big wigs. “Get prepared,” they tell residents on the Pacific shoreline.
How exactly does one prepare oneself for an epic attack promised by someone who is intent on destruction? Officials cite a tsunami as the example.
The Pacific coast is no stranger to the fear of a tsunami. In the year 1957, in fact, what is referred as a ‘distant-source’ tsunami was generated in the region by an earthquake that occurred 2,100 miles away!
Insurance suppliers say the devastating results were five million dollars of property, auto and home damages.
In hindsight to that terrible event, emergency responders have devised a plan to minimize risks. The same plan officials now say residents should use if, Heaven Forbid, residents face a standoff with nuclear arsenal.
Here are the important steps to take if a tsunami or a nuclear threat looms.
• Learn about the risk at hand. Reach out to emergency groups for any information they can provide. Find out how much higher your street is to sea level and learn how far away your street is to the coastline and any other high-risk spots.
• Tourists should speak to hotel or motel personnel about risks and evacuation travel routes.
• Devise your own evacuation strategy by planning an escape route that takes you at least one hundred feet away from your residence – or in an upward direction that is two miles inland from the coast – or as further away as you can make it. Your plan should include escaping by foot within fifteen minutes from start time of evacuation. Follow any evacuation routes that have been officially posted along the way to safe shelters.
• Perform evacuation drills with your family during key times: day, night and during inclement weather.
• Confer with an experienced independent insurance agency in regard to flood coverage because your standard homeowner’s policy does not carry it.
• Keep posted about warnings and watching via the radio and social media.
• Sit your family down to discuss what to expect and make a plan in the event family members become separated.
• Fill your emergency kit with essentials such as an adequate supply of bottled water, non-perishable food items, medicine, flashlight, radio and other necessary things. Place your kit by the door so you can grab it quickly in the event of an emergency.
What You Need to Know About Gift Cards and the Law
Gift cards are the quintessential easy gift idea. Everybody uses them, and they avoid questions like “Will this fit her?” or “Will he like this?” Gift cards and gift certificates are available from all sorts of stores, ranging from the mundane like grocery stores and drug stores to more specialized businesses like spas and travel agencies. No matter where you purchase or receive a card from, however, it is important to protect yourself as a consumer and be familiar with your rights surrounding gift card use. After all, these are used as form of currency and ought to be treated as frugally as one would treat cash.
What can I do with a gift card I don’t want?
There are a lot of options for putting gift cards you don’t want to good use. There are websites that exist for the sole purpose of buying and selling gift cards. Gift Card Granny, for example, will buy your card for 60%-80% of its value. You can also sell your card on a website like Craigslist or eBay. Other websites like Gift Card Swapping allow you to trade your gift card for one you’ll actually use.
If you’re feeling charitable, many nonprofits, including local schools and churches, will accept gift cards as donations. Gift cards are also great for re-gifting. There’s no reason to let any gift card sit around and be forgotten!
Can my gift card expire? Can I lose the balance on my gift card?
The short answer: It depends on what state you live in.
The long answer: It depends on what state you live in, and the extent to which your state is complying with federal law.
In 2009, the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure (CARD) Act [gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/PLAW-111publ24/pdf/PLAW-111publ24.pdf] passed into federal law. The act covers a lot of ground surrounding the protection of credit cardholders, but it also created some federal standards for gift card issuers that are intended to protect consumers. These include requiring that cards, with a few exceptions, expire no less than five years after issuance and that dormancy fees can only be charged after one year of inactivity and only if these fees are fully disclosed to consumers. According to the CARD Act, stores are allowed to begin charging dormancy fees – meaning, a charge to keep the card active when it has not been used after a certain amount of time – after one year of inactivity, and no more than one charge per month. Eventually, these charges may deplete the value of the card. This is an important way stores and major card issuers like American Express make money. However, some states have introduced additional, and sometimes contradictory, legislation surrounding gift card law.
For example, New York law allows stores to begin charging monthly dormancy fees after just one year of inactivity. It is also legal for stores to charge a replacement fee for lost cards, and they do not require stores to give cash back for small balances on cards. Additionally, after five years cards are deemed “abandoned” and the balance of the card is forfeited to the state. Other states, like New Jersey, establish abandonment after as little as two years of inactivity. (In New Jersey’s case, this policy has been deemed unconstitutional, so the state remains in flux between enforcing the overturned state standard and the federal standard.) Such provisions, which remove the profit for card sellers that comes with unused cards, have caused major issuers like American Express to pull out of grocery and convenience stores in some states.
For comparison, California grants gift card users with protection beyond the federal standard. Cards are never allowed to expire, even after five years, and dormancy fees can only be charged after two years of inactivity and only if the balance on the card is less than $5.
A good resource for finding the specific laws in your state can be found here. Because not all card issuers or states are in compliance with the federal law, consumers should be conscientious about reading the terms of the card. Generally, it’s smart to try to spend cards as soon as possible to avoid forgetting about them, and to use the full balance of the card.
What if there’s only a little money left on my card?
You may be able to get your balance in cash. Under the CARD Act, most businesses are required to provide cash for the remaining balance on a card if the balance is less than $5. (In some states, this minimum value is higher.) Of course, businesses often fail to train their front-of-the-line staff on this law, so you may need to escalate through the ranks to find someone actually informed of the law.
What should I know about online gift cards?
Online “gift certificate” sites that offer deals like Groupon and LivingSocial fall into a somewhat gray area of the law. Generally, they are treated as coupons rather than gift cards, meaning they are able to generally set their own terms when it comes to expiration dates and redemption policies. Groupon, for example, requires that stores honor the value a customer paid for a deal after the deal has expired, but only as a store credit.
Virtual cards, such as the popular Amazon or iTunes cards that are often sent via email, do not usually expire. Sometimes they can be redeemed only online and not at brick-and-mortar stores, so read the terms of the card carefully. Otherwise, they are subject to the same laws as tangible cards; for example, Amazon includes the required language to indicate that cash refunds are only available where “required by applicable state law,” although it does not give information on how to go about claiming small balances in cash.
How Can You Use Pinterest For Business?
Pinterest has become a major player in the social media world. With over 150 million active monthly users and growing rapidly, the visual content based social media site provides entrepreneurs, bloggers and businesses large and small with a global reach.
Using Pinterest for business marketing is very straightforward. Put two or three of the following into practice and you’ll see for yourself how this powerful social media site can work for you.
1. Develop Product Pinboards
Make a pinboard for each of your products or services. Make sure that the pictures are well-defined and look as good as they would in person. For your services, just find an image that represents the service using words with the images to get the attention of the viewer, and link to your shopping cart.
2. Produce Memes With Inspirational Quotations
Make an entire board with motivational quotes, but make them link back to your website when the visitors click them. This is a good way to get extra traffic to your website, where you can use the quote to promote something that you sell that applies to the quote. You can use software like Canva to help you generate memes.
3. Create A Portfolio Board
This works great for service providers and artists who need a way to highlight their work. For example, if you design websites, you can put screen shots of each site with software like Snagit in the portfolio and link back to your website. You can do this with books, photography and more.
4. Develop A Testimonial Pinboard
As you gather testimonials, use software like Canva to make them into images with quotes. For instance, you could place the person’s picture on the left, with an element of their testimonial to the right in quote form. Link to your website and the services or products the customer bought.
5. Pin YouTube Videos That Showcase Your Products
A great way to showcase your products or affiliate products is to do a demonstration video or a review video of the product and include an affiliate link or your sales page link in the description of the video.
6. Pin Images From Your Promotional Blog Posts
When you publish a blog post that promotes your product or services, make certain that you incorporate a great image of the right size and shape so that you can then promote that pin on Pinterest.
The Importance of Debits and Credits
The correct use of debits and credits is extremely important when dealing with basic accounting practices. If your knowledge and ability to implement these items is decent it will be a great way to further yourself in the field of accounting. Thus, in turn if you do not have a good grasp on what these concepts are, you will have a very hard time advancing through a career as an accountant. So, as you can see the use of the techniques is very important so that is why I have decided to help explain them as a way to expand your knowledge.
The first thing to do is explain what is meant by debits and credits. Debits and credits are booking keeping terms for accounts as each account we deal has both a debit side and credit side. These debits and credits are recorded in two separate columns with the debit on the left side and the credit on the right side. When they are separate it allows the accounts to be added up and kept in neat order. The main use of the debits and credits is for changing an account balance. To know what side of the account to put the recent activity is very important, so you have to memorize which side increases and which decreases to keep your books up to date. It is also important for you to know debits and credits so you can be quick and efficient as well as up to date with your bookkeeping so you can also keep the business or your work in line.
Accountants will say things like I added five hundred dollars as a debit to the cash balance. For all asset accounts like Cash they increase on the debit side of the account so when you add money to the account, it is put on the debit side in the general journal. Whereas if spend cash to buy something you will say credit the cash account because that reduces the total amount in the account. It is very important to keep up to date with the accounts and increase and decrease the totals on the correct side of the column so you All assets accounts increase their total on the debit side and in turn decrease on the credit side. Assets accounts include cash; accounts receivable, land, or any item of economic value owned by an individual or corporation, especially that which could be converted to cash. For liabilities they increase on the credit side and actually decrease on the debit side of the account. Liabilities can include accounts payable, Taxes Payable, Unearned Revenue, and Notes Payable, the actual definition is a debt assumed by a business entity as a result of its borrowing activities or other fiscal obligations. The last part of the balance sheet equation is owner’s equity, which has the same increase (on the credit side) and decrease (obviously on the debit side). Owner’s Equity is the owner’s rights to the assets of the business; it includes the accounts of Capital and Drawing (also known as the personal account, money used for personal reasons). The owner’s equity also includes the Income Statement which houses all the revenue and expenses accounts. The revenues increase on the credit side, and decrease on the debit side. The expense accounts are the opposite of the revenue accounts they are added to using the debit side and are taken from on the credit side of the account. For an example of the use of debit and credit bookkeeping, let’s just say you borrow cash on a loan from the local bank. To record it in your books, you would increase the cash on the debit side because you are adding to the total, and also add to the credit side of loan payable as a liability. When you do something to a debit you need to do something with a credit account as well. That is why when you added to the debit for cash you also had to do something with a credit which is why you add a loan under liabilities. That was a very basic example, but it shows you the way debits and credit bookkeeping are used in early accounting journals.
As you have read the use debits and credits are very important as a basic accounting principle. Using debits and credits in the correct way is the most basic form of bookkeeping in accounting without them you are cannot do much else. You need to have knowledge of these before everything else you do in accounting without them you can’t do really any other form of bookkeeping within the accounting field. I hope this article has helped you with the basic use of debit and credit bookkeeping.
By: Bill McDougall
