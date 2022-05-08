Finance
What Happened to BEV?
That BEV has changed the Control Word decryption is the reason why you are not getting BEV any more now. BEV channels have now moved on to using N3 CW decryption while your current setup is using N2 CW decryption. The net result is you don’t have access to BEV channels. A little explanation of the entire thing will make things a lot more clear.
It is Control Word or CW that is the sole factor on which all digital TV scrambling is based on. It is a short 8-byte number that is used to scramble a digital video or audio packet and looks like this:
8A 45 61 F2 9B 10 7F CD
However, due to hex byte numbering that spans from 00 to FF, the number of possible combinations is an insanely long number, given by 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256.
CW for a particular channel differs from that of another channel and gets changed every 2 to 5 minutes, made possible by computers assigned to the job. So its practically impossible to test all the possible combinations before a CW changes to another combination, which in turn, makes this form of real-time scrambling extremely robust and unbreakable. It’s simple though highly effective, which also explains why every provider of digital channels has adopted it.
However, the biggest problem faced by providers in their effort to sell their service to a subscriber is that they need to send the CW to every subscriber or else, the subscriber won’t be able to unscramble the picture at their end. This again is the greatest flaw of the system. What the Providers do is they encrypt the CWs, which makes it impossible for people monitoring the digital signals to use them as is. This CW encryption is called H, HU, or P4, and N1, N2, and N3 depending on the provider. The way the CW is encrypted and decrypted is what actually changes in the system while the scrambling never ever changes.
For providers, the thing is not as simple as just sending out a signal update to all subscribers. For if they did this, the change would be immediately visible to all users of FreeTV. So the only way they can completely change the CW decryption while also maintaining its secrecy is by mailing out to all the customers, what is known as Smart Cards, since this allows the customer to change them easily.
A Smart Card made available by a provider contains a few Private Keys, which are keys that are NEVER to be seen in ‘the stream.’ In fact, the only place you’ll ever come across the keys is in a Smart Card itself and nowhere else.
Each generation of Smart Card has a different set of Private keys. For instance, H, HU, and P4 cards each had different Private keys while N1, N2, and N3 have their own Private keys. Similarly, DN and BEV too have different Private keys. However, Private keys for all BEV N2 cards used to be the same.
Now decrypting a CW is only possible if you have access to the Private keys that are currently in use, and the ONLY place you can find them is inside the current Smart Card that is being used. So, you have to find a way to ‘open’ the card and read the Private Keys.
Each new generation of Smart Card has fared better in keeping off ‘prying eyes’ from reading these keys. While DTV were able to stop it completely with the P4 cards, BEV/DN are trying to repeat the feat with the N3 cards.
Decryption of your current N2 CW is based on the Private Keys from a ROM102 N2 card. If you currently get DN channels then that is the key set that is being used. DN is currently in the process of swapping all their subscribers with the N3 cards, and once this is complete, you will need DN N3 CW decryption to view those channels again.
Finance
Things You Need to Set Up an Auto Insurance Policy
Money is an obvious one. And, of course, having a vehicle to insure and a garaging address is another. A completed application with signatures applies to all polices. Also, each company will have their own unique set of guidelines for what you will need. Lastly, legal requirements can change in different jurisdictions.
Payments to start a policy are mostly made by check or credit card. Many policyholders now a days use an electronic form of payment. For credit and debit cards the account number, expiration date, and security code are needed. For an electronic funds bank transfer the account and bank routing numbers. In either case the account holder, which is not always the policyholder, must provide authorization.
Before a policy can begin the exact Vehicle Identification Number or VIN (17 digit alpha numeric) is needed. Providing the year make and model is insufficient. Each car has a unique VIN which identifies the characteristics for that particular car. Air bag, antilock brakes and other vehicle features are verified. CLUE reports (Claims Loss Underwriting Exchange) indicating vehicle claims history require the correct VIN.
Information not provided on computer generated reports such as the MVR and CLUE are necessary to complete the application and issue (begin) a policy. Be prepared to provide the employer (school) name and address for all drivers. When making payments on the car the bank or leasing company name and address is necessary. The application will have to be signed and payment authorized.
Companies often require a variety of documentation supporting the policy. Proof of prior insurance or school transcript for discounts is typical. Photographs of the vehicle or policyholder picture identification are less common. If there are different vehicles in the household covered by another insurance policy you may be asked to provide proof. Not all jurisdictions have the same legal requirements. For example, 7 counties in Florida require mandatory vehicle inspections when starting a new policy that include physical damage coverage.
Most, but not all, of the necessary information for a policy is generated by reports from your name, address, drivers license and VIN numbers. It is imperative that the 17 digit VIN number you provide is correct. Complete information, payment details, specific requirements, and signatures are the things you need to set up an insurance policy.
Finance
WOTLK System Requirements
If you are interested in purchasing and playing World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King, you should be aware of the fact that there are minimum system requirements that your computer and internet connection must meet in order to play the game. As with any type of video game, there is a need to have the appropriate video cards, sound cards, virtual memory space, and hard drive space. Here, you will learn exactly what Blizzard Entertainment says is the minimum of system requirements when it comes to playing Wrath of the Lich King.
If you have a Windows based operating system, you should ensure that it is either Windows XP with the Service Pack 3 installed, or Windows Vista that has the Service Pack 1 installed. When it comes to the processor of the system, it is best to have one that has a Dual-Core or better, and it should be either the popular AMD Anthon XP with 1500 plus or the Intel Pentium that is a “4” and operates at 1.3 GHz. The absolute minimum when it comes to the memory is 512MB as far as RAM in XP, but at least 1GB in Vista. To optimize game play, XP players should have at least 1GB of RAM and Vista players should have at least 2GB of RAM.
When it comes to video and sound of the system, there are many different things to consider. A graphics card that is 3D based and that is designed for gaming as far as transforming images, lighting, and more is highly recommended when it comes to the graphics that you will run into on World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King. As far as sound is concerned, the motherboard of the system should have the capability of producing sound, and it should be able to play as far as compatibility with DirectX.
If you find that your system does not meet the system requirements, it is important to either upgrade, or purchase a new system so that you can experience the ultimate gaming experience with World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King!
Finance
The Seven Myths About Insurance Reimbursement for Post-Rehab Services
Are you a PostRehabologist who has clients with insurance coverage? Are you not sure how to contact the insurance company? You have had an insurance claim denied because you were not sure what to do? Maybe you’re just not sure what insurance companies will reimburse. There are several myths about insurance reimbursement for Post-Rehab Services, here are the top 7 myths we often hear:
Myth #1: Insurance carriers won’t pay for post-rehab services. Actually, we find that insurance carriers are open to the idea of paying for post-rehab services, if they feel the services will benefit the client, improve the client’s overall level of function and the services are not used in lieu of the services provided by a licensed physical therapist, chiropractor or physician. Medicare and Medicaid will not pay for post rehab services.
Myth #2: I need a provider number to bill an insurance company and obtain insurance reimbursement. This isn’t necessarily true. The provider number is nothing more than a number used to identify the practitioner as a member of the network. The insurance carrier doesn’t say that non-providers can’t receive re-imbursement; it just makes it a bit harder. The key is to obtain pre-authorization for post-rehab services. If you do have multiple fitness facilities, I would recommend you approach the insurance company to become a provider. There is an application process but fitness is becoming a integral part of the medical management of many conditions.
Myth #3: I can use the use a medical professional’s license to obtain insurance reimbursement for post-rehab services. This is absolutely not true, and may constitute insurance fraud. The idea of billing for post-rehab services under a license of a physical therapist, chiropractor, physician and/or nurse is 100% illegal. If the medical professional does not actually provide the services, then it is illegal for he or she to bill that under their license number. If you contact the insurance company, explain your programs and the benefits of your programs, you may find the insurance carrier receptive paying you directly for post rehab services. Again, stay away using a medical professional’s license number; that is illegal.
Myth #4: I should bill just as much as the physical therapist and/or chiropractor charge. Please understand, insurance carriers keep track of every provider there is out there. From this standpoint, they’ve developed a profile on each medical provider in which they start to use these profiles to determine if someone is billing for outrageous treatments or billing for services that really shouldn’t be covered, or they’re excessively billing for services. Please understand, as a post-rehab professional, when you start to charge the exact same amount that chiropractor or physical therapist does, remember your services may not be as specialized. And, also, that’s not saying that a physical therapist or chiropractor is better, but when you’re billing at their same level, remember their overhead cost may be a little different, probably greater, and you also have to remember there’s a higher level of professionalism. I don’t mean that in a negative sense, but please understand, when you start trying to bill the same thing that the physician, chiropractor or physical therapist do, eventually the insurance carrier is going to adjust those charges such that you’re going to end up getting what they want you to receive rather than what you are asking for. So play fair with the insurance companies. I guarantee you in the long run you’ll be better off.
Myth #5: I can make a lot of money working with seniors and getting insurance reimbursement for senior fitness services. Medicare and Medicaid will not pay for post-rehab services. In the past, a couple of groups in Arizona and Florida have received reimbursement from Medicare for group-based fitness services, but after one or two payments, Medicare any further claims. Workman’s compensation carriers, motor vehicle accident carriers, and some third-party carriers are more receptive. Medicare and Medicaid absolutely will not pay for post rehab services.
Myth #6: All I have to do is just simply send the insurance carrier my bill and I will get a check. You must contact the insurance carrier in advance to obtain pre-authorization for post rehab services. This means you will have to conduct an assessment, determine the exercise program and then contact the insurance carrier. The insurance wants to know how long, how often and how much, with regard to the post-rehab services. The idea of just simply submitting a bill and thinking the insurance carrier is going to pay you because the client has insurance coverage is not smart. Remember physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, hospitals, surgical centers, all do the exact same thing, obtain pre-authorization for services and/or products. They don’t just simply submit a bill.
Myth #7: The only documentation an insurance carrier needs for reimbursement is a copy of the workout card. The insurance carrier needs to know what was done, how it was beneficial to the client, and, most importantly, the outcome. You must provide more than simply the workout card indicating sets and reps and the exercises performed. You need to outline the details of the session, the outcome of the session, the session goals, and, more importantly, the plan of what will be done in the subsequent sessions. So it’s not simply the idea of just sending the insurance carrier a bill. To obtain reimbursement the insurance carrier needs some details.
These are our top seven (7) myths of insurance reimbursement for post-rehab services. We invite you to get more details on how to submit insurance claims and obtain insurance reimbursement for post rehab services at by visiting our website and clicking on Insurance Reimbursement link. We guarantee the information provided in our insurance reimbursement program will dismiss all the myths and misconceptions about post rehab insurance reimbursement.
