What Happened to BEV?

That BEV has changed the Control Word decryption is the reason why you are not getting BEV any more now. BEV channels have now moved on to using N3 CW decryption while your current setup is using N2 CW decryption. The net result is you don’t have access to BEV channels. A little explanation of the entire thing will make things a lot more clear.

It is Control Word or CW that is the sole factor on which all digital TV scrambling is based on. It is a short 8-byte number that is used to scramble a digital video or audio packet and looks like this:

8A 45 61 F2 9B 10 7F CD

However, due to hex byte numbering that spans from 00 to FF, the number of possible combinations is an insanely long number, given by 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256 x 256.

CW for a particular channel differs from that of another channel and gets changed every 2 to 5 minutes, made possible by computers assigned to the job. So its practically impossible to test all the possible combinations before a CW changes to another combination, which in turn, makes this form of real-time scrambling extremely robust and unbreakable. It’s simple though highly effective, which also explains why every provider of digital channels has adopted it.

However, the biggest problem faced by providers in their effort to sell their service to a subscriber is that they need to send the CW to every subscriber or else, the subscriber won’t be able to unscramble the picture at their end. This again is the greatest flaw of the system. What the Providers do is they encrypt the CWs, which makes it impossible for people monitoring the digital signals to use them as is. This CW encryption is called H, HU, or P4, and N1, N2, and N3 depending on the provider. The way the CW is encrypted and decrypted is what actually changes in the system while the scrambling never ever changes.

For providers, the thing is not as simple as just sending out a signal update to all subscribers. For if they did this, the change would be immediately visible to all users of FreeTV. So the only way they can completely change the CW decryption while also maintaining its secrecy is by mailing out to all the customers, what is known as Smart Cards, since this allows the customer to change them easily.

A Smart Card made available by a provider contains a few Private Keys, which are keys that are NEVER to be seen in ‘the stream.’ In fact, the only place you’ll ever come across the keys is in a Smart Card itself and nowhere else.

Each generation of Smart Card has a different set of Private keys. For instance, H, HU, and P4 cards each had different Private keys while N1, N2, and N3 have their own Private keys. Similarly, DN and BEV too have different Private keys. However, Private keys for all BEV N2 cards used to be the same.

Now decrypting a CW is only possible if you have access to the Private keys that are currently in use, and the ONLY place you can find them is inside the current Smart Card that is being used. So, you have to find a way to ‘open’ the card and read the Private Keys.

Each new generation of Smart Card has fared better in keeping off ‘prying eyes’ from reading these keys. While DTV were able to stop it completely with the P4 cards, BEV/DN are trying to repeat the feat with the N3 cards.

Decryption of your current N2 CW is based on the Private Keys from a ROM102 N2 card. If you currently get DN channels then that is the key set that is being used. DN is currently in the process of swapping all their subscribers with the N3 cards, and once this is complete, you will need DN N3 CW decryption to view those channels again.