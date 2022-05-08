Why Should You Buy a Lexus?

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you see a used Lexus for sale, you will want to pull over and check it out. Lexus is a luxury brand that is well known for its longevity and value. The Lexus brand combines both innovation and design to deliver a vehicle that offers you incredible performance, speed, and handling.

Of course, one of the first questions you have to ask is whether you’ll buy a used or a new car. If you are on the fence about this, let us present you with a quick statistic that may help you make up your mind.

According to the Kelley Blue Book, the average American spent $33,500 on a new vehicle in 2015. In the same year, J.D. Power reported that the average American spent slightly more than $20,000 on a used car.

When looking at used cars, you always have a more extensive selection of options within your price range than with new vehicles. Also, a new car loses almost 20% of its value the moment you drive it off the car lot and will drop another 10% in value the year following. That is a lot of money lost when you think about it. However, a used Lexus will maintain the same value when you drive it home, and a Lexus will retain a lot more residual value than most cars on the market.

When the topic falls on safety, it is essential to know that when you get behind the wheel of a car, you and your passengers have nothing to worry about. In the case of Lexus, there is no need to worry as you get many safety features in all of their vehicles. And so you can drive with the peace of mind of knowing that you are safe. One of the best safety features of a Lexus is its pre-collision system, which it is designed to detect, warn, and in the case that you do not brake, automatically apply braking to prevent an accident from happening.

Bill Gates Quoted “Lexus SC 400 is my favorite car of all I has ever driven.”

The benefit of buying a Lexus is that over time the Lexus will hold its residual value much more than other cars in the same market level. The Kelley Blue Book estimates that a 2015 Lexus will retain 42.2% of its value when it hits 5 years old, which is very good. However, there are both pros and cons to buying a used Lexus. The pros are that the value of the purchase of the Lexus in question will be the same after you buy it and not depreciate several thousand when you drive it home. Also, there is a less overall risk with a used Lexus as, typically, you can tell the condition of a car from the get-go whereas a new Lexus might have to be recalled after a few months when real problems are detected. The cons of buying a used Lexus include the lack of warranty from the maker. Also, the vehicle itself, because of its age, will not be as up-to-date as a new model released this year.

All in all, if you are looking for a sweet Lexus, whether an SUV, sedan or other, a used Lexus is just as good or even better as an investment into your car driving experience. Make sure to look out for the right Lexus for you with all the bells and whistles you could ever want!