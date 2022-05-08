Wild have figured out how to rattle Blues in this series. Don’t retaliate.

ST. LOUIS — In a frustrating 4-0 loss in Game 1 last week, the Wild struggled to manage their emotions, and the rival St. Louis Blues took control of the playoff series.

Whether it was winger Jordan Greenway taking an undisciplined penalty right in front of an official, or fellow winger Marcus Foligno taking a 10-minute misconduct penalty down the stretch, the Wild visibly unraveled across 60 minutes of regulation.

In total, the Wild took 28 penalty minutes in that game, leaving coach Dean Evason flabbergasted postgame.

“Once the whistles blows and there’s a scrum, we stressed to the guys, ‘What’s the point of punching a guy in the face with your glove on?’” Evason said. “It might hurt a little bit. But not that much. We’ve got to clean that up.”

His team clearly got the message. In an impressive 6-2 win in Game 2, the Wild kept their composure for the most part. It was a similar story in a dominant 5-1 win in Game 3.

“We learned from Game 1,” Foligno said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

While the Wild pride themselves on being physical, they were pretty reckless with their physicality in Game 1.

“It wasn’t our style,” Foligno said. “We were all over the refs and weren’t focusing our attention on the Blues.”

That changed in Game 2, and the script completely flipped in Game 3. After the Wild took an early lead Friday night, the Blues completely lost their cool. They ran around trying to hit anything that moved, rather than trying to get themselves back into the game.

“We were trying for home runs a little too much,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We lost our composure a little bit instead of just sticking with the game.”

The most telling sequence came in the waning minutes as Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola nailed Foligno with an unnecessary cross check with the game already well in hand. Instead of retaliating, Foligno calmly skated to the Wild bench.

“It frustrates them that we didn’t lose composure,” Foligno said. “We don’t want to do anything ourselves to retaliate or get ticked off. We did a good job last game.”

Sometimes not retaliating is the best way to get under an opponent’s skin.

“They want the guy to come back and yap and throw a punch,” Evason said. “If he doesn’t it’s like, What the heck am I supposed to do now?’”

Was that hard for the Wild to stay composed with the Blues clearly running around?

“I don’t think so,” center Joel Eriksson Ek said. “It’s about taking a hit to make a play and putting the team first. We know if they come and try to run around and hit us, we can make plays and hopefully get chances from them being out of place.”

Asked if he was happy that his players listened to him, Evason refused to take credit for the response.

“They didn’t listen to me,” Evason said. “They listened to each other.”

As much as Evason stressed discipline to his players, they were apparently stressing it to each other throughout the game.

“I think our group’s done a real good job of that so far,” Evason said. “Now it has to continue. That power play (for the Blues) is so dangerous. We’ve got to stay away from it.”