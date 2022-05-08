News
Wild have figured out how to rattle Blues in this series. Don’t retaliate.
ST. LOUIS — In a frustrating 4-0 loss in Game 1 last week, the Wild struggled to manage their emotions, and the rival St. Louis Blues took control of the playoff series.
Whether it was winger Jordan Greenway taking an undisciplined penalty right in front of an official, or fellow winger Marcus Foligno taking a 10-minute misconduct penalty down the stretch, the Wild visibly unraveled across 60 minutes of regulation.
In total, the Wild took 28 penalty minutes in that game, leaving coach Dean Evason flabbergasted postgame.
“Once the whistles blows and there’s a scrum, we stressed to the guys, ‘What’s the point of punching a guy in the face with your glove on?’” Evason said. “It might hurt a little bit. But not that much. We’ve got to clean that up.”
His team clearly got the message. In an impressive 6-2 win in Game 2, the Wild kept their composure for the most part. It was a similar story in a dominant 5-1 win in Game 3.
“We learned from Game 1,” Foligno said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
While the Wild pride themselves on being physical, they were pretty reckless with their physicality in Game 1.
“It wasn’t our style,” Foligno said. “We were all over the refs and weren’t focusing our attention on the Blues.”
That changed in Game 2, and the script completely flipped in Game 3. After the Wild took an early lead Friday night, the Blues completely lost their cool. They ran around trying to hit anything that moved, rather than trying to get themselves back into the game.
“We were trying for home runs a little too much,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We lost our composure a little bit instead of just sticking with the game.”
The most telling sequence came in the waning minutes as Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola nailed Foligno with an unnecessary cross check with the game already well in hand. Instead of retaliating, Foligno calmly skated to the Wild bench.
“It frustrates them that we didn’t lose composure,” Foligno said. “We don’t want to do anything ourselves to retaliate or get ticked off. We did a good job last game.”
Sometimes not retaliating is the best way to get under an opponent’s skin.
“They want the guy to come back and yap and throw a punch,” Evason said. “If he doesn’t it’s like, What the heck am I supposed to do now?’”
Was that hard for the Wild to stay composed with the Blues clearly running around?
“I don’t think so,” center Joel Eriksson Ek said. “It’s about taking a hit to make a play and putting the team first. We know if they come and try to run around and hit us, we can make plays and hopefully get chances from them being out of place.”
Asked if he was happy that his players listened to him, Evason refused to take credit for the response.
“They didn’t listen to me,” Evason said. “They listened to each other.”
As much as Evason stressed discipline to his players, they were apparently stressing it to each other throughout the game.
“I think our group’s done a real good job of that so far,” Evason said. “Now it has to continue. That power play (for the Blues) is so dangerous. We’ve got to stay away from it.”
News
Saints’ Balazovic starts strong as St. Paul tops Iowa
The Twins’ top two hitting prospects, Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda, are currently contributing to the cause in the majors after beginning the season in St. Paul with the Saints.
The organization’s top pitching prospect, Jordan Balazovic, introduced himself to the Twin Cities on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Balazovic made his season debut at CHS Field in the Saints’ 9-2 win over the Iowa Cubs after being on the injured list through the first 26 games of the season due to a left knee strain.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out four. He left the game after a two-out hit put runners on the corners, having come close to his pitch limit of 80 (he threw 79).
“For the first one I was happy how my pitches have come along,” Balazovic said. “I just starting throwing a slider, and that showed really well today. Other than that I threw too many pitches, which prevented me from going deeper into the game.”
Saints co-pitching coach Virgil Vasquez has worked with Balazovic throughout his minor-league career. He has seen a raw talent who could throw in the low 90s develop into a pitcher who can reach the high 90s but also has four effective pitches.
“He developed a splitter last year and a slider in this spring training,” Vasquez said. “He’s got the stuff, and he’s got that attack mode. He has a chance to be something special for us.”
Balazovic pitched out of trouble in the first after a wind-blown double put runners on second and third with one out. He struck out two in a 1-2-3 second inning and pitched a scoreless third. Vasquez said Balazovic showed something by being able to battle through adversity.
“This was his Triple-A debut, but there were no nerves,” Vasquez said. “He was matching or better than the hitters he was facing. There were two innings when he put up zeros where he could have gone either way.
“Doing that held the early one-run lead for us. That’s the competitive side he has in him.”
Balazovic was pleased to see that his velocity was back up where he wants it to be (He reached 97 miles per hour).
“The ball felt good coming out of my hand,” he said. “My curveball wasn’t really there, and that’s usually one of my go-to pitches. Everything else was there.”
While acknowledging that it feels good to be considered the Twins’ top pitching prospect, Balazovic said he isn’t about to take anything for granted.
“I just have to do my part and get the results I want,” he said. “I had some stressful moments, but no runs came from it. I’m just happy we got the win.”
BRIEFLY
— Saints second baseman Kevin Merrell broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with a three-run home run. Merrell was called up from Double-A Wichita on Friday. Outfielder Derek Fisher also homered for the Saints.
— Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who played for the Twins last season, was in the Iowa lineup on rehab assignment from the Chicago Cubs. He has yet to play for Chicago this season due to a right shoulder injury.
News
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
By BETH HARRIS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — With favorite Epicenter and Zandon dueling in front, Rich Strike came charging up the rail in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from far back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length. Zandon was another three-quarters of a length back in third at Churchill Downs in front of a crowd that included former President Donald Trump.
Rich Strike had the second-biggest upset in the race’s 148-year history. He paid $163.60 to win. Only Donerail in 1913 had a higher payout of $184.90.
Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the chestnut colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon, from Venezuela, and Reed were in their first Derby. Leon regularly rides on small circuits, including Ohio.
Leon’s rail ride was reminiscent of jockey Calvin Borel aboard Mine That Bird in 2009. Mine That Bird paid $103.20 to win.
Rich Strike was purchased by owner RED TR-Racing LLC for $30,000 last fall when he was entered in a low-level claiming race by former owner Calumet Farm.
Rich Strike earned $1.86 million for just his second career victory.
News
Yankees make pitching plan as second-straight game gets rained out
The Yankees pitching is in a pinch.
With two straight days of rain, the Bombers schedule has become an issue. The Yankees and Rangers were rained out Saturday and will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, then finish the series on Monday. Instead of having two scheduled days off on Thursday and Monday, they will now play 23 games over the next 22 days.
It will be their longest stretch of the season without a break. Their next scheduled day off comes after their first series against Tampa Bay on May 29.
With a doubleheader on Sunday, the Yankees likely need a sixth starter on Thursday in the series opener against the White Sox in Chicago. The Yankees can add a 27th player for the scheduled doubleheader.
Gerrit Cole, who was scheduled to pitch on an extra day of rest Friday, will pitch the first game Sunday with two extra days rest. Lefty Jordan Montgomery will pitch the second game, the Yankees announced.
It’s early in the season, so it seems unlikely the Yankees would want to bring Cole back on short rest for Thursday’s start against the White Sox. The Yankees have talked about the depth of their pitching all season and now it will be tested.
Michael King, who has been invaluable in the bullpen, could make a spot start. The young right-hander has given up just one earned run over 17 2/3 innings this season while striking out 25 and walking only three.
King has been invaluable only out of the bullpen as a high leverage and multi-inning reliever.
The Yankees just sent down Clarke Schmidt, with the intention of stretching him out to be a starter. The right-hander would still be within the 15-day window that he could not return to the big leagues, however.
They also have Deivi Garcia and Luis Gil in Triple-A, but both have struggled. Garcia, who had a breakout year in 2020, has a 9.00 ERA through four games. Gil, who made his major league debut to much fanfare last season, is even worse with a 9.53 ERA over five games.
J.P. Sears, the left-hander that spent the first few weeks of the season in the big league bullpen, could also be a candidate. He’s made three appearances in Triple-A, striking out nine over 7.2 innings.
Through 25 games, the Yankees pitching has been the cornerstone of the team. They have the best ERA (2.60) in the American League and the second best in the bigs after the Dodgers.
The Bombers’ pitching dominance comes both from the rotation and the bullpen. Yankees starters have a 2.85 ERA, also the best in the AL and third in the big leagues. The relievers have a 2.30 ERA, second best in the AL and the majors behind the Tigers (2.24), which may be a reason the Yankees do not want to upset the order down there by taking King out and using him for a start.
It’s quite a development considering before season started there was concern about the rotation behind Cole.
Jameson Taillon came into the season off October surgery to repair a ligament in his right ankle and they had no idea how his body would respond. He has issued only two walks in the 105 batters he has faced and has a 2.84 ERA through five starts. Severino had made nine starts over the last three years because of injuries, including 2020 Tommy John surgery, so that was a huge red flag. He has a 3.75 ERA through five starts. Lefty Jordan Montgomery was coming off a decent year in 2021, but the 29-year-old was getting to the point where people wondered if that was all he would be; a decent big league starter. He has allowed only one home run in 105 batters faced and has a 2.88 ERA, inflated by his first start when he pitched after being hit by a comebacker.
Nestor Cortes wasn’t even mentioned this offseason as part of the five-man rotation, which was a huge oversight. The lefty, who has used different deliveries to keep hitters off balance in the past, has shown he is simply a good pitcher. He has the best staff ERA (1.82) and has struck out an eyebrow-raising 31 over 24.2 innings pitched.
After the first three turns through the rotation, it was Cole who had the biggest question mark hanging over him with a brutal 6.35 ERA. In his last two starts, however, Cole has pitched well, throwing 12.2 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts in that span.
TICKET UPDATE
Fans holding paid tickets for the game originally scheduled to be played Saturday, May 7, 2022, may use them for the rescheduled game on Monday, May 9 at 1:05 p.m., or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees’ rain check policy can be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck.
