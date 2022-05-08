Finance
Yes, You Can Earn Extra Money Online! Follow These Simple Business Success Tips to Get Started
If you are having a hard time finding ways to extra money online, you are not alone. Thousands of people are trying to find ways to make extra money from home or earn extra money online right now.
Some people are looking to earn extra money to boost their income; some are looking for full-time employment, and others long for wealth creation and to get rich. For many this can be quite a daunting task. Months and months of futile effort and still no legitimate leads for ways to earn extra money, much less get rich. And the worst part for some of the less fortunate income seekers is there are many work at home and wealth creation scams out there feeding off the dreams (and pocketbooks) of those wanting to make extra money from home.
Earn Extra Money Online
The ways that people are earning money online are innumerable. Some people o earn extra money online by ridding their home of the some of the extras lying around and selling them online at places like eBay. Others perform freelance work such as online office assistance and some make their living through investments and wealth creation plans.
Even though the ways to earn extra money online varies as much as the possible income you could receive, people that earn their living by working online share some common secrets for success. The following business success tips are what everyone should know when venturing to earn extra money online.
Research The Company
One of the best to make extra money from home is to use the Internet. There are a lot of tried and proven methods used to earn extra money online and it’s only a matter of doing a little research to acquire the information you will need to be sure your moneymaking opportunity is legitimate.
If you are thinking of working with an online company or investing in a wealth creation system, find out as much about the reputation of the company as you can. Unlike most traditional jobs you may need to verify a company’s credentials before considering the opportunity.
Using Google search is a great way to find additional information about a company or their spokespeople. When using Google put your search name between ” ” (quotation marks), this will bring information containing the search name to the top of the results list.
Learn The Skills You Need To Succeed
Just like traditional employment there are some required skills involved. Find opportunities that fit your skill set and take time to learn what’s needed to give you the edge in your chosen field.
The Importance of Planning
The adage: “To fail to plan is to plan to fail” holds true. Working from home is running a business, let planning keep you on track. Many home start-up businesses and “make extra money from home” projects become more like hobbies than business. They lack the needed planning which provides focus and direction and sets the stage for business success.
Measurable goals and objectives must be included in the planning process. Success and positive accomplishments should be duly noted as you plan your road map to successfully working at home. Keep your focus on a business level and carry out the necessary tasks of running your business every day.
Additionally, you must have good memory and time management skills to avoid the numerous distractions from working at home; find that right work/life balance and consistently complete all the business tasks at hand!
Keep Working At It
Many successful people were in debt when they started to make extra money from home but now are far better-off because they stuck with it through their trying times. You are going to face some challenges when you try to earn extra money at online. To help you be successful, you must develop a positive mind-set from day one, stay motivated and never give up.
Following these simple business success tips may not make you rich. The success of your plan is up to you. But I hope having this knowledge is helpful in finding the right online opportunity for you, so that you can successfully earn the extra you desire.
Finance
Book Review – Ken Dychtwald’s Age Power
One the most famous demographers (study of demographics) in the United States is Ken Dychtwald. He’s written sixteen books on the subject, and consults Presidents, World Leaders, and top CEOs of major companies. Not only does he study US demographics but has something to say about Japan’s aging population, and China’s, as well as the European’s.
Recently, I re-read; “Age Power – How the 21st Century Will Be Ruled by the Old” by Ken Dychtwald, PhD., Penguin Putnam Book Publishers, New York, NY, 2000, 266 pages, ISBN: 0-87477-594-5. Although this book was written in 1999 and re-published in 2000 and was a best-seller, what has changed since then? Not much actually, and all of Ken’s predictions are playing out now.
Most of us know about this problem, and most of us have older members of our family who may soon be in need of long-term care and caregiver services. Are we prepared, what are we going to do when that time comes, how will we know when it’s time to get a little extra help for mom or dad?
How bad is the problem really? Ken Dychtwald talks about a demographic “Train Wreck” and coming demographic crisis in the United States. No, it’s not just here, but it could become a far worse problem here. He states: “A caregiving crunch could become the social and economic sink hole of the 21st century.”
So what does Ken Dychtwald, PhD. mean by this statement? Well, it’s simple, there will not be enough money for families to take care of all the elderly seniors in the last decade of their lives, or enough money in the US treasury to pay for everyone’s caregiver services during that time. He also explains that unless 10’s of millions of caregivers are trained in the next decade there won’t be enough people to meet demand – not even enough people for those families who can afford the services.
We will all be saved by new live-longevity breakthroughs? Don’t count on it says Dychtwald, sure we may live little longer with technological enhancements, but eventually we are going to need help and if health care costs continue to rise, it’s going to a crisis.
After reading chapter six of this book; “The Caregiving Crunch” I am even more convinced that there is a great need for reasonable and affordable in-home care services, as families need an agency with trained, reliable, and back-ground checked caregivers. It’s needed now more than ever. This niche must be filled. Our nation’s seniors and their quality of life depend on it.
Finance
How to Earn Money Online Depending on Your Risk Appetite
If you are trying to find out how to earn money online, you can rest assure that there are many methods out there. However, you need to understand that everyone is different.
Some people are more risk averse than others. Some people already have business experience in the offline world. Thus, a great way to earn money online for someone may not necessary be a great way for you and vice versa.
Therefore, it is important to understand yourself before you jump into any make money opportunity. For example, you might be tempted to join online MLM. If you have tried offline MLM before and never succeed, chances are you may not succeed online too, even though online MLM is suppose to be easier.
One way to earn money online is through trading, be it forex trading or stock trading. However, let’s face the fact. Not everyone can be a successful trader. You might be tempted by the profitability of trading.
Perhaps, someone will tell you that trading is not risky if you know what you are doing. Well, if you want to be successful in trading, you do need to have the right mindset.
Technicality is only one small part of the equation. You may be an expert in reading charts. However, without the right mindset, you may still fail.
If you are looking for ways to make money online, affiliate marketing is probably the best route to go. Among the methods mentioned, affiliate marketing is considered the easiest and lowest risk.
Therefore, if you are just a beginner, you should consider starting out as an affiliate.
Finance
Economic Development in Singapore
Singapore’s history is one of riches and romance spice trading and piracy, colonialism and growth. In the 7th century, she was the Temasek, the trading center of Sumatra’s ancient Srivijaya empire.
In 1963, Singapore was part of a political and economic alliance formed between the Federation of Malaya, Sarawak and North Borneo which is now Sabah under the nation of Malaysia. This alliance, proposed by the Malayan Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman, was called Malaysia, and proved to be short-lived.
In 1965, Singapore separated from the Malaysian Federation to become an independent republic. Over 45 years, Singapore has relentlessly pursued the goal of becoming Asia’s Pre-eminent center for tourism, trade and finance, by developing education and technical training programs, investment strategies, aviation and environmental policies.
Now the small island republic of only 633 square kilometers, boasts the world’s busiest port and an airport served by over 70 of the world’s major airlines, serving more than 21 million airline passengers year. This diamond-shaped island is only 224 square miles with the population of 6 million.
As a major tourist destination, Singapore welcomes an average of 12,000 visitors each day.
Singapore has a highly developed market-based economy that depends heavily on exports and refining imported goods, especially in manufacturing, electronics, petroleum refining, mechanical engineering and biomedical science sectors which could in the website in Wikipedia.
This nation is a good example of model urban planning and a former colony of Great Britain, it is a tiny city state. It is a member of Association of Southeast Asian Nation or known as ASEAN. Singapore is a major international hub in whole Asia, it is positioned on many sea and air trade routes.
Slum areas were eliminated and the urban planners have been knowledgeable about the planning experiences in other parts of the world especially in Western Cities.
It is hoped that major cities in the Philippines such as Manila, Cebu, and Davao can learn a lesson from Singapore.
