Yield To Maturity – Bond Yield

Contrary to popular belief, this disease does not apply to just older people, arthritis strikes all ages, affecting millions of people throughout the world. Its not just linked with a condition of getting old, for many of the most serious forms or Arthritis are often found in younger adults.

Some Facts for you:

– It is 3 times more common in women than in men.

– Over 150 million people suffer from Arthritis in the US and Europe.

– 68% of people with arthritis or chronic joint symptoms are younger than 65. 8% are children under the age of 17

– 1 in 3 Adults have arthritis: 65% have it diagnosed, 35% live with it undiagnosed.

Arthritis and the effects of inflammation of joints, is one of the leading chronic health issues and causes increasing disability to people over the age of 16.

So what is Arthritis?

The word arthritis literally means joint inflammation (arth=joint, ritis=inflammation), and refers to more than 100 different diseases.

There are over 100 kinds of arthritis that can affect many different areas of the body. In addition to the joints, some forms of arthritis are associated with diseases of other tissues and organs in the body. People of all ages, including children and young adults, can develop arthritis.

Inflammation is a reaction of the body that causes swelling, redness, pain, and loss of motion in an affected area. It is the major physical problem in the most serious forms of arthritis.

Normally, inflammation is the way the body responds to an injury or to the presence of disease agents, such as viruses or bacteria. During this reaction, many cells of the body’s defense system (called the immune system) rush to the injured area to wipe out the cause of the problem, clean up damaged cells and repair tissues that have been hurt. Once the “battle” is won, the inflammation normally goes away and the area becomes healthy again.

In many forms of arthritis, the inflammation does not go away as it should. Instead, it becomes part of the problem, damaging healthy tissues of the body. This may result in more inflammation and more damage – a continuing cycle.

The damage that occurs can change the bones and other tissues of the joints, sometimes affecting their shape and making movement hard and painful. Diseases in which the immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy parts of the body are called autoimmune diseases

How Can Limu help you?

Three are many things you can do to help prevent arthritis.

1) Be Physically Active – Research proves that activity of a physical nature improves function and decreases pain.

2) Manage Stress – Stress aggravates many health conditions including arthritis, so you need to learn to control stress

3) Eat a Nutrient-Rich diet – It is important to keep your weight controlled as well as keeping your systems running smoothly.

Science suggests that Limu can help many problems associated with arthritic conditions. Limu is a seaweed that contains the polysaccharide fucodian, which is proven to be effective against many of the diseases of this day and age. Limu also contains many nutrients that can help boost your bodies immune system and offer an influx of amino acids, vitamins and minerals. Limu should be an important part of your daily diet.

Limu’s Super Nutrient – Fucodian

The overall findings of a large body of research, coupled with anecdotal evidence provided by a long history of use of fucoidan-bearing seaweed in areas such as Japan, Hawaii and Tonga, indicate that fucoidan demonstrates great potential as a safe nutritional answer for a wide variety of health complaints. Fucoidan is found in the sea plant called Limu Moui.

This antioxidant rich, complex carbohydrate polysaccharide lowers the risk or arthritis and other inflammatory disorders by acting as and ant-inflammatory agent, bolstering the immune system, and helping to cope with stress.

Fucodian Benefits Arthritis

– Acts as an anti-inflammatory agent



– Relieves pain better



– Supports and aids the immune system



– Helps the body copes with stress



– Aids in keeping the endocrine system’s cortisol levels, which are activated by stress, under control.



– Eliminates food cravings



– Helps you loose weight



– Aids in Tissue repair

Why use Limu?

For over 3000 years the natives of the south pacific island of tonga have known about the astonishing benefits of Limu Moui – a brown seaweed that grows beneath the clear waters surrounding the islands. In these untainted, pristine waters, Limu is able to absorb trace minerals and vital nutrients found ther in a readily-available form.

Researchers wanting to unlock the mysteries of Limu’s health benefits have conducted over 700 scientific studies centering on Fucodian, it most important factor. These studies have proven the unequalled nutrient power of Limu.

Live better with Limu Plus Limu Plus is a Limu drink which has helped many people with health conditions and stress related illness. View some testimonials of real people receiving real health benefits.

Limu has helps not just with Arthritis and joint Inflammation its health benefits can also be seen with Cancer, Diabetes, Heart Disease and general wellness.

Its suitable for men, Women, Children and even pets who wish to enjoy a better life.