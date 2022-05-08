News
Zach Wilson physically and mentally looks more like an NFL quarterback heading into Year 2 with Jets
Robert Saleh noticed something different about Zach Wilson.
“Zach looks good. He’s definitely hit the weight room, he looks beefy,” Saleh said from the team’s training camp in Florham Park Saturday. “In a good way. He’s definitely filled out so. But he’s still got all his looseness and he can throw the ball with all the zip and all that stuff.”
Wilson physically looks more like an NFL quarterback and not a prospect fresh out of college, but it’s not the only thing about him that’s improved.
The Jets’ second-year QB traveled across the country this offseason to improve his chemistry with his receivers, as well as continue to become a better leader. Starting left tackle George Fant even noticed Wilson had more “swag” compared to last season.
And his mental sharpness seems light-years ahead of where it was last spring in regards to mastering the Jets offensive scheme.
“We got one week of Phase 2, which is where we can finally go out there, do the walkthroughs and all that stuff,” Saleh said. “He’s got a really good command of the offense and he’s done a really good job in regards to that,” Saleh said. “There’s little things that he’s doing where you’re seeing a little more security. And he’s not a rookie, so he’s being a little more vocal. So, he looks good. He’s getting more comfortable.”
The scheme will be substantially easier for Wilson to execute with the offensive additions the Jets made throughout the offseason.
Tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin along with Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson were acquired within the first few days of free agency to supercharge the offensive line and tight end group.
Then the Jets drafted Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick to add to Wilson’s weaponry, along with Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Braxton Berrios.
Garrett’s skillset should make his transition from college to the NFL smooth, and help his new QB.
“He’s got tremendous body control, range and great route running ability. He’s got great versatility to win those one-on-ones that we talked about yesterday in man coverage when teams are up there in man coverage,” Saleh said of Garrett. “Obviously there’s gonna be things that he’s got to work on like every rookie does but really excited to have him and the versatility that he brings.”
Gang Green also drafted former Iowa State star Breece Hall (at No. 36), who was regarded as one of the best running back prospects of the 2022 Draft class. Hall rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns in his college career. Adding a weapon like him should take the pressure off of Wilson as the Jets can become a more balanced offense.
The Jets did their part by adding a plethora of talent around Wilson. And so far, Wilson has done his part too.
The Jets have signed their No. 4 overall pick, Sauce Gardner. It’s a four-year contract, fully guaranteed, for $38.7M. That includes a $25.3M signing bonus along with the standard fifth-year option.
Chicago Cubs continue to show they’re not ready for prime time in a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs have been a staple of “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts for years, thanks in part to a star-studded lineup, a national following and the photogenic ballpark they call home.
Wrigley Field looks as good as ever, and fans still turn out in droves if the weather is nice and the beer is cold.
But Sunday night’s ESPN game against the Los Angeles Dodgers could be one of the Cubs’ final appearances in 2022 the way their season is trending.
There are only so many ways to talk about Wrigley before admitting the obvious: The Cubs are not ready for prime time.
Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw dominated Saturday in a 7-0 win in the opener of a split doubleheader, handing the Cubs their 12th loss in 15 games. They entered the nightcap seven games under .500 at 9-16.
They have a .344 winning percentage (42-80) since June 14, 2021, picking up where they left off last season. Daniel Norris was scheduled to pitch the second game of the doubleheader, making his first start since Aug. 2, 2020, with the Detroit Tigers.
After a day Thursday and Friday’s postponement, the sun finally came out at Wrigley on a chilly Saturday afternoon, so it wasn’t a total loss for the announced crowd of 37,594 — aided by a large contingent of Dodgers fans.
Even Dodger-hating Cubs fans should have been glad for the opportunity to watch the 34-year-old Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, defy his age with another dominant performance.
“At some point you feel like the ball will bounce our way or some of those balls will fall in,” said manager David Ross, who pointed to several hard-hit balls off the Dodgers veteran.
Perhaps, but Kershaw scattered five hits over seven shutout innings to improve to 4-0. He has a 1.00 ERA over his last three starts and is one of only three starters this season with 30 or more strikeouts and three or fewer walks.
Hitting aside, baserunning gaffes by the Cubs also were on display early in the opener.
“Making outs on the bases, we can’t do that when you’re facing a good pitcher like that,” Ross said.
After Kershaw picked Seiya Suzuki off first base to end the first inning, Nico Hoerner was tagged out chugging into second base to end the second. After reaching on an infield hit, Hoerner apparently believed the errant throw went into a camera well and bounced back, entitling him to a free base. Ross said Hoerner should’ve waited for the umpire to make the call.
“Just one of those tough lessons,” Ross said.
Drew Smyly lasted 4⅓ innings in the opener, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks in his return from the bereavement list. Command issues in the first put the Cubs in a quick hole, and his only other mistake was a fourth-inning home run by Austin Barnes.
Ross said Smyly threw “extremely well,” but Smyly conceded he “wasn’t very sharp today … and threw a ton of pitches” in the first.
“That’s probably the worst team to face when you’re not being aggressive in the zone and attacking,” Smyly said. “They don’t really chase.”
Ross acknowledged before the game that Cubs starters collectively haven’t pitched to their potential, but he still believes they can become “a solid pitching staff if we continue on the trajectory we’re on.”
But the Cubs no longer can use the excuse of a short spring training to explain their 5.16 ERA entering the day or the lack of quality starts. Cubs starters had lasted five or more innings in only nine of the first 25 games heading into the nightcap. The only starters who had thrown more than five innings were Marcus Stroman (twice) and Kyle Hendricks (three times).
Justin Steele, who compiled a 9.35 ERA over his last three starts and failed to last more than three innings in any of them, was pushed back to Monday night’s game in San Diego. The Cubs have only four starters on the roster, though Ross said the Steele move “was a product of how our roster is shaped.”
Wade Miley said he would throw a bullpen session Sunday after pitching four scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa. Miley could be ready to join the team on the upcoming trip to San Diego and Arizona.
It won’t save the season. But at this point, the Cubs can use all the help they can get.
“It takes a lot to win a game,” Smyly said. “They’re never easy.”
And it’s harder than ever for the Cubs.
Twins ride Sonny Gray, solid bullpen effort to win over Athletics
The Twins initially planned to have Sonny Gray start across town on Saturday, letting him get one more rehab start in the minors to continue to stretch out before finally making his return.
Their plans changed over the course of the week, and on Saturday, Gray returned to pitch in Minneapolis, instead of St. Paul. While he had a pitch count they were adhering too, Gray looked plenty ready. Gray’s four scoreless innings, as well as five more from the Twins’ bullpen, helped lead the Twins to a 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon at Target Field on a day where hits didn’t come easily.
Gray injured his hamstring during his second start of the season and had been sidelined since mid-April, but when he returned, he looked as if he hadn’t missed a beat. Included in his four innings, Gray struck out seven, including five looking. Gray gave up just two hits — both singles — as he cruised through his outing before departing after 66 pitches.
Danny Coulombe (1 1/3 innings) and Griffin Jax (1 2/3 innings) followed, turning in scoreless outings for their own, before flame-throwing rookie Jhoan Duran finished off the game.
It was just the second save in the rookie’s career — the first coming earlier this week — and within it, Duran threw the four hardest pitches thrown by a Twin in the pitch-tracking era, breaking his own record. He topped out at 102.8 miles per hour, with three other pitches north of 102.0, his previous record.
Duran breezed through the eighth inning and ran into some trouble in the ninth inning, but he pitched out of the jam, recovering after an outing in Baltimore on Thursday in which he surrendered a pair of home runs. Duran struck out five in his two innings.
His effort helped protect a lead that the Twins got in the sixth inning on Jorge Polanco’s third home run of the season, which he deposited into the Delta Sky 360 Suite. Polanco had three of the Twins’ five hits.
That was the only run the Twins scored off Oakland starter James Kaprielian, who threw 5 2/3 innings and departed after Polanco’s blast. Kaprielian and Gray were traded for each other earlier in their careers.
Center fielder Byron Buxton left the game early. The Twins have not yet provided a reason for that.
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp, including the inspiration Ja’Tyre Carter takes from his late brother
The Chicago Bears held their second day of rookie minicamp Saturday in Lake Forest. The 11-man draft class continued to learn the ropes amid a pack of 69 players that also included 16 undrafted rookies under contract and a horde of tryout players.
Here are four things we learned.
1. Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter continues to honor the memory of his late brother.
Carter, one of three seventh-round picks, arrived at Halas Hall this week with wide eyes. He is from a one-stoplight town in White Castle, La., and journeyed to the NFL through Southern University in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.
So when he pulled into Bears headquarters for rookie minicamp, it was an experience.
“Crazy,” Carter said. “It was a sight, man. Just coming from where I come, small school in high school and college, it was a lot to take in.”
An offensive tackle at Southern, Carter is beginning a transition to guard and will have to fight the next four months to earn a roster spot. He said he pushes himself every day in honor of his older brother, Orthello, who was killed in a car accident when Ja’Tyre was in high school.
The crash occurred just days short of Orthello’s high school graduation, Carter said. The two were high school teammates — Orthello played on the defensive line — and also played basketball and participated in track and field with one another.
“I take him everywhere I go,” Carter said. “He just helps me keep going. … He’s in my heart. Everywhere I go, he’s right there. He’s got a special place.”
Carter described his older brother as a quiet guy who was “cool to everybody.”
“He was a good kid,” he said. “It was unfortunate that happened.”
2. Offensive lineman Braxton Jones is trying to stay consistent with his recovery process after a year packed with football and training.
Jones, whom the Bears drafted in the fifth round, comes from a Southern Utah program that played a spring and fall season in 2021.
FCS teams such as Southern Utah played spring games after the 2020 season was disrupted by COVID-19. That means Jones, who followed up the spring season by starting 11 fall games at left tackle, has had little break from football for more than a year, including spending the last several months training for the draft.
Jones said maintaining consistency in his recovery process will be key as he continues his work in minicamp and then organized team activities this month.
“This weekend has been a little bit more difficult with that,” he said, “in terms of the schedule is a little bit more crammed and you don’t necessarily have as much time for recovery. But you still can get it in there.
“That’s the biggest thing for me is making sure I’m staying on top of those things and really making sure I’m putting time away for recovery. Because it’s super important, especially knowing that it’s not going to stop anytime soon and that we’re just going to pick up and keep on going as the season goes.”
Jones, one of four offensive linemen the Bears drafted on Day 3, said his main focus this weekend is to show he is coachable.
“When the coach tells you your first step is slow, you go out there over and over again and try to correct that first step,” he said. “That was a big thing for me, even yesterday, was just that first step was too slow and behind me, so I wasn’t gaining enough ground to get to where I need to be.
“Some of these guys when I get to training camp are going to be much faster than they are now. So that’s very important, just being coachable and understanding, looking at the coach and being like, ‘Yes, I understand that. I can pick that up.’ And then I can translate it on the field.”
3. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams says there’s a lot to like about the two defensive backs the Bears drafted in the second round.
Williams gave his scouting reports on Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, whom the Bears drafted with the 38th and 49th picks.
He started with Gordon’s size: 6 feet, 194 pounds.
“Thickness. He’s not a frail guy. He’s a thick guy,” Williams said. “And then the attributes that Mom and Daddy gave him. He has speed. He has the right temperament that we like. He is athletic. He runs. And then we look at the football IQ. He’s instinctive.
“And then you go to the stuff that he did on tape. Sticky in coverage. At the top of the route, he stays connected. And then he finished plays, which is the most important thing that, at the moment of truth, he makes the play.”
Williams said Brisker elicited a “huge yes” from multiple people on the Bears scouting and coaching staffs as they were evaluating players. Wililiams then used one of coach Matt Eberflus’ abbreviations in his description of Brisker.
“(Eberflus) would say M&M. He would say motor and mean,” Williams said. “And then he would say he has quickness, he has instincts, he has strike. Those are things we saw on tape.”
4. Williams is eager to take full control of the defense.
Yes, Eberflus is a defensive-minded coach who spent the last four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts coordinator, and he has certain philosophies and a clear vision for how he wants his defense to run.
But Williams will get autonomy to run his own show and has been thankful to his boss for that freedom.
“He’s been A-plus,” Williams said of Eberflus. “I don’t know if many people could do that — have a defensive background and let someone else go and put their stamp on things. But so far he’s done that. I can’t say how much I appreciate that.”
Williams worked under Eberflus as the Colts defensive backs coach the last four seasons. So it’s not as if he came to Halas Hall implementing drastic changes or suggesting significant overhauls. The foundation of the Bears defense will be incredibly similar to what Eberflus ran in Indianapolis.
“The fundamentals of what we do have been around for a very long time,” Williams said. “And (Eberflus) has kind of stayed away so that I can put my stamp on it, so I can put my personality into it. I commend him for that.
“In every meeting and every practice, he’s not looking over my shoulder to where I have to go, ‘Oh, am I doing things right?’ He has kind of stayed away and said, ‘Alan, you take it, you run with it, you build it, you do it. Put your stamp on it.’ And then he has kind of stayed back.”
