Finance
Zero Risk, Free Money-Making Opportunities – How To Make Money From Home
Very few people have the desire and dedication to spend years (and possibly many thousands of dollars) creating a new computer game, with the very slim prospect of any monetary rewards.
The remainder of us prefer free money-making opportunities.
By the time you’ve finished reading this article, you’ll have learnt much more about how to make money from home – without having to make any investment beforehand.
You probably have many reasons for looking for work-at-home jobs. Maybe you’ve been fired from your job? Alternatively, you may simply want to spend more time with your children.
It’s an ideal situation to earn money from home. It gives you the freedom to be with your friends and family; take care of your pets, and to choose for yourself, exactly what you want to do – and when to do it. To earn money online is also the way to go if you don’t want to outlay any large investment. If you don’t want to take any risk at all, but wish to engage in a totally free money-making opportunity, you should start out by creating a blog.
This is free to do at Blogger.com and, because it’s owned by Google, your blog should become visible to the public very quickly. Now, creating a blog is one thing, but making money with it is entirely another matter. If you put all type of personal material on it, you might have to struggle a little more in order to earn any income. It’s possible to do so, but it’s not the fastest way in the world to make money.
You would be much better off if you wrote about a hobby of yours; or about something that will grab the attention of a large number of people. People love to be entertained, and they are passionate about their hobbies. If you can write about one, and teach them some tips and tricks, they’ll love you for it. And they’ll be much more likely to click on your ads, or buy the products which you recommend.
You see, you can make money with your blog in several ways. One is to put AdSense (Google’s ads) on your blog. This is very easy to do on Blogger. Another way is to find some products to recommend to your visitors and make money in the process.
You can either find a product first, and then see if they offer an affiliate system; or you can start at an affiliate portal like ClickBank; choose a product, and then recommend it to your readers. There are many and varied methods of free money-making opportunities for people who are willing to take action.
Finance
Authors: How to Effectively Use YouTube to Market Your Books AND Position Your Expertise
I’ve had a YouTube channel for years. Until recently, I didn’t have a focused theme. I was all over the place uploading videos that addressed many topics.
Whatever struck my fancy, I would turn on my camera or iPhone and presto! a video was created.
Although some of my videos received thousands of views, the majority had under 100 views each. Not a good return on investment for the time it takes to shoot a video and upload it.
The amount of work that goes into a video with 10 views compared to 10,000 views is the same.
This supports the philosophy to plan out marketing regardless of the avenues you choose.
YouTube is Powerful for Marketing
YouTube is one of the most powerful resources for marketing and visibility. However, as I discovered through careful analysis, it takes more, much more, than simply uploading videos.
My goal with my YouTube Channel and videos is to teach viewers how to market their books, sell more books and make more money in their business. With this in mind, I am adjusting my efforts to achieve greater results from my efforts. You will be well-served to do the same.
Be Clear on Your Purpose and Goals
To get the most out of your efforts you need to be extremely clear on the purpose of your channel.
You also need to optimize your videos with a few simple strategies including the title of your video, playlist names, description and call to action.
My focus is all about book marketing and sales. As I create content driven videos, my focus MUST be on the theme at hand. To do so will get me greater results and make it much easier for viewers to benefit from the content.
Video Title
Your title must appeal to your ideal viewer. Create a title that is accurate and clearly describes what people will see. If your videos are part of a series, or theme, add a common phrase to the title.
For example, for my book marketing videos I start the title with either “Book marketing” or “Book marketing strategies.” This makes it much easier for those interested in book marketing to find the videos.
Playlists
The playlist feature keeps your videos organized in a way that they are easier to find for your viewer. A playlist is a collection of videos.
Viewers usually enjoy watching more than one video on a topic. Playlists allow them to do so with ease. Playlists allow you to organize your videos into easy-to-find sections.
Description
The video description is an important part of getting lots of views. Keep descriptions concise and compelling. Add in a link to your blog or website at the beginning of the description. Be sure to add in the http:// to the URL.
At the end of your description, add in a CTA – call to action. For example, if you have a giveaway that is directly related to the topic of the video, add that in at the end of the description. Granted, not everyone will take you up on the free offer, but even if 10% of viewers do, this can equate to lots of new subscribers over time.
Even though YouTube has a 5,000-character limit for descriptions, you don’t need to use all 5,000 characters. People want information fast and easy. Less is more in most cases.
Call to Action (CTA)
As the name implies, a CTA is designed to get viewers to take a specific action. You can have a CTA in the video and in the description. Admittedly, I have not utilized the CTA in videos as effectively as possible… until now. Moving forward, I plan to add a CTA to my videos, especially those about book marketing.
Something as simple as “Remember to subscribe to this channel” can result in your viewers taking action.
A CTA in your description can increase your subscriber list size by offering a high-value gift.
The bottom line is this, YouTube can be a great way to serve your market AND increase your influence. As with anything, the more strategic you are, the better.
Think through what you want to accomplish. It’s better to have fewer videos that are fully optimized rather than lots of videos that get you no results.
Finance
In Today’s Economy Is Filing Bankruptcy Only for the Low Income?
Since 2007, we have seen the US economy go through major changes due to political and banking policies. While the mainstream media is still trying to say that the economic numbers are showing a recovery, they obviously aren’t out on the streets talking to real people. The average American income is now close to $30,000. The sad thing is, the poverty level in the US is someone making $24,000 a year. So when the majority of people are making less there is no way the economy can be improving as people have less money to spend. Adding to that, we are seeing inflation and all the commodities from gas to food and housing. Recently, it was reported that 51 million American households are receiving food stamps. With the total number of people on food assistance reaching over 100 million and when you consider there are only a little over 300 million living in the US it just doesn’t add up. I don’t see how anyone can honestly believe that we are seeing in economy recovery at all.
Ever since the bankruptcy code changed back in 2005 it has become apparent that it is much more complicated to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy then it was in the past. Now, someone can’t make $200,000 a year and file Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Added to the bankruptcy code in 2005 was a means test that made a person qualify to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy. This was intended to make people who can possibly pay back at least a portion of their debt file Chapter 13 bankruptcy instead. What the means test does is it takes the last six months income prior to filing bankruptcy and divides it by six, only to multiply by 12 to get the average household income for that individual. This number will be compared against the median household income chart that is sent out by the Bureau of Census. The chart takes into consideration the number of people that reside in the household and the cost of living in that area. If the person makes less than the median income they might qualify to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Just because a person passes the median income doesn’t mean they qualify to file Chapter 7. A person must also fill out an income and expense report that needs to show that a person has no disposable income left over after moving all their household expenses. This is where a bankruptcy attorney can figure out how to manipulate the numbers to qualify a person that maybe makes more than the median income chart. Basically, the bankruptcy court wants to make sure that the person has no more than $170 a month disposable income after paying all of their household expenses. The expenses do not include the debts that will be discharged in the bankruptcy filing.
To answer the question, filing bankruptcy is not only for the low income even in today’s economy. A good bankruptcy attorney will know when to pull the trigger and get the most benefits from the legal process. As the economy continues to wallow in the mud, Americans need to be more realistic with what’s going on, even if that means a bankruptcy filing. When I was a kid my parents used to always say, “don’t believe everything you’re told.” This statement applies to everything in or on the news today. People need to remember what Thomas Jefferson said, “Question with boldness even the existence of a God; because, if there be one, he must more approve of the homage of reason, than that of blind-folded fear.” Today the skill of being a critical thinker is gone and everyone takes everything at face value.
Finance
The Pineal Gland – Your Third Eye
The Pineal Gland, the seat of consciousness, is the connection between body soul and spirit. It is located in the center of the brain directly behind the eyes, in a tiny cave above the Pituitary Gland. The Pineal Gland is very tiny, smaller than a pea, reddish grey in color and is shaped like a pine cone. The Pineal Gland is the mind’s eye, looks like an eye and has all the components needed for a functioning eye. Pinea is Latin for pine cone. Pine cone symbolism appears all over the ancient world, from the ancient most advanced civilizations of the Anunakis and the Sumerians, to the Greek and Roman traditions, to the Vatican and the staff of the Pope. In ancient Egypt the pine cone was a symbol of the staff of Osiris. It was also referred to in Egyptian times as the Eye of Horus.
Until very recently the Pineal Gland was considered of no particular importance by the modern western medical profession, despite the fact that French philosopher René Descartes (1596-1650) emphasized the Pineal Gland in his writings, calling it the seat of the soul and the part of the body in which the soul directly exercises its functions. He stated that this was the center at which the soul and the body interacted, and where we receive our messages from the Divine realms. Long before Descartes, Greek philosopher Plato believed it to be our connection to the realms of thought and referred to the Pineal Gland as the Eye of Wisdom. It is also referred to as the mystical third eye that is responsible for psychic awareness and perception of the metaphysical world. The third eye when activated can see beyond the physical and becomes the line of communication with the higher planes of being. This has long been known in the eastern world to the Hindus, Buddhist, Taoist and other ancient traditions and is now being confirmed through western scientific research.
We experience higher consciousness through the Pineal Gland also referred to as the God Molecule or the Spirit Gland. It is believed that the Pineal Gland actually grows in size after many years of regular meditation. In ancient India, the Maharishis, were supermen with amazing powers, which included producing matter from human energy, telepathy, healing powers which included time reversal of cells, invisibility, levitation, reading from Akashic records of both past and future amongst other things. Some of them had Pineal Glands as large as a lemon!
Jesus refers to the pineal gland when he says: ‘The light of the body is the eye, if therefore, thine eye be single, thy whole body shall be full of light.’ With that he meant us to meditate on the pineal gland. He also said: ‘The people which sat in darkness saw great Light.’ Meaning that they saw the Light when their third eye was activated, before that they were in spiritual darkness. The symbol of the eye is the observer of reality or the illusion of our reality.
The crown chakra reaches down until its vortex touches the Pineal Gland. When the Pineal Gland is activated we experience higher consciousness of peace and oneness, we develop enhanced abilities to see energetic fields, auras surrounding people and objects, to receive and transmit telepathic thoughts, pre-cognition of events and more such phenomenon. Activation of the Pineal Gland plays a crucial role on our path towards ascension.
A silver cord links the astral body to the physical body through the Pineal Gland. This small gland in the brain is the portal for the reception of higher vibrations of light. The light energy from the higher dimensions that pulsates from the Galactic Center enters the physical body at the Pineal gland. This prana, or vital energy received through the energy center in the head enables, with practice, the astral body to vibrate at a higher frequency so it can separate from the physical to access the spiritual gateway. When the Pineal Gland is awakened we feel a pressure at the base of the brain and this pressure will often be experienced as we connect to higher frequencies.
The Pineal Gland, part of the Endocrine System, secretes hormones such as Melatonin, Serotonin and DMT (dimethyl-tryptamine.) Serotonin and Melatonin are responsible for our sleep, our meditative state and our emotional state of wellbeing including bliss and euphoria. Melatonin is manufactured in the brain from Serotonin and its production is made possible by darkness and is inhibited by light. When the light dims or goes out, Melatonin production that helps us to sleep begins in the brain, it peaks half through the night then begins to fall. We need to sleep in total darkness so that enough Melatonin is produced to enhance our general wellbeing. DMT, nicknamed the Spirit Molecule, is believed to release during dreaming, during spiritual and mystical experiences and during the time of death. DMT, which is produced by the brain during the time we are in heavy REM sleep, is associated with true mystic potential of non-physical reality and spiritual wisdom. I have read that DMT is also released in extra heavy doses when we are close to death, to allow us to contemplate our life, as well as to make it easier for us to pass on. We often hear of people whose complete life runs through like a fast movie when nearing death.
This organ is our spiritual vision apparatus, our bridge between two worlds, the physical and the metaphysical. It allows us to have mystical and lucid dream experiences that are essential to our spiritual evolution. Some of the dreams are messages from the Soul and the Pineal Gland is the antenna designed to receive them. An awakened Pineal Gland brings the ability to consciously astral travel, explore other dimensions, foresee the future and receive communications from loving dimensional beings. It also controls the various biorhythms of the body and works in harmony with the hypothalamus gland, which directs the body’s thirst, hunger and sexual desire, and the biological clock that determines our aging process.
There are those who are born with these abilities active from birth while others who have forgotten this gift enjoy none of the unique extrasensory perceptions. Kids are usually all intuitive and spiritual by nature and able to see auras clearly. Yet most of us lose our abilities when we grow up due to calcification of the Pineal Gland. The big secret covered up to this day is that fluoride found in tap water and toothpaste is the cause for this calcification which blocks the connection to the spirit world. Added to that is eating processed junk food, drinking soda and other carbonated beverages, white flour and refined sugars, plus limiting beliefs and lack of spiritual practice.
We usually experience many changes in ourselves when the pineal gland is being activated. We might have sleep problems, our rhythm of life might change, we might need more sleep or much less, and if we are able to sleep at all we might have bizarre dreams, we go through a chaotic time physically, emotionally and mentally. We may feel many odd aches and pains, low on energy one day then up high the next. All of which are natural symptoms of self-transformation and nothing to worry about. The wise thing to do is to relax, observe yourself, accept it, keep a healthy lifestyle, maintain a healthy diet. Above all don’t be concerned, go with the flow and allow nature to take its course. You can if you wish accelerate the process by raising your vibration. We are individual beings and we each will have our own unique individual experiences.
As per quantum laws we are essentially electrical beings existing in a state of resonance with the electromagnetic field of the earth. To activate the third eye and to perceive higher dimensions, the Pineal, which represents the Soul, and the Pituitary Gland, which represents the body, must vibrate in harmony, in yin-yang unison, to create a field. This can be achieved through meditation, through mantra chanting and an old Vedic secret, which is sun gazing. Leonardo da Vinci and Nostradamus are a few of many who have used this method. All psychedelic journeys are accessed and experienced within the realms of the Pineal Gland. Serotonin has the same chemical structure as the hallucinogenic substance. There is an art to sun-gazing I wrote a detailed article about this some years ago, and you’ll find much information on this on the web. Do inform yourself of the details before you go gazing at the sun with your naked eyes. It is dangerous because if you do not know what to do exactly, when and how, you could blind yourself.
To develop our multidimensional perceptions we need to clean up our Pineal Gland to be fully operational, so that it can naturally produce its own DMT to enable us to remain in a visionary state most of the time. DMT is a component of a medicine plant in the Amazon called Ayahuasca that brings profound physical and heart healing, through its purgative effects, opening the doors to perceptions of other dimensions. Use fluoride free toothpaste and water. Eating Tamarind fruit or paste used in cooking, is another way to clean out fluoride from the body. Sauna is also just as effective, just sweat it all out of your system. However, as important as it is to watch your diet intake and to keep a healthy body, nothing overrides the fact that a regular spiritual practice of meditation, training the mind to be still, allowing the healing process to occur naturally, so that you can experience higher states of consciousness is the best way. The calmer you become, the higher the inner vibrations, and the more you are able to be open to higher states of awareness.
There are many ways to activate the pineal gland and it inevitably has to do with consciousness and breath. The silver cord connecting you to the Source through your Pineal Gland is the line of consciousness. We are living breathing liquid bio-electric forms and the breath is essential to practice to be in your body. With your breathing you help to have an integrated experience in your life. This directly affects your endocrine system and your nervous system, also your pineal gland, your emotions, your mental thoughts and your entire body. You can literally cleanse your body through correct breathing exercises. Nothing beats a healthy spiritual routine of meditation to keep you healthy and cleansed. Meditation is the best way, profound and powerful to activate your pineal gland. The result of a regular practice of meditation is priceless on every level. When your pineal gland is activated and your third eye is developed, it is far more powerful than any of your five human senses. You will become aware or see things that others cannot see, some of the hidden agendas going on behind the obvious, and how to make decisions to help you and your family in the best way possible. Your dormant brain functions will start to become active. This will help to start tapping into your seven Higher Senses, and with practice you will be able to use these on a daily basis.
Some of the physical benefits reported by practitioners include thicker hair growth, weight loss and stabilization of desired weight, increased energy, and rejuvenation of various muscles. You will start to see how your body is just a thought form as well, and you can change your body more easily with focus, so you won’t have to work out as much. Emotionally, you will go beyond your personal dramas and the aggravation of everyday life. Your body will undergo a detoxification, which will bring old emotional issues to the surface to be released forever, to no longer cause disease and poison the body. You will also experience a renewed sense of confidence and security, and will project that to others, which will allow you to have more fulfilling relationships, increased trust and discernment, and the attraction of soul mates. Almost everyone also reports much quicker manifestations of that which they desire.
Excerpt from my book ‘The Illumined Heart and Mind’ The Path to Unconditional Love.
Zero Risk, Free Money-Making Opportunities – How To Make Money From Home
Zach Wilson physically and mentally looks more like an NFL quarterback heading into Year 2 with Jets
Authors: How to Effectively Use YouTube to Market Your Books AND Position Your Expertise
Chicago Cubs continue to show they’re not ready for prime time in a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers
In Today’s Economy Is Filing Bankruptcy Only for the Low Income?
Twins ride Sonny Gray, solid bullpen effort to win over Athletics
The Pineal Gland – Your Third Eye
Apexaverse ($AXV) Token Sale goes Live, set to release the game trailer.
Calling All Millennial Women: Your Finances Need You
Hurricane Katrina – Five Year Anniversary
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special