Finance
20 Safety Tips for Budget Travelers
1) When taking taxis from an airport to your hotel, travel in the more expensive airport taxis and ensure that the drivers have official identification. Never take a taxi waiting outside the airport grounds.
I know this sounds extreme, but it is by far better to be safe then sorry.
2) When traveling from your hotel to the airport, go with a taxi recommended by the hotel.
Again, taxi’s can be very dangerous. I can’t express that enough.
3) Try not to arrive in a new city or town late at night.
This can just go wrong in a number of ways. It is much easier getting checked in during the day time and security at night in certain areas is just horrendous.
4) Travel in a group if possible.
Since when is traveling in numbers not a good idea?
5) Learn the basics in the local language before you arrive. Don’t expect that people will speak English.
English is becoming more widely spoken these days, but you want to be sure. You should always check on these things before your arrival.
6) Keep your valuables hidden.
A money belt is great if it is an option that you willing to look into. There are many different styles of money belt. One of the most popular is an “over the shoulder” style wallet on a strap that you were underneath your top. This makes it very difficult for a thief to make off with your valuables.
7) Avoid going on your own to remote areas/ruins where tourist would be expected to go. Seek local advice or take a guide.
8) Read the guide books and talk with other tourists to find out which areas are best avoided.
9) When leaving discos late at night take a taxi home no matter how close your hostel is. Outside most discos you’ll find a street vendor selling cigarettes. Usually these people know all the taxi drivers and can recommend a safe one.
10) When arriving in a new town, keep to your original plan and stay in the hostel that you have decided on. Don’t let the taxi driver persuade you that your hostel is fully booked and that he knows a cheaper and better one. He’ll be working on commission and the hostel probably won’t be in a safe part of town.
11) Even better, when arriving lane/train in a new city, try to reserve your hotel in advance, preferably with a hotel that has an airport/station collection service.
12) Don’t wear expensive looking jewelry.
13) On public transport have your day pack close to you at all times, preferably with the straps around your legs or padlocked to the luggage rack. On buses your backpack will normally go outside, either on top of the roof or in the external luggage compartments. On long distance buses ask for a receipt for your bags. On short rides just keep a careful eye out each time the bus stops to off-load bags. In the event of having your bags stolen, stay with the bus – you will probably require a declaration from the bus company accepting responsibility for the loss in order to claim any money from your insurance company.
14) Leave your valuables in your hotel safe when making day trips or longer tours. Obtain a receipt not just for your money belt/wallet etc. but for its contents, with each item listed.
15) If you have to leave your passport and credits cards together, place the credit card in a sealed envelope and sign your name across the flap. This way when you return you will know that nothing has been tampered with.
16) If planning on going to market areas, crowded streets, fiestas etc. don’t go with all your valuables. Leave them in the hotel. If you’re planning on buying something expensive keep your money safely in a money belt. Try to be discreet when opening it! To protect small change in your pockets you can stuff a handkerchief in after.
17) If the pavements are really crowded, especially in market areas, walk in the road.
18) If you suspect someone is following you, stop and stare them in the eye until they go. If you really get a bad feeling about a place, go with your first instincts and leave. Bag slashing is rare nowadays but for added safety you can wear your day pack on your chest.
19) If it’s on your back try to walk without stopping. If you need to stop, sway your pack gently from side to side so that you can feel if anyone is tampering with it.
20) When putting your bag down on the floor, to take a photo or just to sit in a café, remember to put your foot through the strap. Not only will it be impossible to snatch, you also won’t forget it! This is the most common type of theft – tourists forgetting bags in cafes and on returning to ask if anyone has seen it, you’ve guessed it, it’s gone.
Finance
Seriously Need Money Now? Tips on How to Earn Big Money Online
The tough economy and the drive to want all the things we can’t afford seems to leave many of us in financial ruts. So, instead of moping about how your day to day job just doesn’t seem to be enough, why not get a second job instead? Of course there won’t be time when you already have a 9-5 job, but with the way technology works these days, you can earn some big bucks online, and from home too! Here are a few pointers to help you with the idea of earning an income online.
There are quite a few ways to earn money online, the two most common would be by working and by selling. Yes, you read that right, you can sell online too! Think about how many people shop online these days, you can be a seller instead of a buyer. If you’re not interested to get stock at factory price and sell them at retail prices to make a profit, you can simply scout around your house for items that you no longer use but are in good condition and sell them. Start a thread on a community forum or open an account on eBay and label your goods as ‘used’ or ‘secondhand’. Besides that, you can also sell collectibles if you can part with them, as they are usually worth quite a lot.
Besides that, you can start your own freelance job and advertise your services on forums, job listing sites and so on. Freelancing can be for quite a number of jobs, so think about what you enjoy doing first and see if you can make a career out of it. There are freelance writers, graphic designers, picture editors, proof readers, translators, data entry jobs and the list goes on. See if your passion lies in any of these areas and maybe you can make some money by doing what you like.
In addition to that, another way to earn some good cash online would be to join as many survey sites as possible. This is an incredible ways to make money as it requires little to no effort at all. Once you have registered with all the sites that you want, they would send a notification to you via email when a new survey is up and you can choose to do it or not. The more surveys you do, the more money you make. But do check on the payment as not all surveys pay cash as some would gift you with store and brand vouchers instead.
Furthermore, if you’d like to become an online expert then create a profile on ‘Just Answer’ and pick a category you would like to participate in. once you’re done, you would have to answer a series of ten questions, pass the little test and you would be given the chance to answer quite a lot of questions, each with cash rewards!
The possibilities for an online income is quite amazing, so put on your thinking cap and pick a place on the internet to start making some big bucks!
Finance
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Jacana Partners
Disclaimer
I am not an agent or connected to this entity. The information provided below is independent as based on my research and experience. Whilst I have taken steps to ensure the accuracy of the information presented here, there can be no guarantee that it will remain accurate.
Basic information
Target: Established entity – with three years audited financials and a track record of sales and profits.
Sector focus: None in particular
Amounts provided: $0.5- $5million
Funding type: Private equity
Further information: East Africa contact: +254(0) 20 250 4775 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting FREE
Who is behind the Fund?
Founded in 2008 by a group of UK entrepreneurs and philanthropists, it initially worked through two local fund managers: Fidelity Capital in West Africa and InReturn Capital in East Africa.
The structure combines highly experienced private equity veterans from Europe with expert teams on-the-ground. It has now commenced a merger (Jan 2013) to create a pan- African fund manager that will manage a new $75m pan-African SME fund. Jacana is currently raising from international investors.
It currently has $45m in funds under investment provided by a number of individual and institutional investors including FMO (a dutch investment bank), Oiko credit (a co-operative and social investor) and Finn fund (a development fund).
What is the process like?
It’s set out on their website but they in summary expect to move from start to finish within 1 month, with the key “in principle”approval being given after about 1 month.
In summary:
- An initial executive summary from your business plan is submitted to them.
- If they are interested, it is more likely that they will then request for a detailed business plan.
- Thereafter they will follow this up with a face to face meeting to assess the opportunity.
- Once they approve in principle, the other aspects include the due diligence and closing.
My tips for success?
- High growth. Like many private equity firms, they are keen on established businesses with high growth focus. They do highlight for example that they expect the revenue to be about 5 times their initial investment once they exit. Your business should therefore be able to deliver high returns, otherwise it is not worth developing the plan.
- Team. For a private equity firm, similar to a venture capital firm, a solid team is a key factor. You must put in place a strong team, one that considers good corporate governance, ethics and strong financial controls as key.
- Clear business plan. When drawing up your business plan, have a clear and articulate strategy that will show where growth is going to come from. Illustrate the business competitive advantage i.e you are doing it better or different from the others.
Otherwise, best of luck.
Finance
How You Can Earn From Internet Marketing To Make Money Online
There are countless of people who want to earn money from the internet and yet only a small percentage of these people actually earn real money online. This is not to say that the opportunities are lacking as there are several of them. If you want to add to the small percentage of people who really make money online, here’s how you can turn internet marketing into your lucrative online business.
Set the Direction for Your Business with a Plan
You need to have a business plan that will outline the details of how you are to go about making money online as an internet marketer. Your plan will serve as your roadmap to get to your destination of success. Envision what it is that you want to achieve and start to work hard to achieve what you want.
Follow the Basic System that Successful Internet Marketers Use
All successful internet marketers employ a system to earn great money online. Their systems may vary from one another but all originate from a basic system as follows:
• Identifying Your Target Market
• Building Your Money-Earning Website
• Driving Traffic to Your Website to Grow Your List of Subscribers
• Building and Strengthening Relationship with Your List of Subscribers
• Monetizing Your List
Work on Your Skills
As an internet marketer, you need to continually develop and improve your skills. The internet is a dynamic place, and its population is equally active. The needs and wants of your market are ever changing. Competition is getting fierce. If only for these reasons, you need to upgrade your skills to maintain the profitability of your internet marketing business if not to grow it even bigger.
Use the Key to Earn Money Online
The key to make money online from internet marketing is in building your list. It is perhaps the single most important part of your business that you should devote more time and effort. It is also your list that will empower you to make easy money online.
This is how you can use your key to make money online:
• Establish the trust and confidence of your list of subscribers. You can do this by ensuring that your lists have permitted you to send them email regularly and they can always at any time opt to unsubscribe from your lists.
• Strengthen your relationship with your lists. Send them relevant emails and update them regularly of the products that you offer that they will find useful. You can also get an email auto-responder to automate the process and ensure that all your subscribers’ queries are attended to.
• Continuously drive traffic to your site to grow your lists bigger. As you turn your lists into your loyal customers while getting more traffic to subscribe to your lists, you will appreciate the efforts you have spent to make money from your website.
The reason most people fail in making money online is that they expect too much easy money from the internet and yet refuse to exert the necessary efforts to make their online business work for them. Internet marketing remains to be the most proven method to make money online as long as you are willing to commit your time and hard work.
