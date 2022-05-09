28% GST Imposition for Crypto-Related Activities in India?

As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on9thMay.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange
Project:SPSI
Listing date:9thMay
Key words:Defi, Initial listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://www.spmainnet.com/
About:
Special power silver intends to build a platform that is convenient for maintenance, repair, and management by storing all information in the blockchain.
Project:TOMS
Listing date:9th May
Key words:Utillity, NFT, Metaverse,Listed on MEXC,ERC20
Official Website:https://tomtomcoin.io/
About:
This project is a comprehensive platform operated by TOM N TOMS company.
TOM N TOMS has more than 500 offline stores worldwide and is live token payments through the MyTOM membership application!
We designed Exhibition-To-Earn (E2E) that provides utility in the real world and Metaverse, offers differentiated membership benefits based on NFT and TOMS tokens, and enables rental revenue by displaying owned NFTs offline.
Users can also play P2E (play-to-earn) games that make money by running our brand store on Metaverse.
Project:FWC
Listing date:9thMay
Key words:Nft、Gamefi、Meme、others, Listed on Pancakeswap, Bitmart, Cointiger, Digifinex, BSC
Official Website:https://fwctoken.com/
About:
Fwc Token is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety. We are currently integrating China Blockchain and NFT technologies for a better collective customer experience. Our platform is based on the Binance smart chain, which ensures the authenticity, traceability and immutability of digital assets. It also has a dynamic user interface and a customizable API to assist transactions.
Project:MON
Listing date:10th May
Key words:Others, Initial listing,KLAY
Official Website:https://monstock.io/
About:
Monstock develops and implements various revenue models to ensure stable service operations and the maintenance of the platform ecosystem.
The revenue is used as a cost for the company and the operation of the platform, as well as some are returned to the Reward Pool to be returned to the user.
Project:NIT
Listing date:11th May
Key words:Others, Listed onlatoken, Mainnet
Official Website:https://nesten.io/
About:
Nesten is a community-based distributed infrastructure built by the people, for the people, and we’re one of the first real alternatives to Big Tech. Concentrating on bridging the gap between blockchain technology and real world utilities.
Project:PIE
Listing date:12th May
Key words:Defi, Listed on Bitmart,BSC
Official Website:https://pieme.io/
About:
Pieme is a decentralized social platform that connects people to authentic home-cooked local dishes. Meals are prepared by individuals from their homes, then offered to people in the surrounding communities. The platform aims to help people connect through their shared love for authentic home-cooked local food.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –May2nd to May8th, 2022
Name:STRM
Weekly gain:
Official Website:https://stream-coin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/strm/usdt/#innovation
Name:WWY
Official Website:https://weway.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wwy/usdt/#innovation
Name:TSCT
Weekly gain: 14%
Official Website:https://transientnetwork.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tsct/usdt/#innovation
Name:UAC
Weekly gain: 12899%
Official Website:http://ulanco.kr/index_en.html
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/uac/usdt/#innovation
Name:CRDC
Official Website:https://www.cardiocoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/crdc/usdt/#innovation
Name:GAL
Weekly gain: 575%
Official Website:https://galaxy.eco/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gal/usdt/#innovation
Name:BUC
Weekly gain: 3400%
Official Website:http://beaucat.io/index_eng.html
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/buc/usdt/#usd
Name:TNT
Weekly gain: 110%
Official Website:https://talent-tv.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tnt/usdt/#usd
Name:KIDS
Weekly gain: 52%
Official Website:https://www.super-kids.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/kids/usdt/#usd
Name:DINGO
Official Website:https://dingocoin.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dingo/usdt/#innovation
Name:CRDC
Official Website:https://www.cardiocoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/crdc/usdt/#innovation
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Visit Our Social Media：
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Join Our Community:
Telegram
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.