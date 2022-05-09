News
3 things we heard from Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, including his ‘tremendous’ dynamic with Justin Fields
The offense the Chicago Bears are beginning to install is based on versatility, and the team is seeking as many players as it can find who can master multiple tasks.
That’s according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who spoke with the media Sunday morning after the Bears wrapped up a three-day rookie minicamp at Halas Hall that should get the newcomers up to speed when they’re mixed in with veterans later this month.
From the meeting room to the weight room to the huddle, first-year players got a crash course in how the Bears will conduct business. An update from Getsy was timely because so much change is expected for an offense that consistently has ranked near the bottom of the league in many key categories.
The Bears might open the season with only four offensive starters who were in the same role in Week 1 of 2021: left guard Cody Whitehair, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet.
Here are three topics Getsy addressed.
1. The development of second-year quarterback Justin Fields is paramount to the rebuilding process.
If Fields solves the Bears’ decades-long struggle at the position, everyone from general manager Ryan Poles to coach Matt Eberflus and Getsy would get a huge head start in this process.
“I’ve been super impressed with him,” Getsy said. “There’s no one in this building that works harder than him. There’s no one that cares more than him. We’re off to a great start.
“He’s really accepted this challenge. We’re asking a lot of him to learn a lot of new things. He’s been a pleasure to work with.”
Getsy said the dynamic between him and Fields has been excellent and a buy-in from all parties is the only way Fields can perform dramatically better than he did as a rookie.
“I was raised on that — that the play caller and the quarterback have to have a great relationship,” Getsy said. “We have to be on the same page always.
“That’s where I’ve felt like he’s grown. He’s communicating with me so well now, things that he’s feeling, things that he sees, so that part of it has just been tremendous for a young guy to be able to do that. These three or four months that we’ve been together, it’s been a lot of fun.”
2. Public concern about the depth chart at wide receiver does not reflect how the team feels.
Getsy said the receiver group — which is led by Mooney and includes Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and third-round pick Velus Jones — is growing more comfortable with Fields.
Getsy said “guys were spinning a little” during the voluntary minicamp last month, but more time on task with Fields — with the receivers running routes on air — has helped.
“Of course everybody wants Davante Adams,” Getsy said. “But Davante wasn’t Davante until he became Davante. I think the system will enable some of these guys to play at their potential. We’ll give them an opportunity to show what they’ve got.
“It’s just that experience of playing with the quarterback and teaching him the body languages, the signals you want to send to him when you’re ready to make a break. You can see that happening every single day, how much more comfortable these guys are getting and how comfortable Justin is getting with those guys.”
3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones is all business.
Getsy said Jones arrived Thursday wearing a suit, and the former Tennessee and USC wideout also bought a whiteboard to aid with learning the offense on his own and has proved to be a good note taker.
“He’s a physically mature dude,” Getsy said. “He can handle this league — you can see that already. The speed just jumped at you on the tape. When that guy gets the ball in his hands, he looks like 4.3 on the field. Not many guys can do that, and that is what stood out about this guy. He has a chance to score every time he touches the ball.”
The key to Jones’ development will be helping him master different roles in the offense without stunting his progress. That can be a challenge for young wide receivers adjusting to the NFL.
“That’s what the whole offense is built around, the versatility of everyone,” Getsy said. “We want guys that can do a bunch of different things. We don’t want just one guy that can run down the field … (or) one guy that can run a choice route.
“He definitely has that versatility, so that’s really cool. It was fun to see this weekend.”
Authorities seek help searching for missing U of M student
The University of Minnesota Police Department is asking for help after a 19-year-old student was reported missing on Sunday morning.
Austin Ray Retterath was last seen on East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.
At the time he was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.
He is 6 foot 2 inches and 160 pounds with blonde hair.
Authorities say they are concerned for his safety.
Call 612-624-2677 with tips.
Max Scherzer’s unbeaten streak ends; Mets lose Game 1 of twin bill at Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer’s unbeaten streak has been broken.
Scherzer allowed three runs on 10 hits, striking out seven, across six innings in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The right-hander took his first loss since May 30, 2021, snapping his streak of 24 consecutive unbeaten starts.
But, ask the three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer, and he will tell you he doesn’t care about the end of his personal accolade, particularly because it means he played a hand in his team’s loss. Scherzer, obsessed with winning, saw the Mets lose Sunday on his start-day for the first time since he joined his new organization.
Scherzer’s uniform whipped in the wind on an especially frigid day in Philly. The wind was blowing in from right field as Mets position players zig-zagged through the dirt and grass to attempt, unsettlingly, to catch pop flys. Despite the brisk conditions, Scherzer removed his sleeves after the fourth inning, perhaps looking to create better luck in his untidy 101-pitch outing.
Sunday was only the third time in the past five seasons that Scherzer allowed double-digit hits. He gave up nine or more hits just once last year, in a Sept. 29 start as a Dodger against the Padres. With the exception of Bryce Harper’s home run in the first inning, the remainder of hits coughed up by Scherzer against the Phillies on Sunday were all singles. Of his 10 hits allowed, five of them were hit with an exit velocity of 77 mph or lower.
Due to the back-to-back rainouts on Friday and Saturday, the Mets ace was pitching seven days after his most recent start — also against the Phillies at Citi Field last Sunday.
Starling Marte, gripping a pink bat in honor of Mother’s Day that will be auctioned off to benefit multiple organizations toward the fight against breast cancer, helped put the Mets on the board in the sixth inning of Game 1. His double to left field in that frame was his fifth consecutive hit, dating back to Thursday. Marte has certainly been a productive base runner for the Mets, but he’s still itching to get hot at the plate. The outfielder entered the day batting .262 with a .692 OPS.
Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson kept the Mets mostly in check through six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits across 72 pitches in Game 1. Closer Corey Knebel, whom the Mets pummeled for three runs on four hits during Thursday night’s thrilling ninth-inning comeback, was able to retire the side on Sunday and shut the door on the Amazin’s.
For Heat, injury report means during NBA playoffs when in doubt ‘questionable’ it out
It has been the Miami Heat’s way for weeks now, and based on how the NBA has responded to injury reports just this weekend, it likely is an approach that will continue:
When in doubt, “questionable” it out.
Sunday, ahead of Game 4 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, it meant seven Heat players listed as questionable for the 8 p.m. tipoff at Wells Fargo Center.
The expectation, as has consistently been proven the case since the start of the playoffs, again was that the Heat’s questionables would settle into uniform and be there at Erik Spoelstra’s disposal.
And, still, there they all were Sunday, listed as questionable: Dewayne Dedmon (head cold), Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). All had played in Friday night’s Game 3, most similarly listed as questionable ahead of that game.
The contrast is the approach that was taken ahead of Friday’s game when the 76ers not only had center Joel Embiid listed as out at the start of the day, but even when his status changed to “doubtful” at midday, the team never altered that delineation before Embiid went out to jump center at tipoff.
A $50,000 NBA fine to the 76ers followed.
Issued Saturday in the wake of that injury-report chicanery was an NBA release that read:
“The NBA today announced the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose center-forward Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series vs. the Miami Heat on May 6 at Wells Fargo Center.”
In the wake of that sanction, the 76ers listed Embiid, with his facial fracture and sprained right thumb, as questionable for Sunday’s game, well aware he would play.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers explained the Friday roller-coaster, with NBA ears obviously not sympathetic.
“I felt like he was gonna play [Friday] morning, but I didn’t know. But I felt like it,” Rivers said. “He did our whole walkthrough, which, again, we didn’t do a lot. He didn’t take a lot of shots, which made me start getting a little concerned.
“But by mid-afternoon, I was pretty positive.”
Embiid wound up playing 36:20 Friday night, closing with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 76ers’ 99-79 victory.
During the first round of the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns also were sanctioned by the NBA for their handling of the injury report.
The NBA in that case issued a statement that read, “The NBA today announced the Phoenix Suns have been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 6 of their first-round playoff series vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on April 28 at Smoothie King Center.”
NBA injury reports are issued hourly ahead of games.
