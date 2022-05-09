30 Best Mecha Anime To Watch In 2022

Harem Anime is extremely popular nowadays. There are hundreds of them available for the viewers, so here we got the best Harem Anime for you. Scroll down for 40 Best Harem Anime.

Harem Anime and Harem Manga are rapidly gaining popularity, especially among male viewers, mainly because they fuel the fantasies related to traditional gender roles famous in Japan. They form a sub-genre of the Japanese animes.

Harem animes portray one male protagonist engaged in romantic relationships with multiple cute girls. Beautiful girls grow romantic interests in the male main character and transform his ordinary life.

The term ‘Harem’ comes from the Arabic word ‘Hareem,’ which means a group of women. Harem animes commonly pick up the polyamorous theme and add the extra elements of fantasy and fetish. The is also popularly used in male rulers who maintained a ‘hareem’ full of women- wives and concubines.

In recent times, there have been many experiments with the harem genres. For instance, there is a Reverse harem where multiple male characters gather around a female protagonist. There are also some anime where same-sex couples are shown.

Though the harem genre is sometimes strongly criticized for its highly sexualized contents and objectification of women, harem animes remain popular. Now, if you are among the harem fans, take a look at the list of best ones out there-

40. Kiss X Sis

Director: Munenori Nawa

Writer: Katsumi Hasegawa

Starring: Ken Takeuchi, Ayana Taketatsu, Yuiko Tatsumi

IMDb Rating: 6

Watch it on: Crunchyroll

The premise sees Keita, a young boy having issues in his family. After the loss of his mother, his dad marries once again, and her stepmother brings along his two stepsisters named Riko and Ako.

But the two sisters end up having feelings for Keita, their stepbrother. These are not the only girls who want Keita. But many others also lust for him. Thus, it’s up to Keita to decide whether he feels for his stepsisters or not.

39. Masamune Kun No Revenge

Director: Mirai Minato

Writer: Michiko Yokote

Starring: Natsuki Hanae, Ayaka Ohashi, Inori Minase

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll

Masamune Makabe, a chubby boy who was friends with a beautiful and wealthy girl named Aki Adagaki. But one day, when he decides to confess his feelings for her, she rudely rejects him and, on top of it, gives him the nickname Pig’s Foot.

Thus, raging in the fire of revenge, Masamune makes ally with the classmate of Aki and her servant Yoshino Koiwai and transform himself into someone better. Masamune Kun No Revenge is full of funny moments and school romance.

38. To Love Ru

Director: Atsushi Ōtsuki

Writer: Katsuhiko Chiba, Saki Hasemi, Takao Kato, Kento Shimoyama, Yoshio Urasawa, Akatsuki Yamatoya

Starring: Akeno Watanabe, Haruka Tomatsu, Sayuri Yahagi

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Watch it on: Hulu, HiDrive, VRV, Spectrum on Demand

The title has a significant meaning behind its origin. To Love Ru is a pun for “trouble,” and the Japanese word “Rabu” means love. The story sees Yuuki Rito having a massive crush on Haruna, his schoolmate.

But he is too afraid to confess his feelings for her, and on one such day after the failed attempt at impressing Haruna, he returned home all sad. But to his utter shock, he finds a naked girl named Lala in the bathtub.

Lala belonged to the other planed named Deviluke, and to avoid marrying someone from her planet, she, under pressure, chooses Yuuki to marry her to remain on earth. The anime has been in many controversies due to its strong sexually explicit content.

37. When Supernatural Battle Became A Commonplace

Director: Masahiko Otsuka, Masanori Takahashi

Writer: Masahiko Otsuka

Starring: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Haruka Yamazaki, Saori Hayami

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Watch it on: HiDive, VRV, Crunchyroll

When Supernatural Battle Became, Commonplace has a slightly different vibe to it compared to other harem anime because friendships in the series are highlighted by using romance. But to be honest, this harem genre purely focuses on entertainment rather than any logic or reason.

The story sees a boy and a bunch of girls who suddenly get mysteriously bestowed with powers and thus continue their journey where they experiment with their newfound abilities and use them to save their loved ones.

The supernatural battles are tremendous and epic with great characterization and plot. If you are looking for an anime that does not have fan service, then it is the one!

36. Invaders Of The Rokujouma!?

Director: Shin Oonuma, Jin Tamamura

Writer: Shogo Yasukawa

Starring: Yuichi Nakamura, Eri Suzuki, Nichika Ōmori

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Watch it on: iTunes

The show follows the story of Kotaro, who believes that since he is a high schooler now, he should be living independently. Thus, he chooses a room with number 106 for his residence in the Corona House because of its affordability.

But what he soon learns is that there are the spirits of girls who also want to occupy the same room as his and make things challenging for Kotaro. Left with no choice, Kotaro and the girls must reside together for the rest of the semester as no one gets ready to leave the place.

The harem anime has a beautiful plot with good work in terms of character designing and can be a thoroughly entertaining watch.

35. In Another World With My Smartphone

Director: Takayuki Yanase

Writer: Natsuko Takahashi

Starring: Katsumi Fukuhara, Marika Kôno, Maaya Uchida

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Watch it on: VRV, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll

In Another World With My Smartphone, Touya Mochizuki, a 15-year-old, gets accidentally killed by God. Thus, as an apology for his actions, God gives him a chance to be resurrected again but not in the old world.

He instead reincarnates Mochizuki into a new world of fantasy but with a condition. In the new world, he explores new creatures and becomes the girls’ center of attraction. As the title, In Another World With My Smartphone suggests, he accepts the offer happily but wants his smartphone with him.

34. Monster Musume

Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara

Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Starring: Junji Majima, Sora Amamiya, Bryson Baugus

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Watch it on: Crunchyroll, VRV, HiDive, Hulu

Monster Musume no Iru Nichijo or also known as Everyday Life with Monster Girls, makes us believe that monsters are just for real. The story is about Kimihito Kurusu, whose life takes an entirely different turn when he is assigned to be a test subject to marry an alien species in the Interspecies Cultural Exchange program. This good harem anime is a good watch indeed!

33. Demon King Daimao

Director: Takashi Watanabe

Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Starring: Takashi Kondô, Yôko Hikasa, Tsubasa Yonaga

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Watch it on: VRV, HiDive, Crunchyroll

Demon King Daimao follows Akuto Sai to make the world a better place, so he gets transferred to a magical academy. There he befriends Junko Hattori, a ninja group member. But the life of Akuto changes completely when he learns that he is destined to become the Demon King.

And as the news of his reality spreads and reaches other people, they begin to fear him, including his friend Junko. But a harem of girls is in complete awe of him and supports the latter thoroughly.

Thus, Akuto has to fight for himself and prevent himself from going the path he does not want. The harem anime is filled with many ecchi elements and its share of laughter and comedy.

32. Trinity Seven

Director: Hiroshi Nishikiori

Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Starring: Yumi Hara, Ryôka Yuzuki, Aya Uchida

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Watch it on: Crunchyroll, VRV, HiDive

A young boy named Arata Kasuga manages to save his town from a mysterious danger with the help of a book of magic that his best friend and cousin gave to him. Thus, the harem anime sees the journey of Arata as he tries to solve the strange occurrences in his town while also getting admitted to the Royal Biblia Academy.

In the academy, he meets six other female magicians, and along with them, he learns more about the book of magic he has been given and finds his lost best friend. However, the show does not fit into the usual HRM list but comprises a lot of fan service moments and won’t disappoint you.

31. Henneke: The Hentai Prince And The Stony Cat

Director: Yōhei Suzuki

Writer: Michiko Itou

Starring: Yûki Kaji, Kaori Ishihara, Yui Ogura

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll, HiDive

The premise focuses on a boy named Youto Yokodera, who believed that people must think of him to be a complex guy, particularly a pervert. But against his will, people instead take his perverted actions on good terms.

This agitates him until he discovers a cat statue that can grant wishes. This makes him delighted because he now would make anything happen, whatever he wants. But instead, the cat takes his trait and transfers it to some unknown being.

Thus, Youto has no choice but to find the person who has his traits and make sure that the lives of others as well as his own are intact despite his stupid wishes.

30. My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering With My School Romantic Comedy

Director: Takayuki Inagaki

Writer: Hiroko Kanasugi

Starring: Kaori Sadohara, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Ayumi Tsuji

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll, HiDive

There is a high school boy named Kanade Amakusa who lives by a curse known as Absolute Choices where at any moment, he gets offered a varied option to decide from that eventually determine his actions in real life.

The options range from being rude to someone or presenting himself as a pervert, which hinders his life thoroughly. One day his life completely changes when he meets Chocolat, a fallen angel God has sent to help him get rid of the curse.

But here’s a catch. He must accomplish a mission with the aid of Chocolat to make himself free from the curse and live a happy life, but if he fails, then his entire life will be stuck with the awful curse.

29. Outbreak Company

Director: Kei Oikawa

Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa

Starring: Kira Vincent-Davis, Juliet Simmons, Genevieve Simmons

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll, HiDive

The harem anime follows Shinichi Kanou, an otaku whole knowledgeable about manga and anime. But one day, he finds himself awake in a world of fantasy named the Eldant Empire. He still finds it difficult to recall the reason for his coming to the new world and observes creatures that he always heard in folklore.

He then learns that he has been given a task by the Japanese government to be an Otaku Missionary and is supposed to spread otaku culture in the place and is offered support from them. For this, he is given an all-girls team of assistants! Indeed a lucky man.

28. Saekano: How To Raise A Boring Girlfriend

Director: Kanta Kamei

Writer: Maruto

Starring: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Oonishi, Kiyono Yasuno

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll, Funimation Now

Saekano: How To Raise A Boring Girlfriend is the story of Tomoya Aki, a light novel lover who wants to create a visual novel computer game. During the spring vacation, he happens to meet a beautiful girl named Megumi, who turns out to be his classmate that he never noticed.

He now falls for her ultimately and decides to create the game with the help of a group of girls and keeps Megumi as the main character.

Saekano: How To Raise A Boring Girlfriend is a romantic comedy that has bagged a mixed bunch of reviews from the viewers.

27. Rosario+ Vampire

Director: Takayuki Inagaki

Writer: Hiroshi Yamaguchi

Starring: Nana Mizuki, Daisuke Kishio, Todd Haberkorn

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Watch it on: Funimation Now, Hulu

The story follows a teenager named Tsukune Aono who fails in getting admitted into a high school. With his parents wholly fed up with him, they managed to find a school where he could get admitted. It is the Youkai Academy.

He crosses paths with one girl named Moka, a vampire, and he instantly likes the attractive girl. He makes friends with other monster girls he becomes dear as he is the only human on campus. Soon Tsukune learns that the rules of the school state that if a human is found on campus, it would be executed immediately.

But now entirely in love with Moka, he has no choice but to hide his identity to carry his relationship with lady love. This anime-inspired manga of the same name is filled with fan service moments, comedy, and action.

26. How Not To Summon A Demon

Director: Yūta Murano

Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Starring: Masaaki Mizunaka, Yû Serizawa, Azumi Waki

IMDb Rating: 7

Watch it on: VRV, Funimation Now

The anime follows the journey of a die heart Cross Reverie, an MMORPG game fanatic named Takuma Sakamoto. In the game, he plays the role of Demon Lord Diablo, who is a compelling character in it.

But one day, his life completely changes when he gets transported into the game himself as a Demon Lord and gets greeted and enslaved by two girls. But instead, the two become his slaves and now are desperate for him.

25. Strike The Blood

Director: Hideyo Yamamoto, Takao Sano

Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Starring: Asami Seto, Hisako Kanemoto, Yoshimasa Hosoya

IMDb Rating: 7

Watch it on: Crunchyroll, VRV

Strike the Blood is a fantasy-filled harem series that sees Itogami, the manufactured island, thrived with monsters and creatures. Kojo is the Vampire and a Fourth Progenitor who bears the potential to end the civilization on the island.

Thus, to increase Kojo’s strength and libido, a neotype Sword Shaman named Yukina and other warriors girls attracted him. Thus, the harem aspect is very well covered in the show and has also received praise for the design of its female characters. All and all, it is a highly entertaining watch.

24. Date A Live!

Director: Keitaro Motonaga (I–III), Jun Nakagawa (IV)

Writer: Hideki Shirane (I–III), Fumihiko Shimo (IV)

Starring: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Marina Inoue, Misuzu Togashi

IMDb Rating: 7

Watch it on: Funimation Now, Hulu, Crunchyroll, VRV, Tubi TV

The series is set in a distant future where space invaders constantly attack the world, thus creating space quakes and making thousands die. To resolve the issue, Sidou Itsuka comes up with a strategy.

He decides that he will date all the beautiful invaders to prevent them from attacking the planet, thus ending the fatal invasions forever. The show has a good taste of comedy and action, making it an entertaining harem anime.

23. Hayate The Combat Butler

Director: Keiichiro Kawaguchi

Writer: Shinichi Inotsume, Junki Takegami

Starring: Rie Kugimiya, Rie Tanaka, Mikako Takahashi

IMDb Rating: 7

Watch it on: HiDive, VRV, Crunchyroll

Due to his irresponsible parents, Hayate had to become responsible and earn for his family at 16. But when Hayate saves Nagi, a 13-year-old heir to the Sanzenin estate and a rich girl, she falls for him at the instant.

And she then decides to hire Hayate as her butler. His life completely changes as he now has to manage his duty at the big mansion while also preventing women from falling for him.

Hayate, The Combat Butler, is among the best harem anime with good characters and is filled with comedy!

22. We Never Learn!

Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki

Writer: Gō Zappa

Starring: Ryôta Ôsaka, Haruka Shiraishi, Sayumi Suzushiro

IMDb Rating: 7

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll, Funimation Now, HiDive, Hulu

We Never Learn! is the story of Nariyuki, who has to teach the students of the school their weakest subjects to complete his studies. Thus he finds three excellent girls in one subject but fails miserably in others.

Thus, to secure a scholarship for his education, he must manage them and teach them the subjects he has to learn! Indeed a hilarious plot.

21. Love Hina

Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki

Writer: Kurō Hazuki

Starring: Yûji Ueda, Yui Horie, Masayo Kurata

IMDb Rating: 7

Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Retrocrush, The Roku Channel, VRV, Pluto TV

The anime surrounds Keitaro Urashima, who ends up attaining an all-female apartment hotel. In his childhood, he promised a childhood friend that he would attend the University of Tokyo with her. But coming to the present time, he now is a grown-up and does not remember anything about the promise and the girl.

He even failed his entrance exams, and thus his parents completely lost hope in him. Thus, with no choice left, he goes to his grandmother, who owns a hotel now turned into an all-girls apartment, and thus gives the keys to Keitaro.

Thus, the series sees the male protagonist trying his best to manage the apartment and his study for the entrance exam. Overall, the series has been liked by the critics and people alike and gained good feedback.

20. Lord Marksman And Vanadis

Director: Tatsuo Satō

Writer: Tatsuo Satō

Starring: Caitlin Glass, Kyle Hebert, Vic Mignogna

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Watch it on: Funimation Now, Hulu

Lord Marksman and Vanadis is the story of Vandis or otherwise known as War Maidens, and is set up in the fictional medieval world. Elen is one such powerful war maiden that takes control of the rival country Brune.

Tigre, a strong archer, gets his entire army killed by Elen. The maiden then tells Tigre that if he wants to go, then he must become hers.

19. Ai Yori Aoshi Enishi

Director: Masami Shimoda

Writer: Kenichi Kanemaki

Starring: Karen Strassman, Tony Pope, Sôichirô Hoshi

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Watch it on: Tubi TV, Funimation Now

Ai Yori Aoshi Enishi sees Aoi and Kaoru meeting after a very long time as the two lived a very restricted life with their parents. Still, now being adults, they are entirely independent to do what they want.

At the station stands Aoi decked up in Kimono alone, and Kaoru initially fails to recognize her when he insists on guiding her way back home. Thus he soon learns that the girl is his long-lost fiance. Thus, the story between the two lost love birds begins to form again.

18. Nyan Koi!

Director: Keiichiro Kawaguchi

Writer: Shinichi Inotsume

Starring: Shintarô Asanuma, Greg Ayres, Marcy Bannor

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Watch it on: HiDive

Junpei has an allergy to cats, and he tries to avoid them along with the person who loves them. But his crush is a cat lover. one day, he unintentionally breaks a cat deity’s head and thus gets cursed.

The curse has made him understand what the cats say. Thus, he must accomplish 100 tasks so that the cats are pleased and he is lifted from the curse. But let’s not forget that he has a cat allergy as well, and it will be interesting to watch how he will be able to do his tasks.

17. Haganai: I Don’t Have Many Friends

Director: Hisashi Saitō

Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata

Starring: Ryohei Kimura, Marina Inoue, Kanae Itô

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Watch it on: Funimation Now, Hulu

The premise of the anime sees the journey of Yozora Mikazuki and Kodaka Hasegawa, where the latter hopes to begin his life afresh as he transfers to a new school. But his appearance makes him intimidating to others and is often ignored by them.

On the other hand, Mozart, too, does not own many friends. The two then decide to open a club named Neighbour’s Club, where individuals who are considered outcasts can come and find like-minded people and make friends. An excellent light-hearted experience!

16. Nisekoi

Director: Akiyuki Shinbo, Naoyuki Tatsuya

Writer: Akiyuki Shinbo, Shaft

Starring: Koki Uchiyama, Nao Tôyama, Kana Hanazawa

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, VRV

Being one of the famous comedy animes in today’s time, Nisekoi is the story of Raku, who is the son of Yakuza gangster, and Chitoge, who is the daughter of the rival group American Bee Hive Gang. Raku has a locket around his neck given to him by his childhood love to whom he promised.

Now a grown-up teenager, Raku cannot recall the name of the girl that gave him the locket but wants Kosaki, his new love interest, to be that girl. But when the rival gangs decide to settle their feud, Raku is forced to be with Chitoge, to whom he has to fake all the love.

Thus, amidst all this, he still tries his best to find the love of his life among all the girls who are crazy for him. This light-hearted harem anime is a good watch!

15. Heaven’s Lost Property

Director: Hisashi Saitō

Writer: Yūko Kakihara

Starring: Jamie Marchi, Brittney Karbowski, Saori Hayami

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Watch it on: Funimation Now

The harem anime is about a boy named Tomoki Sakurai who wants to stay away from all the things that make him sad. But his weird dream about an angel always wakes him up from sleep in tears. He then learns from his friend, a sky lunatic, that he is somehow connected to a New World.

When Tomoki attends the New World Club meeting, he finds a beautiful girl who falls from the sky and calls him a master in his arms. Thus, it becomes difficult for him to live his life peacefully with an angel!

14. Yamada-Kun And The Seven Witches

Director: Tomoki Takuno

Writer: Michiko Yokote

Starring: Ryôta Ôsaka, Saori Hayami, Toshiki Masuda

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll

Yamada-Kun And The Seven Witches focuses on the life of Ryuu Yamada-Kun, who wants to forget his past experiences and want to begin afresh at Suzaku High. But he is bored in his second year and thus becomes a lazy lad that he did not anticipate becoming.

One day, on his usual way back from the Principal’s office, he spots a beautiful Urara Shiraishi. The two accidentally fall down the stairs and end up kissing. This results in them switching bodies which are believed to have happened by their kissing, and lands them into supernatural studies club.

According to the legends of the Suzaku High, there used to be seven witches whose powers got activated by the kiss between Ryuu and Urara. And surprisingly, the girls do not know that they are the witches and their powers.

Thus, Ryuu and Urara must find the identity of the seven witches to solve their issue. It will keep you hooked till the end.

13. The Eden Of Grisaia

Director: Tensho

Writer: Hideyuki Kurata

Starring: Takahiro Sakurai, Tomoe Tamiyasu, Ayaka Suwa

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Watch it on: HiDive, VRV, Crunchyroll

The Eden of Grisaia focuses on dark themes and continues with the earlier edition, The Labyrinth of Grisaia, which sees the life of Yuuji, who, despite having a tough life, is slowly getting used to it. But one day, he gets arrested by Ichigaya on suspicion of terrorism. The latter owns the proof against Yuuji but, in reality, knows that he is innocent.

But they have some different plans for Yuuji. Thus, the girls of Mihama Academy come to rescue the poor boy and decide to save him at any cost. However, the girls have their past and traumatic experiences. The harem anime got, adapted from The Fruit of Grisaia, won the prize as a visual novel at the Moe Game Awards.

12. Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?

Director: Yoshiki Yamakawa (I), Hideki Tachibana (II-IV)

Writer: Hideki Shirane, Fujino Ōmori (IV)

Starring: Luci Christian, Bryson Baugus, Hilary Haag

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Watch it on: Peacock, Peacock Premium, Hulu, HiDive, Crunchyroll, VRV

One of the popular harem anime filled with fantasy, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?, is set in a fictional city named Orario, where lives a boy Bell Cranel. His life was once saved by a swordsman named Ais Wallenstein, whom he now looks up to and is a solo traveler under the goddess of Hestia.

He works very hard to make ends meet and be the only member of Hestia Familia. But he is not aware that, including the goddess Hestia and other female gods and mortals, he is being liked by them.

Thus, the harem anime sees Cranel moving in his journey with a new set of challenges at each step. It is inspired by the light novel of the same name.

11. The World God Only Knows

Director: Shigehito Takayanagi

Writer: Hideyuki Kurata

Starring: Chris Patton, Luci Christian, Hiro Shimono

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll, HiDive

The World God Only Knows is a fun watch that revolves around Otamega Keima, who indulges in dating sim games and is regarded as the God of Conquest. But in reality, Keima is an introverted guy who does not dare to talk to girls and is bullied by others.

He is given a formidable challenge to help Elsie, a demon from hell who wants to capture the evil spirits exiting from hell and entering the human world to inhabit. But his courage gets tested when he is told to do something he fears the most- talk to real-life girls!

The World God Only Knows good ratings and takes the meaning of courage required to talk to your crush to a whole new level.

10. Kanon

Director: Takamichi Itō

Writer: Fumihiko Shimo

Starring: Tomokazu Sugita, Chris Patton, Mariko Kouda

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Watch it on : N/A

The 1999 series famous for its moe and erotic content, Kanon is the story of Aizawa Yuichi, who spent his everyday life enjoying the city life and visiting his cousin. But suddenly, his supposedly everyday life takes an entirely different turn when Aizawa returns to the city with no memory of it post seven years.

According to the fans, Kanon is regarded as one of the best moe-centric anime. It has a similarity to Clannad with its storyline and character designs. But he visits various girls who somehow are linked to his past.

9. Martian Successor Nadesico

Director: Tatsuo Satō

Writer: Shō Aikawa

Starring: Cynthia Martinez, Kira Vincent-Davis, Spike Spencer

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Watch it on: Retrocrush, VRV, Crunchyroll, Funimation Now

The premise of the harem anime revolves around Akito Tenkawa, who initially is the resident of Mars’ Utopia colony lands on earth when his planet gets attacked by Jovian Lizards. Having no clue how he managed to come to earth, he ultimately decides to become a chef.

But he called to pilot ND-001 Nadesico, a space battleship designed by Nergal. He becomes the core of attraction for all the ship’s women, including the captain herself! But Akito wants to cook food and indulge in watching Gekiganger III.

The harem is a Neon Genesis filled with comedy and has good sci-fi and action elements. A must-watch.

8. Kyo Kara Maoh!

Director: Junji Nishimura

Writer: Akemi Omode

Starring: Patrick Seitz, Sam Riegel, Tara Platt

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Watch it on: AsianCrush, Retrocrush, Crunchyroll, VRV

Kyo Kara Moah! Follows the story of an average teenager named Yuri Shibuya, who tries to figure out the meaning of his life. One day, he becomes the target of a gang of bullies who shove his head in the toilet.

Initially shocked by observing him, the people believe that he is the next to become the Demon King. At first, the main character dismisses the belief, but after fighting another demon of an unknown kingdom, he realizes that he indeed is a demon king and must make peace between demons and humans. He notices a portal that sucks him into it, and he lands in the medieval era.

Although the anime is unlike the other harem anime where many girls surround a boy, this show has been liked more by the girls than by guys. Thus, till the debate of its origin continues, you can give this a watch.

7. High School DXD

Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Writer: Kenji Konuta, Kenji Konuta, Takao Yoshioka, Yôichi Takahashi

Starring: Yôko Hikasa, Yûki Kaji, Shizuka Itô

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Watch it on: VRV, Hulu, Funimation

The story is about Issei Hyoudou, who dreams of having a harem of his own one day and thus keeps an eye on other girls. But he does not bear the courage to talk to them. One day he goes out on a date with a beautiful girl who kills him, eventually making Hyoudou realize that the girl is indeed a fallen angel.

But he gets a second chance to live by Rias Gremory, who rescues him. He makes Hyoudou part of the Occult Research Club, ultimately making the boy’s wishes come alive. Thus High School DXD is a popular one in Japan!

6. Tenchi Muyo!

Director: Hiroshi Negishi

Writer: Masaki Kajishima

Starring: Matt K. Miller, Flavia Fontenelle, Sherry Lynn

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Watch it on: Crunchyroll, VRV, Funimation Now

Tenchi Muyo! Surrounds the life of Tenchi Masaki, a 17-year-old boy who lives in rural Japan. One day, he finds a pirate spaceship coming to his grandfather’s temple, and along with them comes the Galaxy Police.

Tenchi Muyo! is somewhat an isekai anime regarded as the best harem anime. Thus, Tenchi gets stuck in a mess between the two, and eventually, Tenchi helps six women adapt to a new life. But for him, nothing seems to work. So do not forget to add Tenchi Muyo! to your watch list!

5. The Quintessential Quintuplet

Director: Satoshi Kuwabara

Writer: Keiichirō Ōchi

Starring: Kana Hanazawa, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ayana Taketatsu

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Watch it on: VRV, Crunchyroll, Funimation Now

Having won the Best Shonen Manga at the Kodansha Manga Awards, The Quintessential Quintuplets is a highly loved anime series where the viewers thoroughly enjoy the romance and comedy of the girls with the main character. It has managed to sell millions of its copies thus far.

The story follows the story of Futaro, who loses his mother and sees his father covered in a lot of debt. But his life gets a bright opportunity when he gets hired as a tutor in a wealthy family. But the only problem of the main character is that he has to teach quintuplet sisters, with each having a different personality trait.

Things seem to be a bit skeptical initially, but as time passes, things get comfortable, and it becomes nearly tricky for Futaro to handle the situation.

4. Ranma ½

Director: Tomomi Mochizuki, Tsutomu Shibayama

Writer: Kôji Sawai, Michiko Yokote

Starring: Megumi Hayashibara, Kappei Yamaguchi, Noriko Hidaka

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Watch it on: Peacock, Hulu, Peacock Premium, Vudu, Funimation Now

The story of one of the oldest harem anime Ranma ½ follows the life of a boy turned to a girl named Ranma Saotome. He has been training in martial arts since his childhood. His transformation into a girl is due to a curse that he gets during his training accident.

Along with his sister, we see the two in this journey where he struggles to get back his designated gender as he was about to get engaged soon along with laughter, love interests, and new enemies and ultimately the cure that will enable him to become a boy once again.

Despite its release in the 90s, the harem anime still entertains people thoroughly and holds the tiles of best comedy actions created. This makes into the list of must-watch for the fans.

3. Clannad Series

Director: Tatsuya Ishihara

Writer: Fumihiko Shimo

Starring: David Matranga, Yûichi Nakamura, Mai Nakahara

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Watch it on: HiDive, Hulu

Tomoya, a high school boy with his friend named Youhei, decides to skip school and waste their time instead for days and stay away from ordinary school life. But one day, Tomoya witnesses Nagisa who was anxious as she was held for a year owing to her illness.

This makes Tomoya spend more time with Nagisa and other female students and learn more about their issues. Soon, he decides to help them and make their high school experience valuable by joining the school’s drama club.

Thus, the series is a classic and stands among the best harem anime that showcases a variety of emotions with an engaging and compelling story and is among the most loved anime in today’s time.

2. Ouran High School Host Club

Director: Takuya Igarashi

Writer: Yōji Enokido

Starring: Maaya Sakamoto, Mamoru Miyano, Masaya Matsukaze

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Watch it on: Funimation Now, Netflix, Hulu, Tubi TV

One of the best harem animes out there, Ouran High School Host Club, revolves around Haruhi Fujioka, who, after receiving a scholarship from one of the best schools in the place, prepares to attend it as a high school student. But when she enters the room of the Host Club, she ends up breaking the 8-million-yen vase that agitates the members.

Using her masculine features, Haruhi now becomes part of an all-male club and gets offered a lot of luxury. The anime is a famous shoujo and a reverse harem, a parody of the otaku culture filled with emotions, laughter, and romance.

1. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Director: Manabu Okamoto

Writer: Manabu Okamoto

Starring: Tomokazu Sugita, Amber Lee Connors, Yumi Uchiyama

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Watch it on: Funimation Now, Hulu

Focussing on the topics like immortality and reincarnation, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation! is one of the best harem anime out there. The story sees a Japanese NEET boy who gets evicted from his house after the death of his parents.

The unlucky boy then tries to save the life of a boy who is about to get hit by a truck but loses his own life. But he gets reborn into a new fantasy world filled with magic but with his old memories retained.

Now named Rudeus Greyrat, he sees this opportunity to restart his life by becoming strong and thus wents on to become a highly abled magician with a lot of attention from the girls. Despite facing criticism in China, this harem genre anime gained popularity in Japan and became a hit there.

The post Top 40 Best Harem Anime To Watch In 2022 appeared first on Gizmo Story.