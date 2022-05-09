7 Ways to Earn More Money by Boosting Your Image

Share Pin 0 Shares

Like it or not, fair or unfair, image is everything. People will judge you based on how you look. Sometimes the smallest defect in your professional look could cause a person to choose not to do business with you. Having poor image causes people to suspect your competency in performing a job. A poor professional image will also affect your reputation and a bad reputation will make it harder to hold and keep good clients. Therefore, presenting a professional image is essential to your success and for your capability of producing more income.

Many people don’t realize this, but there is more to your image than how you dress. It’s how you talk and how you treat others. It’s how you carry yourself. Do you stand tall or do you look defeated? It is very important to look and feel confident so that this radiates to everyone you meet. We create our image thorough various things working together, and when it comes to making money, first impressions are made fast and they can last a lifetime. So here are a few tips to increase your income by boosting your professional image:

o Wear clothes that fit well. If your clothes are too loose, it makes you look sloppy and it projects the message, “I am sloppy with my dress, so I am sloppy with my work”. But beware of clothes fitting too tight, this becomes too revealing and can project negative messages of your personal character.

o Personal grooming is just as important as what you wear. You may select the right clothes, but neglecting personal hygiene can ruin the image you wish to present. Make sure your hair is neat and clean. Trim your fingernails or have them professionally manicured. Brush your teeth and always have fresh breath. And for women, make sure you use make-up that enhances your appearance by making you look natural and radiant.

o Avoid or sparingly use colognes, scented powders and perfumes. Strong perfumes and colognes can offend people leaving a bad impression. Some people are allergic to fragrances and which can cause unpleasant reactions, and in turn looks bad on you.

o Wear colors that enhance. These professional colors may include red (aggressive), navy (trustworthy), gray (conservative) and black (chic). All theses colors look great and can be worn as a pant suit or separate pieces.

o No gum, candy, or cigarettes. If you chew gum or candy in front of people, you may not be taken seriously. It hurts your annunciation of words and not to mention, it’s rude. And if you’re smoking cigarettes, they are bad for your health and makes you smell like smoke.

o Have good posture when speaking to someone. You must stand up straight; exert confidence by walking confidently, holding your head up and your back straight. Bad posture is bad for your spine and health and it can also make you feel bad. If you feel bad about yourself, it shows on the outside. Having confidence shows a position of strength. But don’t take it over board and be cocky, which can turn people off. When you are talking to people sit straight in your chair and lean forward to show interest and attentiveness. Place one foot slightly ahead of the other to help with posture.

o Always offer a firm handshake and a smile. If you are going for a prospective employer or client, they will make a hiring decision within the first TEN minutes of meeting with you. Research has shown that a firm handshake causes potential clients to judge you more favorably. Firmness needs to be just right. A bone-crushing handshake can show egotism, a controlling personality and a lack of trustworthiness. Smiles are the universal signs of friendliness. Clients are attracted to warmth and friendliness. People want to work with people they like.

Remember that successful people do what unsuccessful people can’t or won’t do. Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to earning more money and achieving success.