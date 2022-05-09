Finance
A Brief History of Electronic Money
Electronic money is a recent invention which means that currency with real value can be exchanged for traditional cash; it is instead entirely virtual or digital. It is a new invention in the history of money and commerce. Electronic money only exists in digital format and is primarily based on the internet or smart cards that have a record of their stored value. The transactions which are electronically done are known as electronic money. Similar names for electronic money are electronic cash, e-money, digital money, digital currency or digital cash.
The computer age has made the creation of money possible. It began back in the 1960s when IBM and American Airlines created a system called SABRE (Semi-Automatic Busines Research Environment), this allowed offices of American Airlines fitted with terminals connected to telephone lines and helped agencies to check flight times, seat availability, and then make reservations electronically that could be paid by using a system of credits.
Banks in America and Europe has started using mainframe computers by the 1970s, it helped them track transactions. It was a system that proved to be a success internationally when currency exchange was needed.
Consumer uptake of electronic money was first noticed in France in 1982 with the introduction of the Minitel service. The US and UK had developed basic tele text service that helped televisions to display text directly onto the television screen like news, program guides, game show results or weather update. The teletext was a very useful and simple one way service.
The French Minitel service used a dumb terminal with built-in modem, the service operated over standard telephone lines and the terminals were equipped with full AZERTY keyboards. The subscribers typed messages or searched queries. These Minitel terminals were given for free to more than 9 million households to encourage business entrepreneurs. Payment could be made through credit card or charged to the telephone account. This marked the first use of electronic money in the consumer market.
In 1979, a slightly similar service was launched in the UK named Prestel. It supported equipment was costly and it required customers to call and arrange payment over the phone. A service known as Homelink started in 1983 with the support of the Bank of Scotland and Nottingham Building Society. The account holders could subscribe to a special Prestel service that allowed online banking. This marked the first recorded use of electronic money.
The year 1991 saw the introduction of internet in consumer market and the disbanding of the Arpanet network. It wasn’t long until 1992 when America Online took advantage of the new Internet and started offering retail services directly to their subscribers who could pay using a credit card.
The year 1994 took a leap of faith that internet would help businesses. Pizza Hut adopted a same model that was used by Peapod for allowing online pizza ordering with the choice of payments like credit card via internet or in cash on delivery.
Late 1990s proved to be an essential moment for electronic money. Amazon.com was launched in 1995 and PayPal was formed in 1998. This made convenient and easy payment of money online without any risk of credit card number theft. The innovation of PayPal was to offer virtual account to the customers that could be topped up using credit card or wire transfer. Then email addresses were used to receive and send money. The services of PayPal marked a unique beginning of electronic money which was different from traditional phone and online credit card transactions.
Furthermore, the model of PayPal was copied by other providers with new ideas for securing customer funds using gold standard, silver, platinum or palladium. However sending and receiving payments with an email address was flexible.
Virtual currency backed by precious metals can be exchanged for any supported currency. eLibertyReserve, e-gold and Webmoney have become the biggest gold backed electronic money providers.
Private currencies had also proliferated encouraged by the demand for some form or marketplace within networked games like World of Warcraft and Second Life. Since then, private currencies have developed in many forums and webmaster services as a means of offering advertising amongst members.
The most successful electronic money has been facilitated with stored value cards that are denominated in local currency. The US military designed a stored value card called Eagle Cash that provided an advance on soldier’s earnings. Hong Kong also designed a stored value card for making quick purchase of subway tickets also accepted as a defacto cash card by many retailers in the city.
Finance
The Advantages of Life Insurance and How to Get Life Cover Discounts
There are several advantages for life cover and there are easy ways to get cheap life insurance cover online. If you are serious about insuring your life and you need discount in your life cover, all you need to do is to search for the company with the highest discount percentage for your life cover.
There are several other advantages for life insurance plan apart from the fact that it is a legacy for your love ones, you can use your life cover certificate as collateral to borrow money. You can also borrow money from your insurance company if you know how to maximize the use of life cover.
There are many insurance companies online but not all the insurance companies calculate and award their customers with their deserved discount. So if you need cheap life insurance, you need to buy your cover from the insurance company that will calculate and give you your deserved discount.
There is no reason why you should not have cheap insurance cover if you have credible social record and credible credit record. Your financial status and your social status will testify to your insurer that you are a responsible citizen and that will reduce your insurance cover by reasonable percentage.
So it is important to buy your cover from the insurance company that will give you the highest percentage in your discount. If you maximize your life policy, you will enjoy insuring your life even while you are alive.
Live insurance is a necessity but you can keep the cost low.
Do you need online life insurance with the highest deductible?
Finance
Types of Merchant Accounts
A merchant account is a type of bank account that permits businesses to recognize payments by debit or credit cards. A merchant account also serves as an agreement between a dealer, a merchant bank and payment processor for the settlement of credit card and/or debit card transactions.
There are three main types of merchant accounts that you might be able to choose from.
Retail merchant accounts – This type of account generally have the lowest transaction fees, but often have preventive rules. With this type of account, this requires that a very high percentage of credit card sales must be performed with the card present and that the card must be swiped through a physical credit card terminal. Businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores, and small hotels are usually linked with retail accounts. This type of account would be best for merchants who are not planning on handling business through the mail or online at any point.
MOTO merchant accounts – Mail Order – Telephone Order accounts has a tendency of charging a higher transaction fee and are used when credit cards cannot be physically swiped. Merchants usually process the payments of the credit card by entering the information of the directly into a terminal installed on a computer, or through the use of a Web browser to process transactions on a web site of the payment service provider.
Internet accounts – Internet merchant accounts are parallel to MOTO accounts, but are only used for internet transactions. A virtual terminal or payment service gateway is used by merchants who have internet accounts to process credit card payments. These payment service gateways are included with a good number of business web hosting packages, and have custom-designed HTML forms.
If you are in UK, you might have limited choices as to the variety of accounts open to you. Normally this type of accounts for UK and other European companies have very high rates. That is why it is important to choose the right type of account and payment processor for the type of business you will be handling. Although there is a great deal of service providers available these days, but you should always read their terms of service very carefully, for most of them charge excessive fees and have stringent rules regarding transactions. Do not hesitate to ask questions, it is important that you understand their terms and policies. Shop around and research different companies of accounts service providers. Consult people you know and ask if they could recommend this type of account’s service provider with good rates. Before signing anything or agreeing to anything make sure that you do understand everything there is to know about their terms and policies.
Finance
Looking Into Accounting and Audit Services
If you think that the financial aspect of your business could be running more smoothly, then you will want to check out all the different companies who provide accounting and audit services. Every business needs to have their financial sector running properly, and if you think that yours needs a little bit of help, then you will want to contact one of these companies immediately. You can also find many of them that do payroll services as well. Making sure that all of your employees are paid in a prompt and accurate way is one of the most important aspects of running a business. These companies will ensure that all of your employees are satisfied with their work compensations weekly or bi-weekly, depending on the pay policy your individual company has.
You may also feel that you need financial advice. Whether you own or manage a business or are part of a wealthy family, these services can be of great help to you. There are many different things to think about in terms of what you are going to do with your money when you pass on. These companies can help you with both the financial and legal aspects of these issues. You will find that having to balance a lot of money can be a real problem, and it always helps to have someone by your side giving you advice as to what exactly you should do.
These companies can even help non-profit organizations with their financial problems, whatever they may be. If certain complications have been arising as the result of the money that is coming in, then you will need good solid advice as soon as possible. By hiring a company like this, you will get the kind of financial advice you need to stay away from overly-complicated legal situations. Whether you are trying to manage your budget or want help preparing your taxes, having one of these companies is a great idea. A lot of individuals get intimidated by the thought doing their taxes, especially when it seems like there are certain complications.
If that is the case, then you will need to consult a company like this to help you out. These financial advisers are experts at what they do. No matter how hopeless or confusing your own specific situation seems, you can get help. Big businesses turn to companies like these all the time for help, especially when it concerns their payroll for employees. There is nothing more important than keeping your operation running smoothly and making sure that there are no complications that come about as the result of financial issues. By hiring a team of experts to advise you and your company, you will be able to stay on the right track with your business or personal finances.
A Brief History of Electronic Money
ASK IRA: Why the (heck?) isn’t Heat’s Erik Spoelstra playing Duncan Robinson?
The Advantages of Life Insurance and How to Get Life Cover Discounts
30 Best Reverse Harem Anime Released Over The Years
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plummets, Raising Fear of Further Bear Dominance
70 Best Ecchi Anime To Watch On Crunchyroll Or Youtube
Types of Merchant Accounts
On Mother’s Day Gabby Barrett Revealed!! Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Expecting Their Second Child
Looking Into Accounting and Audit Services
The 25 Best Kids Anime Of All Time
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion