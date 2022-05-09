News
Alo Yoga’s First-Ever Anniversary Sale Has Begun—Here’s What to Shop
Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga makes some of the best activewear and wellness essentials out there, whether you’re looking for a stylish workout bra, a trendy pair of flared leggings, a comfortable yet chic yoga mat or antioxidant-infused beauty essentials. Alo, which counts Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen as loyal fans, just kicked off its first annual anniversary sale today, with every single item on the website offered at a 20 percent discount.
The four-day Alo-versary Celebration sale is live for VIPS (and that includes you: just enter your email address to get early access!) starting May 9, and runs for everyone from May 10 through May 14. The site-wide sale includes the latest spring-y drops from the brand as well as best-selling classic styles, so you can get everything from a versatile black top and bike shorts set and a creamsicle-colored workout dress to magnesium body spray and a diffuser.
If you’re looking to add another piece (or two) to your current Alo Yoga wardrobe, or if you want to try out the chic brand for the first time, now’s the time to scoop up comfy and stylish celeb-approved items from the brand at 20 percent off. Below, see a few of our favorite Alo Yoga pieces to shop during the Alo-versary Celebration sale.
Vikings might have gotten ‘a big steal’ in athletic, undrafted edge rusher Luiji Vilain
Kwity Paye went from being the No. 21 pick by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2021 draft to making the NFL All-Rookie Team, leading some to call him a steal. Now, that’s what Paye is saying about a fellow edge rusher.
And this guy wasn’t even drafted.
When he played at Michigan, Paye was roommates with Luiji Vilain, who sat out his first two seasons due to knee injuries and then didn’t play much in two more seasons as he worked his way back. But Vilain transferred to Wake Forest for his final season, and had a team-high nine sacks in 2021. When he wasn’t selected in last month’s NFL draft, the Vikings reached an agreement to sign him as a priority free agent.
“I think the Vikings got a big steal getting him in free agency,” Paye said. “He’s just that type of player where I feel he didn’t get his fair chance at Michigan, but he’s going to definitely maximize his opportunity and give the Vikings everything he has. He’s an extremely gifted athlete.”
The Vikings are intrigued by Vilain. He was one of 30 prospects they brought in for a pre-draft visit and they locked him up as the seventh round was ending with a $20,000 signing bonus and by guaranteeing $207,000 of his rookie minimum salary.
The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Vilain will arrive in the Twin Cities on Thursday and sign his deal. He will take the field Friday for the start of a two-day rookie minicamp, beginning his tenure as an outside linebacker in the Vikings’ 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
“I feel I’m going to get at Minnesota great coaching and great leadership from guys like Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and all the other guys in the outside linebacker room,” Vilain said. “Just being able to learn from those people is going to take my game to another level. I don’t even know where it can go, but I know it’s going to go far.”
Vilain, 24, is still raw. He is a native of Ottawa, Canada, born to Louis and Mary Vilain, natives of Haiti. He grew up playing hockey, basketball, soccer and football. But his high school didn’t have a football team, so he played summer league ball up until his junior year.
As a junior, wanting to get seasoning to attract college recruiters, Vilain transferred to Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. That worked, and he was recruited to play at Michigan.
His years in the Big Ten did not go well. Vilain missed his freshman year of 2017 with a right knee injury and then sat out 2018 with a left knee injury. He returned to play for the Wolverines in 2019 and 2020 but still hadn’t fully recovered from his injuries and was able to get into just 12 games with no starts.
“It was definitely frustrating mentally,” Vilain said of his Michigan years. “It was tough physically. And then just having to come back from being out two years was even harder. You think that when you come back you’ll be the same player or even better, which was not the case. I had to work really hard to get back and I ended up transferring, and I felt getting that fresh start really helped me out.”
Finally fully healthy, Vilain showed continued improvement for Wake Forest as last season went along. In the ACC Championship Game against Pittsburgh, he twice sacked Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was taken with the No. 20 pick in the draft by the Steelers.
“It was great, definitely,” Vilain said of his final collegiate season. “I always knew that I had it in me.”
Vilain doesn’t deny that he has to refine his pass-rush moves and needs to be better against the run. Still, he thought he might be drafted. When he wasn’t, he quickly committed to the Vikings.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “There were a lot of teams calling but I thought that was where I could develop the best.”
Nate O’Neal, a pass-rush coach who has worked in recent years with Vikings defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum, Kenny Willekes and Janarius Robinson and since-departed lineman Michael Pierce, foresees Vilain developing well with Minnesota. O’Neal, who runs the Feet, Hips and Hands instructional program in Fort Myers, Fla., has worked with Vilain over the past year.
“I think his potential is out of this world,” O’Neal said. “He definitely has a crazy high ceiling. Look at what he did on the field at Wake Forest, which was his first real year of significant playing time in college football. I think the Vikings got a good one.”
Vilain trained regularly with O’Neal leading up to the draft. They worked on power rushing, rush angles, hand placement and pre-snap drills, among other things.
“He just needs to continue to get reps,” O’Neal said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL and he’s going to do that at a high level.”
Vilain is hoping to provide the NFL with another Canadian. Last season, there were 29 natives of Canada on NFL rosters.
Vilain is friendly with many of the Canadians in the league. That includes former Michigan and University of Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste, a Montreal native who is now with the Washington Commanders and had Vilain as a groomsman at his wedding last month.
Vilain has been talking regularly to St-Juste to learn about the Twin Cities and to get some tips on playing in the NFL. He also has been speaking with his good friend Paye, who started all 15 games he played last year for the Colts and finished with four sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
“He hasn’t had any injuries since (his first two years at Michigan), and he’s just been steadily climbing and continuing to improve, and this past year he played extremely well at Wake Forest,” Paye said of Vilain. “And I feel like he can be even so much better. I’m personally excited to see how he does with the Vikings, and I think he’ll touch the field his rookie year.”
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is starting to feel at home in the Bronx
This is the first homestand when Isiah Kiner-Falefa has really felt at home. The infielder was traded twice in spring training, ending up in Tampa without his cars or much luggage. Adjusting to new teammates was the task in spring training, coming to New York was a whole different world.
But he finally feels comfortable.
“I am able to turn off the map when I am driving to the ballpark,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I kinda know where I am going, so that feels good.”
You can see the difference. After starting the season 1-for-17 and bobbling some balls at shortstop, Kiner-Falefa has been a steady presence on defense and in the lineup. Despite having his 15-game streak of reaching safely being snapped in Toronto and going 0-for-2 with a season high two walks on Sunday, Kiner-Falefa is confident about where he is and how he fits in.
He has hit safely in 14 of his last 19 games since April 14, including seven multi-hit games, batting .349 with 13 runs scored, five doubles, seven RBI, six walks and two stolen bases. He has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games.
That came after he started the season 1-for-17.
“I wanted to make a good impression in New York,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I really wanted to do that right away. It was hard though.”
Just getting settled in New York and finding his way to the ballpark had been hard for Kiner-Falefa. He spent the lockout unsure where he would play. The Rangers had signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, so he thought he’d probably be the third baseman, but had no solid confirmation from the Rangers until the labor disagreement was settled. Then he was dealt to the Twins.
“I was heading to spring training in Arizona and the Twins had an early-season stop in Dallas, so I figured I would leave my (winter) clothes home and pick them up when the Twins came in,” Kiner-Falefa said. “But then I got traded again and I didn’t really have much clothing. I had some Lululemon stuff. I didn’t have an apartment. And really no idea where I was going to go.
“Thanks to my girlfriend and the Yankees, we figured it out and I am really glad to be here.”
Now, Kiner-Falefa is making a great impression with New York and the Yankees fans. He’s in the 83rd percentile in outs above average at shortstop, a vast improvement from last year. He’s slashing .288/.337/.363 with seven RBI and two stolen bases.
This weekend, Kiner-Falefa admitted that this series was another point he wanted to make a big impression, facing the Rangers. That may have had him pressing Sunday, but he still got on base twice.
“I want to beat them, this is all about competition,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I want to bury them. I mean I am grateful that they traded me and gave me a chance to play for my dream team. They could have kept me and I could have been in last, but I want to beat them.”
Review: Hil Malatino’s ‘Side Affects: On Being Trans and Feeling Bad’ Argues That Liberation Shouldn’t Just Be Meaningless Joy
After getting FFS, I knew my doctors wanted me to have a Cinderella moment and recognize my own beauty. But really what I needed most was someone to sit next to me and hold me in their arms. I spent a few weeks in a depression fog as friends asked me if I felt good. I said of course I felt good, of course I didn’t regret it, but I didn’t want the burden of feeling good. For a week I felt so depressed I cried for hours at a time listening to the same Phoebe Bridgers song on repeat like every other sad fake bisexual. I knew it would pass, but once the aftercare group went home, I felt incredibly fragile. I’d gone through something without a partner or immediate familial support. It gets better. For some. Sometimes. In some ways.
Side Affects: On Being Trans and Feeling Bad is scholar Hil Malatino’s third book in four years, an incredible feat for any writer. Side Affects focuses on the negative affects that animate trans life: future fatigue, numbness, envy, anger, and burnout. In these negative affects, Malatino hopes we can find a way through without the burden of turning ourselves into positivity machines that vacillate between gender euphoria and dysphoria. The images of trans people that populate the world are “trans-positive after-school special” or trauma porn. As Malatino puts it: “the genres of trans living are whittled down to just a few: hero worship, demonology, victimology.”
Malatino pushes back on the individualistic notion that trans people can be liberated through feeling good. Gender euphoria is never enough to confront the structural world around us. As rights are stripped away in the US, we are reminded that any rights we have are conditional, contractual, and fragile. We cannot just “grab a self-help book and learn how to care less. Forget structural transformation. Forget solidarity.”
Besides, Malatino says, “I definitely can’t pretend that the cultivation of happiness makes any sense at all as a political aim.”
When I told people I was transitioning one of the things I heard was, “I’m just worried you’ll never be happy.” I wanted to respond, “That’s besides the point.” I’m not transitioning to “be happy.” I’m transitioning because it’s the thing I have to do. Just like sometimes I need to stare out at the ocean and eat cotton candy in a blue dress. Just like sometimes I need to sing Joni Mitchell while drinking the worst bodega coffee I’ve ever tasted. Just like sometimes I need a sweet little treat or I will die. Joy is rarely on the menu. When it is, it’s a demand. Be well or else.
Trans people are problems, ciphers for cis people to solve or eliminate. We remind people of their inability to orient towards new beginnings, towards pleasure, towards a break. Malatino references Sara Ahmed’s idea of the killjoy: “We trouble others, we make trouble for others.”
This gives rise to the affects that Malatino explores. Anger is when “we break to keep on living.” These fractius moments, as Malatino explores in the prison letters of CeCe McDonald, can propel us forward. Malatino argues anger is not just repressed sorrow but its own emotion, one brimming with potential. Envy on the other hand can be a sticky knot that shows us something about injustice, lust, or strategies for survival. Malatino gathers a great cloud of witnesses to support his claims: Lauren Berlant, Torrey Peters, Kai Cheng Thom, Casey Plett, Lou Sullivan, Noah Zazanis, and Paul Preciado among many others. His approach is cogent and clear whenever using narrative or theoretical texts, his writing doesn’t get as bogged down as other academics.
In “Future Fatigue,” Malatino works through the exhaustion of optimism. Building on the work of Lauren Berlant and Laura Horak, Malatino questions the Christian temporal space of “hormone time.” What if envisioning a certain future is burdensome, heavy, demoralizing, or even impossible? Instead, Malatino uses trans visionary fiction to explore the possibility of leaning into uncertain futures. The antidote he proposes is T4T love. “It is cynical, skeptical; t4t is set up to fail, about aiming high and taking what one can get.” I admit, I would be curious to see Malatino explore the negative ramificationsthat can result from T4T romance a bit more.
“Beyond Burnout,” part of which appeared in Malatino’s previous book Trans Care, is a stand-out chapter exploring how trans people perpetually live in a state beyond dysfunction. As Malatino states in his previous book Trans Care, “Forgetting: another trans art of survival.” Burnout seems to me inseparable from “Fuck Feelings” where Malatino thinks through the trans skill of numbing out in order to avoid negative feelings. Malatino cites alcoholism in Little Fish and smoking in the documentary Southern Comfort. I and many trans women I know have been described as “flat,” “inscrutable,” “hard to read,” or “recalcitrant.” Yes and then some.
Writing too is its own form of numbing out, creating a canvas where everything can be selected, the world put into order, its shape rearranged so feelings can become larger and smaller at will. The idea that writing is a coping strategy for self-soothing and numbing is as beautiful as it is disturbing. “You don’t lose yourself in writing, but you strategically minimize the world frame until it is constituted primarily, if not exclusively, by the paper upon which you write.” The recursive urge is shaped by a position of lack.
The final chapter of the book rejects a neoliberal white trans framing of healing that centers the individual above all else. Exploring the history of LSD, eugenics, and white trans spirituality, Malatino argues against this racialized appropriation that creates an imagined trans lineage. Malatino cites the idea of white viscosity by Arun Saldanha, that “refers to how an aggregate of cultural practices work in concert in order to ‘make white bodies stick together and exclude others.’” This is the history behind every “white trans person [who] charges their crystals during a full moon, moves through an asana, does a tarot reading for themselves or a friend…” Ultimately, there is no magic bullet. “The only way around it is straight through.”
The scholarship around trans feeling, Malatino argues, is not as rich as it should be. Affect theory should interact with trans theory just as much as it does queer theory. And, fundamentally, affect theory’s interaction with trans theory would index a plurality of negatives. It would overturn the command to feel good and allow for care that recalibrates what is possible when we feel bad. It could be argued that since this book helped me feel ok about feeling bad it too is a sort of self-help manual and some trans people may find this book a set of questions they have heard again and again–a trans after school special, but in naming these negative feelings it can also give the reader a protective spell worth gifting their community.
In the weeks after FFS, I try to explain the central argument of the book and why it struck a chord with me–but the answer is very simple. When I felt bad, when others commanded me to feel better, the book just held me.
