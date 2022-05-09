Finance
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Jacana Partners
Disclaimer
I am not an agent or connected to this entity. The information provided below is independent as based on my research and experience. Whilst I have taken steps to ensure the accuracy of the information presented here, there can be no guarantee that it will remain accurate.
Basic information
Target: Established entity – with three years audited financials and a track record of sales and profits.
Sector focus: None in particular
Amounts provided: $0.5- $5million
Funding type: Private equity
Further information: East Africa contact: +254(0) 20 250 4775 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting FREE
Who is behind the Fund?
Founded in 2008 by a group of UK entrepreneurs and philanthropists, it initially worked through two local fund managers: Fidelity Capital in West Africa and InReturn Capital in East Africa.
The structure combines highly experienced private equity veterans from Europe with expert teams on-the-ground. It has now commenced a merger (Jan 2013) to create a pan- African fund manager that will manage a new $75m pan-African SME fund. Jacana is currently raising from international investors.
It currently has $45m in funds under investment provided by a number of individual and institutional investors including FMO (a dutch investment bank), Oiko credit (a co-operative and social investor) and Finn fund (a development fund).
What is the process like?
It’s set out on their website but they in summary expect to move from start to finish within 1 month, with the key “in principle”approval being given after about 1 month.
In summary:
- An initial executive summary from your business plan is submitted to them.
- If they are interested, it is more likely that they will then request for a detailed business plan.
- Thereafter they will follow this up with a face to face meeting to assess the opportunity.
- Once they approve in principle, the other aspects include the due diligence and closing.
My tips for success?
- High growth. Like many private equity firms, they are keen on established businesses with high growth focus. They do highlight for example that they expect the revenue to be about 5 times their initial investment once they exit. Your business should therefore be able to deliver high returns, otherwise it is not worth developing the plan.
- Team. For a private equity firm, similar to a venture capital firm, a solid team is a key factor. You must put in place a strong team, one that considers good corporate governance, ethics and strong financial controls as key.
- Clear business plan. When drawing up your business plan, have a clear and articulate strategy that will show where growth is going to come from. Illustrate the business competitive advantage i.e you are doing it better or different from the others.
Otherwise, best of luck.
How You Can Earn From Internet Marketing To Make Money Online
There are countless of people who want to earn money from the internet and yet only a small percentage of these people actually earn real money online. This is not to say that the opportunities are lacking as there are several of them. If you want to add to the small percentage of people who really make money online, here’s how you can turn internet marketing into your lucrative online business.
Set the Direction for Your Business with a Plan
You need to have a business plan that will outline the details of how you are to go about making money online as an internet marketer. Your plan will serve as your roadmap to get to your destination of success. Envision what it is that you want to achieve and start to work hard to achieve what you want.
Follow the Basic System that Successful Internet Marketers Use
All successful internet marketers employ a system to earn great money online. Their systems may vary from one another but all originate from a basic system as follows:
• Identifying Your Target Market
• Building Your Money-Earning Website
• Driving Traffic to Your Website to Grow Your List of Subscribers
• Building and Strengthening Relationship with Your List of Subscribers
• Monetizing Your List
Work on Your Skills
As an internet marketer, you need to continually develop and improve your skills. The internet is a dynamic place, and its population is equally active. The needs and wants of your market are ever changing. Competition is getting fierce. If only for these reasons, you need to upgrade your skills to maintain the profitability of your internet marketing business if not to grow it even bigger.
Use the Key to Earn Money Online
The key to make money online from internet marketing is in building your list. It is perhaps the single most important part of your business that you should devote more time and effort. It is also your list that will empower you to make easy money online.
This is how you can use your key to make money online:
• Establish the trust and confidence of your list of subscribers. You can do this by ensuring that your lists have permitted you to send them email regularly and they can always at any time opt to unsubscribe from your lists.
• Strengthen your relationship with your lists. Send them relevant emails and update them regularly of the products that you offer that they will find useful. You can also get an email auto-responder to automate the process and ensure that all your subscribers’ queries are attended to.
• Continuously drive traffic to your site to grow your lists bigger. As you turn your lists into your loyal customers while getting more traffic to subscribe to your lists, you will appreciate the efforts you have spent to make money from your website.
The reason most people fail in making money online is that they expect too much easy money from the internet and yet refuse to exert the necessary efforts to make their online business work for them. Internet marketing remains to be the most proven method to make money online as long as you are willing to commit your time and hard work.
Alibaba’s IPO: Approach Cautiously
International exposure is key to building a well-diversified portfolio, but foreign companies can raise issues you would not find in the United States. Take, for example, a common workaround for foreign ownership prohibitions in China-based companies: the variable interest entity (VIE).
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba is preparing for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Alibaba’s sheer size (a total value estimated over $200 billion) has drawn a lot of attention from investors, but some of that attention comes in the form of concern. Alibaba uses the VIE structure, and a recent article from The Wall Street Journal reported that a U.S. government commission found that American investors face “major risks” if they purchase shares from companies structured this way. (1)
VIEs are not new. Chinese Internet companies began using this structure in 2000 as a workaround for Chinese restrictions that ban foreigners from investing in certain sectors, including telecommunications. To avoid running afoul of the rules, non-Chinese investors own an offshore-listed business entity, which owns a subsidiary located in China. The Chinese subsidiary then owns one or more domestically licensed companies, which are the VIEs. In the case of Alibaba, U.S. investors will be purchasing shares in a Cayman Islands entity named Alibaba Group Holding Limited. This entity will have a contractual right to the profits of the Chinese company, but will not own the company’s assets.
While so far this structure has held up, the risks the commission identified are not insubstantial. Because the company ownership is indirect, foreign investors must rely on contractual agreements alone to ensure that they retain the economic benefits of ownership in the China-based company. These contracts would need to be enforced through the Chinese legal system in cases where shareholders believed their rights had been violated – a process that has been historically difficult for outsiders.
Even with these contracts in place, foreign investors have relatively little control. For example, in 2011 Alibaba’s Chinese entity disregarded the objections of Yahoo Inc., a large shareholder in the offshore entity, and split off the assets of a payments unit to put them under the control of company founder Jack Ma. Alibaba said the transaction was necessary to ensure that China’s central bank would allow the payment unit to continue operating, and it eventually reached an agreement with its shareholders, The Wall Street Journal reported. (2) While some investors see the VIE structure as the cost of doing business in China, the lack of control it entails calls for caution.
Still, investors run a similar risk with the shares of U.S. companies that have a majority shareholder, whether or not that shareholder is the founder. Investors sometimes decide that being at the mercy of the majority shareholder is a price they are willing to pay to invest in a certain company. Some private equity firms, including The Carlyle Group, KKR, and The Blackstone Group, have also gone public using a limited partnership structure, where investors receive a share of the profits but remain at the mercy of the general partner where business decisions are concerned. That said, choosing to buy into a company with limited control in the United States comes with a host of rules and regulations designed to protect minority investors. While these are not bulletproof, they do offer some reassurance. Investing in Alibaba or another VIE-structured Chinese business involves giving up not only control, but transparency.
Perhaps more concerning, Chinese authorities have never formally confirmed that VIEs are legally valid. Should the Chinese government see fit to challenge the legitimacy of companies using VIEs, there might be little a foreign investor could do. While China has a vested economic interest in preserving firms as big as Alibaba, investors are banking on the Chinese government’s self-interest without a legal safety net. Some observers have warned that Chinese legal precedents suggest VIEs may fall if challenged.
This is not to say investors should always avoid companies structured as VIEs at all times and in all circumstances. Asia-focused stock mutual funds, as part of a well-diversified equity portfolio, can provide diversified exposure to thousands of different companies, we can live with minor exposure to investments in VIE-structured companies like Alibaba.
But keep an eye on your exposure to the stocks of Chinese companies, regardless of how they are structured. There is reason to remain wary of the risks of investing in a place that does not always respect the rule of law or the principles of corporate governance that we take for granted in the United States. The investor-unfriendly structure of the VIE is one more reason to proceed with caution.
Sources:
1) The Wall Street Journal, “U.S. Report Casts Doubt on Legal Structure of Alibaba, Other Chinese Firms”
2) The Wall Street Journal, “Alibaba Founder’s Recent Deals Raise Flags”
3 Easy Ways to Manifest More Money Into Your Life
When it comes to manifestation, we can say that it can bring several good things into your life. After you have understood the fundamentals of manifestation, it will be easier for you to manifest a lot of things. For example, most people want to manifest money and abundance in life. In this article, we are going to talk about three easy ways to manifest more money into your life. Read on to find out more.
1. Change your Core Beliefs and Mindset About Money
Most of us have the problem of misalignment between our desires and core beliefs. For instance, you may believe that money is the root of all evil in life. At the same time, you spend all your life struggling to make more money. So, what you need to do is change your primary believes associated with money. You can do it through positive affirmations, mirror belief, and an experienced empowerment coach.
The coach will help you modify your self-limiting beliefs. Make sure you look for a specialist in this department.
2. Get Specific
When it comes to manifestation, you should be specific regarding what you want to manifest. For instance, you may want to imagine your life as the showcase of your desire. So, your first move is to be specific by answering what, where, why, when, and who.
What kind of money do you want to manifest? Where do you want to manifest this money? How much do you want to manifest? When will you manifest it? Finally, you should answer who is going to manifest this money?
3. Embody Your Abundance
This approach involves your engagement in rituals and routines. These should support the natural energy manifested by you. Besides, it is about reminding yourself that you have creative power. In other words, you should find out what you can get and deserve.
If you want to embody abundance, money, and richness, you can try goddess baths, dressing wealthy, and abundance journaling. In other words, you can maintain an abundance journal. Apart from this, the journaling process can help you get rid of your negative core beliefs in association with money. Plus, it will help you get rid of any money blogs.
Your first move is to write down what you are grateful for. As a matter of fact, if you want to change your mind set about positive things in your life, nothing can work better than gratefulness. Besides, you can mention your celebrations and accomplishments in the journal. This approach will help you get closer to your manifestation.
Finally, you should imagine that your money e has been manifested. Besides, you must show respect and reverence for your money.
Long story short, this was a simple description of 3 easy ways that can help you manifest more money into your life. So, if you want to achieve this goal, we suggest that you follow these three easy ways. Hopefully, you will be able to manifest money into your life.
