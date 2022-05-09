News
Amber Heard’s Witness List Includes James Franco and Elon Musk, Here’s Why
The defamation trial of Johnny Depp has been continuing for a long time. Every day, new evidence and witnesses are coming into the picture. However, it is still unclear whether the accused is guilty or if there is some more to the story. The trial began with filing the suit against Depp by his ex-wife […]
What will happen in free agency? Who will play in Summer League? What to watch for this Chicago Bulls offseason.
The Chicago Bulls ended the 2021-22 season on a frustrating note when the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated them from the first round of the playoffs in five games.
Next up is a critical period of recruitment and roster management for executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas and the rest of the front office as the Bulls aim to build on their first postseason berth in five seasons.
Here are the key dates and topics to track for the Bulls offseason.
Important dates
- May 16-22: NBA draft combine, Chicago
- May 17: NBA draft lottery, Chicago
- June 13: NBA draft early entry withdrawal deadline
- June 19: Last possible date for the NBA Finals
- June 23: NBA draft, Barclays Center, New York
- June 29: Last day for teams to make contract decisions and qualifying offers to free agents
- June 30: Free agency negotiations begin
- July 1: Moratorium begins; teams can sign players to rookie, minimum and two-way contracts
- July 7: Moratorium ends; teams can begin making trades and signing players
- July 7-17: NBA Summer League, Las Vegas
- July 13: Last day to withdraw qualifying offers to free agents
- Aug. 31: Last day to waive players
What to watch for this summer
NBA draft
The Bulls went to a tiebreaker after finishing with an identical 46-36 record to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After winning the draw, the Bulls hold the 18th pick in the draft. That’s their only pick this year.
The end of the season exposed two major areas of needed improvement: size and shooting. Those aren’t issues the Bulls can rectify through the draft alone, but the front office likely will address one of those weaknesses as it makes another addition to the young core.
Last year’s draft paid off immediately for the Bulls, who selected Ayo Dosunmu in the second round and elevated the homegrown guard into an unexpected starting role for much of the season.
The Bulls could be in position to add another Illinois alumnus after center Kofi Cockburn declared for the draft, although there might be better fits for the frontcourt — such as Auburn’s Walker Kessler — available with the 18th pick.
Free agency
This is an important free agency period for the Bulls. Although the front office isn’t likely to take as big of a swing as it did last year — picking up DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso — shoring up the margins of the roster will be a key to getting past the first round next season.
The Bulls bench finished as one of the worst in the league this season, providing only 20.6 points per game, and that lack of support became an insurmountable weakness in the playoffs. Creating a more balanced bench will be crucial for the Bulls this summer.
Meanwhile, Zach LaVine will spend the summer poring over offers in his first offseason as an unrestricted free agent. LaVine made clear his intention to weigh all possibilities before signing a new deal. If he departs Chicago after five seasons, he would leave a gaping hole in the Bulls roster.
NBA Summer League
The Bulls haven’t determined how they’ll use the NBA Summer League — which takes place July 7-17 in Las Vegas — to prepare younger players for the upcoming season. While they can be expected to send their draft pick and Windy City Bulls players to Las Vegas, they haven’t committed to sending Dosunmu and Patrick Williams.
Both players voiced enthusiasm about playing in Vegas this summer, but this will be a calculated decision for the Bulls. After stepping in for Ball and Caruso, Dosunmu played significantly more time than the Bulls planned in his rookie season, including 40 starts.
Williams could use the minutes after missing most of his second season because of a wrist injury. But third-year players aren’t often called for summer league, and the competition level might not be high enough to push the power forward.
If either player does play in Vegas, Bulls fans would get a look at a substantial portion of the franchise’s future.
Contract tracker
- Free agents: Zach LaVine (unrestricted), Derrick Jones Jr. (unrestricted), Tristan Thompson (unrestricted), Troy Brown Jr. (restricted), Matt Thomas (restricted), Tyler Cook (restricted, two-way), Malcolm Hill (restricted, two-way)
- Contract option: Tony Bradley (player option)
- Under contract: Nikola Vučević (expires 2023), Coby White (2023), Javonte Green (2023), Ayo Dosunmu (2023), DeMar DeRozan (2024), Patrick Williams (2024), Marko Simonović (2024), Lonzo Ball (2025), Alex Caruso (2025)
- Eligible for extension: Vučević, White
Attack On The Hollywood Bowl, Both Dave Chappelle And Netflix Have Issued Statements!
Dave Chappelle is a renowned comedian in Hollywood. However, a recent instance forced Netflix to issue statements against this celebrity. The Netflix Is A Joke festival took place in Los Angeles, where a sudden Hollywood Bowl Attack took place. Dave Chappelle was the target of this attack which forced Netflix to reconsider the safety conditions […]
Top 40 Best Seinen Anime Of All Time
Seinen is popularly described as a term for a sub-genre of storytelling, either manga or anime. This is a kind of sub-genre focussed on youth or young adults. This classification follows any genre from sci-fi (science-fiction) to politics to sports to apocalyptic to romance to action, and many more. There is no set genre for seinen anime and seinen manga. We got the list of Seinen anime,Dive right into it!
Even though the age range of the seinen anime is young adults, the older ones can also enjoy the anime series without any guilt due to its complex characters, character development, and equally exciting storylines.
What Is Shonen And Seinen?
The difference between both sub-genre of anime is the age demographics. ‘Shonen’ targets teenagers while ‘seinen’ targets young adults.
What Are Popular Seinen Animes?
Here we have compiled a list of the best seinen anime series, some based on seinen manga, some on light novels for the seinen fans and anime fans alike. Before beginning, please keep in mind that the list follows the best to worst IMDb-rated seinen series.
40. Berserk
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer(s): Makoto Fukami
- Cast: Hiroaki Iwanaga, Toa Yukinari
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Guts, a mercenary of young age who is branded for death and hunted by demons, is set on a journey to turn his fate around. For this, he takes up the blade of Dragonslayer. The young mercenary promises vengeance upon a man who once was his friend.
On his way to vengeance, he makes some friends, and the ragtag group joins Guts’ journey in the seinen anime of Berserk. The anime was praised for its storytelling style, which bagged it a second season.
39. Himouto! Umaru-chan
- Director: Masahiko Ohta
- Writer(s): Takashi Aoshima
- Cast: Aimi Tanaka, Kenji Nojima
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Seinen anime Himoto! Umaru-chan is a story of Umaru Dona and her older brother Taihei and their daily navigating of their lives. They do the best they can with their life while also showing their unbreakable bond with friends and family.
38. Utawarerumono
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer(s): Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Ryouka Uzuki, Rikiya Koyama
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Funimation
Eruruu finds a mysterious man who is injured. He is physically different, with no ears or tail but a mask he cannot remove. Eruruu is named Hakuoro by her family members and starts living with them.
He becomes part of the village and their efforts in overthrowing the tyrannical emperor in the seinen series, Utawarerumono. Eruruu must save the villagers while also solving the mystery of his past.
37. Working!!
- Director: Yoshimasa Hiraike
- Writer(s): Yoshimasa Hiraike
- Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Kana Asumi
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Souta Takanashi cannot turn down an offer from cute Popular Taneshima when she offers him to work for her family-run restaurant, Wagnaria in Hokkaido.
The seinen anime is a unique comedy featuring a restaurant with no dull moments within Wagnaria. The characters create hilarious antics, making the anime viewers laugh aloud.
36. Jormungand
- Director: Keitaro Motonaga
- Writer(s): Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Shizuka Itou, Mutsumi Tamura
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
The gritty seinen anime Jormungand follows Koko Hekmatyar, an international arms dealer with his crew traveling from place to place in the guise of a shipping company, HCLI. She works illegally and thus is on the international crime list, with various agencies always following her. With danger all around them, Jonah and his crew must protect Koko and her dream of world peace with their lives.
35. After the Rain (Koi wa Ameagari no You ni)
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Writer(s): Deko Akao
- Cast: Sayumi Watabe, Hiroaki Hirata
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Seinen anime After the Rain follows Akira Tachibana, a reserved high school student who works part-time in a cafe. She develops feelings for her 45-year-old manager as he is kind and concerned with his customers. They spend time together and grow closer, making her like him even more. Will he be able to reciprocate Akira’s feelings?
34. Shadows House
- Director: Kazuki Ōhashi
- Writer(s): Toshiya Ōno
- Cast: Yuu Sasahara, Akari Kitou
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Funimation
The Shadows are a family of nobles who reside in a manor in the mountains, far from human contact. When Shadow children come of age, they are given a Living Doll as their attendant and partner.
Emilio is the doll created for Kate. She meets other dolls and learns of her duties and her purpose of existence. She is most dutiful even though there is a clash of their personalities.
Will she be able to uncover the mystery of the Shadows House in the seinen series?
33. Cells At Work
- Director: Kenichi Suzuki
- Writer(s): Kenichi Suzuki, Yūko Kakihara
- Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Kana Hanazawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 50 % (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Sekkekkyuu AE3803 has the essential job of transporting oxygen. Hakkekkyuub U-1146 has a more challenging job of eliminating foreign bacteria from entering a body and making it their home. While on the other hand, the platelets have a nee job of a construction project.
Cells at work is a unique seinen series showcasing the daily lives of the cells at work and keeping the body healthy.
32. Goblin Slayer
- Director: Takaharu Ozaki
- Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata, Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Yuuichirou Umehara, Yui Ogura
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Goblins are ferocious beings as they kidnap females of other species for reproduction. They are, however, not looked at as a threat as they are considered the lowliest of monsters.
To investigate the case of missing women, a 15-year-old priestess joins the group of rookies who get caught in an ambush and get killed, leaving the Priestess behind. She accepts her fate, but the Goblin Slayer saves her while destroying the goblin nest.
The priestess can accompany him throughout their adventures, where all Goblin-related matters ate sorted. She meets enigmatic personas that will not rest until the goblins are eradicated.
31. Alderamin on the Sky
- Director: Tetsuo Ichimura
- Writer(s): Shōgo Yasukawa
- Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Inori Minase
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
The seinen anime follows the journey of Ikta Solork, who wants nothing in his life but relaxation and a female companion to keep him company. However, his dreamworld gets shattered as a war breaks out and Princess Chamille of Katjvarna is taken hostage by Kioka.
Ikta, along with his friend, meets three other enigmatic people. Together, they embark upon a journey to war. However, their vessel sinks and ends up being in the enemy outpost. But they manage to break out while also saving the abducted princess.
The five of them are bestowed upon the title of Imperial Knight with the expectation from the people of being their heroes. All of this, which Ikta never wanted for himself.
30. Poco’s Udon World
- Director: Seiki Takuno
- Writer(s): Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Shiho Kokido, Yuuichi Nakamura
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Poko’s Udon World follows the touching bond between Souta Tawara and Poko, a shapeshifting tanuki whom the former takes under him. With the time they spend together, Souta recalls his past and childhood. He is pulled into the nostalgia of the place he left behind for his life in the city and his relationship with his father.
29. Somali and The Forest Spirit
- Director: Kenji Yasuda
- Writer(s): Mariko Mochizuki
- Cast: Inori Minase, Daisuke Ono
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
In a world unimaginable, demons, cyclopes, and other strange creatures dominate the population, with few human beings left as outcasts. They only have a purpose: to be hunted down by the creatures and become their food.
Golem, the protector of nature, has a chance encounter with Somali, who is alone whom he takes under his wing with one mission on his mind: to find her parents.
28. House of Five Leaves
- Director: Tomomi Mochizuki
- Writer(s): Tomomi Mochizuki
- Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Daisuke Namikawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Masanosuke Akitsu is a wandering ronin in Japan’s Edo period. However, he is often labeled as unreliable due to him being meek.
He meets Yaichi, who offers him as his bodyguard. Masa is not innocent as he seems. He is drawn into Yaichi’s gang Five Leaves, he struggles with his values. His curiosity leads him to uncover the mysterious band of outlaws.
27. Inuyashiki: Last Hero
- Director: Keiichi Sato
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Fumiyo Kohinata, Nijirou Murakami
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ichirou Inuyashiki is a 58-year-old whose family is very indifferent towards him. He is revealed to have stomach cancer taken coldly by his family. Unable to bear this, he runs away to a nearby field.
Suddenly, he is enveloped in light and smoke, and he discovers that he is reborn as a machine wearing his old skin. He uses his powers to save lives, leading him to a life of happiness and hope.
However, some questions are not clear to him yet.
26. Drifters
- Director: Kenichi Suzuki
- Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Yuuichi Nakamura, Naoya Uchida
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Hulu
Based on the seinen manga, seinen anime Drifters follows Toyohisa Shimazu is the rearguard for his troops during the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600. He is critically wounded and is pulled into a modern hallway with hundreds of doors. He is pulled into the nearest door to reach a world different from his.
Toyohisa meets Nobunaga Oda and Yoichi Suketa Nasu in the strange world populated with the strange creatures and warriors that he had only heard in stories. From his new companions, he learns about the politics of the place and how they have been summoned as Drifters to fight against the Ends, the latter trying to eradicate the former.
The Ends formed the Orte Empire, which hunts people like them while persecuting elves and demihumans. It is not up to our heroes to protect the land and fight against the Ends.
25. K-On!
- Director: Naoko Yamada
- Writer(s): Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Aki Toyosaki, Youko Hikasa, Ayana Taketatsu, Minako Kotobuki
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Peacock
The seinen anime follows Yui Hirasawa, who joins a Light Music Club, which she thinks will only play light instruments. However, with no knowledge of playing one, she tries to quit.
The Light Music Club is on the verge of disbandment due to fewer members. They are offering anything to Yui to join. But Yui has made up her mind to leave.
They perform before her in one last effort to convince Yui, which miraculously convinces her. From then onwards, there is no stopping them.
24. Knights of Sidonia
- Director: Kōbun Shizuno, Hiroyuki Seshita
- Writer(s): Sadayuki Murai
- Cast: Aki Toyosaki, Aya Suzaki
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Funimation
The alien race of Guana has been relentlessly pursuing humanity after destroying the Earth. They are traveling across the galaxy to hunt them down.
Nagate Tanizake comes to the surface of his ship Sidonia when he needs food. Unbeknownst to him, something disastrous is happening.
Knights of Sidonia, a seinen series, is one such anime where Tanizake and his allies must become heroes to save humanity’s last hope of survival.
23. ReLIFE
- Director: Satoru Kosaka
- Writer(s): Michiko Yokote, Kazuho Hyōdō
- Cast: Ai Kayano, Kensho Ono
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
One of the best seinen anime series ReLIFE follows the story of Arata Kaizaki, a subject of unique experiments, and his struggle to adjust to a new life while also avoiding repeating the same mistakes.
22. Bungou Stray Dogs
- Director: Takuya Igarashi
- Writer(s): Yōji Enokido
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Yuuto Uemura
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Based on the manga of the same name, the seinen anime follows Atsushi Nakajima, who is convinced that a mystical tiger plagues the orphanage he lives in. However, he is kicked out of his only home when he is wrongfully suspected of mysterious things.
While on the riverbank, he saves an odd man, Osamu Dazai, from drowning. Dazai has been investigating the same tiger that Atsushi has seen. They coerce him to join their firm to solve the case with his other enigmatic colleagues.
21. Tokyo Ghoul
- Director: Shuhei Morita
- Writer(s): Chūji Mikasano
- Cast: Yurie Kobori, Sora Amamiya
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Hulu
Living in a threatening world where ghouls have intermingled with humans, Ken Kanecki is a reserved college student. One day he is asked out by Rize Kamishiro, an attractive woman, for a date.
While returning home, Rize attacks him. He is woken up in a hospital, only to know that her organs have been transplanted into him.
His body begins to change, making him a hybrid of human and ghoul. Now, he has to fight for his humanities and against the agencies which hunt monsters like him.
20. Elfen Lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer(s): Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Sanae Kobayashi, Yuki Matsouka
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
Based on the seinen manga by Lynn Okamoto, Elfen Lied, a seinen series, follows the main character Lucy who is an extraordinary human, Dicloniuos, who was born with a pair of short horns and invisible telekinetic hands. This leads to experimentation on her by the Japanese government in the government institution.
She breaks out of her captive by using bloodshed as her resort. Due to the traumatic events that happened to her, she developed a split personality disorder.
She meets two college students whose kindness towards her will change their lives forever.
19. Detroit Metal City
- Director: Hiroshi Nagahama
- Writer(s): Kiminori Wakasugi
- Cast: Yuuji Ueda
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Detroit Metal City is a death metal band with a twist. The lead singer of the group, Johannes Krauser II, is a demonic being who is said to have been risen from the depths of hell.
What no one knows is what is actually behind the picture. Krauser is a person taken up by an average college graduate named Souichi Negishi, trying his best to survive in the world.
The seinen anime deals with Negishi’s strange life full of misadventures of band life, romance, and fans.
18. Grand Blue Dreaming
- Director: Shinji Takamatsu
- Writer(s): Shinji Takamatsu, Kenji Inoue
- Cast: Chika Anzai, Yuuma Uchida
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Based on the popular comedy seinen manga, Grand Blue Dreaming follows Iori’s life and misadventures with numerous hilarious moments with his new friends throughout the series. With them, he is faced with the college life dream. He is also learning to scuba dive.
17. Master Keaton
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer(s): Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Norihiro Inoue, Keaton Yamada
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating:
- Where to Watch: NA
Taichi Keaton is a half-British and half-Japanese archaeologist. He is a veteran of the Falklands War. He has a job of solving mysteries and investigates the insurance fraud for Lloyd, traveling around the world.
Seinen series, Mater Keaton follows his journey and adventures around the world.
16. Land Of The Lustrous
- Director: Takahiko Kyōgoku
- Writer(s): Toshiya Ōno
- Cast: Tomoyo Kurosawa
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Seinen anime Houseki no Kuni follows Phos’ effort to protect the Gems while helping them fight against yeh Lunarians. Phos while given a chance to compile an encyclopedia. He meets a Gem called Cinnabar, who patrols and decides to be helpful and finds a role that both can enjoy.
15. Black Lagoon
- Director: Sunao Katabuchi
- Writer(s): Sunao Katabuchi
- Cast: Megumi Toyoguchi, Daisuke Namikawa
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Hulu
Black Lagoon, a seinen anime, touches on human morality and virtue where everyone is corrupt. Protagonist Rokurou, a businessman, must fight to keep his values and morality intact. He, by his surroundings, is turned from a businessman into a mercenary.
14. Dorohedoro
- Director: Yuichiro Hayashi
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Yuu Kobayashi, Wataru Takagi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Dorohedoro is a seinen anime set in the Hole, a rickety district where daily death and disaster occur. Managing a healthy blend of comedy with carnage, the anime is a story of Kaiman, a reptile-like man who hunts down the magic users for answers about his appearance. With his only companion, Nikaidou, he navigates his hellish life in the Hole. With many twists, the anime is a story of a unique world with strange occurrences.
13. Space brothers
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Writer(s): Makoto Uezu, Yoichi Kato
- Cast: Miyuki Sawashiro, Yuuko Sanpei
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
The science-fiction manga-based seinen anime focuses on Mutta Namba and his younger brother Hibito witnessing a UFO flying towards the Moon. After witnessing this, the two boys promise to become astronauts with Hibito for Moon and Mutta aiming for Mars, one step ahead of his younger brother.
But life had different plans as Mutta is working in an automotive company and Hibito, an astronaut, will be the first Japanese to step on Moon. Mutta is given the opportunity of his life when JAXA accepts his application for the following astronaut selection. The seinen anime Space Brothers will take the viewers on the ride and answer the question: will Mutta fulfill his 19-year-old dream? Space Brothers’ realistic portrayal of everyday struggles marks its viewers.
12. Planetes
- Director: Gorō Taniguchi
- Writer(s): Ichirō Ōkouchi
- Cast: Kazunari Tanaka, Satsuki Ukino
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
In the future year 2075, space travel is a reality where this advancement has led to the colonialization of the Moon. With also led to the commercial use of outer space and ample space corporations taking up the space in the markets.
Ai Tanabe works for Technora Corporation as a member of the Debris Section. Her job? To remove the dangerous space junk between Earth and Moon.
Planetes is a seinen anime series set in outer space while tackling the personal lives of ordinary people.
11. Rainbow: Nisha Rokubou No Shichini
- Director: Hiroshi Kōjina
- Writer(s): Hideo Takayashiki
- Cast: Rikiya Koyama, Shun Oguri
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: NA
Rainbow: Nisha Rokubou no Shinchinseinen anime follows the journey of the seven cellmates in 1955 Japan who share the same cell. They fight against the sadistic guard and doctor duo who grudge against the protagonist Rokurouta, a former boxer, and take pleasure in violating boys. With seven complex characters, they have to work together to survive.
10. Hellsing Ultimate
- Director: Tomokazu Tokoro, Hiroyuki Tanaka, Yasuhiro Matsumura, Kenichi Suzuki
- Writer(s): Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Jouji Nakata, Fumiko Urikasa, Kaori Mizuhashi, Norio Wakamoto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
There are two sides to life, dark and light. Thus, in the seinen anime Hellsing Ultimate, also exist creatures of darkness that threaten humanity on one side, and the other is Hellsing, an organization headed by Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing with a promise to exterminate these creatures.
Integra’s most potent weapon is the vampire Alucard, who works against his kind. With his trusted servant, Seras Victoria, he must battle everyone who stands opposed to Hellsing.
9. Parasyte The Maxim
- Director: Kenichi Shimizu, Yang Byeong-Gil, Hitoshi Haga, Yoshihiro Kanno, Masayuki Mizutani
- Writer(s): Shōji Yonemura
- Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Aya Hirano
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
The seinen anime follows when parasitic aliens come down on Earth to infiltrate humanity. They burrow into the exposed brain and get into complete control of their host. They then transform into various forms to feed on their prey.
Shinichi Izumi is an exposed person, but the parasite ends up in his right hand instead of his brain. Now, Migi, the parasite, has to rely on him to survive and Izumi to continue living his everyday life.
8. Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex
- Director: Kenji Kamiyama
- Writer(s): Kenji Kamiyama
- Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ootsuka, Kouichi Yamadera, Osamu Saka
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Seinen’s anime series Ghost in the Shel takes the viewers to a future where humankind can transplant their body parts to machines. This increases the physical and cybernetics strength. However, it falls into the wrong hands, which leads to dangerous crimes. To curb that, the government establishes Section 9. Section 9 is an independent police unit.
The unit is led by Daisuke Aramakai and Motoko Kusanagi, who had a high success rate in solving such crimes. But a dangerous game begins when faced with ‘The Laughing Man.’
7. Made In Abyss
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Mariya Ise, Miyu Tomita
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu
The manga-based seinen anime follows the Abyss, where lies the mystery of the unknown. Here, only the best of the Divers have been able to explore. These White Whistles are the heroes of the surface world.
Riko is the daughter of a legendary White Whistle Lyza the Annihilator, a Read Whistle novice. However, she wants to explore the depths of the Abyss. One day, Riko hits the jackpot as she meets an ordinary-looking boy. Named Reg by Riko, he is a robot who claims to remember nothing from before. Convinced he must have come from the Abyss, they decide to go deep into the place. The place which might not be the way she dreamt of being.
The anime fans will love anime for its complex characters, character development, and storyline.
6. Erased (Boku Dake ga Inai Machi)
- Director: Tomohiko Itō
- Writer(s): Taku Kishimoto
- Cast: Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Aoi Yuuki
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Based on Kei Sanbe’s seinen manga series, the story of Boku Dake ga Inai Machi revolves around Satoru Fujinama and the mysterious deaths of his mother and childhood friends. He was sent eighteen years back in the past to uncover the mystery of the abduction and killing of his classmate, Kayo Hinazuki, by getting his name cleared from the accusation of murder against him and to save many lives in the future.
5. Ajin: Demihuman
- Director: Hiroyuki Seshita
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Houchuu Ootsuka
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix
In the seinen series Ajin: Demi-Human, Ajin is the group of mysterious immortals labeled as threats against humankind. They are to be taken into custody whenever sighted in society.
The anime follows the high schooler Kei Nagai, who is careless and does not pay attention to the news of Ajin. He knows less about the subject than any of his classmates.
One day he survives an accident that was supposed to take his life only to know later that he is reborn as an Ajin. He is all alone in the journey against the world.
4. Monster
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer(s): Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Nozomu Sasaki, Hidenobu Kiuchi
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Dr. Kenzou Tenma has everything, job security, a social position, and a crisis conscience, leading to a career fall where he lost his social standing when he chose to perform surgery on a young boy than the town’s mayor. He is given the position of hospital director. But when the director and two other doctors die, his position is restored without any ramifications.
However, the past haunts him nine years later when he faces the monster he operated on while promising to make amends.
3. Ping Pong The Animation
- Director: Masaaki Yuasa
- Writer(s): Masaaki Yuasa
- Cast: Fukujuurou Katayama, Kouki Uchyama
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating:
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Ping Pong the animation follows two friends, Smile and Peco, and their journey to participate in Japan’s inter-high table tennis championship to get renowned. The seinen anime is a story of dreams and ambition with obstacles in the way of the two friends. Whatever happens, Smile and Peco are together in this.
2. One-Punch Man
- Director: Shingo Natsume
- Writer(s): Tomohiro Suzuki
- Cast: Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
Saitama has a hobby that not everyone has, such as being a hero. It is a childhood dream that he tries to fulfill by training relentlessly. He trains for three years that he loses all of his hair. But his training bore fruit as he can now defeat his enemies with one punch, making him one punch man. However, he is unimpressed by being the only one that way and no one to match his skill, and he cannot enjoy the thrill.
A cyborg named Genos wishes to become his follower after witnessing his power. He tells Saitama about the Hero Association and suggests he become a certified hero. Agreeing with Genos, Saitama goes on a journey as a nee member of the association to feel the excitement he once lost.
1. Vinland Saga
- Director: Shūhei Yabuta
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Seko, Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Naoya Uchida, Yuuta Umera, Kensho Ono
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
The seinen anime is set in the middle of a war between England and the Danes, where Young Thorfinn gets involved. He was born on a frozen island in Iceland and brought up listening to the stories of a legendary place, Vinland. He yearns to be in a place like that where there is no war and only peace. However, he must take revenge upon Askeladd, who killed his father.
Thank you for reading the list curated by us. Hope that every anime fan would have loved the list of fantastic anime from Ping Pong The Animation to Elfen Lied and many others. The list followed the best to worst rated seinen anime on IMDb.
