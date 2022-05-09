Amber Heard’s Witness List Includes James Franco and Elon Musk, Here’s Why

Seinen is popularly described as a term for a sub-genre of storytelling, either manga or anime. This is a kind of sub-genre focussed on youth or young adults. This classification follows any genre from sci-fi (science-fiction) to politics to sports to apocalyptic to romance to action, and many more. There is no set genre for seinen anime and seinen manga. We got the list of Seinen anime,Dive right into it!

Even though the age range of the seinen anime is young adults, the older ones can also enjoy the anime series without any guilt due to its complex characters, character development, and equally exciting storylines.

What Is Shonen And Seinen?

The difference between both sub-genre of anime is the age demographics. ‘Shonen’ targets teenagers while ‘seinen’ targets young adults.

What Are Popular Seinen Animes?

Here we have compiled a list of the best seinen anime series, some based on seinen manga, some on light novels for the seinen fans and anime fans alike. Before beginning, please keep in mind that the list follows the best to worst IMDb-rated seinen series.

40. Berserk

Director : Shin Itagaki

Writer(s) : Makoto Fukami

Cast : Hiroaki Iwanaga, Toa Yukinari

IMDb Rating : 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 87% (Audience Score)

Where to Watch : Netflix, Crunchyroll

Guts, a mercenary of young age who is branded for death and hunted by demons, is set on a journey to turn his fate around. For this, he takes up the blade of Dragonslayer. The young mercenary promises vengeance upon a man who once was his friend.

On his way to vengeance, he makes some friends, and the ragtag group joins Guts’ journey in the seinen anime of Berserk. The anime was praised for its storytelling style, which bagged it a second season.

39. Himouto! Umaru-chan

Director : Masahiko Ohta

Writer(s) : Takashi Aoshima

Cast : Aimi Tanaka, Kenji Nojima

IMDb Rating : 7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Crunchyroll

Seinen anime Himoto! Umaru-chan is a story of Umaru Dona and her older brother Taihei and their daily navigating of their lives. They do the best they can with their life while also showing their unbreakable bond with friends and family.

38. Utawarerumono

Director : Tomoki Kobayashi

Writer(s) : Makoto Uezu

Cast : Ryouka Uzuki, Rikiya Koyama

IMDb Rating : 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Funimation

Eruruu finds a mysterious man who is injured. He is physically different, with no ears or tail but a mask he cannot remove. Eruruu is named Hakuoro by her family members and starts living with them.

He becomes part of the village and their efforts in overthrowing the tyrannical emperor in the seinen series, Utawarerumono. Eruruu must save the villagers while also solving the mystery of his past.

37. Working!!

Director : Yoshimasa Hiraike

Writer(s) : Yoshimasa Hiraike

Cast : Jun Fukuyama, Kana Asumi

IMDb Rating : 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Souta Takanashi cannot turn down an offer from cute Popular Taneshima when she offers him to work for her family-run restaurant, Wagnaria in Hokkaido.

The seinen anime is a unique comedy featuring a restaurant with no dull moments within Wagnaria. The characters create hilarious antics, making the anime viewers laugh aloud.

36. Jormungand

Director : Keitaro Motonaga

Writer(s) : Yōsuke Kuroda

Cast : Shizuka Itou, Mutsumi Tamura

IMDb Rating : 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

The gritty seinen anime Jormungand follows Koko Hekmatyar, an international arms dealer with his crew traveling from place to place in the guise of a shipping company, HCLI. She works illegally and thus is on the international crime list, with various agencies always following her. With danger all around them, Jonah and his crew must protect Koko and her dream of world peace with their lives.

35. After the Rain (Koi wa Ameagari no You ni)

Director : Ayumu Watanabe

Writer(s) : Deko Akao

Cast : Sayumi Watabe, Hiroaki Hirata

IMDb Rating : 7.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Seinen anime After the Rain follows Akira Tachibana, a reserved high school student who works part-time in a cafe. She develops feelings for her 45-year-old manager as he is kind and concerned with his customers. They spend time together and grow closer, making her like him even more. Will he be able to reciprocate Akira’s feelings?

34. Shadows House

Director : Kazuki Ōhashi

Writer(s) : Toshiya Ōno

Cast : Yuu Sasahara, Akari Kitou

IMDb Rating : 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Funimation

The Shadows are a family of nobles who reside in a manor in the mountains, far from human contact. When Shadow children come of age, they are given a Living Doll as their attendant and partner.

Emilio is the doll created for Kate. She meets other dolls and learns of her duties and her purpose of existence. She is most dutiful even though there is a clash of their personalities.

Will she be able to uncover the mystery of the Shadows House in the seinen series?

33. Cells At Work

Director : Kenichi Suzuki

Writer(s) : Kenichi Suzuki, Yūko Kakihara

Cast : Tomoaki Maeno, Kana Hanazawa

IMDb Rating : 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 50 % (Audience Score)

Where to Watch : Netflix, Crunchyroll

Sekkekkyuu AE3803 has the essential job of transporting oxygen. Hakkekkyuub U-1146 has a more challenging job of eliminating foreign bacteria from entering a body and making it their home. While on the other hand, the platelets have a nee job of a construction project.

Cells at work is a unique seinen series showcasing the daily lives of the cells at work and keeping the body healthy.

32. Goblin Slayer

Director : Takaharu Ozaki

Writer(s) : Hideyuki Kurata, Yōsuke Kuroda

Cast : Yuuichirou Umehara, Yui Ogura

IMDb Rating : 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 89% (Audience Score)

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Goblins are ferocious beings as they kidnap females of other species for reproduction. They are, however, not looked at as a threat as they are considered the lowliest of monsters.

To investigate the case of missing women, a 15-year-old priestess joins the group of rookies who get caught in an ambush and get killed, leaving the Priestess behind. She accepts her fate, but the Goblin Slayer saves her while destroying the goblin nest.

The priestess can accompany him throughout their adventures, where all Goblin-related matters ate sorted. She meets enigmatic personas that will not rest until the goblins are eradicated.

31. Alderamin on the Sky

Director : Tetsuo Ichimura

Writer(s) : Shōgo Yasukawa

Cast : Nobuhiko Okamoto, Inori Minase

IMDb Rating : 7.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

The seinen anime follows the journey of Ikta Solork, who wants nothing in his life but relaxation and a female companion to keep him company. However, his dreamworld gets shattered as a war breaks out and Princess Chamille of Katjvarna is taken hostage by Kioka.

Ikta, along with his friend, meets three other enigmatic people. Together, they embark upon a journey to war. However, their vessel sinks and ends up being in the enemy outpost. But they manage to break out while also saving the abducted princess.

The five of them are bestowed upon the title of Imperial Knight with the expectation from the people of being their heroes. All of this, which Ikta never wanted for himself.

30. Poco’s Udon World

Director : Seiki Takuno

Writer(s) : Natsuko Takahashi

Cast : Shiho Kokido, Yuuichi Nakamura

IMDb Rating : 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Crunchyroll

Poko’s Udon World follows the touching bond between Souta Tawara and Poko, a shapeshifting tanuki whom the former takes under him. With the time they spend together, Souta recalls his past and childhood. He is pulled into the nostalgia of the place he left behind for his life in the city and his relationship with his father.

29. Somali and The Forest Spirit

Director : Kenji Yasuda

Writer(s) : Mariko Mochizuki

Cast : Inori Minase, Daisuke Ono

IMDb Rating : 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Netflix, Crunchyroll

In a world unimaginable, demons, cyclopes, and other strange creatures dominate the population, with few human beings left as outcasts. They only have a purpose: to be hunted down by the creatures and become their food.

Golem, the protector of nature, has a chance encounter with Somali, who is alone whom he takes under his wing with one mission on his mind: to find her parents.

28. House of Five Leaves

Director : Tomomi Mochizuki

Writer(s) : Tomomi Mochizuki

Cast : Takahiro Sakurai, Daisuke Namikawa

IMDb Rating : 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Crunchyroll

Masanosuke Akitsu is a wandering ronin in Japan’s Edo period. However, he is often labeled as unreliable due to him being meek.

He meets Yaichi, who offers him as his bodyguard. Masa is not innocent as he seems. He is drawn into Yaichi’s gang Five Leaves, he struggles with his values. His curiosity leads him to uncover the mysterious band of outlaws.

27. Inuyashiki: Last Hero

Director : Keiichi Sato

Writer(s) : Hiroshi Seko

Cast : Fumiyo Kohinata, Nijirou Murakami

IMDb Rating : 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 60% (Audience Score)

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Ichirou Inuyashiki is a 58-year-old whose family is very indifferent towards him. He is revealed to have stomach cancer taken coldly by his family. Unable to bear this, he runs away to a nearby field.

Suddenly, he is enveloped in light and smoke, and he discovers that he is reborn as a machine wearing his old skin. He uses his powers to save lives, leading him to a life of happiness and hope.

However, some questions are not clear to him yet.

26. Drifters

Director : Kenichi Suzuki

Writer(s) : Hideyuki Kurata

Cast : Yuuichi Nakamura, Naoya Uchida

IMDb Rating : 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Hulu

Based on the seinen manga, seinen anime Drifters follows Toyohisa Shimazu is the rearguard for his troops during the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600. He is critically wounded and is pulled into a modern hallway with hundreds of doors. He is pulled into the nearest door to reach a world different from his.

Toyohisa meets Nobunaga Oda and Yoichi Suketa Nasu in the strange world populated with the strange creatures and warriors that he had only heard in stories. From his new companions, he learns about the politics of the place and how they have been summoned as Drifters to fight against the Ends, the latter trying to eradicate the former.

The Ends formed the Orte Empire, which hunts people like them while persecuting elves and demihumans. It is not up to our heroes to protect the land and fight against the Ends.

25. K-On!

Director : Naoko Yamada

Writer(s) : Reiko Yoshida

Cast : Aki Toyosaki, Youko Hikasa, Ayana Taketatsu, Minako Kotobuki

IMDb Rating : 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Hulu, Peacock

The seinen anime follows Yui Hirasawa, who joins a Light Music Club, which she thinks will only play light instruments. However, with no knowledge of playing one, she tries to quit.

The Light Music Club is on the verge of disbandment due to fewer members. They are offering anything to Yui to join. But Yui has made up her mind to leave.

They perform before her in one last effort to convince Yui, which miraculously convinces her. From then onwards, there is no stopping them.

24. Knights of Sidonia

Director : Kōbun Shizuno, Hiroyuki Seshita

Writer(s) : Sadayuki Murai

Cast : Aki Toyosaki, Aya Suzaki

IMDb Rating : 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 91% (Audience Score)

Where to Watch : Funimation

The alien race of Guana has been relentlessly pursuing humanity after destroying the Earth. They are traveling across the galaxy to hunt them down.

Nagate Tanizake comes to the surface of his ship Sidonia when he needs food. Unbeknownst to him, something disastrous is happening.

Knights of Sidonia, a seinen series, is one such anime where Tanizake and his allies must become heroes to save humanity’s last hope of survival.

23. ReLIFE

Director : Satoru Kosaka

Writer(s) : Michiko Yokote, Kazuho Hyōdō

Cast : Ai Kayano, Kensho Ono

IMDb Rating : 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Crunchyroll

One of the best seinen anime series ReLIFE follows the story of Arata Kaizaki, a subject of unique experiments, and his struggle to adjust to a new life while also avoiding repeating the same mistakes.

22. Bungou Stray Dogs

Director : Takuya Igarashi

Writer(s) : Yōji Enokido

Cast : Mamoru Miyano, Yuuto Uemura

IMDb Rating : 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 100%

Where to Watch : Netflix, Crunchyroll

Based on the manga of the same name, the seinen anime follows Atsushi Nakajima, who is convinced that a mystical tiger plagues the orphanage he lives in. However, he is kicked out of his only home when he is wrongfully suspected of mysterious things.

While on the riverbank, he saves an odd man, Osamu Dazai, from drowning. Dazai has been investigating the same tiger that Atsushi has seen. They coerce him to join their firm to solve the case with his other enigmatic colleagues.

21. Tokyo Ghoul

Director : Shuhei Morita

Writer(s) : Chūji Mikasano

Cast : Yurie Kobori, Sora Amamiya

IMDb Rating : 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 100%

Where to Watch : Hulu

Living in a threatening world where ghouls have intermingled with humans, Ken Kanecki is a reserved college student. One day he is asked out by Rize Kamishiro, an attractive woman, for a date.

While returning home, Rize attacks him. He is woken up in a hospital, only to know that her organs have been transplanted into him.

His body begins to change, making him a hybrid of human and ghoul. Now, he has to fight for his humanities and against the agencies which hunt monsters like him.

20. Elfen Lied

Director : Mamoru Kanbe

Writer(s) : Takao Yoshioka

Cast : Sanae Kobayashi, Yuki Matsouka

IMDb Rating : 7.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 100%

Where to Watch : Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Based on the seinen manga by Lynn Okamoto, Elfen Lied, a seinen series, follows the main character Lucy who is an extraordinary human, Dicloniuos, who was born with a pair of short horns and invisible telekinetic hands. This leads to experimentation on her by the Japanese government in the government institution.

She breaks out of her captive by using bloodshed as her resort. Due to the traumatic events that happened to her, she developed a split personality disorder.

She meets two college students whose kindness towards her will change their lives forever.

19. Detroit Metal City

Director : Hiroshi Nagahama

Writer(s) : Kiminori Wakasugi

Cast : Yuuji Ueda

IMDb Rating : 7.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Detroit Metal City is a death metal band with a twist. The lead singer of the group, Johannes Krauser II, is a demonic being who is said to have been risen from the depths of hell.

What no one knows is what is actually behind the picture. Krauser is a person taken up by an average college graduate named Souichi Negishi, trying his best to survive in the world.

The seinen anime deals with Negishi’s strange life full of misadventures of band life, romance, and fans.

18. Grand Blue Dreaming

Director : Shinji Takamatsu

Writer(s) : Shinji Takamatsu, Kenji Inoue

Cast : Chika Anzai, Yuuma Uchida

IMDb Rating : 7.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Based on the popular comedy seinen manga, Grand Blue Dreaming follows Iori’s life and misadventures with numerous hilarious moments with his new friends throughout the series. With them, he is faced with the college life dream. He is also learning to scuba dive.

17. Master Keaton

Director : Masayuki Kojima

Writer(s) : Tatsuhiko Urahata

Cast : Norihiro Inoue, Keaton Yamada

IMDb Rating : 8.0

Rotten Tomatoes Rating :

Where to Watch : NA

Taichi Keaton is a half-British and half-Japanese archaeologist. He is a veteran of the Falklands War. He has a job of solving mysteries and investigates the insurance fraud for Lloyd, traveling around the world.

Seinen series, Mater Keaton follows his journey and adventures around the world.

16. Land Of The Lustrous

Director : Takahiko Kyōgoku

Writer(s) : Toshiya Ōno

Cast : Tomoyo Kurosawa

IMDb Rating : 8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

Seinen anime Houseki no Kuni follows Phos’ effort to protect the Gems while helping them fight against yeh Lunarians. Phos while given a chance to compile an encyclopedia. He meets a Gem called Cinnabar, who patrols and decides to be helpful and finds a role that both can enjoy.

15. Black Lagoon

Director : Sunao Katabuchi

Writer(s) : Sunao Katabuchi

Cast : Megumi Toyoguchi, Daisuke Namikawa

IMDb Rating : 8.0

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Hulu

Black Lagoon, a seinen anime, touches on human morality and virtue where everyone is corrupt. Protagonist Rokurou, a businessman, must fight to keep his values and morality intact. He, by his surroundings, is turned from a businessman into a mercenary.

14. Dorohedoro

Director : Yuichiro Hayashi

Writer(s) : Hiroshi Seko

Cast : Yuu Kobayashi, Wataru Takagi

IMDb Rating : 8.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 100%

Where to Watch : Netflix

Dorohedoro is a seinen anime set in the Hole, a rickety district where daily death and disaster occur. Managing a healthy blend of comedy with carnage, the anime is a story of Kaiman, a reptile-like man who hunts down the magic users for answers about his appearance. With his only companion, Nikaidou, he navigates his hellish life in the Hole. With many twists, the anime is a story of a unique world with strange occurrences.

13. Space brothers

Director : Ayumu Watanabe

Writer(s) : Makoto Uezu, Yoichi Kato

Cast : Miyuki Sawashiro, Yuuko Sanpei

IMDb Rating : 8.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Netflix, Crunchyroll

The science-fiction manga-based seinen anime focuses on Mutta Namba and his younger brother Hibito witnessing a UFO flying towards the Moon. After witnessing this, the two boys promise to become astronauts with Hibito for Moon and Mutta aiming for Mars, one step ahead of his younger brother.

But life had different plans as Mutta is working in an automotive company and Hibito, an astronaut, will be the first Japanese to step on Moon. Mutta is given the opportunity of his life when JAXA accepts his application for the following astronaut selection. The seinen anime Space Brothers will take the viewers on the ride and answer the question: will Mutta fulfill his 19-year-old dream? Space Brothers’ realistic portrayal of everyday struggles marks its viewers.

12. Planetes

Director : Gorō Taniguchi

Writer(s) : Ichirō Ōkouchi

Cast : Kazunari Tanaka, Satsuki Ukino

IMDb Rating : 8.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Crunchyroll

In the future year 2075, space travel is a reality where this advancement has led to the colonialization of the Moon. With also led to the commercial use of outer space and ample space corporations taking up the space in the markets.

Ai Tanabe works for Technora Corporation as a member of the Debris Section. Her job? To remove the dangerous space junk between Earth and Moon.

Planetes is a seinen anime series set in outer space while tackling the personal lives of ordinary people.

11. Rainbow: Nisha Rokubou No Shichini

Director : Hiroshi Kōjina

Writer(s) : Hideo Takayashiki

Cast : Rikiya Koyama, Shun Oguri

IMDb Rating : 8.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : NA

Rainbow: Nisha Rokubou no Shinchinseinen anime follows the journey of the seven cellmates in 1955 Japan who share the same cell. They fight against the sadistic guard and doctor duo who grudge against the protagonist Rokurouta, a former boxer, and take pleasure in violating boys. With seven complex characters, they have to work together to survive.

10. Hellsing Ultimate

Director : Tomokazu Tokoro, Hiroyuki Tanaka, Yasuhiro Matsumura, Kenichi Suzuki

Writer(s) : Yōsuke Kuroda

Cast : Jouji Nakata, Fumiko Urikasa, Kaori Mizuhashi, Norio Wakamoto

IMDb Rating : 8.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 80%

Where to Watch : Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll

There are two sides to life, dark and light. Thus, in the seinen anime Hellsing Ultimate, also exist creatures of darkness that threaten humanity on one side, and the other is Hellsing, an organization headed by Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing with a promise to exterminate these creatures.

Integra’s most potent weapon is the vampire Alucard, who works against his kind. With his trusted servant, Seras Victoria, he must battle everyone who stands opposed to Hellsing.

9. Parasyte The Maxim

Director : Kenichi Shimizu, Yang Byeong-Gil, Hitoshi Haga, Yoshihiro Kanno, Masayuki Mizutani

Writer(s) : Shōji Yonemura

Cast : Nobunaga Shimazaki, Aya Hirano

IMDb Rating : 8.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 93% (Audience Score)

Where to Watch : Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll

The seinen anime follows when parasitic aliens come down on Earth to infiltrate humanity. They burrow into the exposed brain and get into complete control of their host. They then transform into various forms to feed on their prey.

Shinichi Izumi is an exposed person, but the parasite ends up in his right hand instead of his brain. Now, Migi, the parasite, has to rely on him to survive and Izumi to continue living his everyday life.

8. Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Director : Kenji Kamiyama

Writer(s) : Kenji Kamiyama

Cast : Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ootsuka, Kouichi Yamadera, Osamu Saka

IMDb Rating : 8.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 67%

Where to Watch : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Seinen’s anime series Ghost in the Shel takes the viewers to a future where humankind can transplant their body parts to machines. This increases the physical and cybernetics strength. However, it falls into the wrong hands, which leads to dangerous crimes. To curb that, the government establishes Section 9. Section 9 is an independent police unit.

The unit is led by Daisuke Aramakai and Motoko Kusanagi, who had a high success rate in solving such crimes. But a dangerous game begins when faced with ‘The Laughing Man.’

7. Made In Abyss

Director : Masayuki Kojima

Writer(s) : Hideyuki Kurata

Cast : Mariya Ise, Miyu Tomita

IMDb Rating : 8.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu

The manga-based seinen anime follows the Abyss, where lies the mystery of the unknown. Here, only the best of the Divers have been able to explore. These White Whistles are the heroes of the surface world.

Riko is the daughter of a legendary White Whistle Lyza the Annihilator, a Read Whistle novice. However, she wants to explore the depths of the Abyss. One day, Riko hits the jackpot as she meets an ordinary-looking boy. Named Reg by Riko, he is a robot who claims to remember nothing from before. Convinced he must have come from the Abyss, they decide to go deep into the place. The place which might not be the way she dreamt of being.

The anime fans will love anime for its complex characters, character development, and storyline.

6. Erased (Boku Dake ga Inai Machi)

Director : Tomohiko Itō

Writer(s) : Taku Kishimoto

Cast : Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Aoi Yuuki

IMDb Rating : 8.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 100%

Where to Watch : Netflix, Crunchyroll

Based on Kei Sanbe’s seinen manga series, the story of Boku Dake ga Inai Machi revolves around Satoru Fujinama and the mysterious deaths of his mother and childhood friends. He was sent eighteen years back in the past to uncover the mystery of the abduction and killing of his classmate, Kayo Hinazuki, by getting his name cleared from the accusation of murder against him and to save many lives in the future.

5. Ajin: Demihuman

Director : Hiroyuki Seshita

Writer(s) : Hiroshi Seko

Cast : Mamoru Miyano, Houchuu Ootsuka

IMDb Rating : 8.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 85% (Audience Score)

Where to Watch : Netflix

In the seinen series Ajin: Demi-Human, Ajin is the group of mysterious immortals labeled as threats against humankind. They are to be taken into custody whenever sighted in society.

The anime follows the high schooler Kei Nagai, who is careless and does not pay attention to the news of Ajin. He knows less about the subject than any of his classmates.

One day he survives an accident that was supposed to take his life only to know later that he is reborn as an Ajin. He is all alone in the journey against the world.

4. Monster

Director : Masayuki Kojima

Writer(s) : Tatsuhiko Urahata

Cast : Nozomu Sasaki, Hidenobu Kiuchi

IMDb Rating : 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Netflix

Dr. Kenzou Tenma has everything, job security, a social position, and a crisis conscience, leading to a career fall where he lost his social standing when he chose to perform surgery on a young boy than the town’s mayor. He is given the position of hospital director. But when the director and two other doctors die, his position is restored without any ramifications.

However, the past haunts him nine years later when he faces the monster he operated on while promising to make amends.

3. Ping Pong The Animation

Director : Masaaki Yuasa

Writer(s) : Masaaki Yuasa

Cast : Fukujuurou Katayama, Kouki Uchyama

IMDb Rating : 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating :

Where to Watch : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Ping Pong the animation follows two friends, Smile and Peco, and their journey to participate in Japan’s inter-high table tennis championship to get renowned. The seinen anime is a story of dreams and ambition with obstacles in the way of the two friends. Whatever happens, Smile and Peco are together in this.

2. One-Punch Man

Director : Shingo Natsume

Writer(s) : Tomohiro Suzuki

Cast : Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa

IMDb Rating : 8.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 86% (Audience Score)

Where to Watch : Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Saitama has a hobby that not everyone has, such as being a hero. It is a childhood dream that he tries to fulfill by training relentlessly. He trains for three years that he loses all of his hair. But his training bore fruit as he can now defeat his enemies with one punch, making him one punch man. However, he is unimpressed by being the only one that way and no one to match his skill, and he cannot enjoy the thrill.

A cyborg named Genos wishes to become his follower after witnessing his power. He tells Saitama about the Hero Association and suggests he become a certified hero. Agreeing with Genos, Saitama goes on a journey as a nee member of the association to feel the excitement he once lost.

1. Vinland Saga

Director : Shūhei Yabuta

Writer(s) : Hiroshi Seko, Kenta Ihara

Cast : Naoya Uchida, Yuuta Umera, Kensho Ono

IMDb Rating : 8.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating : NA

Where to Watch : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The seinen anime is set in the middle of a war between England and the Danes, where Young Thorfinn gets involved. He was born on a frozen island in Iceland and brought up listening to the stories of a legendary place, Vinland. He yearns to be in a place like that where there is no war and only peace. However, he must take revenge upon Askeladd, who killed his father.

Thank you for reading the list curated by us. Hope that every anime fan would have loved the list of fantastic anime from Ping Pong The Animation to Elfen Lied and many others. The list followed the best to worst rated seinen anime on IMDb.

The post Top 40 Best Seinen Anime Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.