ASK IRA: Why the (heck?) isn’t Heat’s Erik Spoelstra playing Duncan Robinson?
Today, we’re again going to go with Jeopardy! style, providing an answer, then letting your questions follow, since there was a common theme.
Got it. You’re angry, with the ease of 2-0 turning into the discomfort of 2-2.
And, yes, it is difficult to remember a time when the 3-point shooting was this inconsistent.
Gotcha.
But upon cross-matching some of the email addresses in the “Ask Ira” database, it sure seems many of these names were the same who couldn’t move on fast enough from Duncan Robinson, offering numerous suggestions at the NBA trading deadline.
So here’s the deal: The Heat not only were winning when Duncan was moved to the bench, but also were ahead in this series with Duncan out of the rotation.
Now that they no longer are ahead, it is understandable that change is sought.
But also keep in mind that you then are talking about playing Duncan alongside Tyler Herro, returning to the defensive issues that led to this latest change, in the first place.
That said, the Heat need a jolt, so perhaps yes, a jolt of Duncan.
The reasoning for the move away from Duncan was a meritocracy.
Well, now there again appears merit for Duncan.
So, we wait.
As for your common theme of the mail bag, here’s a sampling of your thoughts (removing the ones with the really bad words):
* * *
Q: What has Duncan Robinson done that he can’t sniff the floor even if he was the last man on Earth? Are we really down to relying on Jimmy Butler to be the only consistent 3-point shooter? If, as a team, you are struggling to hit threes, including wide-open ones, then why not insert Duncan? How can Erik Spoelstra be so worried about Duncan’s defense when there is a guy on the other team by the name of James Harden who is just as bad, if not worse, at defense but at least he is out there lighting it up from distance. With Joel Embiid on the floor, you have to have ball movement and 3-point shot making to open up the 76ers’ defense. But you can’t be stubborn or unwilling to change things up at this point of the season. Give Duncan a try if others are failing. This should have been a no brainer after Game 3, but instead you make the same coaching decisions and expect different results. – Victor.
* * *
Q: Can you tell Erik Spoelstra to play Duncan Robinson in Game 5 and sit Kyle Lowry forever? – Jeffrey.
* * *
Q: Isn’t this loss on Spo? How do you play a not-at-full-strength limping Kyle Lowry?
Also, this team can’t win without our 3-point shooting with Joel Embiid blocking the paint. Finally, no one’s hitting the 3 and you still sit Duncan Robinson on the bench.
This one is definitely Spo’s loss. Better hope homecourt turns things around. – Bob, Davie.
* * *
Q: This was the second game in a row that the 3-point shooting was poor. Max Strus was playing decent defense but was struggling again from 3-point range. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent were not hitting their 3s. Why wasn’t Duncan Robinson at least given a chance in the second half? If this happens again in Games 5 and/or 6, Spoelstra must bring in Robinson. – Michael, North Miami Beach.
***
Q: With the Heat’s woeful 3 point shooting, isn’t it worth giving Duncan Robinson some minutes, at least when good defensive players such as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker are on the floor? The Heat need some offense from someone other than Jimmy. Arguably Robinson provides more spacing and can change the game quicker than any other Heat player. – Tony, Fort Lauderdale.
* * *
Q: Ira, what is Spo waiting for to give Duncan some minutes? – Phil, Boca Raton.
* * *
Q: What the heck is wrong with Spoelstra? Is he just plain stubborn? Why not insert Robinson just to see if he can hit a couple of 3s? Nobody else seems to be able to shoot.,
– Scott, Miami.
* * *
Q: How much worse do the Heat need to be from 3 point range before Duncan Robinson plays? – Enrique, Doral.
* * *
Q: With the Heat collective shooting brick after brick from downtown two games in a row, the time is now for Duncan Robinson to play. A weapon stuck in a drawer, but in our case on the bench, is but a paper tiger. Free Duncan and I don’t mean donuts. – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.
()
30 Best Reverse Harem Anime Released Over The Years
Reverse harem anime, in simple words, means the opposite of Harem anime. Harem anime means the anime plot will have one male character surrounded by more than two female characters. Reverse harem anime is indeed a perfect choice of category!
On the other hand, Reverse Harem is the opposite. These types of anime have one female lead character and several male characters surrounding them. Harem anime has been around for a long time, and the same goes with reverse harem anime.
These genres of anime have made a special place in the hearts of its viewers. However, not everyone is aware of the reverse harem genre, and we would love to introduce this genre to first-time viewers and provide a list of reverse harem anime.
Here is a list of reverse harem anime released over the years:-
30. Saiunkoku Monogatari
- Director: Jun Shishido
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Tomokazu SEKI, Hikaru MIDORIKAWA, Houko KUWASHIMA
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Streaming Platform: Peacock
Kou Shuurei is the female protagonist, and she has taken it upon herself to take care of her family after they got into a difficult time. She is working many part-time jobs to make her family comfortable. One day she gets an offer of 500 gold coins that she just cannot refuse. The emperor’s grand visits her and asks her if she is willing to be a concubine to the emperor. She would respond to make the emperor a better person and take the kingdom’s responsibility.
Kou Shuurei just couldn’t turn down the offer and decided to take it up. As time passes, she comes to know that the emperor has fallen in love with her; apart from that, even his brother has fallen in love with her, only time will tell with whom she would end up.
The thirty Reverse harem anime areas are listed above. While some reverse harem anime is blessed with attractive characters, some have a great storyline.
29. La Corda D’oro: Primo Passo
- Director: Kōjin Ochi
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Taniyama, Kishou, Hino, Kahoko, Takagi, Reiko, Tsunematsu, Ayumi, Mizuhashi, Kaori
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kahoko Hino was a general studies student, but one day she is met with Lili, a fairy looking out for someone who can see her, and Hino does just the thing. The music branch announces a competition that day itself, and Hino is selected.
The anime has its charm and has all the power over music. Lili, the fairy, gifts Hino a magic violin and encourages her to perform in the competition. Lili and the Hino have portrayed their journey and the challenges they faced in the competition.
28. Kamigami no Asobi
- Director: Ben Stassen
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Miyu IRINO, Hiroshi KAMIYA, Daisuke ONO, Yoshimasa HOSOYA, Toshiyuki TOYONAGA, Yuuto UEMURA, Saori HAYAMI
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yui Kusanagi lived like an ordinary young girl every day, but she was suddenly transported to a strange world. This is the place of gods. Zeus created this place, he is the highest of all, and he gave her a task in exchange for letting her go back to her WorldWorld. The task being, she had to teach the gods about the human heart.
Yui started her mission of teaching the other young gods, but she soon realized it would not be easy to deal with these young gods as, over time, gods and humans had drifted apart. One could call this teaching a forbidden academy. Everything now depends on Yui.
27. Sengoku Night Blood
- Director: Katsuya Kikuchi
- Writer: Yūko Kakihara
- Cast: Natsuki HANAE, Natsuki HANAE, Yuuichirou UMEHARA, Toshiyuki MORIKAWA, Katsuyuki KONISHI, Daiki YAMASHITA, Rie KUGIMIYA
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The series is based on the otome game, and it’s about a female protagonist. She is transported to another world. The people of that World have six armies fighting each other. The people in that WorldWorld believe Yuzuki is the solution to the ongoing war.
The series explores Yuzuki’s life, which has now completely changed. It looks at her love interests and how she can control the war. The series sees some good story development.
26. Phantom in the Twilight
- Director: Kunihiro Mori
- Writer: Fumiaki Maruto, Shunsaku Yano
- Cast: Kana HANAZAWA, Nobuhiko OKAMOTO, Tomokazu SUGITA, Takahiro SAKURAI, Daiki YAMASHITA
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Ton Bailey, from China, makes her way to New York to study at a university. She encounters an incident. In this new place, shadows are made of the anxiety and fear of humans. The story is set in modern times.
With no help in this new city, she walks into a mystery cafe known as “Café Forbidden” this cafe only opens at midnight. In this case, humans and shadows convene. She meets several young attractive men that are working at the cafe.
25. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X
- Director: Keisuke Inoue
- Writer: Megumi Shimizu
- Cast: Maaya UCHIDA
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Catarina Claes is the daughter of a noble family. She once hits her head and remembers her past life as an otaku. Catarina is filled with realizations. She is born in a game world, and any choice she makes would lead to her either being killed or exiled.
She starts taking precautions and makes decisions that counter the existing decision, but soon she realizes her decisions affect her relationship with the people around her.
24. Meiji Tokyo Renka
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writer: Yukiko Uozumi, Haruka, Motoko Takahashi
- Cast: Toshiyuki MORIKAWA, Sumire MOROHOSHI, Daisuke NAMIKAWA
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation
Mei Ayazuki lived the perfect life until she was taken back in time by a magician. She was transported to the Meiji period, and in this period, gods existed and weren’t just a myth. Mei meets historical figures which she had only heard of in her time.
She has a rare ability to see ghosts and the series then sees her helping out the people of that time with her newfound ability. She starts having romantic feelings for the handsome men in her life and may consider staying back rather than going back to her time.
23. Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth
- Director: Hideyo Yamamoto
- Writer: Sayaka Harada
- Cast: Misato MURAI, Tomoaki MAENO, Yuuki KAJI, Tomokazu SUGITA, Natsuki HANAE, Daisuke NAMIKAWA
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
Kajika Burnsworth was the daughter of a famous industrialist, and being influential caused harm, so she stayed on an island when she was younger. Now, her father called back to look for a good boy for marriage.
She had three options and should choose the one. We see the characters caught up in politics as the story progresses. By the end of the series, Kajika realizes who she loved. This is probably one of the best harem anime because of its out-of-the-way plot, including drama, action, and politics.
22. Koi to Producer: Evol x Love
- Director: Munehisa Sakai
- Writer: Kiyoko Yoshimura
- Cast: Tomokazu SUGITA, Marina INOUE, Tetsuya KAKIHARA, Hisako KANEMOTO, Yuuki ONO
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The young woman in this anime inherits her dead fathers’ corporate company, a production company. She soon tries to revive a program that was once famous. She looks for inspiration for a unique concept to revive the show.
The anime then sees her coming with the idea of evil, but soon she gets caught up with evolvers and many handsome men. As the story progresses, we see that something’s connected to her father’s death, and she might as well find out why her father died.
21. Hanasakeru Seishounen
- Director: Chiaki Kon, Hajime Kamegaki
- Writer: Mamiko Ikeda
- Cast: Aya ENDOU, Jun FUKUYAMA, Daisuke ONO, Toshiyuki MORIKAWA, Takehito KOYASU, Daisuke NAMIKAWA
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kajika Burnsworth was the daughter of a famous industrialist, and being influential caused harm, so she stayed on an island when she was younger. Now, her father called back to look for a good boy for marriage.
By the end of the series, Kajika realizes who she loved. She has three options and is forced to choose the one. The characters are stuck in politics as the story progresses. This is probably one of the best harem anime because it’s out of way plot that includes drama, action, and politics.
20. Watashi ga Motete Dousunda
- Director: Hiroshi Ishiodori
- Writer: Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Nobunaga SHIMAZAKI, Yoshitsugu MATSUOKA, Yuu KOBAYASHI, Keisuke KOUMOTO, Miyuki SAWASHIRO, Yuuki ONO
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kae Serinuma looks innocent and Chubby outside, but she is an avid fujoshi. After the death of her favorite character, she becomes depressed and starts losing weight excessively. This results in her becoming very beautiful, and she starts receiving attention from her male classmates.
However, she does not want their attention, and instead, she would love it if the boys fell in love and gave attention to each other. This reverse harem anime will sometimes give yuri and yaoi vibes too.
19. Harukanaru Toki no Naka de
- Director: Aki Tsunaki
- Writer: Yoichi Kato
- Cast: Akira ISHIDA, Tomoko KAWAKAMI, Ryotaro OKIAYU, Souichirou HOSHI, Shigeru NAKAHARA, Naozumi TAKAHASHI, Shinichirou MIKI, Kouki MIYATA, Kazuhiko INOUE, Tomokazu SEKI
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Streaming Platform: Tubi TV
Akane and her friends were once on their way to school, but she and her friends were pulled into another dimension by a demon. Akane is made the priestess of the dragon god. The security and safety of the land are in her hands now, along with eight male guardians who each have a dragon jewel.
The anime is a good mix of mythology and has a great plotline. The anime will amaze the viewers. Even though the plotline is not exceptional, it can be a good watch for anyone.
18. Arcana Famiglia
- Director: Chiaki Kon
- Writer: Masanao Akahoshi
- Cast: Yuuki, Chisa, Fukuyama, Jun, Nakamura, Yuuichi, Yusa, Kouji, Yonaga, Tsubasa, Noto, Mamiko, Sugita, Tomokazu, Kosugi, Juurouta
- IMDb Rating: 6.0
- Streaming Platform: Hide
Arcana Famiglia is known to protect its island from external threats. The head of the group, also known as Papa, is planning to retire from his position, and he plans to keep competition for its users, and the one who wins will be rewarded the position of Papa and his daughter’s hand in marriage.
Felicità, the daughter of the head, disagrees with this decision and is planning her way of getting out of this marriage. The series has some excellent character development and plotline, and it’s worth watching.
17. Kamisama Kiss
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writer: Akitaro Daichi
- Cast: Suzuko Mimori, Shinnosuke Tachibana
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
Kamisama kiss anime probably has a dedicated fanbase because of its fantastic storyline and drool-worthy characters. Kamisama Kiss is quite different from the regular harems out there because of its story. Her father abandoned Nanami, and she became homeless, but she was kind, and she had helped a person while a dog was chasing him.
It turns out that the person she helped is the god of a shrine, and he wants to make her the goddess of the same shrine. But she will face many difficulties in this journey when she meets a fox that does not like her presence in the shrine.
16. Uta no Prince-sama: Maji Love 1000%
- Director: Yuu Kou
- Writer: Kanon Kunozuki
- Cast: Miyuki Sawashiro, Takuma Terashima, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kenichi Suzumura, Kishō Taniyama, Hiro Shimono, Kohsuke Toriumi, Showtaro Morikubo, Shouta Aoi, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Tomoaki Maeno, Hikaru Midorikawa, Ryōhei Kimura, Hidenori Takahashi, Yuuma Uchida, Daiki Yamashita, Tsubasa Yonaga, Daisuke Ono
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
In Prince Sama Uta no prince sama maji love, Haruka Nanami decides to join the prestigious school and the most competitive school. The anime Uta no prince sama maji love shows the level of difficulty the students have to go through to become successful. Uta no Prince Sama has a great plotline, and viewers interested in music will genuinely enjoy it.
Uta no prince sama maji love can be the perfect example of the reverse harem genre. The musical competition held in the academy is quite tricky. While she dreams of participating in this music competition, she also has to protect a secret she harbors and doesn’t want anyone to know.
15. Akatsuki no Yona
- Director: Kazuhiro Yoneda
- Writer: Shinichi Inotsume
- Cast: Chiwa Saitō, Tomoaki Maeno, Junko Minagawa, Yūsuke Kobayashi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll
In the anime Akatsuki, no Yona Princess Yona had lived the perfect life, and one could say she was living a luxurious life with nothing to worry about. But everything came to an end when her crush and her father betrayed her has murdered her. She had to leave her perfect life forever and leave the palace. With no one by her side except her childhood friend and bodyguard, Son Hak, she goes on a mission to find a way to get back in the palace and her rightful position.
This reverse harem anime Akatsuki no Yona sees an excellent character development for princess Yona. She turns from a fragile person to a strong person who can fight for herself and get back to her thrown in the palace.
14. Brother’s Conflict
- Director: Atsushi Matsumoto
- Writer: Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Rina Satō, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Daisuke Hirakawa, Junichi Suwabe, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Kenichi Suzumura, Kōsuke Toriumi, Tomoaki Maeno, Ken Takeuchi, Daisuke Ono, Daisuke Namikawa, Yoshimasa Hosoya, KENN, Yūki Kaji
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
This anime series might not amaze many people because of its insect theme. Nonetheless, the anime is a great watch and is relatively short compared to others, and it can be binge-watched at once. The story is about a lone child whose father decides to remarry, and now she has 13 stepbrothers.
Things take a turn when all the thirteen stepbrothers start liking her more than family and when they start competing with each other to win her heart. The series is also an eye-pleasing anime because of the thirteen hot brothers.
13. Kenka Banchou Otome: Girl Beats Boys
- Director: Noriaki Saito
- Writer: Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Hibiki Yamamura, KENN, Takashi Kondō, Tomoaki Maeno, Shouta Aoi
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll
Hinako had lived her childhood in an orphanage run by the government and had no family; however, when she was going to enter high school, she was met with a boy stating that he was her twin brother and had come to ask her a favor.
As her brother explains to her that they are actually from the Yakuza family, which is quite influential, and he wants her to switch places with him and enter a boy’s school in his place. She decides to join Shishiku Academy on her brother’s behalf, and it gets interesting as the story progresses.
12. Fruits Basket
- Director: Yoshihide Ibata
- Writer: Taku Kishimoto
- Cast: Manaka Iwami, Yuma Uchida, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Atsumi Tanezaki, Yuichi Nakamura
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Streaming Platform: Hulu and Funimation
Tooru, a teenager, had recently lost her mom, and she planned to move to her grandfather’s house, but upon reaching, she gets to know that there is a renovation going on. She wants to live peacefully and starts staying in a tent, but a landslide buries her tent, and a neighboring house decides to give her shelter.
She is unaware that the neighbors have a hidden motive for giving her shelter. The reason was that she could save them from a curse. She comes to know about this later in the series, and we will be tense to see if her kind nature still exists after knowing this secret.
11. Tenshi Na Konamaiki
- Director: Masaharu Okuwaki
- Writer: Nobuo Ogizawa
- Cast: Megumi Hayashibara, Makiko Ohmoto, Naoko Matsui, Banjou Ginga, Megumi Urawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Megumi-chan is a girl who was a boy in the past but was tricked by a Genie and was transformed into a woman. In the past, she had saved a man and had bled on a magical book. A Genie had then granted him a wish, to which he asked him to make him more manly and strong. He had transformed into one of the most beautiful women, and her admirers called her Angel.
Although things don’t go as planned, and Genie tricks him and makes him a woman, she now needs to navigate her school life. The series talks about gender and the taboos related to it.
10. Boys Over Flowers
- Director: Shigeyasu Yamauchi
- Writer: Yumi Kageyama
- Cast: Tsukushi Makino, sukasa Domyoji, Rui Hanazawa, Akira Mimasaka, Sojiro Nishikado
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Boys over flowers can be the perfect example of the best reverse harem series. This particular anime has a special place in everyone’s hearts because of the countless remakes in three different languages. Tsukushi Makino enrolls in the school for the elite and soon finds herself out of place. Words have become less to describe this anime.
A group of 4 rich boys bullied other students, and now the same was going to happen to Makino. She plans to stay unnoticed but somehow crosses paths with the F4. It’s a beautiful anime for people who have watched any drama series adapted from this anime.
9. Magic-Kyun! Renaissance
- Director: Mitsue Yamazaki
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Sayaka Senbongi, Yūichirō Umehara, KENN, Yūki Ono, Wataru Hatano, Shouta Aoi, Takuya Eguchi
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Artistas is used to describe people who can bring out magic. Kohana Aigasaki takes admitted to the prestigious art school where art is magic. The series follows Kohana Aigasaki, who will take admission and her journey in this school.
She plans to imitate her mother’s Flower Arrangement magic art when the planning committee chooses her for the summer cultural festa. Apart from all this l, viewers see her life around six other attractive men.
8. The Wallflower
- Director: Shinichi Watanabe
- Writer: Haruka
- Cast: Yukiko Takaguchi, Showtaro Morikubo, Tomokazu Sugita, Yamauchi Yuuya, Hirofumi Nojima
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
In the anime, The Wallflower, Sunako is a girl who is not the perfect example of a beautiful lady. But she wasn’t always like this. She had confessed her feelings and was deeply hurt, resulting in her going away from being a beautiful lady. Her aunt was worried about her changed behavior and gave the four handsome men staying in her house to transform her and live there rent-free.
The handsome boys try their best to transform Sunako, they were successful at transforming her physical appearance, but they failed to change her attitude. They have made her aunt believe that she has changed now, but she is still the same from inside. This reverse harem series could be termed as a classic reverse harem anime. The series is a complete rollercoaster ride of humor.
7. Hiiro no Kakera
- Director: Bob Shirohata
- Writer: Yoshiko Nakamura
- Cast: Kōsuke Okano, Tomokazu Sugita, Kazunori Nomiya
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Streaming Platform: Hide
Tamaki Kasuga has recently moved to live with her grandmother in a kimura. However, she was not ready for what was waiting for her on the other side. She was about to be swept into the World where gods and demons exist. Soon it is revealed that she will be the next princess, and she will have the power to keep the demons at bay.
In this venture, she will be assisted with her five handsome male guardians, all while she also has to deal with her joining a new school and facing the problems every new student faces when they join a new school. The anime is total eye candy, with characters worth drooling over.
6. Bonjour Koiaji Pâtisserie, Bonjour Sweet Love Patisserie
- Director: Noriaki Akitaya
- Writer: Ryō Aoki
- Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Tetsuya Kakihara, Ryohei Kimura, Hikaru Midorikawa
- IMDb Rating: 5.4
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Sayuri Haruno, a young girl who dreams of becoming a pastry chef, joins the prestigious Fleurir Confectionary Academy. she is surrounded by the four most handsome men of her academy, So she’ll have a lot to learn and love. She is all set to start her journey of lovely baking sweets and baking some lovely romance too.
In this reverse harem anime, we’ll witness Sayuri Haruno’s romance with the four handsome men. The anime does not have a long-running time, and hence it is the perfect choice for someone who plans to binge-watch the whole anime at once.
5. Dance with Devils
- Director: Ai Yoshimura
- Writer: Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Wataru HATANO, Subaru KIMURA, Soma SAITO, Himika AKANEYA, Daisuke HIRAKAWA, Takashi KONDOU
- IMDb Rating: 6.0
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ritsuka Tachibana has been a model student all her life, but she is called in by the school council one day. The student council consisted of vampires and demons that she had never imagined in her life. She came to know about her mom being kidnapped, and all the characters of the anime will now be after Ritsuka, who is the key to the Grimoire.
The anime has a good storyline and pleasing visuals. It will give viewers the feels of being on the edge of their seat while uncovering the truth of the Grimoire, and we will see Ritsuka’s struggle to turn her life back on track.
4. Amnesia
- Director: Yoshimitsu Ohashi
- Writer: Touko Machida
- Cast: Kaori Nazuka, Tetsuya Kakihara, Kishou Taniyama, Satoshi Hino, Akira Ishida, Kouki Miyata, Hiromi Igarashi, Satomi Moriya, Kana Akutsu
- IMDb Rating: 6
- Streaming Platform: Acorn TV
The anime series is an adaptation of the otome game that goes by the same name. The Japanese series Amnesia is a good anime for audiences who love mystery and thrillers. The reverse harem anime is about a girl who faints at her workplace and, after waking up, has lost all her memories.
She comes across a ghostly boy Orion, who informs her that his arrival in this universe has caused her memory loss. Orion promised her to regain her memories, but in this quest to regain her memories, she will need to mind all the handsome young men entering her life.
3. Diabolik Lovers
- Director: Shinobu Tagashira
- Writer: Seiko Nagatsu
- Cast: Hikaru MIDORIKAWA, Yuuki KAJI, Daisuke HIRAKAWA, Katsuyuki KONISHI, Kohsuke TORIUMI, Takashi KONDOU, Rie SUEGARA
- IMDb Rating: 5.1
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll
The anime Diabolik lovers have a similar concept to Vampire Knight; however, no one is her Knight in shining armor. Her father left Yui Komori, and she had to start living in a mansion with bloodthirsty, sadistic vampires. The church had declared her to be the future bride of these vampires, so she had to live with them.
Little did Yui know this was only the start of her suffering, and she had a long way to go ahead. As she started living with these vampires, she came across their true nature and lived a life where she was a victim of abuse. The anime is a good watch for someone who likes it when things take a dark turn.
While the plot progresses and she regains her memories bits and pieces, she will uncover the truth of her lost memories. Watch Amnesia know more.
2. Vampire Knight
- Director: Kiyoko Sayama
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Maaya SAKAMOTO, Kenichi SUZUMURA, Yoshinori FUJITA, Masaya MATSUKAZE, Ayaka SAITOU, Daisuke KIRII, Mamoru MIYANO
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Peacock
In this reverse harem anime, the main character is Yuki, a young high school girl. Yuki and her friend Zero look after the peaceful coexistence of the day and night classes. The day class consists of ordinary humans, while the night class consists of vampires. Yuki is aware of this fact, and she somewhere has a crush on one of the vampires.
A vampire attacked her on a cold, snowy night when Yuki was younger. Kaname Kuran is the one who had saved her from that vampire attack. He is a well-known pureblood Vampire. As a result, she develops a crush on him. Soon the story unfolds, we uncover many secrets, and Yuki questions herself and the peaceful coexistence.
1. Ouran High School Host Club
- Director: Takuya Igarashi
- Writer: Yōji Enokido
- Cast: Maaya Sakamoto,Mamoru Miyano,Masaya Matsukaze
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu
The first anime is about Haruhi, a talented student, she received a scholarship to the most prestigious school, Ouran High School. One day, she searched for a quiet room to spend her time reading when she entered the abandoned third music room she accidentally broke an expensive vase.
This expensive vase belongs to the host club of the school. She was indebted to pay them back the amount for the damage. As a scholarship student, she didn’t have the money to pay them back and decided to work for them.
The Ouran Highschool Host Club is well known for entertaining their female guests for money. Haruhi was the only girl in Ouran High School Host Club, but she was a boy due to a misunderstanding.
Haruhi knew best how to please the female guests, and hence, she was told to maintain her disguise of being a boy. Ouran High School Host Club decided to make Haruhi their main person to serve clients.
The post 30 Best Reverse Harem Anime Released Over The Years appeared first on Gizmo Story.
70 Best Ecchi Anime To Watch On Crunchyroll Or Youtube
It’s sexy time now, or in anime terms, it’s ‘ecchi’ time now. Why not compile another list after doing one about some of the most popular harem anime out there. This time it will focus on popular ecchi anime. Fans have flocked to the ecchi anime for a long time. It is so common that anime from other genres feature special fanservice episodes. This Ecchi anime list sets up your mood.
The following list is compiled specifically for those looking for some sexy anime. Here are some of the top ecchi anime ever made. You can watch these anime films on Crunchyroll or YouTube. The anime tends to be erotic. In fiction, it’s irrelevant or harmless. Its primary purpose is to entertain and engage viewers.
70. Seikon no Qwaser
- Director: Hiraku Kaneko
- Write r: Yôko Hikasa, Aya Hirano
- IMDb Ratings: 5.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Tomo Yamanobe’s father disappeared from the Saint Mikhailov Academy without a trace except for a piece of art called “icon.” Shortly afterward, rumors spread that his disappearance was connected to a serial killer attacking female students of the academy.
Tomo and her sister Mafuyu Oribe are walking home from school when Tomo trips over an injured silver-haired boy who suddenly disappears while being treated. In his search for the icon, Mafuyu finds the church in flames.
Sasha transfers to Sasha’s class the next day, while Mafuyu moves past the ordeal without much success. The danger of other waters looming close to Tomo and Mafuyu will disrupt their everyday school life.
69. Anti-Magic Academy: The 35th Test Platoon
- Director: Tomoyuki Kawamura
- Writer: Kento Shimoyama
- Cast: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Reina Ueda
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
There are unique warriors tasked with preventing threats and nefarious acts in a world plagued by magical dangers and threats, called Inquisitors. It is a specialized school dedicated to educating and training these Inquisitors, which separates its students into small teams to learn to cooperate.
A former Inquisitor named Ouka Ootori, a passionate inquisitor with a tendency to break the rules, is forced into joining when she kills a witch in the name of a sacred ritual. Everything changes then.
68. Yuusha ni Narenakatta Ore wa Shibushibu Shuushoku wo Ketsui Shimashita.
- Director: Kinji Yoshimoto
- Writer: Masashi Suzuki
- Cast: Madoka Sowa, Kanae Iwasaki
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
He enters the Hero Training Program to pursue his goal of becoming a hero and defeating the Demon King. If the Demon King is defeated and there is peace in the world, the Hero Training Program is suspended indefinitely, absolving humanity from becoming heroes.
Raul’s new colleague is not just any demon – she is the daughter of the late Demon King! Injecting new life into Raul’s life as he’s assigned the job of training this eccentric new employee.
67. OniAi
- Director: Keiichiro Kawaguchi
- Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Ryōta Ōsaka, Ibuki Kido
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The brother and sister Himenokouji spent six years living with separate families after their parents died. Now they are living together after six years of living in separate homes.
Akito likes these girls, so Akiko has an even harder time gaining her brother’s undivided attention. It is challenging for an average man to handle all the eroticism displayed by the girls as they fight over who should look after Akito.
66. Majikoi – Oh! Samurai Girls
- Director: Keitaro Motonaga
- Writer: Katsuhiko Takayama
- Cast: Yuu Asakawa, Hyo‑sei
- IMDb Ratings: 5.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This knowledge is applied daily by students at Kawakami Academy, whether they are preparing for exams, competing in sports competitions, or making sure that their traditions are preserved well.
In terms of friends, rivalry, and motivation, Yamato Naoe’s six closest friends (three boys and three girls) give him the perfect team. Samurai are not without their flaws.
When two new girls join the group, things get a lot more interesting even though their group’s balance and long friendship have existed for a long time. In addition to maintaining what they perceive as samurai traditions, they must also do so amid abundant distractions.
65. Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon
- Director: Kenta Ōnishi
- Writer: Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Ryōta Ōsaka, Miyu Tomita
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The social hierarchy of Noir Stargate places him at the bottom despite his noble title. Due to this, he is oppressed by his fellow nobles and treated like garbage. The Great Sage, an oracle who grants Noir the answers to every question he asks, is an oracle Noir has the rare yet powerful ability to speak with.
The librarian, Noir, cannot secure a job, so he decides to apply to the Hero Academy. However, to gain admission, he needs to become stronger.
A kiss from his childhood friend will recharge his energy.
The newly-minted superhero Noir begins his quest as a student at the Hero Academy, making new friends and guiding them through difficult situations.
64. Fuuka
- Director: Keizō Kusakawa
- Writer: Aoi Akashiro
- Cast: Yūsuke Kobayashi, Jill Harris
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yuu Haruna, whose father is on assignment overseas, lives with his sisters in Tokyo after moving there with his father.
He looked at his Twitter account while buying dinner when a high school girl suddenly crashed into him.
The girl snaps Yuu’s phone and breaks it as she thinks he’s taking up-skirt pictures of her before slapping him before he falls to the ground. It turns out that the girl to who Yuu is transferring is Fuuka Akitsuki.
Unlike most people, Fuuka uses a CD player to listen to music instead of a cellphone. Over time, they become closer and decide to pursue a career in music with the help of their friends.
63. Kämpfer
- Director: Yasuhiro Kuroda
- Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Marina Inoue, Yui Horie
- IMDb Ratings: 6.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Natsuru leads a miserable life after he wakes up to discover that he’s been transformed into a beautiful girl. Still, when the stuffed tiger tells him that he’s a Kampfer, a female warrior who has to battle other Kampfers, his life is turned upside down!
It seems that other Kampfers are also trying to take her out, and he doesn’t know which ones mean “on a date” and which ones mean “permanently.” Oh, and did we mention that some Kampfers use guns and swords? A daring new gender-bender will battle for the title as hormones and fists fly!
62. Love Hina
- Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki
- Writer: Kurō Hazuki
- Cast: NA
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
When Keitaro Urashima was a young man, he promised to meet up with a girl at Tokyo University later in life. Sadly, Keitaro placed 27th from the bottom in the National Practice Exam. While studying for Tokyo University, Keitaro intended to stay at his grandmother’s hotel but was disappointed to discover that it had long since transformed into an all-girls dormitory. A strange turn of events led Keitaro to eventually become the dorm manager, beginning his life with five other girls in the dorm. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.
61. Masou Gakuen HxH
- Director: Hiroyuki Furukawa
- Writer: Yasunori Yamada
- Cast: Akari Kageyama, Rika Kinugawa
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Despite possessing the HHG (Heart Hybrid Gear) ability, Hida Kizuna, a young man who is the main character, is not particularly important. He seems to be in for a lot of embarrassment in his new school life.
When he arrives at the school, his older sister encourages him to transfer to the school where many of the students (generally large-chested girls) use their HHG talents to fight invading forces from another planet while wearing very skimpy pilot outfits. Although Kizuna’s fighting ability fails to match his sister’s, she has other plan-having erotic situations with Kizuna, allowing them to replenish their energy or power up.
60. Mangaka-san to Assistant-san to The Animation
- Director: Takeshi Furuta
- Writer: Aki Itami
- Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As a perverted manga artist, Yuuki Aito enjoys drawing panties and wishes to draw as many as possible female assistants around him. He constantly asks to use them as references for the manga he draws.
Despite having an extremely degenerate mind, Aito also has a kind, generous, and helpful side. The duality of his behavior leaves his assistants puzzled–is he loved for the considerate side he rarely displays or hated for his perverted thoughts?
59. Shuffle!
- Director: Naoto Hosoda
- Writer: Naoto Hosoda
- Cast: Yūko Gotō, Sayaka Aoki
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
His responsibilities are attending Verbena Academy and living peacefully with his childhood friend Kaede. One day, Rin’s next-door neighbors turn out to be the King of Gods and the King of Demons. Both Sia, the daughter of the Gods, and Nerine, the demons, are deeply in love with Rin.
Rin has much to deal with dealing with the affection of each of these girls in addition to his playful friendship with Asa and his encounter with the silent but adorable Primula. Currently, Gods, Demons, and Humans coexist after the doors between these worlds have been opened. Adapted from the Navel eroge.
58. Renai Boukun
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Writer: Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Kenshō Ono, Yoshino Aoyama
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Seiji Aino finds himself thrust into a world of romantic troubles after a strange girl named Guri comes knocking at his door. This cosplaying cupid owned a Kiss Note, which allowed her to pair up any names to become a couple. Guri’s pleas of desperation are interpreted as pleas for love when Seiji doesn’t kiss the cute stranger who barges into his home and claims she will die if he doesn’t kiss her within 24 hours.
Seiji and Akane are now temporary angels, forced to assist the cupid in trying to pair humans with each other, lest they be cast into hell due to the coupling with Guri. Seiji works at matchmaking, aided by these eccentric girls. After all, a semblance of normality is ripped from his life.
57. High School DxD
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Writer: NA
- Cast: Scott Freeman, Jamie Marchi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
He aspires to have his Harem one day. Peeping at women is one of them. Hence, a girl asked him to do something. A girl asks him. The girl, however, is a fallen angel who wants to kill Issei to score a point with the gods. Is that all there is to it? Not quite! The devil Rias Gremory resurrects Issei and makes him her servant. The new lifestyle of devils and angels forces Issei to adjust to a new way of life and survive.
56. Seitokai Yakuindomo
- Director: Hiromitsu Kanazawa
- Writer: Hiromitsu Kanazawa
- Cast: Shintarō Asanuma, Yōko Hikasa
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Ōsai Academy was originally an all-girls school, but its rules have recently changed, making it coed now. Takatoshi Tsuda is the only boy at his school, so he feels awkward. The only male representative in the Student Council is also recruited to be vice president. Takatoshi struggles to manage his school life and fulfill his responsibilities as vice president as the series progresses. This show is available on Netflix.
55. Kanokon
- Director: Atsushi Ōtsuki
- Writer: Masashi Suzuki
- Cast: Mamiko Noto, Ayako Kawasumi
- IMDb Ratings: 5.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The sole purpose of this anime is to be ecchi. The story revolves around Kouta, a high school student shy around girls. However, a lot of girls like him. Among them are two fox spirit girls, Chizuru and Nozomu, who are constantly competing for his attention and expressing their love to the point of embarrassing him. Having to balance both of their lives is difficult for Kouta. You can watch the anime online here.
54. Sankarea
- Director: Shinichi Omata
- Writer: Noboru Takagi
- Cast: Ryōhei Kimura, Maaya Uchida
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
“Sankarea” has a unique plot. A teenager named Chihiro Furuya is obsessed with zombies in this story. His dream is to have a zombie girlfriend. A few days later, Chihiro’s cat Baabu is taken to Heaven.
A resurrection potion is the result of his decision at that point. The main ingredient is found while she stays at Rea Sanka’s home. When made, the potion appears to kill Rea, so she drinks it. When Rea died, she became a zombie after drinking the potion.
53. Sekirei
- Director: Keizō Kusakawa
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Alexis Tipton, Joel McDonald
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Despite not being an idiot, Minato Sahashi struggles with academics. Despite his best efforts, he fails the college entrance exam again. In his opinion and that of the people around him, Minato fails.
But his life changes when an extraterrestrial-like human appears in his life (literally). That person is Musubi. She is a Sekirei, a special kind of being who kisses humans who possess a particular gene that reveals people’s secrets. The combination of Musubi and Minato brings out Minato’s hidden powers, but now they must compete against other pairs of the same kind. Minato doesn’t realize how dangerous this is.
52. Rosario to Vampire
- Director: Takayuki Inagaki
- Writer: Hiroshi Yamaguchi
- Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Kimiko Koyama
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu
Youkai Academy is the setting for the anime. In the eyes of outsiders, it appears to be a typical boarding school. On closer inspection, however, there is a critical secret hidden here.
It’s a school where monsters learn to live alongside humans. The monsters go to classes as humans. As with any average academy, they have a gym, mathematics, and other critical academic classes. However, one rule prohibits humanity from attending school, and if found, the school will execute them immediately.
As a lame student, Tsukune Aono couldn’t even get into high school. As a result, his parents enroll him at Youkai Academy after desperately trying to find him a school. During that time, he meets Moka Akashiya, a beautiful student.
51. Nanatsu no Taizai
- Director: Tensai Okamura
- Writer: Nakaba Suzuki
- Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
There is plenty of best ecchi anime shows out there, but Nanatsu no Taizai is our favorite. There are many sexy and strong female characters in the show and some hot scenes, which make the show ecchi.
It isn’t borderline porn or like most of the recent trash with which this genre is saturating the market. The plot and characters are pretty interesting. You will like this series if you enjoy power levels. Several testosterone-pumping scenes will entertain you, such as Escanor’s transformation.
50. Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma
- Director: Yoshitomo Yonetani
- Writer: Shogo Yasukawa
- Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Throughout the plot, an ecchi vibe is woven into the school genre.There were 24 episodes. The protagonist is Suma Yukihara.Having worked at his father’s restaurant since he was a child, he is the son of a chef. Cooking skills were passed down to him by his father, and he used them to support his family as well.
Serving guests was another of his talents. After his father closed down the restaurant, he lost everything.Souma enrolls in a prestigious cooking school. Training included a grueling diet.
It went beyond that, however. The competitions and cooking shows were intense. In those shows, his skills are soon tested.
49. Fairy Tail
- Director: Shinji Ishihira
- Writer: Masashi Sogo
- Cast: Cherami Leigh, Todd Haberkorn
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Wow! The series ran for four years and consisted of 175 episodes. There were also spin-offs, sequels, side stories, and adaptations released.A story takes place in Flore. An imaginary region. A mage named Lucy is on the prowl for a key to a gate.
The gate led to the celestial realm. By chance, she escapes the trap after being cheated and falling into a trap.
The next part of the story focuses on her relationship with Natsu, her savior. This film combined action, mystery, shounen, and fantasy.
48. The Testament Of Sister New Devil
- Director: Hisashi Saitō
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Lauren Landa, Yuichi Nakamura
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The plot of Shinmai Maou no Testament was interesting. Both action and demonology were incorporated into the plot.Each episode was severe and kept viewers interested. A light novel series was adapted into an anime.
The sequel and the adaptation were also released. Only three volumes were adapted.Basara Toujou’s father once brought two daughters to his home. Mio and Maria were their names.Basara initially dislikes them, but he comes around later. He vows to protect them.
47. Goblin Slayer
- Director: Takaharu Ozaki
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata, Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Brad Hawkins, Yūichirō Umehara
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This anime features goblins in an action fantasy setting. Goblins are reputed to be cunning and deceitful creatures. As a teenager, the protagonist joins a tribe of adventurers. They examine the goblin phenomenon. The lone survivor is she, who is ambushed. There is no hope for her. A mysterious being saves her. That was Goblin slayer.
46. Highschool Of The Dead
- Director: Tetsurō Araki
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Eri Kitamura
- IMDb Ratings: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
There are 12 episodes in the series. The manga was adapted and had a side story.Takaya Kimuro is the planet’s best hope in times of crisis.
The planet is infected with a zombie plague, and the only hope is Takaya Kimuro. Despite his helplessness, he tries to protect people. Seeing a half-dead world, he tries to protect people. In the meantime, zombies are spreading.
Only these areas are included in the ecchi genre of the anime. If you have enjoyed World War Z, this is for you.
45. Kill La Kill
- Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi
- Writer: Kazuki Nakashima
- Cast: Ami Koshimizu, Ryōka Yuzuki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Kill la Kill is a successful anime. It has 24 episodes that aired over a year.This concept was adapted from its manga. A mysterious and comical plot helped it become popular.
There is a mystery surrounding the death of Matoi’s father.When she stumbles across an academy, she enrolls there for training. Meanwhile, she continues to search for the killer of her father.
Her search is all about the twists and turns she encounters. For those who enjoy detective movies, don’t miss this.
44. Prison School
- Director: Tsutomu Mizushima
- Writer: Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Aoi Morikawa, Asana Mamoru
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Crunchyroll
In 2015, 12 episodes of Prison School were released. The plot revolved around a Seinen-inspired school storyline. Hachimitsu Private Academy was the setting. The school was regarded for its quality and discipline.
The academy, however, admits only five boys in an all-girls school. Many boys get caught up in girls’ mischief.
These boys end up in prison. Perversely, it illustrates the strength of friendship and brotherhood. Yet, it did not do so correctly. The plot seemed to lose relevance at times.
43. The Devil Is A Part-Timer!
- Director: Naoto Hosoda
- Writer: Masahiro Yokotani
- Cast: Shinobu Matsumoto, Yū Asakawa
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Demonstrates conflict in a demonic comedy and is an ecchi anime. A sequel and an adaptation were released in 2013.
This was an adaptation of the Light novel. A demonic comedy is blended into the fantasy genre. Several levels of battles are shown. There are several surprises in this storyline. The descriptions are what make this series memorable. The series shows daily tasks in a humorous manner that includes a demon king.
Imagine a Demon King working part-time at a café! Once you realize that corporations are more potent than emperors, you’ll be amazed!
42. No Game No Life
- Director: Atsuko Ishizuka
- Writer: Jukki Hanada
- Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ai Kayano
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The sequel to No Game, No Life: Zero is No Game, No Life: No Game, No Life: No Life. There is also an adaptation of the game.There are three volumes of light novels attached. Twelve episodes were produced. A gamer’s perspective is presented. The two main characters of this anime are Sora and Shiro, two siblings.
To them, the reality is just another game. They just don’t realize that the stakes are so high in real life.
Blank usernames attract them. Eventually, they will discover the truth. The rest of the anime goes precisely like a game. There’s ecchi and gaming, which takes over most of the plot.
41. Bakemonogatari
- Director: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Writer: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Yui Horie
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As a ghost story, Bakemonogatari can be understood as Bakemonogatari. Anime with vampires in a mystery setting. A 15-episode anime from 2010.
The prequel and sequel have been released. In addition, it was adapted and made an anime and a story.Aragi is a student in the story. Fans and critics alike appreciated it. However, its violent and graphic scenes led to its R+ rating.
A vampire soon appears. He helps those who are afraid. Sadly, it’s not well known. It would have been better for the anime to reach more people.
40. Interspecies Reviewers
- Director: Yuki Ogawa
- Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Junji Majima, Yūsuke Kobayashi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
An anime adaptation was released recently. It’s a fast-paced, frank show. Despite being purely an ecchi anime series, it had a decent mix of comedy and fantasy elements. The anime is based on manga. The anime is rated R+, so minors shouldn’t watch it.
However, it was a story that struck a chord in the hearts of gents. It was a custom-made fan service anime. But, it ranked here at 11 because of its connection and subsequent popularity. they understood its impact only later.
39. Kuzu No Honkai
- Director: Masaomi Ando
- Writer: Masaomi Ando
- Cast: Dori Sakurada, Chika Anzai
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The primary season consisted of 12 episodes. The anime was an adaptation of the manga.Hanabi and Mugi are the central characters in this story. Although they appear to be the perfect couple, something mysterious is happening.
Both of them want to live with someone they can’t have. Each had a different ideal partner in mind.
The scene is theatrical and lacks romance. They eventually find common ground.Ranking 12 on this list results from these conflicting emotions and dramas.
38. Soul Eater
- Director: Takuya Igarashi
- Writer: Akatsuki Yamatoya
- Cast: Micah Solusod, Todd Haberkorn
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
The Soul Eater anime lasted for over an hour. Each episode lasted around an hour.There were 12 episodes. Additionally, it was adapted and spun off.
To all of this, there is a summary. The school is a genre academy with a school academy. Shinigami, the death god, lead the academy. The anime is filled with shounen references.
Warriors are trained to be death scythes. This is a human weapon. Evans, the protagonist, is determined to destroy all evil.The anime is based on Evans’ experiences and battles.
37. Chivalry Of A Failed Knight
- Director: Shin Aonuma
- Writer: Shogo Yasukawa
- Cast: Ryōta Ōsaka, Shizuka Ishigami
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix
‘Chivalry of a Failed Knight’ is an Ecchi anime about an action drama. For those who enjoy suspense and fast-paced action, this is a must-see.
Audiences responded positively to this film, and it was commercially successful. It is a story about a band of talented individuals, almost like holy knights. Their name is Blazers, and they attend Hagun Academy. The holy knights are trained here in this renowned academy.
Among them is our protagonist, Ikki Kurogane. In it, we see Ikki’s rise and the friendships he makes. Its popularity of it makes it number 14.
36. Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!?
- Director: Hiraku Kaneko
- Writer: Yūki Takabayashi
- Cast: Sumire Uesaka, Shizuka Ishigami
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
With comedy and suspense, the Ecchi anime series enthralled the viewers in 2019.
It featured 12 episodes that gave the viewer a feeling of spontaneity. Although it wasn’t a commercial loss, it didn’t garner a lot of positive responses.
Anchors of the plot are Satou and Kojima. They are shown to be related in the plot. There wasn’t much else to see besides Seinen stuff and some school-themed content.
35. Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out!
- Director: Kenji Akabane
- Writer: Takashi Aoshima
- Cast: Naomi Ōzora, Kenji Akabane
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Hana Uzaki, who had been in the same club with Shinichi Sakurai during high school, reunites with him at the start of her first year in college. Despite that, the once active senior has become a “lonesome” student who prefers to rest in peace during his free time.
From taking Sakurai to the movies to going to his part-time workplace, Uzaki does whatever she can to keep him from feeling “alone.” He is annoyed by Uzaki’s loud, perky personality, but he goes along with her attempts to keep him from feeling “alone.”
Even so, their relationship just gets better and better as time passes, so much so that people around them misinterpret them to be a couple. Uzaki always hangs out with upper-level students, so there is bound to be a lot of wackiness and fun!
34. Boku Wa Tomodachi Ga Sukunai
- Director: Hisashi Saitō
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Whitney Rodgers, Marina Inoue
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kodaka Hasegawa is eager to make a good impression and make friends when he learns he will be moving to a new school. However, the blond hair and intimidating expression of Kodaka immediately label him a violent delinquent. Kodaka, despite his notorious reputation, remains alone after one month. However, when he discovers Yozora Mikazuki in an empty classroom talking to an imaginary friend, his life changes.
After sharing stories of their lonely high school life, Kodaka and Yozora decide to overcome the difficulties of making friends together by starting the Neighbor’s Club. Designed for people who don’t have friends, daily activities provide an opportunity to learn social skills and fit in, hopefully leading to making new friends, especially other girls.
Having found friends in the eroge-loving Sena Kashiwazaki and other eccentric outcasts in this club filled with hilarious outcasts, Kodaka may finally be able to call himself a friend.
33. Gleipnir
- Director: Kazuhiro Yoneda
- Writer: Shinichi Inotsume
- Cast: Miku Itō, Nao Tōyama
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The average high school student Shuuichi Kagaya sometimes turns into a monster, but he is just an average student. He does not know how or why he acquired his powers, only that he would prefer no one know anything about them. One night, he discovers an ablaze building with a trapped girl inside. While carrying her to safety, the phone slipped out of his hand as he decided to save her.
After saving Claire Aoki, the girl confronts him about who he is; he is a monster. Claire snaps a photo of him after he transforms in an attempt to blackmail him into telling her everything he knows about monsters, which is only a little. To prove her theory, she even pushes Shuuichi off the school’s roof after he denies her accusations.
As it turns out, Claire also has a secret. She searched for her sister, who also turned into a monster. With Shuuichi’s help, she tracks her down, but they aren’t the only ones on the hunt for information.
32. Demon King Daimao
- Director: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Takashi Kondō, Yōko Hikasa
- IMDb Ratings: 6.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story revolves around Akuto Sai, a boy who wants to become a member of his country’s most prestigious order of magicians and contribute to society as one of its clergies. He is met on his admission into Constant Magical Academy with this aptitude test prediction: “Future Occupation: Demon King.” Thus begins his complex and challenging school life where he is resented by his female class head, seduced by a mysterious girl, and guarded by an android.
31. Maken-Ki! Battling Venus
- Director: Koichi Ohata
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Monica Rial, Ian Sinclair, Tia Lynn Ballard
- IMDb Ratings: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Maken-Ki! The manga for Battling Venus is adapted for the screen. An ecchi and harem-themed romantic comedy. If it’s the best, why? It has action scenes and combat. The show managed to get many reviews despite being dismissed as fan service.
Consequently, this show might attract new viewers. Sequel and Adaptations are a must-watch if you’re interested.
Maken is everything to Takeru. The ability to win in a duel is called a Maken.
30. Yosuga No Sora
- Director: Takeo Takahashi
- Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa
- Cast: Kayo Sakata, Hiro Shimono
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Having tragically lost their mother in a car accident, the twins Kasugano travel to their grandparents’ country home by railcar, hoping to rebuild the shards of a shattered life. Despite their physical similarities yet spiritually divergent perspectives, these two lonely souls are unaware of the challenges their conflicting expectations will present.
As Haruka Kasugano caresses memories of his past, searching for the strength he needs to protect his sister, he clings to memories of the past. As the story unfolds, it tells four stories, each with a female character: rich yet kind Kazuha Migiwa, well-educated but sad Akira Amatsume, depressed yet hopeful Nao Yorihime, and fierce but petite Sora Kasugano. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.
29. Heaven’s Lost Property
- Director: Hisashi Saitō
- Writer: Yūko Kakihara
- Cast: Greg Ayres, Saori Hayami
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A perverted teenage boy who says he dreams of meeting an angel, Tomoki Sakurai, lives by the motto “Peace Are Best”. With neighbors like Sohara Mitsuki, a deadly karate chop performer next door; Eishiro Sugata, an eccentric pseudo-scientist bent on finding the “New World”; and Mikako Satsukitane, the sadistic president of their school council, it is hard to be comfortable. An unidentified mystery animal (UMA) crash-landed nearby one night as he observed some strange anomalies in the sky.
28. Hip Whip Girl: Keijo!!!!!!
- Director: Hideya Takahashi
- Writer: Takao Kato
- Cast: Lynn, M.A.O
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The objective of Japan’s newest sport, Keijo, is to knock off rivals using only their breasts and buttocks. Women can only participate in this sport if they stand on circular platforms floating in a pool.
Millions of viewers watch the sport across the country every year despite its outlandish premise. The challenge appeals to many athletes hoping to become the next national champion.
Nozomi Kaminashi, a 17-year-old high school graduate, plans to bring home a fortune to her family after she graduates from high school. Nozomi discovers that Keijo is a sport full of intense competition that will test her physically and mentally. Having snatched the spotlight at her debut tournament, Nozomi quickly proved to be a tough competitor. As she rises to the ranks, she meets new friends and rivals.
27. Kiss X Sis
- Director: Munenori Nawa
- Writer: Katsumi Hasegawa
- Cast: Ken Takeuchi, Ayana Taketatsu
- IMDb Ratings: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In addition to gaining a new mother, Keita Suminoe also gained two older twin sisters when his father remarried. Both Ako and Riko have served as student council presidents, but Ako is a mature and homely soul while Riko is athletic and aloof. As siblings, they have had a close relationship since kindergarten. They developed a romantic relationship which eventually became erotic as well.
Keita has already received a sports recommendation from a different high school than his two sisters, who are both in their last year of middle school. Despite his disappointment, both sisters attempt to change his mind, giving in to their pleas.
While studying for his high school exams, he is being pursued by his lust-driven sisters. He is unaware of the consequences. Ako and Riko, with their parents’ blessings, want to be Keita’s future wife, leaving him to do his best to maintain a platonic relationship with them.
26. So, I Can’t Play H!
- Director: Takeo Takahashi
- Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa
- Cast: Aya Endo, Misato Fukuen
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
One day, Ryosuke Kaga, a high school boy attending Momozomo Academy, meets a girl standing alone in the rain. Introducing herself as Lisara Restall, an elite Grim Reaper, she visited the human world to find “The Singular Man”. Ryosuke makes a contract with Lisara while sucking energy required for her activity in the human world from Ryosuke. The source of energy is his passionate spirit. To preserve his life, Ryosuke has no choice but to help Lisara’s search.
25. Gakusen Toshi Asterisk
- Director: Kenji Seto
- Writer: Munemasa Nakamoto
- Cast: Atsushi Tamaru, Ai Kakuma
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The Inertia, a natural disaster that affected the world in the previous century, drastically changed. The existing nations experienced a significant decline in power, allowing a conglomerate known as the Integrated Empire Foundation to assume control.
However, the Invertia also spawned a new species of humans possessed of phenomenal physical abilities– the Genestella. They are hand-picked worldwide to attend the top six schools, and they compete in entertainment competitions known as Festas.
At the prestigious Seidoukan Academy, experiencing declining performance recently, Ayato Amagiri is a scholarship transfer student. In the course of an incident, he accidentally sees Julis-Alexia von Riessfeld, the famous Witch of Resplendent Flames, half-dressed! Julis becomes enraged by his intrusion into her privacy and challenges him to a duel.
24. Ikki Tousen: Great Guardians
- Director: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Carrie Savage, Masumi Asano
- IMDb Ratings: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yet, it’s pivotal, or else the plot wouldn’t work. This novel tells the story of family troubles, domestic troubles, and world issues.
This novel has three sequels and an adaptation. The Japanese term for this novel is Ikki Tousen. Hakafu’s life will be challenging, as he is a protagonist. Twelve episodes depict her battling these challenges.
Viewers were kept on their toes by the plot twist. Hakafu succeeds in overcoming them all. Her sister is suddenly revealed to her, who she previously knew nothing about. At home, there are problems.
23. Aesthetica Of A Rogue Hero
- Director: Rion Kujō
- Writer: Ryunosuke Kingetsu
- Cast: Eric Vale, Felecia Angelle
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu
A story follows several young men and women who are regularly taken away by a world of swords and magic called Alayzard. Those who survive and return usually possess magical abilities. Young returnees are protected by an international organization named Babel, which trains them to use their power. Akatsuki, now a wayward hero, and Miu, the beautiful daughter of the Last Dark Lord, whom he defeated in battle, have returned to their world.
22. Yuragi-Sou No Yuuna-San
- Director: Tsuyoshi Nagasawa
- Writer: Hideaki Koyasu
- Cast: Yūki Ono, Miyuri Shimabukuro
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A harem ecchi anime, Yuugi-sou no Yuuna-san depicts the life of Yuuna-san. The anime is dominated by the house hunt and its horror predecessors and is present in haunted hot springs.
A place like this is welcoming to Kogarashi, a vagabond. His bank account is empty, so he has nothing to lose. It gave him the confidence to face the ghosts. The ghost, however, has not been malicious. He has done some deadly sins. Yuuna is an innocent, kind ghost. It doesn’t take long for him to discover that many other inmates are supernatural.
21. Plunderer
- Director: Hiroyuki Kanbe
- Writer: Masashi Suzuki
- Cast: Yoshiki Nakajima, Ari Ozawa
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In a post-apocalyptic world, in this ecchi anime series, everyone has a number that defines their worth based on a particular Count imprinted on their bodies. When the Count of the person decreases to 0, they have died for all eternity and will be dragged down into “the abyss” for the deadly sins.
She has walked hundreds of kilometers corresponding to her Count. In the last five years, she has sought to find the Legendary Ace from her mother’s last wish ever since it dragged her into the abyss, and the main characters have to fight the demon clan. She meets Licht Bach, a mysterious masked knight with a negative-numbered count, when her difficult journey takes a sudden turn.
20. Strike The Blood
- Director: Hideyo Yamamoto
- Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino
- Cast: Asami Seto, Hisako Kanemoto
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
After the fateful encounter that leaves Kojou Akatsuki with vampire abilities, Kojou Akatsuki is no longer an ordinary high school pretty girl in the Demon District of Itogami Island.
Yukina Himeragi, an apprentice sword-shaman sent by the Lion King Organization, monitors Kojou if he becomes a threat and kills him if necessary. When he discovers that he is the fourth primogenitor, an enormously powerful vampire considered merely a legend, he is thrust into the center of attention as Kojou struggles to cope with his abilities and protect the city from various chaotic forces emerging the two forms an unlikely alliance.
19. Ao-Chan Can’t Study
- Director: Keisuke Inoue
- Writer: Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Azumi Waki, Junta Terashima
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
Comedy ecchi anime series titled Ao-chan Can’t Study also another ecchi anime. It was adapted once, but it failed to succeed. The manga was the inspiration for it. Kijima and Ao Horie are the central characters. Erotica, lust, and deceit are their passions.
Kijima always finds herself in trouble no matter how hard she tries. When she confessed, she got into trouble. She now has to deal with the fallout. Studying begins to suffer as a result.
18. Panti & Sutokkingu With Gataberuto
- Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi
- Writer: Geek Fleet
- Cast: Arisa Ogasawara, Terri Doty
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
Panty & Stockings with Garterbelt are called Panty & Stockings with Gataberuto in Japanese. This film was controversial because of its graphic content, violent scenes, and profanity.
The show received a decent rating, but it failed to attract a large audience. they made anime adaptations and variants. These are the original materials. I’ve ranked it 34th because it’s rare.
Ecchi anime parody. There’s also an element of comedy since there’s an element of supernaturalism. Panty and Stocking are two sisters in this story. In Heaven, they encountered a priest named Garterbelt who kicked them out. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.
17. Freezing Vibration
- Director: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Masanao Akahoshi
- Cast: Caitlin Glass, Mitsuhiro Ichiki
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
A variety of genres are combined with the ecchi genre, including action, military, martial arts, combat, and science fiction. Volumes 7-14 of the manga were adapted into this anime.This was the prequel. This anime had more than just 12 episodes.
Many viewers didn’t realize this. Chevalier in the 10th Nova Conflict is the theme of the story.It’s a straightforward story with realistic elements. It’s the narration and sequences that make the most impact, however.
These are the core elements of the anime. Watching its prequel, Freezing, will give you a lot more insight.
16. Infinite Stratos
- Director: Yasuhito Kikuchi
- Writer: Fumihiko Shimo
- Cast: Kōki Uchiyama, Chiwa Saitō
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
It will have a plot that isn’t solely black-and-white, though it is more of an ecchi harem anime. A woman can only operate the Infinite Stratos.The use of this substance is so destructive that international agreements regulate it. There is, however, a boy who knows how to operate it.
Ichika Ichimura attends the training academy that has all the female characters. As part of the anime, he experiences life, training, and friendships at the academy.However, this ecchi anime series didn’t achieve high ratings. Its light novel, however, was a big success.
15. Nisemonogatari
- Director: Tomoyuki Itamura
- Writer: Nisio Isin
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Yuka Iguchi, Eri Kitamura
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
It is a Japanese language ecchi anime series. As a high school student, Koyomi Araragi has dealt with vampire attacks, meeting several girls plagued with supernatural entities, and just trying to get through life.
In addition, his girlfriend, Hitagi Senjougahara, kidnaps him one morning and ties him up. To keep Araragi safe from Deishuu Kaiki, a swindler who conned Senjougahara’s family, she imprisoned him. The fraudster becomes aware of his sister Karen’s plight when Araragi gets a message from her.
Koyomi Araragi has faced many hardships lately, including surviving a vampire attack, meeting several girls afflicted by supernatural entities, and just getting by under the circumstances. At sukihi, his other sister has her problems along with Karen’s. But when two mysterious women seem to know more than they should step into their lives, not even he can foresee their true intentions nor the catastrophic truths they will uncover. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.
14. How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?
- Director: Mitsue Yamazaki
- Writer: Fumihiko Shimo
- Cast: Fairouz Ai, Sora Amamiya
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
A second-year high school student named Hibiki Sakura has a voracious appetite because of the student body, which causes her to gain weight. She reluctantly considers joining Silverman Gym when it is brought to her attention. A schoolmate of Hibiki’s, Akemi Soryuin, also wants to join the gym. Naruto Machio, one of the trainers who is a young man and rogue hero, draws her into the gym after she meets him. He motivates her to lose weight.
13. Absolute Duo
- Director: Atsushi Nakayama
- Writer: Hidetake Komiya
- Cast: Nozomi Yamamoto, Haruka Yamazaki
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Based on its light novel. The position of Absolute Duo.
Kourou Academy High School grants this position to very few students. To power up, Kokonoe attends the school. This ecchi anime series has an exciting plot.
Koryo Academy is a school where other students use Blaze weapons to battle one another to become peacekeepers. Tor Kokonoe enrolls in the school. As part of the freshmen day qualification ceremony, students must pass a battle to be enrolled in the academy. Tor manifests his Blazes as a shield, making him an Irregular, as most students manifest their Blazes as melee weapons.
12. Saenai Hiroine No Sodatekata
- Director: Kanta Kamei
- Writer: Fumiaki Maruto
- Cast: Luna Haruna
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The game designer would like help creating his own game. Therefore, he recruits illustrators and scriptwriters, and a light novel also inspires the ecchi anime.Each of these creators is unknowingly experiencing the same emotions. Ecchi and Harem are a beautiful combination.
When Tomoya Aki, the main character, a male high school teenager, runs into a beautiful girl while on spring break while working part-time to fund his otaku lifestyle (anime, dating sims, and related merchandise). A month later, after a strange event, he discovers that the beautiful girl is Megumi Kato, a classmate hardly noticed by anyone.
Reviewers also gave the ecchi anime series high marks. It failed to attract a much wider audience, however.
11. And You Thought There Is Never A Girl Online?
- Director: Shinsuke Yanagi
- Writer: Tatsuya Takahashi
- Cast: Hitomi Ōwada, Rina Hidaka
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
It was difficult to categorize this anime. In comparison to the previous friendly animes, this one is much smaller. The 12 episodes are filled with fun and games as well as schooling. Fun and games subtly incorporated the school theme. It was more appealing to me how they incorporated the game into it than the ecchi angle.
It depicts Hideki Nishimura’s life as a virtual gamer. He finds himself later confronted with many genuine females, contrary to what he expected. Scams in the game industry are explored.
10. Back Street Girls: Gokudolls
- Director: Keinosuke Hara
- Writer: Jasmine Gyuh, Shoichiro Masumoto, Hidehiro Ito
- Cast: Satoshi Hino, Yuka Nukui
- IMDb Ratings: 6.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Not to be confused with the group of vocalists called Backstreet Boys. A 17+ rated anime called Back Street Girls: Gokudolls aired in 2018 and is inspired by a light novel of the same name.
There were ten episodes in the series. They are the focus of this anime. Yakuza fans, are you one of them?Various organ trades and trafficking are the topics. Asexual reassignment is something you would not be familiar with unless you watch this anime.
Yakuzas have a tough mentality. Hormones or surgeries might crush their courage. In the background, they continue to be pop stars. This is one of the best ecchi anime series.
9. Lord Marksman And Vanadis
- Director: Tatsuo Satō
- Writer: Tatsuo Satō
- Cast: NA
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kawaguchi wrote a series of light novels in Japan.
Vanadis and Lord Marksman are also comedy and romance movies. Its originality, however, sets it apart from other anime.
Imagine Europe from a fantasy theme perspective. And to add some historical flavor to it. That’s the premise of this adaptation of the light novel series of the same name. It is thrilling to watch because of the moment of adventure. There are some mature themes in this film. This anime is about a woman named Elen.
A central theme of the show is his life and kingdom. There is always some new alliance, strategy, or come back to keep the program fresh.
8. Cat Planet Cuties
- Director: Yōichi Ueda
- Writer: Katsuhiko Takayama
- Cast: Aaron Dismuke, Brittney Karbowski
- IMDb Ratings: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Asobi ni Iku yo was also known as Cat Planet Cuties and was based on a light novel. Rated R+, the anime follows the story of the Cat Planet Cuties.
In addition to drama and romantic comedy, the anime series had a typical Ecchi plot. Published in 2010, it had 12 episodes.The protagonist is a male – Kio. Kio befriends a cat-like creature. He later finds himself in between a tug of war.
Female characters inspired the name.
7. Eromanga Sensei
- Director: Ryohei Takeshita
- Writer: Tatsuya Takahashi
- Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akane Fujita
- IMDb Ratings: 5.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
They are known for their romantic comedies. While the central theme ecchi themes, there’s also a touch of drama. As soon as the game begins, Izumi becomes orphaned, unable to contact her family.
Her half-brother writes erotica, so the story then follows her. Fans appreciated this Japanese animation its rags to riches aspects.
This movie received a PG-13 rating. The reviews and ratings were also primarily average.
6. Shimoneta
- Director: Youhei Suzuki
- Writer: Masahiro Yokotani
- Cast: Yūsuke Kobayashi, Shizuka Ishigami
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In Shimoneta: A Boring World where Dirty Jokes Don’t Exist, is an anime of the ecchi genre; in it, the Japanese government criminalizes risqué language and distributes lewd materials in the dystopian future of 2030, such that all citizens are required to wear high-tech devices called Peace Makers (PM) at all times to keep track of any action that might violate the law.
“Public morals school” is the leading elite school in the country. A high school student named Tanukichi Okuma intends to reunite with his crush and the school’s student council president, Anna Nishikinomiya. Tanukichi becomes entangled with the perverted terrorist “Blue Snow”. It is a romantic comedy.
5. Hundred
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Hideki Shirane
- Cast: Yoshiaki Hasegawa, Rumi Ōkubo
- IMDb Ratings: 6.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
In its primary season, Hundred had 12 episodes. Sci-Fi is a genre that is rarely mixed with Ecchi anime and is inspired by a light novel. The series has been well received. It is based on the novel series by Jun Misaki.
A weapon called Hundred is used in this anime. It saves humanity from being attacked by savages.
The protagonist, Hayato Kisaragi, survives an attack and then becomes a hero. After joining Little Garden, Hayato becomes a hero. Miniature Garden is a combat training academy for inmates. What follows is his life with his female peers at the academy.
4. Okusama Ga Seitokaichou´!
- Director: Hiroyuki Furukawa
- Writer: Makoto Takada
- Cast: Ayana Taketatsu, Kazuyuki Okitsu
- IMDb Ratings: 6.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Okusama ga seitokaichou translates as “My wife is the student council president.”. There were only 12 episodes in this anime.
Critics gave an R+ rating. The makers encountered problems with mild nudity. The male protagonist of the series is Hayato Izumi.
In a school election, Ui Wakana defeats him. After returning to everyday life, he has difficulty adjusting.However, this turns out to be an exciting and colorful part of the story. The story is more of a secret relationship story with some comedy and romance.
3. Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle
- Director: Masaomi Ando
- Writer: Yuuko Kakihara
- Cast: Mutsumi Tamura, Yukiyo Fujii
- IMDb Ratings: 6.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
The Arcadia empire was overthrown by a revolt five years ago. During his trespass in the women’s-only bathing area, the former prince of the empire, Lux Arcadia, witnesses the princess of the new kingdom Lisesharte Atismata naked and revealing her secret. She attends the female-only academy after a duel with Lisesharte and becomes a Drag-Knight.
There are many different genres in this anime. As well as ecchi, there were harems and romances.
2. Oreimo
- Director: Hiroyuki Kanbe
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata, Tsukasa Fushimi
- Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Saori Hayami
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
There were 13 thrilling episodes in this 2013 anime. It had elements of comedy and romance, despite being seen as an ecchi anime.
Kousaka is the protagonist, a high school student in the story that shows her struggles to fit in with her family. She becomes close with her friends as the story progresses. Her brother plays a patriarchal role in the story. This story revolves around him.
This is a must-see for otaku fans. Anime does an excellent job of portraying taboos excitingly.
1. HxEros
- Director: Masato Jinbo
- Writer: Masato Jinbo
- Cast: Ai Kakuma, Yūki Kuwahara
- IMDb Ratings: 5.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Youtube
With a school backdrop, HxEros is an Ecchi comedy anime. It is named after an alien-fighting group.
Aliens invade the earth at the beginning of the film. To save the world, Retto joins HxEros. She lives in a house with too many girls.
The book was published in 2020. Twelve episodes were produced, with an average rating. Reviewers generally agreed with the author’s assessment. Reviewers noted that the plot and direction were lacking.
A slight Shounen, some action, and is a supernatural ecchi anime all in it. An adaptation of a manga was not well received in this case.
The post 70 Best Ecchi Anime To Watch On Crunchyroll Or Youtube appeared first on Gizmo Story.
On Mother’s Day Gabby Barrett Revealed!! Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Expecting Their Second Child
American Idol stars Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner told fans that they are expecting a second child via an Instagram post from gabby’s account on May 8th. They shared an ultrasound video of the child, a boy, who is on the way. The couple did not provide any additional information about the baby’s due date […]
The post On Mother’s Day Gabby Barrett Revealed!! Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Expecting Their Second Child appeared first on Alpha News Call.
