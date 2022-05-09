News
Attack On The Hollywood Bowl, Both Dave Chappelle And Netflix Have Issued Statements!
Dave Chappelle is a renowned comedian in Hollywood. However, a recent instance forced Netflix to issue statements against this celebrity. The Netflix Is A Joke festival took place in Los Angeles, where a sudden Hollywood Bowl Attack took place. Dave Chappelle was the target of this attack which forced Netflix to reconsider the safety conditions […]
Top 40 Best Seinen Anime Of All Time
Seinen is popularly described as a term for a sub-genre of storytelling, either manga or anime. This is a kind of sub-genre focussed on youth or young adults. This classification follows any genre from sci-fi (science-fiction) to politics to sports to apocalyptic to romance to action, and many more. There is no set genre for seinen anime and seinen manga. We got the list of Seinen anime,Dive right into it!
Even though the age range of the seinen anime is young adults, the older ones can also enjoy the anime series without any guilt due to its complex characters, character development, and equally exciting storylines.
What Is Shonen And Seinen?
The difference between both sub-genre of anime is the age demographics. ‘Shonen’ targets teenagers while ‘seinen’ targets young adults.
What Are Popular Seinen Animes?
Here we have compiled a list of the best seinen anime series, some based on seinen manga, some on light novels for the seinen fans and anime fans alike. Before beginning, please keep in mind that the list follows the best to worst IMDb-rated seinen series.
40. Berserk
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer(s): Makoto Fukami
- Cast: Hiroaki Iwanaga, Toa Yukinari
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Guts, a mercenary of young age who is branded for death and hunted by demons, is set on a journey to turn his fate around. For this, he takes up the blade of Dragonslayer. The young mercenary promises vengeance upon a man who once was his friend.
On his way to vengeance, he makes some friends, and the ragtag group joins Guts’ journey in the seinen anime of Berserk. The anime was praised for its storytelling style, which bagged it a second season.
39. Himouto! Umaru-chan
- Director: Masahiko Ohta
- Writer(s): Takashi Aoshima
- Cast: Aimi Tanaka, Kenji Nojima
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Seinen anime Himoto! Umaru-chan is a story of Umaru Dona and her older brother Taihei and their daily navigating of their lives. They do the best they can with their life while also showing their unbreakable bond with friends and family.
38. Utawarerumono
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer(s): Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Ryouka Uzuki, Rikiya Koyama
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Funimation
Eruruu finds a mysterious man who is injured. He is physically different, with no ears or tail but a mask he cannot remove. Eruruu is named Hakuoro by her family members and starts living with them.
He becomes part of the village and their efforts in overthrowing the tyrannical emperor in the seinen series, Utawarerumono. Eruruu must save the villagers while also solving the mystery of his past.
37. Working!!
- Director: Yoshimasa Hiraike
- Writer(s): Yoshimasa Hiraike
- Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Kana Asumi
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Souta Takanashi cannot turn down an offer from cute Popular Taneshima when she offers him to work for her family-run restaurant, Wagnaria in Hokkaido.
The seinen anime is a unique comedy featuring a restaurant with no dull moments within Wagnaria. The characters create hilarious antics, making the anime viewers laugh aloud.
36. Jormungand
- Director: Keitaro Motonaga
- Writer(s): Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Shizuka Itou, Mutsumi Tamura
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
The gritty seinen anime Jormungand follows Koko Hekmatyar, an international arms dealer with his crew traveling from place to place in the guise of a shipping company, HCLI. She works illegally and thus is on the international crime list, with various agencies always following her. With danger all around them, Jonah and his crew must protect Koko and her dream of world peace with their lives.
35. After the Rain (Koi wa Ameagari no You ni)
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Writer(s): Deko Akao
- Cast: Sayumi Watabe, Hiroaki Hirata
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Seinen anime After the Rain follows Akira Tachibana, a reserved high school student who works part-time in a cafe. She develops feelings for her 45-year-old manager as he is kind and concerned with his customers. They spend time together and grow closer, making her like him even more. Will he be able to reciprocate Akira’s feelings?
34. Shadows House
- Director: Kazuki Ōhashi
- Writer(s): Toshiya Ōno
- Cast: Yuu Sasahara, Akari Kitou
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Funimation
The Shadows are a family of nobles who reside in a manor in the mountains, far from human contact. When Shadow children come of age, they are given a Living Doll as their attendant and partner.
Emilio is the doll created for Kate. She meets other dolls and learns of her duties and her purpose of existence. She is most dutiful even though there is a clash of their personalities.
Will she be able to uncover the mystery of the Shadows House in the seinen series?
33. Cells At Work
- Director: Kenichi Suzuki
- Writer(s): Kenichi Suzuki, Yūko Kakihara
- Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Kana Hanazawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 50 % (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Sekkekkyuu AE3803 has the essential job of transporting oxygen. Hakkekkyuub U-1146 has a more challenging job of eliminating foreign bacteria from entering a body and making it their home. While on the other hand, the platelets have a nee job of a construction project.
Cells at work is a unique seinen series showcasing the daily lives of the cells at work and keeping the body healthy.
32. Goblin Slayer
- Director: Takaharu Ozaki
- Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata, Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Yuuichirou Umehara, Yui Ogura
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Goblins are ferocious beings as they kidnap females of other species for reproduction. They are, however, not looked at as a threat as they are considered the lowliest of monsters.
To investigate the case of missing women, a 15-year-old priestess joins the group of rookies who get caught in an ambush and get killed, leaving the Priestess behind. She accepts her fate, but the Goblin Slayer saves her while destroying the goblin nest.
The priestess can accompany him throughout their adventures, where all Goblin-related matters ate sorted. She meets enigmatic personas that will not rest until the goblins are eradicated.
31. Alderamin on the Sky
- Director: Tetsuo Ichimura
- Writer(s): Shōgo Yasukawa
- Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Inori Minase
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
The seinen anime follows the journey of Ikta Solork, who wants nothing in his life but relaxation and a female companion to keep him company. However, his dreamworld gets shattered as a war breaks out and Princess Chamille of Katjvarna is taken hostage by Kioka.
Ikta, along with his friend, meets three other enigmatic people. Together, they embark upon a journey to war. However, their vessel sinks and ends up being in the enemy outpost. But they manage to break out while also saving the abducted princess.
The five of them are bestowed upon the title of Imperial Knight with the expectation from the people of being their heroes. All of this, which Ikta never wanted for himself.
30. Poco’s Udon World
- Director: Seiki Takuno
- Writer(s): Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Shiho Kokido, Yuuichi Nakamura
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Poko’s Udon World follows the touching bond between Souta Tawara and Poko, a shapeshifting tanuki whom the former takes under him. With the time they spend together, Souta recalls his past and childhood. He is pulled into the nostalgia of the place he left behind for his life in the city and his relationship with his father.
29. Somali and The Forest Spirit
- Director: Kenji Yasuda
- Writer(s): Mariko Mochizuki
- Cast: Inori Minase, Daisuke Ono
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
In a world unimaginable, demons, cyclopes, and other strange creatures dominate the population, with few human beings left as outcasts. They only have a purpose: to be hunted down by the creatures and become their food.
Golem, the protector of nature, has a chance encounter with Somali, who is alone whom he takes under his wing with one mission on his mind: to find her parents.
28. House of Five Leaves
- Director: Tomomi Mochizuki
- Writer(s): Tomomi Mochizuki
- Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Daisuke Namikawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Masanosuke Akitsu is a wandering ronin in Japan’s Edo period. However, he is often labeled as unreliable due to him being meek.
He meets Yaichi, who offers him as his bodyguard. Masa is not innocent as he seems. He is drawn into Yaichi’s gang Five Leaves, he struggles with his values. His curiosity leads him to uncover the mysterious band of outlaws.
27. Inuyashiki: Last Hero
- Director: Keiichi Sato
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Fumiyo Kohinata, Nijirou Murakami
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ichirou Inuyashiki is a 58-year-old whose family is very indifferent towards him. He is revealed to have stomach cancer taken coldly by his family. Unable to bear this, he runs away to a nearby field.
Suddenly, he is enveloped in light and smoke, and he discovers that he is reborn as a machine wearing his old skin. He uses his powers to save lives, leading him to a life of happiness and hope.
However, some questions are not clear to him yet.
26. Drifters
- Director: Kenichi Suzuki
- Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Yuuichi Nakamura, Naoya Uchida
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Hulu
Based on the seinen manga, seinen anime Drifters follows Toyohisa Shimazu is the rearguard for his troops during the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600. He is critically wounded and is pulled into a modern hallway with hundreds of doors. He is pulled into the nearest door to reach a world different from his.
Toyohisa meets Nobunaga Oda and Yoichi Suketa Nasu in the strange world populated with the strange creatures and warriors that he had only heard in stories. From his new companions, he learns about the politics of the place and how they have been summoned as Drifters to fight against the Ends, the latter trying to eradicate the former.
The Ends formed the Orte Empire, which hunts people like them while persecuting elves and demihumans. It is not up to our heroes to protect the land and fight against the Ends.
25. K-On!
- Director: Naoko Yamada
- Writer(s): Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Aki Toyosaki, Youko Hikasa, Ayana Taketatsu, Minako Kotobuki
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Peacock
The seinen anime follows Yui Hirasawa, who joins a Light Music Club, which she thinks will only play light instruments. However, with no knowledge of playing one, she tries to quit.
The Light Music Club is on the verge of disbandment due to fewer members. They are offering anything to Yui to join. But Yui has made up her mind to leave.
They perform before her in one last effort to convince Yui, which miraculously convinces her. From then onwards, there is no stopping them.
24. Knights of Sidonia
- Director: Kōbun Shizuno, Hiroyuki Seshita
- Writer(s): Sadayuki Murai
- Cast: Aki Toyosaki, Aya Suzaki
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Funimation
The alien race of Guana has been relentlessly pursuing humanity after destroying the Earth. They are traveling across the galaxy to hunt them down.
Nagate Tanizake comes to the surface of his ship Sidonia when he needs food. Unbeknownst to him, something disastrous is happening.
Knights of Sidonia, a seinen series, is one such anime where Tanizake and his allies must become heroes to save humanity’s last hope of survival.
23. ReLIFE
- Director: Satoru Kosaka
- Writer(s): Michiko Yokote, Kazuho Hyōdō
- Cast: Ai Kayano, Kensho Ono
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
One of the best seinen anime series ReLIFE follows the story of Arata Kaizaki, a subject of unique experiments, and his struggle to adjust to a new life while also avoiding repeating the same mistakes.
22. Bungou Stray Dogs
- Director: Takuya Igarashi
- Writer(s): Yōji Enokido
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Yuuto Uemura
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Based on the manga of the same name, the seinen anime follows Atsushi Nakajima, who is convinced that a mystical tiger plagues the orphanage he lives in. However, he is kicked out of his only home when he is wrongfully suspected of mysterious things.
While on the riverbank, he saves an odd man, Osamu Dazai, from drowning. Dazai has been investigating the same tiger that Atsushi has seen. They coerce him to join their firm to solve the case with his other enigmatic colleagues.
21. Tokyo Ghoul
- Director: Shuhei Morita
- Writer(s): Chūji Mikasano
- Cast: Yurie Kobori, Sora Amamiya
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Hulu
Living in a threatening world where ghouls have intermingled with humans, Ken Kanecki is a reserved college student. One day he is asked out by Rize Kamishiro, an attractive woman, for a date.
While returning home, Rize attacks him. He is woken up in a hospital, only to know that her organs have been transplanted into him.
His body begins to change, making him a hybrid of human and ghoul. Now, he has to fight for his humanities and against the agencies which hunt monsters like him.
20. Elfen Lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer(s): Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Sanae Kobayashi, Yuki Matsouka
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
Based on the seinen manga by Lynn Okamoto, Elfen Lied, a seinen series, follows the main character Lucy who is an extraordinary human, Dicloniuos, who was born with a pair of short horns and invisible telekinetic hands. This leads to experimentation on her by the Japanese government in the government institution.
She breaks out of her captive by using bloodshed as her resort. Due to the traumatic events that happened to her, she developed a split personality disorder.
She meets two college students whose kindness towards her will change their lives forever.
19. Detroit Metal City
- Director: Hiroshi Nagahama
- Writer(s): Kiminori Wakasugi
- Cast: Yuuji Ueda
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Detroit Metal City is a death metal band with a twist. The lead singer of the group, Johannes Krauser II, is a demonic being who is said to have been risen from the depths of hell.
What no one knows is what is actually behind the picture. Krauser is a person taken up by an average college graduate named Souichi Negishi, trying his best to survive in the world.
The seinen anime deals with Negishi’s strange life full of misadventures of band life, romance, and fans.
18. Grand Blue Dreaming
- Director: Shinji Takamatsu
- Writer(s): Shinji Takamatsu, Kenji Inoue
- Cast: Chika Anzai, Yuuma Uchida
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Based on the popular comedy seinen manga, Grand Blue Dreaming follows Iori’s life and misadventures with numerous hilarious moments with his new friends throughout the series. With them, he is faced with the college life dream. He is also learning to scuba dive.
17. Master Keaton
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer(s): Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Norihiro Inoue, Keaton Yamada
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating:
- Where to Watch: NA
Taichi Keaton is a half-British and half-Japanese archaeologist. He is a veteran of the Falklands War. He has a job of solving mysteries and investigates the insurance fraud for Lloyd, traveling around the world.
Seinen series, Mater Keaton follows his journey and adventures around the world.
16. Land Of The Lustrous
- Director: Takahiko Kyōgoku
- Writer(s): Toshiya Ōno
- Cast: Tomoyo Kurosawa
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Seinen anime Houseki no Kuni follows Phos’ effort to protect the Gems while helping them fight against yeh Lunarians. Phos while given a chance to compile an encyclopedia. He meets a Gem called Cinnabar, who patrols and decides to be helpful and finds a role that both can enjoy.
15. Black Lagoon
- Director: Sunao Katabuchi
- Writer(s): Sunao Katabuchi
- Cast: Megumi Toyoguchi, Daisuke Namikawa
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Hulu
Black Lagoon, a seinen anime, touches on human morality and virtue where everyone is corrupt. Protagonist Rokurou, a businessman, must fight to keep his values and morality intact. He, by his surroundings, is turned from a businessman into a mercenary.
14. Dorohedoro
- Director: Yuichiro Hayashi
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Yuu Kobayashi, Wataru Takagi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Dorohedoro is a seinen anime set in the Hole, a rickety district where daily death and disaster occur. Managing a healthy blend of comedy with carnage, the anime is a story of Kaiman, a reptile-like man who hunts down the magic users for answers about his appearance. With his only companion, Nikaidou, he navigates his hellish life in the Hole. With many twists, the anime is a story of a unique world with strange occurrences.
13. Space brothers
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Writer(s): Makoto Uezu, Yoichi Kato
- Cast: Miyuki Sawashiro, Yuuko Sanpei
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
The science-fiction manga-based seinen anime focuses on Mutta Namba and his younger brother Hibito witnessing a UFO flying towards the Moon. After witnessing this, the two boys promise to become astronauts with Hibito for Moon and Mutta aiming for Mars, one step ahead of his younger brother.
But life had different plans as Mutta is working in an automotive company and Hibito, an astronaut, will be the first Japanese to step on Moon. Mutta is given the opportunity of his life when JAXA accepts his application for the following astronaut selection. The seinen anime Space Brothers will take the viewers on the ride and answer the question: will Mutta fulfill his 19-year-old dream? Space Brothers’ realistic portrayal of everyday struggles marks its viewers.
12. Planetes
- Director: Gorō Taniguchi
- Writer(s): Ichirō Ōkouchi
- Cast: Kazunari Tanaka, Satsuki Ukino
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
In the future year 2075, space travel is a reality where this advancement has led to the colonialization of the Moon. With also led to the commercial use of outer space and ample space corporations taking up the space in the markets.
Ai Tanabe works for Technora Corporation as a member of the Debris Section. Her job? To remove the dangerous space junk between Earth and Moon.
Planetes is a seinen anime series set in outer space while tackling the personal lives of ordinary people.
11. Rainbow: Nisha Rokubou No Shichini
- Director: Hiroshi Kōjina
- Writer(s): Hideo Takayashiki
- Cast: Rikiya Koyama, Shun Oguri
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: NA
Rainbow: Nisha Rokubou no Shinchinseinen anime follows the journey of the seven cellmates in 1955 Japan who share the same cell. They fight against the sadistic guard and doctor duo who grudge against the protagonist Rokurouta, a former boxer, and take pleasure in violating boys. With seven complex characters, they have to work together to survive.
10. Hellsing Ultimate
- Director: Tomokazu Tokoro, Hiroyuki Tanaka, Yasuhiro Matsumura, Kenichi Suzuki
- Writer(s): Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Jouji Nakata, Fumiko Urikasa, Kaori Mizuhashi, Norio Wakamoto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
There are two sides to life, dark and light. Thus, in the seinen anime Hellsing Ultimate, also exist creatures of darkness that threaten humanity on one side, and the other is Hellsing, an organization headed by Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing with a promise to exterminate these creatures.
Integra’s most potent weapon is the vampire Alucard, who works against his kind. With his trusted servant, Seras Victoria, he must battle everyone who stands opposed to Hellsing.
9. Parasyte The Maxim
- Director: Kenichi Shimizu, Yang Byeong-Gil, Hitoshi Haga, Yoshihiro Kanno, Masayuki Mizutani
- Writer(s): Shōji Yonemura
- Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Aya Hirano
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
The seinen anime follows when parasitic aliens come down on Earth to infiltrate humanity. They burrow into the exposed brain and get into complete control of their host. They then transform into various forms to feed on their prey.
Shinichi Izumi is an exposed person, but the parasite ends up in his right hand instead of his brain. Now, Migi, the parasite, has to rely on him to survive and Izumi to continue living his everyday life.
8. Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex
- Director: Kenji Kamiyama
- Writer(s): Kenji Kamiyama
- Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ootsuka, Kouichi Yamadera, Osamu Saka
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Seinen’s anime series Ghost in the Shel takes the viewers to a future where humankind can transplant their body parts to machines. This increases the physical and cybernetics strength. However, it falls into the wrong hands, which leads to dangerous crimes. To curb that, the government establishes Section 9. Section 9 is an independent police unit.
The unit is led by Daisuke Aramakai and Motoko Kusanagi, who had a high success rate in solving such crimes. But a dangerous game begins when faced with ‘The Laughing Man.’
7. Made In Abyss
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Mariya Ise, Miyu Tomita
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu
The manga-based seinen anime follows the Abyss, where lies the mystery of the unknown. Here, only the best of the Divers have been able to explore. These White Whistles are the heroes of the surface world.
Riko is the daughter of a legendary White Whistle Lyza the Annihilator, a Read Whistle novice. However, she wants to explore the depths of the Abyss. One day, Riko hits the jackpot as she meets an ordinary-looking boy. Named Reg by Riko, he is a robot who claims to remember nothing from before. Convinced he must have come from the Abyss, they decide to go deep into the place. The place which might not be the way she dreamt of being.
The anime fans will love anime for its complex characters, character development, and storyline.
6. Erased (Boku Dake ga Inai Machi)
- Director: Tomohiko Itō
- Writer(s): Taku Kishimoto
- Cast: Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Aoi Yuuki
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Based on Kei Sanbe’s seinen manga series, the story of Boku Dake ga Inai Machi revolves around Satoru Fujinama and the mysterious deaths of his mother and childhood friends. He was sent eighteen years back in the past to uncover the mystery of the abduction and killing of his classmate, Kayo Hinazuki, by getting his name cleared from the accusation of murder against him and to save many lives in the future.
5. Ajin: Demihuman
- Director: Hiroyuki Seshita
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Houchuu Ootsuka
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix
In the seinen series Ajin: Demi-Human, Ajin is the group of mysterious immortals labeled as threats against humankind. They are to be taken into custody whenever sighted in society.
The anime follows the high schooler Kei Nagai, who is careless and does not pay attention to the news of Ajin. He knows less about the subject than any of his classmates.
One day he survives an accident that was supposed to take his life only to know later that he is reborn as an Ajin. He is all alone in the journey against the world.
4. Monster
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer(s): Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Nozomu Sasaki, Hidenobu Kiuchi
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Dr. Kenzou Tenma has everything, job security, a social position, and a crisis conscience, leading to a career fall where he lost his social standing when he chose to perform surgery on a young boy than the town’s mayor. He is given the position of hospital director. But when the director and two other doctors die, his position is restored without any ramifications.
However, the past haunts him nine years later when he faces the monster he operated on while promising to make amends.
3. Ping Pong The Animation
- Director: Masaaki Yuasa
- Writer(s): Masaaki Yuasa
- Cast: Fukujuurou Katayama, Kouki Uchyama
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating:
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Ping Pong the animation follows two friends, Smile and Peco, and their journey to participate in Japan’s inter-high table tennis championship to get renowned. The seinen anime is a story of dreams and ambition with obstacles in the way of the two friends. Whatever happens, Smile and Peco are together in this.
2. One-Punch Man
- Director: Shingo Natsume
- Writer(s): Tomohiro Suzuki
- Cast: Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86% (Audience Score)
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
Saitama has a hobby that not everyone has, such as being a hero. It is a childhood dream that he tries to fulfill by training relentlessly. He trains for three years that he loses all of his hair. But his training bore fruit as he can now defeat his enemies with one punch, making him one punch man. However, he is unimpressed by being the only one that way and no one to match his skill, and he cannot enjoy the thrill.
A cyborg named Genos wishes to become his follower after witnessing his power. He tells Saitama about the Hero Association and suggests he become a certified hero. Agreeing with Genos, Saitama goes on a journey as a nee member of the association to feel the excitement he once lost.
1. Vinland Saga
- Director: Shūhei Yabuta
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Seko, Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Naoya Uchida, Yuuta Umera, Kensho Ono
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
The seinen anime is set in the middle of a war between England and the Danes, where Young Thorfinn gets involved. He was born on a frozen island in Iceland and brought up listening to the stories of a legendary place, Vinland. He yearns to be in a place like that where there is no war and only peace. However, he must take revenge upon Askeladd, who killed his father.
Thank you for reading the list curated by us. Hope that every anime fan would have loved the list of fantastic anime from Ping Pong The Animation to Elfen Lied and many others. The list followed the best to worst rated seinen anime on IMDb.
Top 20 Cheapest Places To Visit In India – Budget Travel 2022
If you just have a few thousand rupees in your wallet, don’t worry; there are plenty of cheap places to visit in India. There are several spots from north to south and east to west that are simply waiting to be discovered. The budget travel list can go on and they are a hit with the locals and make the short trips entirely rewarding!
Some of the top budget trips in India are listed below. Although it is impossible to visit every location on the list, the majority of them will be very convenient for almost all tourists.
Here is a list of 20 places in India that is suitable for budget travellers,
1. Goa
Goa is the most popular budget travel destination in India, and backpackers are everywhere. Its beaches, Portuguese buildings, forts, market places, and palm-lined charming villages are all worth exploring. One can rent a bicycle and go on an adventure! There are also numerous pubs where you may unwind. This beachy paradise is ideal for budget travel in India.
Ideal Time to Visit: November to March
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1000 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Goan fish gravy, Fonna Kadi, Chicken Cafreal
2. Pondicherry
Why spend thousands when you can enjoy a taste of France on a shoestring budget in India? With low-cost travels to Pondicherry in India, you may experience the French style right here in India. During the day, walk along the colourful streets, and in the evenings, unwind at one of the many cafes. And, of course, don’t miss out on the local French cuisine.
Ideal Time to Visit: October to March
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 900 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Indianized French cuisine
3. Rishikesh
The daring climbs, thrilling white-water rafting, and beautiful beach camping all invite the explorer in you. Rishikesh is one of the most exciting budget holiday destinations in India. From here, you may also see the magnificent Valley of Flowers. It’s worth noting that it’s a 100% vegetarian and alcohol-free destination.
Ideal Time to Visit: September to November
Best Duration to Stay: 1 Night/ 2 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 700 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Chole Bhature, Pani Puri
4. Gokarna
Looking for some peace and quiet at one of India’s budget tourist destinations? The Om Beach in Gokarna, near Mangalore, is one of the best three-day travel destinations. You could hire several boats from local fishermen to carry you around the Gokarna beaches. And if you get bored, there are a variety of aquatic activities to choose from. Plus, there’s more. The beaches of Gokarna are still included in India’s budget vacations!
Ideal Time to Visit: June to August
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 950 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: South Indian cuisine, Prawn pizza
5. Darjeeling
Once you’ve arrived in the hills, simply breathe in the fresh air, sip Darjeeling tea, get up early to watch the sunrise at Tiger Hills, and prepare to be enchanted by the spectacular Kanchenjunga. The best part is that one can have a fantastic start to the New Year because Darjeeling is a perfect getaway for people looking for a budget trip to India in January.
Ideal Time to Visit: March to May, October to November
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1200 per day
Foods to Relish: Thukpa, Chaang, Momos
6. Sikkim
Sikkim is one of India’s most beautiful and affordable vacation spots. Sikkim is the ideal destination for families, friends, and couples seeking affordable travel to India in February. Nothing compares to its pleasant climate, breathtaking views of the Himalayas, stunning treks, rich Tibetan Buddhist culture, and delectable local cuisine. All of this is within your budget.
Ideal Time to Visit: March and May, October to Mid-December
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 700 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Sinki Soup, Yak Cheese
7. Kanyakumari
Kanyakumari appeals to visitors since it is the southernmost point of the Indian mainland. Behold, to believe it! The Vivekananda Rock Memorial, as well as the spectacular sunrise and sunset views, are a must-see. This place is proving to be one of the cheapest place to visit in India.
Ideal Time to Visit: October to March
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1100 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Kothu, Banana Chips, Aval
8. Nainital
Nainital is a fantastic option for cheap trips in India in December because it is a hill station. Nainital is famed for its primary feature – the Naini Lake – and the lovely hills that surround it, making it one of India’s top hilly budget tourist destinations. It is also one of the greatest destinations to arrange inexpensive getaways in India for couples and low budget tourist places in India. A must-do here is to take the rope-way to Snow View for a view of the huge Himalayas.
Ideal Time to Visit: March to June
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 900 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Baadi, Aloo ke Gutke
9. Hampi
If you’re looking for a cheap trip to India in February, Hampi is an excellent option. This is a terrific treat for history buffs and one of the most cost-effective ways to visit in India. Wander around Hampi and relive Vijayanagar history, or perch on the numerous large boulders to observe the land around you. If you travel in the first week of November, you might be able to see the lively Hampi Utsav.
Ideal Time to Visit: October to February
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 900 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: South Indian cuisine
10. Munnar
What could be better for couples planning budget travels to India than fresh air, the invigorating perfume of tea plantations, and the restorative slopes of Munnar? It is among the cheap places to visit in India in June. Aside from the stunning scenic drive, you can also stop by the Elephant Training Centre on your route through Cochin. Munnar can be the best place for 4 days trip in India. Munnar is known for its tea estates, but it also has the Eravikulam National Park and some early morning treks to the Rajmala hills.
Ideal Time to Visit: September to March
Best Duration to Stay: 3 Nights/ 4 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1000 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Appam, Parotta, Stew
11. Lonavala
It doesn’t get any better for a quick break from Mumbai than this. A wonderful trip is guaranteed by the multiple climbs, countless waterfalls during the monsoons, and the delectable chocolate fudge and chikki. A handful of forts in the Lonavala area offer thrilling treks. Yes, it is not a free gift. However, it remains one of India’s best inexpensive tourism destinations, particularly for Mumbai residents.
Ideal Time to Visit: October to May
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 900 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Vada Pav, Misal Pav
12. Meghalaya
This “Abode of the Clouds” is one of the country’s most exotic states. You can view “natural” living bridges created from ancient tree roots, get pleasantly soaked in the world’s wettest spot, Cherrapunjee, or get up at 4 a.m. for some excellent local breakfast.
Ideal Time to Visit: October to June
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 900 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Pumaloi, Bamboo shots
13. Udaipur
Udaipur, often known as the City of Lakes or the White City, is without a doubt one of India’s most unique cities. After seeing the majestic mansions and lakes, visit the Vintage car museum to see some unique autos. Along the journey, try the excellent dal, bati, churma, and jalebi.
Ideal Time to Visit: September to March
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1100 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Jalebi, Dal
14. Shimla
Shimla is one of the most affordable hill stations in India. Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is a great place to visit if you’re seeking inexpensive vacation spots in India. The hill station enchants visitors with its panoramic beauty as well as its various tourist attractions. If you combine the trip with nearby locations, you can opt for budget tour packages under 5000. Even if you went to a decent restaurant, the prices would be reasonable. In Shimla, there are also a variety of inexpensive hotels and resorts that will make your budget getaway unforgettable.
Ideal Time to Visit: November to February
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1500 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Meethe Chawal, Khoru
15. Jaipur
Jaipur is a great spot to visit in India for a couple of days. This journey is popular among international visitors to India who want to see the country’s incredible heritage. As a result of the flourishing tourism industry, budget travellers have a plethora of options. This must be on your list of affordable short excursions in India, from the street food to the offbeat hostel stays.
Ideal Time to Visit: October to March
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1500 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Laal Maans, Dal Batti
16. Ooty
Ooty, the Queen of the Nilgiris, is one of the top hill stations in South India for people looking for low-cost vacations in India. Ooty is one of the best budget travel locations in South India. A journey to Ooty, one of the best hill stations in South India, is one of the cheapest Indian vacations. It is also one of India’s most inexpensive tourist destinations.
Ideal Time to Visit: October to June
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 900 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Momos, Kebabs, Chinese food
17. Dehradun
Dehradun, Uttarakhand’s capital, is a lovely valley with breathtaking mountain vistas. Because of the nearby famous cities, the city is frequently overlooked, although it is a great area that can be explored on a limited budget. The city has cafes with beautiful views where visitors may have meals while taking in the scenery, as well as a number of tourist sites such as the FRI, IMA, and others. Dehradun is one of the cheap places to visit in June in India.
Ideal Time to Visit: March to June
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1000 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Kaafli, Gulgula
18. Kodaikanal
Kodaikanal is one of India’s most popular honeymoon destinations, It is not only the cheapest place to visit in India but also the most scenic. The lovely hill town offers a fantastic climate, stunning lakes and valleys, snow-capped mountains, and much more. Tourists flock to this location because it provides an excellent escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. You may bond with nature while strolling in the woods.
Ideal Time to Visit: October to March
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 900 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Momos, Chocolates, Noodles
19. Amritsar
Amritsar is one of India’s most cheap tourist destinations. You’ve already heard of the famed Golden Temple, but believe us when we say it’s even more gorgeous and calm in person. If you’re on a budget, you may eat at the temple’s langar, which is also great. It also has low-cost lodging alternatives. Amritsar is a great place to come if you want to relax.
Ideal Time to Visit: November to March
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1400 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Kulchas, Fish Tikka
20. Pushkar
The town has full of temples, including the Jagatpita Brahma Mandir, which is devoted to Lord Brahma, the god of creation. Pushkar is also known for its camel rides and many shaking. Accommodations are available for all budgets, and food is very inexpensive. You can also participate in a variety of adventure activities in Pushkar. Pushkar can easily be considered one of the low budget tourist places in India.
Ideal Time to Visit: November to March
Best Duration to Stay: 2 Nights/ 3 Days
Expected Cost (stay & food): 1300 rupees per day
Foods to Relish: Kachori, Falafel
ASK IRA: Why the (heck?) isn’t Heat’s Erik Spoelstra playing Duncan Robinson?
Today, we’re again going to go with Jeopardy! style, providing an answer, then letting your questions follow, since there was a common theme.
Got it. You’re angry, with the ease of 2-0 turning into the discomfort of 2-2.
And, yes, it is difficult to remember a time when the 3-point shooting was this inconsistent.
Gotcha.
But upon cross-matching some of the email addresses in the “Ask Ira” database, it sure seems many of these names were the same who couldn’t move on fast enough from Duncan Robinson, offering numerous suggestions at the NBA trading deadline.
So here’s the deal: The Heat not only were winning when Duncan was moved to the bench, but also were ahead in this series with Duncan out of the rotation.
Now that they no longer are ahead, it is understandable that change is sought.
But also keep in mind that you then are talking about playing Duncan alongside Tyler Herro, returning to the defensive issues that led to this latest change, in the first place.
That said, the Heat need a jolt, so perhaps yes, a jolt of Duncan.
The reasoning for the move away from Duncan was a meritocracy.
Well, now there again appears merit for Duncan.
So, we wait.
As for your common theme of the mail bag, here’s a sampling of your thoughts (removing the ones with the really bad words):
* * *
Q: What has Duncan Robinson done that he can’t sniff the floor even if he was the last man on Earth? Are we really down to relying on Jimmy Butler to be the only consistent 3-point shooter? If, as a team, you are struggling to hit threes, including wide-open ones, then why not insert Duncan? How can Erik Spoelstra be so worried about Duncan’s defense when there is a guy on the other team by the name of James Harden who is just as bad, if not worse, at defense but at least he is out there lighting it up from distance. With Joel Embiid on the floor, you have to have ball movement and 3-point shot making to open up the 76ers’ defense. But you can’t be stubborn or unwilling to change things up at this point of the season. Give Duncan a try if others are failing. This should have been a no brainer after Game 3, but instead you make the same coaching decisions and expect different results. – Victor.
* * *
Q: Can you tell Erik Spoelstra to play Duncan Robinson in Game 5 and sit Kyle Lowry forever? – Jeffrey.
* * *
Q: Isn’t this loss on Spo? How do you play a not-at-full-strength limping Kyle Lowry?
Also, this team can’t win without our 3-point shooting with Joel Embiid blocking the paint. Finally, no one’s hitting the 3 and you still sit Duncan Robinson on the bench.
This one is definitely Spo’s loss. Better hope homecourt turns things around. – Bob, Davie.
* * *
Q: This was the second game in a row that the 3-point shooting was poor. Max Strus was playing decent defense but was struggling again from 3-point range. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent were not hitting their 3s. Why wasn’t Duncan Robinson at least given a chance in the second half? If this happens again in Games 5 and/or 6, Spoelstra must bring in Robinson. – Michael, North Miami Beach.
***
Q: With the Heat’s woeful 3 point shooting, isn’t it worth giving Duncan Robinson some minutes, at least when good defensive players such as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker are on the floor? The Heat need some offense from someone other than Jimmy. Arguably Robinson provides more spacing and can change the game quicker than any other Heat player. – Tony, Fort Lauderdale.
* * *
Q: Ira, what is Spo waiting for to give Duncan some minutes? – Phil, Boca Raton.
* * *
Q: What the heck is wrong with Spoelstra? Is he just plain stubborn? Why not insert Robinson just to see if he can hit a couple of 3s? Nobody else seems to be able to shoot.,
– Scott, Miami.
* * *
Q: How much worse do the Heat need to be from 3 point range before Duncan Robinson plays? – Enrique, Doral.
* * *
Q: With the Heat collective shooting brick after brick from downtown two games in a row, the time is now for Duncan Robinson to play. A weapon stuck in a drawer, but in our case on the bench, is but a paper tiger. Free Duncan and I don’t mean donuts. – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.
