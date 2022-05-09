News
‘Barry’ S3E3: False Apologies, Forced Forgiveness, And Further Into Darkness
This season of Barry continues to explore the consequences of broken trust and the difficulty of breaking out of cycles of violence, vengeance, and abuse. It’s compelling television, though increasingly difficult to classify as “comedy.” “ben mendelsohn” is about bad apologies and forced forgiveness, and how neither is worth a damn.
On the set of the hit show Laws of Humanity, Gene Cousineau gets his makeup done side by side with Barry, the man who murdered his girlfriend and is threatening the lives of his son and grandson. This bit part is Gene’s return to television after years in exile for his abusive workplace behavior, of which Laws of Humanity’s showrunner was once a victim. And now, thanks to Barry vouching for his emotional and ethical growth, Gene even has a line of dialogue in their scene together, a scene that Barry might as well have written himself. Barry plays a pharmaceutical executive who apologizes for price gouging; Gene plays a grieving husband who responds “I forgive you.” This Barry’s fantasy, the one he’s holding Gene’s family hostage to manifest, by coincidence offered to him now through the process of making television.
Well, not entirely by coincidence. This season of Barry reflects on the real-world reckoning within the entertainment business and beyond against predatory behavior and the culture that protects it. It’s easy to imagine that a show like Laws of Humanity, which is about a lawyer who seeks not only financial compensation from his adversaries but also personal apologies and a promise to correct their behavior, might be borne out of some network executive’s misguided effort to capitalize on this moment. Laws of Humanity appears to apply the sentiment behind this movement with clear-cut, wrapped-in-45-minutes network TV simplicity, which is the kind of absolution that Barry craves. But in the world in which he lives, as in the real one, there are no quick fixes for the kind of harm he’s caused.
Meanwhile, in another scathing condemnation of the culture of Hollywood media, Sally prepares to face her first press junket, in which a marathon of journalists, critics, and talking heads will bombard her with questions about her television series, Joplin. Except nobody has any real questions. Sally’s show tackles the fraught subject matter of abuse and recovery, but she’s instead forced to answer vapid inquiries that have nothing to do with her work, like casting the next Spider-Man. Popular culture is too preoccupied with superheroes and silly gossip to engage with the material she’s producing. In fact, there’s little evidence that any of the interviewers have familiarized themselves with her work at all, save for one, who unknowingly puts Sally’s young co-star Katie (Elsie Fisher) in a terrible position. Katie has been haunted by witnessing Barry scream at Sally, and when a reporter asks her to comment on Sally’s new “healthy relationship,” Katie is forced to lie through her teeth to protect both of their reputations.
Katie is learning firsthand how even well-meaning people who know better can get trapped into enabling or apologizing for abusive behavior. Will she eventually talk herself into believing that Barry is fine despite all evidence to the contrary, the way his former classmate Natalie (D’Arcy Carden) has? Will she risk her career trying to remind her mentor of her own lessons? Or will she be discouraged from pursuing her dreams and leave the business altogether?
Meanwhile, estranged lovers Noho Hank and Cristobàl are coping with a different kind of hostile work environment, as they try to keep their respective crime families from exterminating each other. Cristobàl has the trust of his boss and father-in-law, Fernando, and convinces him that they are better off packing up their crew and returning to Bolivia than going to war with the Chechnyans. Hank’s stock is not quite as high with his associate, Batir (JB Blanc), who wants to plant a bomb underneath Cristobàl’s house. Hank’s insistence that Fernando should be their target instead and that they should hire Barry to do the job has roused Batir’s suspicions that Hank is hiding something. The high-stakes drama around Noho Hank’s love life is engaging, but it is tamping down on his utility as a comic relief character. With the story around Barry being so bleak, we could use some reminder that this show is ostensibly a comedy, if not from Hank, then from somewhere.
We do get a few laughs out of Fuches (Stephen Root), whose exile in Chechnya has turned into a honeymoon of sorts with Ana (Marika Dominczyk), a warm-hearted local woman with whom he’s tending to a herd of goats. When Hank calls to summon him home (with the secret intent of feeding him to the cops), Fuches declines, having found peace in his new pastoral lifestyle, but one quick chat on the phone with Barry reignites his thirst for vengeance. Believing he has an opportunity to bury the hatchet between them, Fuches offers Barry a non-apology apology (“I’m sorry for whatever it is you think I did…”), and then offers him some suggestions as to specific things for which he might want to apologize. Barry isn’t interested, which is enough to send Fuches flying into a rage. Stephen Root is an absolute treasure, and watching his facade of inner peace crumble under minimal pressure is a delight.
Fuches is right about one thing, and that’s the futility of Barry’s attempts to win back Gene’s friendship. While shooting their scene together for Laws of Humanity, Gene refuses to offer Barry the satisfaction of hearing his character’s forgiveness and decides to stand up for himself, punching Barry in the face and warning him to stay away from him and his family. To the people on set, this likely appears to be one of Gene’s famous flip-outs, which could extinguish any hope of a career revival for good, but that may be part of the point. If he has Janice’s killer to thank for his second chance, then it’s not worth it. He’s also called Barry’s bluff; Is Barry really willing to kill him or his family on the chance that he’ll run back to the authorities? If he is, it doesn’t seem foremost on his mind. Instead, Barry accepts the hit on Fernando, once again looking for purpose in professional violence.
With his delusion of forgiveness broken, Barry again believes that he’s ventured too far into the darkness to ever truly return. One wonders, will there ever come a point when the same is true of the series itself?
For Saints’ Jake Cave, this Mother’s Day even more special
Saints outfielder Jake Cave enjoys playing on Mother’s Day; breaking out the pink bat and pink wrist bands and paying tribute to someone dear to his heart is always special for him.
But Sunday’s celebration reached another level due to the arrival earlier in the week of his son, Sonny.
Cave left Wednesday night’s game at CHS Field in the fourth inning when he received word that his wife, Sage, had gone into labor.
“Wednesday was her due date, but my wife dropped me off at the field and she was feeling fine,” Cave said. “So I wasn’t expecting to hear anything. I had left my car with her just in case, so when I got the word I had someone drive me to our apartment in Maple Grove.
“When I got there my wife was fine, and we jumped in the car. She kept telling me to stop speeding, but we made it to the hospital in Edina.”
Sonny was born at 11:39 that night, joining his sister, Sloane, who will be 5 in June.
“He’s home and getting full night sleeps,” Cave said, “so that means me and mamma are getting full night sleeps.”
Cave, who had extra incentive to get a hit on Sunday, produced an RBI double in the Saints’ 10-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs.
“I snuck one out,” he said. “A hit and an RBI on Mother’s Day is cool.”
Cave is off to a slow start with the bat this season, hitting just .224, but says he has felt fine since the start of the season and feels it’s only a matter of time before he starts hitting. And history tells him he’s going to start hitting for power, too.
Sloane was born when Cave was with the New York Yankees’ Triple-A team. He finished that season with a career-high 20 home runs combined between Double-A and Triple-A.
“I always joke that it was due to my ‘dad strength,’” Cave said. “So I know the home runs are going to start coming, because I feel good. Especially with the conditions starting to change.
“It’s been kind of tough here, particularly with the wind. I’ve hit some balls pretty deep and had them caught on the track. As the summer goes on some of those balls will start getting out.
“Then I can say it is because of my ‘dad strength.’”
The Saints, who have played their last 12 games at home, will now play the next 12 on the road, which is less than ideal for the new dad.
“It definitely stinks, but the newborn just wants mom now,” Cave said. “It’s more about me being around to help my wife. But we have family in town. And my daughter is at an age where she wants to help out, too.”
She has already helped her dad.
BRIEFLY
Cole Sands started for the Saints and was done in by one bad inning. After giving up four runs in the second, he struck out the side in the third. Sands struck out six in his three innings of work. In all, Saints pitchers struck out 17 while allowing 17 hits.
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac looking forward to returning after missing past 2 seasons
When the Orlando Magic start training camp in late September, they’ll do so hoping Jonathan Isaac will be ready to return after being sidelined the last two years.
Isaac seemed optimistic that he’ll be ready.
“I feel great, I’m doing really good,” Isaac said during an interview with Crain & Company in April. “I know there was the whole hiccup with my right hamstring, but I feel great. I’m really looking forward to coming back next season and being able to play. I’m all good.”
Isaac hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Aug. 2, 2020, in the NBA “bubble” at Disney World.
He had just recovered from a major left knee injury in January 2020 before tearing his ACL during the league’s restart.
Isaac missed the entire 2020-21 season because of the injury before being ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season in mid-March, with the Magic saying at the time Isaac was running out of time to ramp up his rehab in anticipation of playing.
He’s played in 34 of 227 possible regular-season games since the start of the 2019-20 season.
“Our performance staff likes to have a long ramp-up [period] to return to actual play and that includes a long period of unrestricted access,” Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations, said on March 15. “We’re just running out of time on the back end with less than a month left in the season to realistically expect that to happen now.”
Just after the team announced he’d miss the remainder of the season, Isaac suffered a “minor right hamstring injury” during his rehab session that required surgery.
Isaac, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, completed the first season of a 4-year, $69.6 million extension he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
According to ESPN, there’s an Exhibit 3 (prior injury exclusion) clause in Isaac’s contract and because he didn’t play at least 25 games this past season, the guaranteed portion of his remaining contract has been reduced.
Isaac continues to rehab with the hopes of returning for the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after tearing his ACL.
“The biggest thing they see is games played and that you haven’t played in so long, but they don’t know the work that goes in day in and day out,” Isaac said when asked about the rehab process. “The meticulous grind of it all. It just takes time. As much as I want it to go faster, it’s just part of the process and the plan. Looking forward to coming back next season.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Havana hotel death toll at 31 as dogs search for survivors
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — The death toll of a powerful explosion at a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital increased to 31 Sunday evening as search crews with dogs hunted through the rubble of the iconic, 19th century building looking for people still missing.
The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday.
Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba. The church said on its Facebook page that the building suffered “significant structural damage, with several collapsed or cracked walls and columns (and) the ceiling partially collapsed,” though no church workers were hurt.
In releasing the names of those who were killed, the Health Ministry said the dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.
The ministry also said 54 people were injured, with 24 hospitalized. It previously reported 85 injured, but that tally turned out to include those killed by the explosion.
Nineteen families had reported people missing as of Saturday evening, but authorities did not say Sunday whether the number had changed.
Authorities said the cause of the explosion at the hotel owned by Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA was still under investigation, but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak. A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble Saturday.
Burials for victims had begun, municipal authorities said, while some people still waited for news of missing friends and relatives.
“We are hoping that something will be known about my cousin’s mother,” Angela Acosta told The Associated Press near the site of the explosion. Her relative, María de la Concepción Alard, lived in an apartment adjacent to the hotel with a black Labrador, which was rescued along with another dog Sunday.
Crews have worked to clean up streets around the hotel and by late Saturday, substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed.
“There are mothers who are without their children today,” Matha Verde, a manicurist who was walking near the Saratoga, said Sunday, when Mother’s Day was celebrated in Cuba. She said she tells women who lost their sons or daughters in the explosion that they “have to keep going.”
The explosion added to the woes of a crucial tourism industry that had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic as well as tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
The Saratoga, which had been closed through the pandemic, was one of the elite lodgings in Havana, often hosting visiting VIPs and celebrities. Its owner is one of the Cuban military’s businesses.
Some attention in Cuba began to shift to an official visit by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who arrived Saturday night at the end of a five-country tour that began in Central America.
López Obrador met Sunday with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who awarded him the Order of Jose Marti “for his great achievements for humanity.” It is the most important award the country gives to a foreigner.
Díaz-Canel’s office stated in a tweet that López Obrador said he would insist to U.S. President Joe Biden that Cuba not be excluded from the Summit of the Americas it will host in Los Angeles in June.
López Obrador said the objectives of the trip included signing agreements on trade, health, education and cooperation with the island, while he ratified his foreign policy stance.
“We are not in favor of hegemonies,” he said. “Let no one exclude anyone because we are independent countries, we are sovereign countries, and no one can place themselves above the rights of peoples and nations.”
Díaz-Canel visited Mexico during its independence day celebrations last year. López Obrador has recently spoken out against the apparent U.S. government intention of to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the upcoming summit.
