Basketball Betting Tips to Earn Big Money
In order to gain an advantage over the competition in basketball betting, one would need to have a few betting tips at the ready. In the sports betting world, the game of basketball is said to be the most lucrative of all. By concentrating on your game tactics, you will undoubtedly increase your chances of winning and making loads of money.
If you’re a beginner to the game, here are some of the most basic things you need to know in placing your wagers in basketball games:
1. Know everything about the team’s lineup: which players are injured and which of them are healthy. Basketball is a game in which stamina plays a big role in the outcome. All the players have to put out so much effort in a single game that whoever gets tired first will be the team that loses. A good tip, especially at the start of the season, is to bet on the team that has the most time to rest before the game.
2. Know which betting system you’ll be using. In basketball betting, there are a lot of different systems you can place your money on. You can use a point spread system wherein the margin of victory is the basis whether you win or lose. Understand what the numbers mean on the odds comparison so that you will be able to make an informed decision on where to place your bets.
3. Try betting on a team which is on a winning streak. There is a high chance that the team that’s on a roll will continue winning, even when stacked up against a higher-ranking opponent. As the team’s morale is boosted due to their successive wins, they would likely be playing better.
4. Bet on more than one outcome. Another term for this technique is multiple regressions. If you bet on multiple outcomes then you automatically have more chances of winning. This is not the same as betting on both teams; you’re just betting on different ways your chosen team might win.
By keeping these tips in mind, it won’t be long before you start making big money betting on basketball.
Best Digital Marketing Tools in 2018
Almost all digital marketers usually practice of having at any given point of time the numerous balls. They keep on the creation of strategies, successively running campaigns, and at the same time managing important communication channels. Fortunately, there are plenty of the digital marketing tools available online for making the rearranging task easily manageable. The followings
are the preferred Digital Marketing Tools that all the marketers should be aware of and use them in 2018.
Website Endurance Speed Test
The Prospective and probable customers look for the information as soon as possible, as people do not have time, in case it consumes more time they will not stay loyal to your website and just switch to a competitor. Providing Good user experience is crucial, it starts with the user and the first-hand experience of the website. The conversion rates are dependent on the time which gets wasted for the upload of the Page. In fact, just in case the pages load time more than three seconds, the bounce rates go up to 32% of it. Therefore, it is vital to have a tool to monitor the website endurance speed test. Just in case you find lesser traffic on the site or the bounce rates are more, it is time to recheck and
assess the speed.
2. Deploy Website Analytic Tool
One of the best analytic insight is provided by the Google Analytics. It is simple to deploy the small tracking code on all the pages of the website, and the FREE access to the performance data of the site is given. Even the demographics and location of the visitors can be monitored, comparison of the performance of the page, number of hits, the causes of bouncing, and many more aspects.
3. Customer Relationship Management of the Public Relationship Management
The Google Alerts provides an answer to the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and PRM (Partner Relationship Management) requirements of the website. It is very user-friendly. The only thing that one needs to do is to create an alert for the selected or the desired keyword. Google will send the email alert in case there is any mention on the internet pop up about the keyword. In case there is any mention of your product, the same can be discovered through an article on your social media. If there is some resentment being vented out about you then the same can be addressed.
4. Keeping an Eye on Social Media through Social Media Manager
Facebook also offers an in-house management tool for the same, but nowadays the social media dealings are not limited to a just a single platform like Facebook. It will be quite challenging to maintain the balance in the posting schedule, also monitoring and reviewing the performance later on across different social media pages. Fortunately, there are numerous management tools
available for the purpose like
- HootSuite
- Sprout Social
- Buffer
5. Deploying Conversion Rate Optimization Tools
Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) is a tested method of expending analytics to progress the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on the website. The basic steps of the strategy are to collect the relevant data, create a measurable proposition, test your assumption, and appraise the results to measure effectiveness.
6. Employing the Graphic Design Tool
Many small businesses lack the budgets for hiring a full-time graphic designer, or even outsourcing the projects to the third-party agencies. The Canva provides access to everyone irrespective of the budget for beautiful graphic design templates.
7. Email Marketing Campaign Creator
Email marketing is one of the best and critically acclaimed mechanisms for the implementation for the success of digital marketing strategy. Existing and the prospective customers have given their consent for updates from you. Now it is an opportunity to build the trust and enhance the conversion rates.
The appropriate and right email marketing tool helps in customizing the templates, mechanize drip campaigns, and easily track results.
8. Utilizing the General SEO Tool
The tool should carefully be used for the purpose of crafting the digital marketing strategy for maximum benefits. The SEO or the Search engine optimization helps in controlling the content on your website and provides an incentive for the clicks. Utilizing the general SEO tool offers the services such as keyword research, research of competitor, analysis of the backlinks generated, Monitoring of PPC etc.
How to Earn Money With No Experience
Trying to find a way to earn money with no experience might seem scary, but not if you know what thousands of other know. If you have ever thought of working from home on your computer and thought you need to be a computer genius to do it, then you could not be farther from the truth. Working from your computer and using the Internet to generate a full time income is a reality for people all over the world. People want the freedom to work from home and not be a slave to a job. Everyone can earn money with no experience because there is absolutely no degree you need to earn, and you can get education for free everyday online.
Start by making a list of things you are passionate about. Your interest, hobbies, etc. Then do some research. Go and do a Google search for affiliate businesses in those areas of your interest. If you love dog training, then type in “dog training affiliate program.” Search the results that come up.
Join with that company, get your own personal affiliate link and start promoting it.
How to earn money with no experience is easy when you know how to promote. The Internet is full of information on how to get the word out about what it is you choose to sell. The top five are:
1. Video Marketing
2. MySpace Marketing
3. Article Marketing
4. Forum Marketing
5. Pay Per Click Marketing
These may seem difficult if you have no where to begin, but fortunately information exists everywhere to literally hold your hand through the entire process. So, how to earn money with no experience really does not matter whatsoever, the only thing that matters is that you are willing and have the desire to be taught. Because the fact of the matter is that teenagers, high school dropouts, and anyone else for that matter can VERY effectively earn money online and be extremely successful with the right marketing coach.
Soy, Balls and Testosterone
In case I lose your attention in the next 30 seconds, here’s the take home message: men who value their balls should not eat a lot of soy. Got it?
The other day whilst killing a bit of time in my gym, I found myself looking at the ingredients of a well known brand of protein powder that the juice bar there uses for all their shakes and smoothies. To my surprise, Soy Protein was listed as one of the ingredients. I enquired of the company who made this protein how much soy was in each serving, but was told that details of their ‘proprietary formula’ could not be disclosed. Now, soy protein is extremely cheap (far cheaper than whey for example, which is pretty cheap itself) so the ‘Our Formula Is A Secret’ stance = We’re Making Tonnes of Money From This Product And Don’t Want You Or Our Competitors To Know How Much.
Anyway, aside from having an inferior amino acid profile compared to pretty much any other protein I can think of (maybe apart from pea protein!), the main problem for men eating soy is that its been proven by various studies like this one to lower testosterone levels. (This article from a weightlifting site contains a more detailed article on the effects and lists several studies in support). If you value your abilities as a man, (whether its on the sports field, in the boardroom or bedroom), you’ll want to take note of this. I’m not saying that a bit of miso soup with your sushi or a helping of soy protein in your shake is going to give you the hormone levels of Mr Muscle, but what I am saying is that if you consider the estrogenic world you live in and how its proven to effect your hormone levels (consider the estrogens in the tap water you drink- thanks, ladies!, the alcohol you also drink, and the food you eat), men may want to steer clear of other easily avoidable things that further lower testosterone.
And for girls who for obvious reasons may not be concerned about his article- rather than waste your money on a soy protein that has a poor amino acid profile, buy a proper whey or casein protein. You’re ultimately getting far more bang for your buck.
What are the symptoms of low testosterone?
Without going into excrutiating detail, all men understand that as they age, virility wise they won’t be the ‘man’ they were when they were longer. And despite what progressive parts of the medical community may say, this is not only normal, its a good thing. The flipside of less testosterone and aggression is increased tolerance and empathy with the world and those around you. Its one reason why a lot of men only seem to come into their own (whether in terms of business or relationship success) until they hit middle age.
Having said this, abnormally low testosterone levels outside of very late life is a bad thing which can and should be treated. Symptoms include
- loss of libido (really? Who would have thunk it!),
- reduced energy and increased fatigue,
- loss of athletic performance
- difficulty staying awake especially at night
- loss of enjoyment of life and perhaps depression
- increased interest in purchasing a red sportscar (not yet scientifically proven)
What you can do about this?
Assuming you don’t have abnormally low testosterone levels (in which case your health professional will advise you on the appropriate form of hormone replacement therapy) for those with normal to low levels, or those men who just want to maximise what they have, aside from minimising the consumption of soy in your diet, I suggest the following:
- Don’t buy bottled water that’s in plastic bottles- chose glass. The plastics can release estrogenic compounds into the water over time.
- For the same same reasons, NEVER microwave food in plastic containers.
- If you drink, drink spirits or wine, not beer.
- Make sure you’re eating enough healthy fat in your diet- this should be a combination of saturated fats from things like avocadoes, steaks, eggs and butter, and Essential Fatty Acids from things like fish or fish oil supplements. If you eat like a bird, you’ll look like a bird. (You can take that however you want to interpret it!)
- Do heavy compound lift weight training at least once a week. (A few decent sets of a compound lift (squat, bench press, deadlift, pull up etc) stimulate the endocrine system to cause hormone release- albeit temporarily- far more than dozens of sets of bicep curls, no matter how much of a burn you get.
- Cut back on the amount of cardio you do- unless you’re an athlete training for an event, you don’t really need that much for general health and body composition purposes. (Extreme amounts of cardio vascular training can hugely lower testosterone levels-in one study of US Ranger soldiers, the extreme exercise and low food intake of their regimen resulted in most soldiers having the hormonal profile of castrated men!)
- After all this, consider supplementation with herbs like tribulus terris, which can increase testosterone levels.
Your reward for making it to the end
And finally, gentlemen, as summer is finally here- the next time your partner catches you looking where you shouldn’t be, blame it on the sun and your hormones as sunshine also boosts testosterone levels.
