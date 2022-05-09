Finance
Best Gaming Laptops Buying Guide
Gamers need to shift to a different perspective of buying when shopping for the best gaming laptops. The process requires careful study and assessment on a few features that can make a lot of differences in usage and enjoyment.
While there are many aspects of the laptop that still need to be checked before pushing the buy button, there are three critical areas for consideration that must never be missed if you are looking for the best laptop that suits your gaming needs.
Three key areas of consideration when buying laptops for gamers:
- Speed
- Graphics
- Sound Quality
When it comes to speed, this can be evaluated by checking the processor and the DDR RAM space. Standard games can run smoothly under the older dual core processors. But the recommended processors for new generation games are Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7.
With these processors onboard, you are better assured that you will never have to upgrade your laptop to run highly-demanding games that are still in the pipeline today and soon to be launched within the next two years or so.
But the processor alone is not enough to provide lightning speed. This has to be in tandem with the DDR RAM space. It’s no point having an Intel Core i7 processor but you only have 2GB of RAM; this will only limit the full potential of the state-of-the-art processor.
For games, the recommended DDR RAM space is at least 4GB for basic and simple games. But if you’re preferred games are action-packed games like the Gears of War that are relatively demanding in specs, then you will have to invest higher on high-end specs by opting for laptops with at higher DDR RAM. Better yet, go for laptops with 8 GB up to a whooping 16GB RAM space and you are assured that your laptop is too powerful to run even the most advanced games not only today but also in the next few months.
Another crucial aspect is the graphics card. There are currently three major brands that dominate the graphics card industry, and they are the AMD Radeon, Intel Graphics 4000, and the Nvidea GeForce. These three brands are top quality brands that provide reliable products. But just like the processor, their power is greatly influenced by the available RAM space.
Traditional video cards have only about 512MB of RAM. While this may be sufficient to run simple games, more demanding video games normally require larger video card memory of at least 1.5GB. Better yet, go for gaming laptops with 2 to 3 GB of video card DDR RAM space.
Other important components to look for when buying laptops today are as follows:
- Hard disk memory – at least 500GB
- Internet wireless connectively
- Screen resolution and screen type – ideally LED
- Sound system
- Battery life
- Price
By properly considering the above features, your choices are further narrowed down to fewer best gaming laptops exactly that meet your criteria. From there, you can then choose according to your desired design and functionality, as well as the brand of your choice.
Finance
Commercial Business Insurance Quote – A Look at the Types of Coverage in Business Insurance Plans
There is no business to small that it can’t benefit from insurance. Regardless of your company’s size, you should be taking the time to search for a commercial business insurance quote. However, the exact coverage you require, interest rates, etc. play a role in the type of quotes you get. Choose an insurer that offers custom policies for your industry. Do research and read reviews to make sure that the company you choose is a good choice for businesses like yours.
What exactly is business insurance? It is a broad range of policy options compiled to protect a company from financial loss. The potential causes of financial loss obviously vary from one company to the next
Here is an overview of some of the types of coverage available. Some of these you will likely need and some you will not:
• General liability insurance (protection from 3rd party liability claims for injuries other people occur)
• Product liability
• Malpractice / professional liability
• Property insurance
• Workers compensation
• Commercial vehicle insurance
• Cyber-crime protection
• Loss of income
• Records retention policies
• Key personnel insurance, should the head(s) of the business become incapacitated
• Specialty coverage for things specific to your industry as well as one-day events such as concerts or seminars
Legal Requirements in a Commercial Business Insurance Quote
Commercial insurance is typically required by law, but under certain conditions, and those vary from state to state. At the very least you will need general liability insurance. Depending on your trade, your state might require you to carry insurance against professional liability. If you have employees, you will probably be expected to pay unemployment insurance taxes under certain, prescribed conditions if they are deemed to be applicable to your organization. You’ll therefore have to register your business with the work force’s agency in your state.
Don’t just select the first cheap commercial business insurance quote you see. Your policy must be tailored to your business based on its risks and relevant laws regarding your industry. Work with an insurance company that will take the time to learn about your business in order to get you the best coverage possible to protect your business investments.
Since there are so many sites that all promise to offer the “best” commercial business insurance quote, it’s a good idea to use Hiscox Business Insurance as the starting point. While it is a big insurance company, Hiscox does not view insurance coverage as a “one-size-fits-all”. It is your best bet to get a tailored coverage for your industry and specific needs.
Finance
Work From Home Business – Finding Your Niche As A Virtual Assistant
According to entrepreneurial experts Paul and Sarah Edwards, and a long list of other publications and experts, home based virtual assistance is a booming business. Wikipedia defines a virtual assistant as an independent contractor providing virtual assistance in the form of administrative, technical, and sometimes creative services to clients, usually to other independent entrepreneurs and solo and small business practices, such as that of a lawyer or realtor. Virtual assistants work from their own office at home which is why it has become a fairly popular, growing profession. Today there is about 5,000-8,000 virtual assistants worldwide. Common modes of communication and data delivery include the Internet, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), and fax machine. In other words, it is very similar to an assistant that is telecommuting or teleworking.
There are many reasons why business owners, especially those who work from a home office or telecommute, are hiring virtual assistants. In a home based business, what do you do when you need help? After all, you just can’t do everything when you work from home. You could hire someone as an employee. However, you probably don’t have a place to put them in your home office. Also, having an employee means needing health insurance coverage, payroll taxes, legal obligations, and not to mention higher utility bills. A virtual assistant will take care of all of these problems because the virtual assistants are probably also working from their home! Some virtual assistants’ make as much as $38,000 per year working full time. In the working world, this would be good pay for an administrative assistant or even an executive assistant, especially if you factor in savings on transportation and day care.
So what are some successful virtual assistant careers? What jobs exactly do employers need from a virtual assistant? They are: bill paying, data processing and management, transcription services, bookkeeping, proof reading and editing.
Bill Paying
There are two types of bill paying businesses. The first is a virtual personal assistant. In this instance the client has all bills mailed to a post office box near you as his virtual personal assistant. You then set up a checking account with payment authorization for both the client and you. As the bills are prepared for payment, you notify the client how much money to deposit into the account. The bills are then paid. Also, if available from the client’s bank, it is possible to use on-line bill payment services. A virtual accounts payable assistant will provide the same type of service to businesses. A small company will outsource the payment of bills to you and you will insure that the client maintains a good credit rating by paying all their bills on time. Often, it is possible to combine accounts payable with accounts receivable. In this situation, the virtual assistant is not only responsible for paying bills, but also for depositing checks into the client’s bank account and sometimes even calling on past-due accounts.
Data Processing and Data Management
Several things can be included in data processing and data management. The following are a few examples where this would be useful. After collecting business cards all month long, they are mailed to you as a virtual assistant. You then enter the data into the client’s database and return as an email attachment. This would also work if your client sent you emails of new prospect leads and you entered the information into a contact database. An insurance agent can fax new policy owner information to you. You would then enter the information into the client’s database, zip the file, and send the database to the client as an email attachment. As a virtual assistant you would also prepare and mail a standard confirmation letter to the policy owner. You track the annual expiration date of the policy and upon the due date, sends a reminder email to the insurance agent. Another possibility is to help a client who is preparing a direct mailing and needs to verify the legitimacy of his database. The database is sent to the virtual assistant via email attachment. You then telephone each name and verify that the name, spelling, title and address are correct. Sometimes, clients actually need you to compile a database by researching names and contact information within a pre-specified criteria.
Transcription Services
Transcription is the process of converting voice-recorded reports into text. Many clients can use a virtual assistant for this. One example could be a lawyer sending a micro-cassette overnighted to you to transcribe. You would then type the report and send it back to the lawyer as an email. As a virtual assistant transcription service you may also receive a telephone conversation that needs to be recorded and then typed up and sent out to everyone that participated. A client can dictate letters and memos on cassette, CD, or MP3 format and send to you to put it in writing. Authors sometime use this kind of service to get a type-written copy of their work.
Bookkeeping
Bookkeeping is the recording of all financial transactions undertaken by an individual or organization. The organization may be a business, a charitable organization or even a local sports club. Bookkeeping can be keeping records of what is bought, sold, owed, and owned; what money comes in, what goes out, and what is left. Although this position follows the rules of basic accounting, you do not need to be an accountant or have an accounting background. As a virtual assistant bookkeeper you could be responsible for writing up the daybooks, which would consist of purchase, sales, receipts and payments. The bookkeeper is responsible for ensuring that all transactions are recorded in the correct daybook, suppliers ledger, customer ledger and general ledger. Typically, a company scans its business documents and uploads them to a secure location or into an online bookkeeping application on a regular basis. This allows the bookkeeper to work remotely with these documents to update the books.
Proof Reading and Editing
Proof reading traditionally means reading a proof copy of a text in order to detect and correct any errors. Editing is the process of preparing language, images, or sound for presentation through correction, condensation, organization, and other modifications. These are other sources of income for a virtual assistant. A client could be preparing a marketing flyer or website and needs assistance with the copies. So you would then proof read and edit any marketing literature. A client could be a writer and has prepared a manual that needs to be edited. A virtual assistant can format, proofread, edit, and grammar check documents, then return them to the client via email as an attachment.
Now that you have an idea of what are some popular work from home business opportunities as a virtual assistant, how about some help? There are work at home business opportunity kits available to you to help you start your own virtual assistant business. Remember, working as a virtual assistant has so many other benefits besides getting earn money from home.
So go ahead and quit your day job sooner than expected! Become that entrepreneur you know you can be! Will it be easy money? No. Will you be able to earn a living while taking control of your own future? Yes. Critical information about the Virtual Assistance industry is available to you right now. Don’t spend any more time twisting your brain over what to do next, look into a work at home business guide.
Finance
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Dental Sealants
Have you ever heard of dental sealants? These are protective coverings mainly made of plastic that are used to cover the chewing surface of teeth, especially the pre-molars and molars. The main purpose is to prevent tooth decay.
Sealants are simple to apply. A dentist will simply spread the sealant over the chewing surface of your tooth and he will allow it to harden. As it hardens, it will seal all the gaps and depressions on the surface of the tooth. This gives a smooth refined surface which is easy to brush and is protected from decay. They last several years, but still need re-application from time to time.
There are advantages and disadvantages of having dental sealants:
1. ADVANTAGES
- Sealants are very useful in children, they prevent the decaying of their teeth since they don’t know how to brush their teeth thoroughly yet. This reduces the pain of having constant cavities.
- The teeth are easier to clean after the procedure, because it gives a smoother surface. Children will especially enjoy brushing their teeth because the grooves and roughness on the chewing surface will no longer be there.
- The process is simple and pain-free. People are generally afraid of visiting the dentist, so it’s encouraging for them to know that putting sealants is a pain-free process, and can be done quickly.
- The risk of having grooves and depressions in the teeth are minimized. There are also less tooth decays and less pain in the long run.
- There is a big saving of money in the long run. This is in term of making less trips to the dentist in future years, and also there is a saving where perhaps a more expensive procedure like a root canal would have been needed later if the child had not had a sealant put in.
2. DISADVANTAGES
- The initial payment can be expensive because the insurance companies do not easily justify the cost of putting sealants. As much as it is cheaper in the long-run, the initial payment is difficult to justify as some people see it as an unnecessary.
- Unfortunately sealants don’t last a life time; they need to be re-done after every ten years. Also constant review needs to be done regularly.
- In cases where decay had already started when a sealant was put, the decay will be well hidden and it will continue to destroy the tooth, leading to worse damage. Sealants cannot be put on teeth which have fillings.
- People generally hate visiting the dentist; therefore it’s difficult to convince them to go to the dentist for a preventive procedure like this one. They would rather go when they have an urgent dental problem.
You can now make an informed decision as to whether you should get sealants applied on your teeth or those of your children. Whatever decision you make, you can still have good dental health.
