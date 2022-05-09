Bibox Tied Up With Nuvei To Enable Easier Access to Cryptocurrencies

Today, Nuvei Corporation (tomorrow’s payment platform) announced its partnership with Bibox, which is the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven digital asset trading platform. The collaboration with Bibox will provide a unified trading experience to the customer by offering easy access to cryptocurrencies via the Simplex by Nuvei on-ramp solution.

Bibox users will be able to purchase bitcoins using credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, SEPA or SWIFT transfers. The collaboration with Nuvei guarantees Bibox full charge-back and fraud protection to ensure smooth and secure transactions.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) provides more benefits to Bibox and its customers. The Bibox AI algorithm explores new token listings in real-time and evaluates the feasibility of a project. In-house blockchain experts go over the information again and develop a list of safely and reliably projects.

Bibox currently has over 20 million registered members in multiple countries and it has grown to become a leading crypto exchange in terms of trading volume. Bibox offers high security, consistency, and transparency. Also, the trading platform provides a variety of financial tools, such as coin-margined futures, bot trading, leveraged trading, over-the-counter trading, and current financing to its users.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is a global payment technology partner for successful businesses. Through the unified integration, they provide intelligence and technology which is needed to flourish business worldwide. Also, they help to solve the payment barriers, and reduce operating expenses. Nuvei offers all payout choices, and benefits from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services which will help Leading companies accept next-generation payments. The protected network connects merchants in 200 countries with local acquiring in 44 countries and enables 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies including cryptocurrencies.

About Bibox

Bibox, one of the unique and world’s major cryptocurrency exchanges, makes use of Intelligence and encryption algorithms to help with trading and transactions. The exchange was established in 2017 and is run by a highly skilled team of Chinese blockchain and cryptocurrency experts. Bibox traders have access to over 140 high-quality coins and over 200 trading exchanges, as well as secure, trustworthy, and user-friendly digital asset management services.

The partnership with Bibox adds to Nuvei’s strong and growing partner network. It’s Simplex by Nuvei technology powers the largest exchanges, wallets, and trading platforms in the cryptocurrency market.