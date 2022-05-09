Blockchain
Bitcoin Downtrend Intact, Why The Bears Might Aim $32K
Bitcoin started a strong decline below the $37,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC even traded below $35,000 and might continue to move down towards $32,000.
- Bitcoin started a strong decline below the $36,500 and $35,500 levels.
- The price is now trading below $35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $34,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might accelerate further lower below the $33,500 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Settles Below $35K
Bitcoin price struggled to stay above the $36,000 support zone and extended downsides. BTC traded below the key $35,500 and $35,000 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.
There was a close below $35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even traded below the $34,000 level and traded to a new multi-week low at $33,700. It is now consolidating losses and showing bearish signs below $34,000.
On the upside, bitcoin price is now facing resistance near the $34,000 level. The next key resistance could be near the $34,200 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $34,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $36,058 swing high to $33,700 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is now forming near the $35,000 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $36,058 swing high to $33,700 low. To start a fresh increase, the price must settle above the $35,000 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $35,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $33,700 level.
The next major support is seen near the $33,500 level. A downside break below the $33,500 support might spark another sharp decline. The next major support could be $32,500. Any more losses might send the price towards the $32,000 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $33,500, followed by $32,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $34,000, $34,200 and $35,000.
Blockchain
Algorand Enters Partnership With FIFA For Upcoming World Cup 2022
FIFA and Algorand have entered into a sponsorship and technical collaboration, making Algorand the world football governing body’s official blockchain platform. An official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, Algorand will provide its blockchain-based wallet solution.
Extensive Exposure Globally
While FIFA will give sponsored assets such as advertising, media exposure, and promotional possibilities due to Algorand’s assistance in building FIFA’s digital assets strategy.
Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, stated:
“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Algorand. The collaboration is a clear indication of FIFA’s commitment to continually seeking innovative channels for sustainable revenue growth for further reinvestment back into football ensuring transparency to our stakeholders and world-wide football fans.”
Technology that fosters ‘promotes inclusivity, opportunity and transparency,’ is something the company has focused on, according to Algorand founder Silvio Micali. According to CMC statistics, Algorand’s native ALGO coins had a 20 percent price increase last week following the FIFA announcement.
As of Monday, prices have risen to $0.73, breaking above the barrier at the $0.60 level. However, according to price charts, resistance exists at the present level, in line with the trend’s weariness after Monday night’s surge.
The notional $1.3 million in liquidations in the futures market imply that spot ALGO was the primary driver of the rise. Shorts, or wagers against a price increase, totaled $867,000 when they were closed out. According to CMC, the Algorand price today is $0.733541 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $697,820,679 USD. Algorand is down 3.31% in the last 24 hours.
Blockchain
Meta Owned Instagram Likely to Support NFTs on the Platform Soon
- Plugging in their wallets will allow users to verify ownership of NFTs.
- NFTs will very probably gain new cultural clout due to the decision.
There are plans to integrate non-fungible token (NFT) systems like Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow into the social media behemoth of Meta. Digital collectibles transactions rely heavily on these networks, with Ethereum and its Bored Apes leading the race in market value. The pilot’s participants will be a select group of NFT fans from the United States. Whether Instagram will support NFTs from all four chains when it debuts is still up.
Plugging in their wallets will allow users to verify ownership of NFTs, show them on their profiles, and tag the artists who made them. Twitter charged users to use its hexagonal NFT profile photos in January, but Instagram will not do the same.
Formal Statement to Follow Soon
NFTs will very probably gain new cultural clout due to the decision. More than one billion people use Instagram every month to advertise and sell their businesses. Yet, when Mark Zuckerberg announced the project in March, he didn’t reveal anything.
NFTs issued on Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow will be shown for free on the popular photo-sharing app. As of this writing, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has yet to make a formal statement about its plans, although a rumor claims that the internet giant might do so next week.
For the first time, Instagram has branched out into non-financial transactions. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri claimed in December that the social media network was “actively exploring NFTs,” but he didn’t share any additional plans for the service. In December, Facebook’s previous head of blockchain, David Marcus, announced that he was resigning from the firm. Stephane Kasriel, the previous CEO of Upwork, took over as acting CEO.
Blockchain
9,300 ETH Worth 23,810,164 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet
- The transaction occurred on Sun, May 08, 2022, 02:38:37 UTC.
- Ethereum has been down 4.72% in the last 24 hours.
A bearish reversal from the new descending trend line on May 04 indicates that the traders continue selling on minor pullbacks. Furthermore, the ongoing correction had recently breached the $2800 support and challenged the lower support level of $2500. Thus, if coin holders lose this support, the Ethereum (ETH) price may plunge to January’s bottom support of $2300.
Facing a bearish attack in the early days of April, the (Ethereum) ETH prices took a turnaround from the $3500 mark with an evening star pattern. Therefore, the bearish trend has decreased the market value of the Ether price by 28% in the last month. The deflation breaks below the $3000 mark and approaches the next psychological support of $2500. Furthermore, the increasing trend momentum evident by the rise in trading volume over the week bolstered the $2500 fallout.
The short-term correction continues under the influence of a resistance trend line, and the solid demand at $2500 holds a high possibility of a bullish reversal to the trend line. Under ideal bullish conditions, the reversal rally will hit the resistance trend line after surpassing the $2750 mark.
Whale Alert
Whale Alert examines transactions from several blockchains, interprets them, and stores them in a single standard format in its databases. A whale from an anonymous wallet has transferred 9,300 ETH to FTX. In addition, Whale Alert, a blockchain analytics and monitoring company highlighted that the transaction was worth 23,810,164 USD.
Crypto whales are back in action, as hundreds of millions of dollars of ETH are being transferred overnight. The Whale Alert monitoring and analytical tool first identified the massive crypto transfer networks.
According to Whale Alert data, the transaction occurred on Sun, May 08, 2022, 02:38:37 UTC. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,562.02 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,389,637,463 USD. Ethereum has been down 4.72% in the last 24 hours.
