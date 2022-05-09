Bitcoin Price Plummets To Lowest Point In 2022, Will $33,000 Hold?

Bitcoin price had a treacherous weekend, capping off what has been nearly a 20% loss since the Fed meeting last week. The selloff has now taken the top cryptocurrency by market cap to the lowest point all year, setting a significant lower low for the first time in 2022.

With BTCUSD at $33,000 per coin, will higher timeframe monthly support hold?

Bitcoin Price Sets 2022 Lower Low: Where Is The Bottom?

Bitcoin price is down 32% from April 2022 highs, and has shed 50% from its 2021 peak. The last year plus has been a rollercoaster of a ride for crypto investors, setting not one, but two separate higher highs above $60,000.

Since the November EFT-driven double-top, the continued downtrend has taken BTCUSD to a lower low in 2022 and puts the 2021 low set around $29,800 at risk.

Bitcoin has touched the lowest price yet in all of 2022. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

How Deep Does This Go? Will Monthly Support At $33,000 Hold?

Lower lows and lower highs are a sign of a confirmed downtrend on timeframes between daily and weekly. Trends can differ on multiple timeframes, so not all hope is lost.

Currently, the bull market structure on monthly timeframes remains intact. If BTCUSD can stay above the monthly resistance block, a double bottom could form and put in a higher low.

Monthly support is now being retested and must hold or a larger plunge still waits. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin has taken a beating over the course of the last year due to a tight correlation with tech stocks, soaring inflation, and rising Fed interest rates. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has reached extreme fear and sentiment is the most bearish in recent memory.

Although the outlook is bleak, some of the most well-known and successful investors ever advocate buying when others are in fear. Is now that time?

