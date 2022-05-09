Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Plummets To Lowest Point In 2022, Will $33,000 Hold?
Bitcoin price had a treacherous weekend, capping off what has been nearly a 20% loss since the Fed meeting last week. The selloff has now taken the top cryptocurrency by market cap to the lowest point all year, setting a significant lower low for the first time in 2022.
With BTCUSD at $33,000 per coin, will higher timeframe monthly support hold?
Bitcoin Price Sets 2022 Lower Low: Where Is The Bottom?
Bitcoin price is down 32% from April 2022 highs, and has shed 50% from its 2021 peak. The last year plus has been a rollercoaster of a ride for crypto investors, setting not one, but two separate higher highs above $60,000.
Related Reading | One Coin, Two Trades: Why Bitcoin Futures And Spot Signals Don’t Match Up
Since the November EFT-driven double-top, the continued downtrend has taken BTCUSD to a lower low in 2022 and puts the 2021 low set around $29,800 at risk.
Bitcoin has touched the lowest price yet in all of 2022. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
How Deep Does This Go? Will Monthly Support At $33,000 Hold?
Lower lows and lower highs are a sign of a confirmed downtrend on timeframes between daily and weekly. Trends can differ on multiple timeframes, so not all hope is lost.
Related Reading | Time Vs Price: Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet
Currently, the bull market structure on monthly timeframes remains intact. If BTCUSD can stay above the monthly resistance block, a double bottom could form and put in a higher low.
Monthly support is now being retested and must hold or a larger plunge still waits. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin has taken a beating over the course of the last year due to a tight correlation with tech stocks, soaring inflation, and rising Fed interest rates. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has reached extreme fear and sentiment is the most bearish in recent memory.
Although the outlook is bleak, some of the most well-known and successful investors ever advocate buying when others are in fear. Is now that time?
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Fuse Labs Receives $5 Million Investment from Publicly Traded Digital Asset Firm, Tectona.
Tel Aviv, Israel, 9th May, 2022, Chainwire
Tectona, the largest publicly traded digital assets firm in Israel announced the signing of a binding agreement with web3 payments company Fuse Labs.
The $5 million raised will be used to fuel the development of Fuse Charge, a brand new SaaS product on Fuse Network, that enables developers to rapidly build apps that can process payments at scale and dramatically reduce the heavy lifting required for building blockchain payments implementation. Key objectives include providing high-quality, robust, and non-custodial middleware ready for mainstream adoption by merchants and consumers; building a knowledge center for smart contract developers in Israel, and implementing smart contract innovation for the payments industry.
“We plan to hire the best blockchain developers to build a global leader in blockchain payments. With Tectona’s help, we will build a local knowledge center for smart contracts for the payments industry.” – Fuse CEO, Mark Smargon.
By partnering with Tectona and leveraging their regulatory assistance and business development support, Fuse aims to change the Israeli attitude towards crypto. Fuse Labs are also exploring the creation of an Israeli-Shekel stable coin that can operate in the local fintech sandbox enabling a whole myriad of use-cases that were previously impossible.
The agreement was conducted via the provision of an interest-free loan that is convertible for future shares in a Fuse Labs equity raise. Fuse (FUSE) Tokens, the native currency of Fuse’s business-friendly blockchain were also allocated as part of the deal.
Fuse has experienced exponential growth in the last year, amid increasing demand for blockchain payments across the entire web3 space, leading to the successful deployment of multiple real-world implementations on the platform by brands including GoodDollar, Peepl, Comunitaria, and Bitazza.
Tectona is led by a stellar team of entrepreneurs including the well-known Israeli finance figure and chairman of multiple crypto companies, Yariv Gilat, and Bancor cofounder Guy Ben Artzi, now Chief Architect at Tectona.
“Fuse has been working for 3 years under the radar and built a community and network of companies and people worldwide that believe that blockchain payments are ready for prime time. A great fit for Tectona and a long time partner for our vision.” – Chairman of Tectona, Yariv Gliat.
“We saw a great opportunity to join and build with Fuse thanks to the growing demand we have at Tectona for payments services that can finally bring blockchain-based applications to the mainstream. We are excited to support Fuse Labs and the Fuse Network in making its vision a reality.” – Chief Architect at Tectona, Guy Ben Artzi.
About Fuse
Fuse is a web3 payments platform featuring a fast and low-cost, business and consumer friendly-blockchain ready for mainstream adoption.
About Tectona
Tectona Ltd is one of the largest publicly-traded companies In Israel, dedicated to creating, trading & investing in digital assets.
Contacts
Demand for Plutus Card’s 8% Crypto Cashback Release Explodes After Crypto.com Saga
If there is any way to bring in customers that is almost foolproof, it is through bonuses, rewards, and perks. Different industries have done this for years and now, it seems that Crypto is doing the same.
As more people are enthusiastically embracing cryptocurrency, many more firms in the FinTech space are offering rewards, and experiencing positive consumer results.
One of the latest examples of this is Plutus, a Crypto finance app that, on March 31, 2022, launched a new rewards programme that offers up to 8% cashback for shopping with a Visa Debit Card.
Plutus on the Rise
The recent update, which the company, termed Rewards and Accounts 2.0, includes the release of 3 new subscription plans and 4 new staking levels. These subscription plans and staking levels determine how much cashback you get (up to 8%), and also how many Perks you get.
Alongside the 8% cashback, the company recently introduced their revamped Perks programme, offering around 20 Perks including up to 100% rebates on Netflix, Spotify, Prime, Apple One, Disney+, and so on.
The timing of the announcement was also rather interesting as Crypto.com, which had a similar crypto card, announced the slashing of its rewards by about 70% shortly after on May 1, 2022. The response to this was Crypto.com’s native token, CRO, dipping by more than 30% within a week of the announcement.
In fact, the company received so much criticism and backlash from its customers that it had to walk back on its decision, though the revised rewards program is still less than what Crypto.com offered initially.
Meanwhile, Plutus was riding high as a result. The response to this announcement was overwhelming and resounding. First, the traffic to the Plutus website increased by 2,180% virtually overnight. Then, PLU, the native token of Plutus, saw an increase in value of 120% within a day of the announcement being made.
There was so much demand for Plutus cards that the company recently revealed that they may run out. In the weekend after Crypto.com slashed their rewards, Plutus onboarded more clients than it had since 2022 began. This showed somewhat of an exodus, with customers leaving Crypto.com with its depleted rewards and flocking to Plutus.
The Power of Rewards
This saga just goes to show that crypto lovers are looking for the best value for their money and are willing to change service providers to do so. It also shows just how passionate the crypto community is and how heavily they are willing to invest in a project if they feel appreciated.
The industry is bigger than ever now and with this comes more choices for crypto buyers. As such, companies have to stay on their toes if they wish to secure a place in the market.
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 09
- On May 09, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $46882.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 09, 2022, is $32494.5.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 09, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers around the world. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible to almost instantaneously mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on May 09, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of BTC is $32904.67. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $39941.5, $42681.5 & $46882.0 and the buy level of BTC is $36599.0. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $32494.5.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
