Featured image from degods.com, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice. *The writer of this content does not own any of the NFTs mentioned in this article, nor do they hold SOL or any other Solana-based NFTs at time of publishing. This content is produced solely for educational and informational purposes.
Blockchain
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – A Brief Look At Solana’s ‘DeGods’
In our latest installment of ‘Blue Chip NFTs 101,’ we’re taking a dive into non-Ethereum chain NFTs; we’ll be working our way through top 10 blockchains and their biggest NFT projects, all while still highlighting major noteworthy projects that are on Ethereum.
In our first piece in the series, we covered the remarkable rise of ‘Moonbirds,’ the latest NFT project that has seemingly skyrocketed to blue chip status practically overnight. Let’s take a look at
The Fundamentals: Solana’s NFT Status
Solana has had it’s fair share of critics in recent years – the chain has had periods of intermittent downtime, and it is often criticized as carrying more centralized qualities relative to comparable and competing chains. The objective of this write-up isn’t to evaluate the nature of the chain, but rather to hone in on one of the biggest NFT projects in the ecosystem. We’ll leave a deep dive of Solana’s blockchain structure for another day, because one thing leaves little questioning – Solana was an early mover in being an Ethereum competitor that offered an NFT ecosystem with affordable gas prices.
At current standing, the hot trending topic in Solana NFTs is undoubtedly Okay Bears – a newer PFP NFT project that has gained traction as the Solana ecosystem has grown.
DeGods: Current Standing
DeGods have far and away the highest floor price in the Solana NFT ecosystem, consistently commanding north of 200 SOL while routinely maintaining a top 5 position in daily volume. The 10,000 mint project has a market cap that encompasses nearly 20% of the total Solana NFT market cap, according to data from Solana NFT aggregator Hyperspace.
DeGods has a bit more of a ‘legacy’ standing in the Solana ecosystem, but as with any early mover, it can be difficult to maintain the standing as challengers emerge. The biggest challenger in recent weeks has undoubtedly been Okay Bears, which have been the face of Solana on communities like NFT Twitter, and has blown away Solana volume over the past week with over $40M worth of Okay Bears being bought and sold. DeGods certainly have a higher ceiling, but having less than 10% of that volume over the same timeframe suggests that Okay Bears could be gunning for the top spot as the Solana landscape continues to grow.
Solana (SOL) doesn't have the legacy standing in NFTs that Ethereum has, but the blockchain has seemingly secured the #2 spot when it comes to NFT communities. | Source: SOL-USD on TradingView.com
Related Reading | Tron Is Trading Within It’s Triangle Pattern; What Awaits The Coin Next?
Recent Buzz: A Major Acquisition
What is DeGods doing to cement it’s positioning as a Solana ‘blue chip’? It’s easier said than done, but the DeGods community recently made a splash and made some headlines by dishing out roughly $625,000 for a team acquisition in Ice Cube’s ‘BIG3’ basketball league. The league brings 3×3 half-court basketball with a twist, and has consistently hosted ex-NBA athletes and ex-college stars (some of which have even returned to the NBA floor after appearing for the BIG3, a la Joe Johnson).
DeGods purchased 25 NFTs of the BIG3’s ‘Killer 3s’ team at $25,000 a piece, in a decision made by the NFT community’s DAO late last month. Almost equally impactful could be the moves that follow suit. Announced over the weekend was a similar move from music mogul (and well-known crypto fan) Snoop Dogg, who teamed up with PayPal co-founder Ken Howery to purchase 25 NFTs of their own, this team for the league team ‘Bivouac.’ This sponsorship model from the BIG3 is especially unique, and the league has opened up it’s own Ownership Model Twitter page, as well as a dedicated whitepaper outlining how the sponsorship model operates. Crypto and blockchain technology is running rampant through the BIG3 and DeGods can safely consider themselves ‘early.’
There’s plenty more on the horizon for DeGods as well. In a recent ‘State of the Union‘ address, the team addressed a native token (and some of the comments of skepticism around it), events, and a dedicated clip around the logic behind the DAO purchasing the BIG3 team.
Little is certain in the NFT landscape, but DeGods is seemingly well-positioned to be a Solana staple with it’s current engaged community and active, aggressive approach.
Related Reading | APE Takes A Beating As It Sheds 50% Of It’s Price
Blockchain
Bitcoin Carnage Continues As BTC Disintegrates To $34K
The cryptocurrency market as a whole is once again blanketed in red, with Bitcoin falling to a multi-month low.
Bitcoin’s price has tanked for four consecutive days, breaching the psychological support level of $35,000. The probable freefall will drag BTC down to the $33,000 support level if sellers maintain this decline.
According to CoinGecko, the most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization lost 4.5 percent during the past 24 hours, breaching a crucial support level and posting a daily low of $34,405.
The market capitalization of Bitcoin fell to $657 billion, CoinMarketCap data show. As of March 28, this number exceeded $900 billion.
Suggested Reading | APE Takes A Beating As It Sheds 50% Of Its Price
The price of BTC has crashed for four straight days, breaking past the psychological support level of $35,000. (TechnoPixel)
‘Extreme Fear’ For Bitcoin
BTC is presently selling at approximately $34,515, down roughly 10% in the past week and down 40% year-to-date.
The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index reached a level of “extreme fear” as a result of a loss of about $6,000 in just a few days, which inevitably caused a significant shift in mindset.
Rick Bensignor of Bensignor Investment Strategies said in a note, “Bitcoin’s failure to hold key support has increased the likelihood of a severe decline.”
Bitcoin has mainly followed the downward trend of equities markets as investors across asset classes react to indications of future interest rate hikes. In the past 24 hours, the market for cryptocurrencies as a whole has fallen by 4.4%.
BTC total market cap at $638 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
No ‘Counter-Trend’ Indicators
Katie Stockton, managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, wrote in a note, “Bitcoin currently has no counter-trend indications, but the equities market appears primed for a comeback next week, which we hope will carry over to cryptocurrencies.”
The majority of Bitcoin’s loss occurred after the Federal Reserve raised the Federal Funds interest rate by 0.50 percentage points, which triggered a stock market selloff and effectively promised two more 0.50 percentage point increases.
Institutional investors began selling Bitcoin exchange-traded funds more than a week ago, according to a CoinShares report. Prior week Bitcoin outflows totaled $133 million, the biggest figure since June last year.
Bitcoin is predicted to drop to $30,000. (MoneyWeek)
Analyst Predicts A Drop To $30K
Carter Braxton Worth, the founder of Worth Charting, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will drop by another 13% to $30,000.
As previously indicated, alternative coins are also suffering, with red dominating virtually all charts. Ethereum leads this negative trend with a daily decline of 4.5 percent.
Binance Coin has lost a comparable percentage and is currently trading below $360. Additionally, Avalanche, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ripple, Solana, Polkadot, NEAR, and Shiba Inu are in the red.
Last week, the head of research at IntoTheBlock, Lucas Outumuro, told Fortune, “Until the market begins to look past the influence of the Fed’s quantitative tightening and rate hikes, I believe it impossible for Bitcoin to develop a broader uptrend.”
Suggested Reading | Moonbirds And Solana NFT Trading Volume Is On A Tear As Sales Rally 45%
Featured image Live Science, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Downtrend Intact, Why The Bears Might Aim $32K
Bitcoin started a strong decline below the $37,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC even traded below $35,000 and might continue to move down towards $32,000.
- Bitcoin started a strong decline below the $36,500 and $35,500 levels.
- The price is now trading below $35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $34,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might accelerate further lower below the $33,500 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Settles Below $35K
Bitcoin price struggled to stay above the $36,000 support zone and extended downsides. BTC traded below the key $35,500 and $35,000 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.
There was a close below $35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even traded below the $34,000 level and traded to a new multi-week low at $33,700. It is now consolidating losses and showing bearish signs below $34,000.
On the upside, bitcoin price is now facing resistance near the $34,000 level. The next key resistance could be near the $34,200 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $34,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $36,058 swing high to $33,700 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is now forming near the $35,000 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $36,058 swing high to $33,700 low. To start a fresh increase, the price must settle above the $35,000 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $35,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $33,700 level.
The next major support is seen near the $33,500 level. A downside break below the $33,500 support might spark another sharp decline. The next major support could be $32,500. Any more losses might send the price towards the $32,000 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $33,500, followed by $32,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $34,000, $34,200 and $35,000.
Blockchain
Algorand Enters Partnership With FIFA For Upcoming World Cup 2022
FIFA and Algorand have entered into a sponsorship and technical collaboration, making Algorand the world football governing body’s official blockchain platform. An official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, Algorand will provide its blockchain-based wallet solution.
Extensive Exposure Globally
While FIFA will give sponsored assets such as advertising, media exposure, and promotional possibilities due to Algorand’s assistance in building FIFA’s digital assets strategy.
Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, stated:
“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Algorand. The collaboration is a clear indication of FIFA’s commitment to continually seeking innovative channels for sustainable revenue growth for further reinvestment back into football ensuring transparency to our stakeholders and world-wide football fans.”
Technology that fosters ‘promotes inclusivity, opportunity and transparency,’ is something the company has focused on, according to Algorand founder Silvio Micali. According to CMC statistics, Algorand’s native ALGO coins had a 20 percent price increase last week following the FIFA announcement.
As of Monday, prices have risen to $0.73, breaking above the barrier at the $0.60 level. However, according to price charts, resistance exists at the present level, in line with the trend’s weariness after Monday night’s surge.
The notional $1.3 million in liquidations in the futures market imply that spot ALGO was the primary driver of the rise. Shorts, or wagers against a price increase, totaled $867,000 when they were closed out. According to CMC, the Algorand price today is $0.733541 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $697,820,679 USD. Algorand is down 3.31% in the last 24 hours.
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – A Brief Look At Solana’s ‘DeGods’
What Exactly Is Passive Income?
Sell Your Own House and Pocket the Profits
Xiaomi XiaoFang Review
Cell Line Development: The Key to Human Health
Did James Bond Know REAL Hand to Hand Combat?
Bitcoin Carnage Continues As BTC Disintegrates To $34K
The Virtual World of Online Gambling
Mavericks fan harassed, pushed members of Chris Paul’s family during Game 4: report
Dinner With Jesus
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion